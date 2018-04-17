US Says Russia 'Hacked' Syrian Attack Evidence As Russia Finds Rebel Chemical Weapon Lab

Update: Interfax reports that the Russian military has discovered a rebel-owned chemical weapons lab in Douma.
The Russian Defense Ministry says that components for Mustard Gas production were discovered along with cylinders of chlorine at a alb belonging to militants in Douma.
Additionally, Moscow has said it is stunned by a French statement that Russia is obstructing OPCW experts from entering Syria's Douma (echoing Ambassador Ward's). the Russian foreign ministry confirms OPCW expoerts are already in Douma.
* * *
And on the game goes...
While Russia's foreign ministry warns that Western powers are interfering with OPCW's work in Syria (noting that the chemical weapons experts' access to Douma is being hampered by remaining militants, supported by Washington), as Caitlin Johnstone details, we are now being told by US officials (and I assure you I am not making this up) that if the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons doesn’t find evidence that the Syrian government conducted a chemical weapons attack in Douma last week, it’s because Russia hid the evidence.
“It is our understanding the Russians may have visited the attack site,” reports U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Ward.
“It is our concern that they may have tampered with it with the intent of thwarting the efforts of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission to conduct an effective investigation.”
I guess the idea is that this international top-level investigative team on which tremendous credibility has been placed by the western world can be thwarted by Russians showing up with a Hoover and spraying some Febreze in the air like a teenage stoner when mom comes home? I’m not sure, but given the immense dearth of evidence we’ve been seeing in support of the establishment Douma narrative and the mounting pile of evidence contradicting it, it sure does sound fishy.
Now that the jihadist-occupied suburb of Douma has been retaken by the Syrian government, western journalists have been allowed in to poke around and start asking questions, and so far it isn’t looking great for the propaganda machine.
The Independent‘s Robert Fisk has published a report which affirms the storyso many westerners have been dismissing as Kremlin propaganda for days now after interviewing a doctor from the hospital of the area where the Douma attack was supposed to have occurred. Dr Assim Rahaibani told Fisk that what was in actuality an outbreak of respiratory distress among occupants of a dusty oxygen-deprived tunnel was made to look like the aftereffects of a chemical weapons attack when a member of the White Helmets started shouting about a gas attack in front of a bunch of video cameras. Everyone panicked and started hosing themselves down, but in the video, according to Rahaibani, “what you see are people suffering from hypoxia — not gas poisoning.”
This report was independently backed up by a reporter from One America News Network named Pearson Sharp, who gave a detailed account of his interviews with officials, doctors, as well as many civilians on the street Sharp says he deliberately selected at random in order to avoid accusations of bias. Many people hadn’t even heard that a chemical weapons attack had taken place, and the ones who had said it was staged by Jaysh al-Islam. The staff at the hospital, including a medic-in-training who was an eyewitness to the incident, gave the same story as the account in Fisk’s report.
The increasing confidence with which these unapproved narratives are being voiced and the increasing discomfort being exhibited by empire loyalists like Ambassador Ward indicate a weakening narrative in the greater propaganda campaign against the Assad government and its allies, but don’t hold your breath for the part where Fox News and the BBC turn around and start asking critical questions of the governments that they are meant to be holding to account.
The journalists who have been advancing the establishment narrative on Syria aren’t about to start reporting that they’ve gotten the entire Syria story assballs backward and have been promoting a version of events manufactured for the benefit of CIA-MI6-Mossad agendas. You’re not about to see CNN, who last year staged a fake scripted interview with a seven year-old Syrian girl to manufacture support for escalations against Assad, suddenly turn around and start asking if we’re being told the full story about what’s happening Syria.
