US Opens New Military Base In Former ISIS Stronghold

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 20:55

So much for President Donald Trump's promises to pull US troops out of Syria.

Despite the US's insistence that it intends to pull troops out of Syria (at some point, possibly in the distant future), local media report that the US has set up a new military facility in Eastern Deir ez-Zor - not far from ISIS's last major stronghold in Syria, which was crushed by the Syrian Army back in November shortly before they declared victory against ISIS. The region is also known for being rich in oil.

US

According to the reports, the new base is located in the al-Tanak oilfield, which is controlled by Kurdish forces. Form their new outpost, American personnel have been ferrying new supplies to the front from the town of Khasham, in southeastern Deir ez-Zor, to the city of Hosseinieh, situated northeast of the Deir ez-Zor region.

In response to French President Emmauel Macron's claims that Trump promised him the US would linger in Syria for the foreseeable future, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has insisted that nothing has changed.

"The US mission has not changed – the president has been clear he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible. We are determined to completely crush ISIS and create the conditions that will prevent its return. In addition we expect our regional allies and partners to take greater responsibility both militarily and financially for securing the region," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

News of the new base follows airstrikes carried out by a US-led coalition on Friday. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, most of the more than 100 missiles fired at Syria missed their target (the Pentagon has said they destroyed three facilities that were integral to the Syrian regime's chemical weapons program).

Meanwhile, Russia has said it has "irrefutable" evidence that the chemical weapons attack was staged (something that was corroborated by famed war reporter Robert Fisk).

Furthermore, Russia has also found evidence that some rebel groups are in possession of chemical weapons.

Perhaps these are the same rebel groups that the US is there to support?

Tags
War Conflict
Politics
Biotechnology & Medical Research - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Mentaliusanything philipat Tue, 04/17/2018 - 22:14 Permalink

No!! this new base would have to had been approved by the Syrian Government because the US is a foreign power on Sovereign Soil. Otherwise they are mercenaries. The United States of America always requests of the Government of any foreign power the right to set up a US Base, Just like Russia has been invited into sections of Syria. Anything more would be an invasion without sanction and would be dealt will in the same way Hitlers annexation of Sudetenland and Poland was dealt with.... World War.

So relax, its not in the USA's Nature to invade foreign countries or stay because they know what its like to have it happen to them ......

He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.

He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.

He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.

He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:

For Quartering large bodies of armed troops among us:

For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States:

For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:

For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:

For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury:

For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
wisehiney hedgeless_horseman Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:53 Permalink

Well.

 That nice invite exceeds perfect timing.

I feel like I have been jerked around by the eye of sauron

Texas, you know.

Do not be surprised.

 

P.S. This