Watch them closely. Watch how they steadfastly ignore the growing mountain of evidence and keep promoting the Syrian regime change agenda that the western empire has been working toward for decades. Watch them dismiss all evidence they can’t ignore as Kremlin propaganda and shift the narrative whenever things start to look bad for them. Those riding the crest of the wave of establishment media are too far gone into the blob to ever admit error and change. The least among us aren’t about to stop constructing a public reality tunnel which depicts them as heroes of truth, tear it all down, and start advancing a narrative which makes them look like fools at best and villains at worst. It will not happen.
Luckily for us, it doesn’t need to. Internet censorship is still far from closing the door on our ability to network and share information, and we’ve been very effective at sowing skepticism among the masses. The war propagandists are not nearly as good at their jobs as they want to believe, and we can beat them.
They work so hard to manufacture support for war because they require that consent. If the oligarchs try to launch a war against a disobedient nation amidst very clear opposition from the public, they will shatter the illusion of freedom and democracy that their entire empire is built upon, and then they’re exposed. Corporatist oligarchy has succeeded in weaving its web of dominance because its oppression has thus far remained hidden and its depravity disguised as humanitarianism. They cannot expose themselves by transgressing a loud NO from the public or else the masses will realize that everything they used to believe about their country, their government and their world is a lie.
They won’t risk that. We can force them into retreating from open war by circulating facts and information and keeping a healthy level of skepticism circulating among the public. Watch them squirm, move goalposts and shift narratives, and point and yell about it whenever it happens. We can win the media war against the propagandists. We have truth on our side.
* * *
Internet censorship is getting pretty bad, so best way to keep seeing my daily articles is to get on the mailing list for my website, so you’ll get an email notification for everything I publish. My articles and podcasts are entirely reader and listener-funded, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, checking out my podcast, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypal, or buying my new bookWoke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers.
Comments
The length these assholes will go to cover up their lies is astonishing.
Attention, (((shills and trolls))),
Before you pile into this thread, let me once again point something out. We see you for what you are. We recognize what you're doing. We know we're taking flak because we're over the target. Eat shit and die, motherfuckers. Your days are numbered, and that number is heading into the final countdown.
Sincerely,
Real People
In reply to The length these assholes… by farflungstar
Sure hope they can continue 'hacking' our elections. Thanks Vlad, we appreciate your service.
In reply to Attention, (((shills and… by HopefulCynical
You won't read this in the Amazon Post because "Plutocracy Thrives on Ignorance."
In reply to Sure hope they can continue'… by SethPoor
But...but...but...the Army of Islam is just a moderate group that loves to help others and is working hard in pure, glowing, white helmets - a reflection of their character and devotion to peace - to make Syria safe for Sharia...sorry, democracy. Thank you Jihad John McCain!
In reply to You won't read this in the… by ???ö?
Time to make them all pay....incoming.
In reply to But..but...but...the Army of… by UndergroundPost
Trumptard Alex Jones back on the short bus blaming the deep state for everything - Trump is the greatest thing since swiss cheese... The old Alex Jones used to see through these political pricks...
What's the world coming to ???
In reply to Time to make them all pay… by Mr. Universe
Waiting for the next BIG lie by the CIA/US/UK.
In reply to Trumptard Alex Jones back on… by Yellow_Snow
more he said, she said crapola.
guess who's the he that said and who's the bitch.
In reply to Waiting for the next BIG… by BennyBoy
US / UK / France prolly bombed their own chemical weapons labs.
In reply to more he said, she said… by bigdumbnugly
There's all the proof in the world now to cover this and Skripals cases.
Since time is of the essence, we should now concentrate on the next psyop the cornered rabid Americano Zionist dog is about to unveil.
Every new deception is going to be exponentially less effective. The more they lie, the more people notice.
Their desperate efforts are just aimed at introducing plausible future evidence for the future history books... That is if they win the next war.
Remember ww2.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to US / UK ? France prolly… by y3maxx
"It is our concern that they may have tampered with it with the intent of thwarting the efforts of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission to conduct an effective investigation.”
So how does one square the US attacking Syria first, ahead of actual fact finding?
Answer? They can't. These lies are so embarrassingly bad. Thanks, neocunts.
In reply to more he said, she said… by bigdumbnugly
"Waiting for the next BIG lie by the CIA/US/UK."
Fortunately you wait is over. Israel says Iran is about to strike so the preemptive strike is on very shortly, I think.
In reply to Waiting for the next BIG… by BennyBoy
Look at this article regarding one of the bombed facilities.
http://govtslaves.info/2018/04/what-the-hell-is-this-syrian-chemical-we…
In reply to Waiting for the next BIG… by BennyBoy
That's some funny shit!
In reply to Time to make them all pay… by Mr. Universe
The western countries, headed by the US and UK, along with their sycophant MSM outlets are beginning to behave like a hopeless gambling addict . . . lose $10,000 at craps? Double down. Down $20,000 now? Double down again. And keep doing that until security comes and throws you out of the casino.
In reply to But..but...but...the Army of… by UndergroundPost
"The western countries, headed by the US and UK"
The western countries, headed by the synagogue of satan
fify
In reply to The western countries,… by Dickweed Wang
Ah, vs what? That economic powerhouse, Russia? And its equally loser boon companions, Iranimullistan, Syria( parts ), Venezula( zoo animal protein excepted), Castro Dump Island.
China? Good luck with them.
In reply to The western countries,… by Dickweed Wang
Ah, vs what?
Vs Reality. While you and your friends peddle delusion, fear, hate and propaganda, thinking your so clever and all the other humans on this planet are stupid sheeple.
We are in an information war and You've lost. People can actually think for themselves. It must come as a shock to you, but it's true.
In reply to Ah, vs what? That economic… by Offthebeach
That fact-finding body (OPCW) could change the whole paradigm IF it finds conclusive evidence this was a false flag event, and IF they trumpet their findings to the world, and IF people get all the real ramifications of such a potential finding/announcement.
This said, I fully expect their “findings” to be a masterpiece of ambiguous language and weaslespeak.
This body after all is a creation of politicians and bureaucrats answering to many governments. They, almost certainly, will “punt.”
... But if by some miracle they don’t ...
In reply to The western countries,… by Dickweed Wang
PM’s husband’s Capital Group is largest shareholder in BAE, shares soar since Syrian airstrikes
https://www.rt.com/uk/424392-may-husbands-capital-group/
Philip May, husband of the UK prime minister, works for a company that is the largest shareholder in arms manufacturer, BAE Systems, whose share price has soared since the recent airstrikes in Syria.
The company, Capital Group, is also the second-largest shareholder in Lockheed Martin – a US military arms firm that supplies weapons systems, aircraft and logistical support. Its shares have also rocketed since the missile strikes last week.
In reply to You won't read this in the… by ???ö?
Capital Group is American mutual funds and they are the largest owner of many, many stocks.
In reply to https://www.rt.com/uk/424392… by Lumberjack
http://www.businessinsider.com/who-is-philip-may-theresa-may-husband-closest-advisor-capital-group-paradise-papers-2017-11
In reply to Capital Group is American… by slightlyskeptical
https://www.icij.org/investigations/paradise-papers/
In reply to http://www.businessinsider… by Lumberjack
This is from about a month ago.
Funny how all this Russia crap happened to conveniently distract from Trump and May’s scandals. Note the BZ incident was on April,7.
MARCH 27, 2018
British inquiry promises ‘no stone left unturned’ as it tackles tax avoidance and evasion
https://www.icij.org/investigations/paradise-papers/british-inquiry-promises-no-stone-left-unturned-tackles-tax-avoidance-evasion/
In reply to https://www.icij.org… by Lumberjack
Also the French scandals. Macron was dealing with the labor strikes and environmental activists, and France was looking particularly bad because corrupt Sarkozy pushed to get Gaddafi killed so he wouldn't have to pay back the money he received from Libya for his campaign.
In reply to https://www.icij.org… by Lumberjack
And if you have the money to park, near anyone in the world can invest. Heck, it could be Assad's money manager parks Assads "savings" there, such that Assad made money misslling Syria. ( Not that he would take a profit. Him being all sacrifice for the people, ect..)
In reply to Capital Group is American… by slightlyskeptical
This is so silly. They didn't fool us beforehand and they sure aren't going to do it now.
If they have to tell so many lies they need some good ones... this is just making them look foolish.
People stopped trusting TPTB when we were lied to over Iraq - we remember it but they pretend it didn't happen.
In reply to Sure hope they can continue'… by SethPoor
"it’s because Russia hid the evidence."
..and I'm sure the OPCW will be not be able to discover that fact...yeah, right...
After the OPCW fails to find the "evidence Russia has hidden", lets send them to the "factories and storage facilities" that were FULL of chemical weapons and see what they find...or has Russia cleaned that up to...
PS> MAYBE if you hadn't rushed in to bomb...the OPCW could have gotten in there and found the evidence before Russia had time to hide it? Nice work...your bombing aided Russia in the cover-up and now we just have to "trust you"...LOL!
PSS> What about the dead bodies...don't tell me...let me guess...Russia cremated the remains...yeah, right...
PSSS> What about that un-exploded bomb sitting on that bed? Talk about evidence! Russia took that one too I suppose? Actually, I hope Russia did take it, to keep it safe, and will now present it to the OPCW for inspection.
In reply to This is so silly by EuroPox
Never mind the lack of evidence claims. Look at their behavior. They purposely bombed the site the day BEFORE inspections were to take place. What does that tell you oh people with IQs over 80? How do we know they’re lying? Because they run from their accusers’ facts. How did we know O.J. Simpson was guilty? Because he ran away from his accusers. People with truth on their side do not shy away from any kind of scrutiny. Logic is so easy if one puts aside their emotions and simply THINKS!
In reply to "it’s because Russia hid the… by FireBrander
Putin stole Kim Kardashians & Usher's jewelry!
They need to up their game if they want to fold in ALL the idiots...
In reply to Never mind the lack of… by J S Bach
They're going to need a false flag sex scandal to divert the public's attention away from this!
Oh, wait...
In reply to This is so silly by EuroPox
Better yet, a video of Huma and Hillary off Weiner's laptop. I tried this link 'jjuzq63antwyiidwpbwzgii.onion' ... but it was dead. #FRAZZLEDRIP
In reply to They're going to need a… by Agent P
Let me get this straight...you voluntarily clicked on a link you believed contained a video of Hilary and Huma? Dude...
In reply to Better yet, a video of Huma… by EuroPox
lol! That is supposed to be the Hilary/Huma/child murder video, that has been on the Darknet for the last few days. I didn't actually want to watch the vid but I was interested to see if it was real, 'cos if it is... it's happening!
In reply to Let me get this straight… by Agent P
Let me hear the magical words, Trump... "They have WMDs, we need to stop them."
The U.S. could tell the world Syria has Jesus in a cage and they are torturing him and they would say "OMG, we have to save Jesus!"
In reply to Attention, (((shills and… by HopefulCynical
lmfao
In reply to Let me hear the magical… by Bud Dry
..if Jesus ever comes back...and continues with his anti/corrupt government/religion rhetoric...they same people that nailed him up the first time will do it again..
The money-changers killed the son of God; and have been richly rewarded for it over these last 2018 years...
In reply to Let me hear the magical… by Bud Dry
Don't go giving them ideas.
lol
In reply to Let me hear the magical… by Bud Dry
Dear CIA, MI6 and Mossad unintelligence agencies
You are a pack of retarded mutants. Keep this up, its semi-entertaining as much as it is cringe-worthy!
In reply to Attention, (((shills and… by HopefulCynical
Wooooord.
In reply to Dear CIA, MI6 and Mossad You… by Brazen Heist
Amateur night at the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at & in the Deep State.
In reply to Dear CIA, MI6 and Mossad You… by Brazen Heist
Those in power or who are politically correct, don't care a rat’s ass about the truth. Populists witnessed this first hand in the last US Presidential election. There was no real debate with people in the media, with people representing Hillary, with the Soros Antifa crowd, or with representatives about MIC spending and waste. Even university students these days tend to just assert a position in your face and ignore all the evidence to the contrary. Reason and truth have become irrelevant in a world where the ends justify the means, and power, and not the rule of law, is absolute.
Anyone with any common sense knew there was to be another false flag gas attack and when it occurred, any thinking and honest person "knew" who was responsible. But you see, in our belief in the truth and in reason we just carry on thinking that we can convince the establishment with facts and arguments, and all the politically-correct followers in the establishment networks, the media, and in their chain of command, that gas attack was a false flag and there was no justification for the missile attack. Like the missile attack in April 2017 they could care less about the truth or the facts when put right under their noses, and they just kept on doing the same thing with absolute impunity. All this should prove to most of the people in the world what a farce the UN really is.
The sycophants and sociopaths running things simply ignore the evidence and just keep on dutifully ASSERTING the official narrative, no matter how absurd. To them it is simply about ASSERTING their power over the truth, the facts and over us, and DEMONSTRATING to whomever their opposition may be, not their intelligence, not their reasonableness, not their obedience to truth or to reality, but rather their prowess over all of those things. All they want to do is to demonstrate their IMPERIUM, their POWER, and we let them get away with it.
In reply to Attention, (((shills and… by HopefulCynical
Well it works until it doesn't, eh?
Let's face it, over 80% of folks don't believe any of their shit any more. Wikileaks put the last nails in the coffin.
Sure, another 10 or 20 percent PRETEND to believe it to get their way (i.e. placing their own power first and any shred of principles last). So. What.
The overall legitimacy of this propaganda arm of a merciless pack of Deep State baboons is effectively zero.
But we really do need smoking gun/mushroom cloud evidence of the use of WMDs against civilians by 'our own' security services.
THAT needs to happen.
Give us the files!!!!!!!
In reply to Those in power or who are… by FBaggins
So much for "things will be different this time" and Trump will MAGA?
Same as it ever was.
Democracy in America is pure fantasy. None exists. Money-controlled duopoly power runs things. Voters have no say whatever.
America is a one-party state with two wings, in lockstep on major issues mattering most.
Elections mock legitimacy, farcical by any standard. Candidates are bought like toothpaste, cardboard cookie cut-outs of each, distinguishable by their rhetoric alone, promising one thing, delivering another.
Each electoral cycle has the same outcome. Dirty business as usual wins every time. Police state tyranny substitutes for constitutionally guaranteed rights.
Fascist governance runs things, wrapped in the American flag. Voting Republican or Democrat is like choosing between death by hanging or firing squad.
Americans are the most out-of-touch, uninformed people anywhere, easy marks to be manipulated, deceived and betrayed.
Ordinary people are spectators, not participants in policymaking, unaware how duopoly power harms their welfare, indifferent about doing anything about it - why America is the greatest threat to world peace and humanity’s survival.
In reply to Attention, (((shills and… by HopefulCynical
What's even more astonishing, is the fact that they think people believe their bullshit.
In reply to The length these assholes… by farflungstar
They now don't care whether it' believed or not.
In reply to What's even more… by Yen Cross
Youd be shocked how many acquaintences of mine buy this crap hook line and sinker.
In reply to They now don't care whether… by 07564111
No, I would not be shocked at all.
I have been following the debate in the UK Commons and the comments @ Guardian shill site, nothing now surprises me, May refused to answer questions, lied to the House, and walked away with a win.
In reply to Youd be shocked how many… by Haus-Targaryen
You mean the handful of MPs debating?
A nearly empty chamber, for a West nearly empty of democracy.
In reply to No, I would not be shocked… by 07564111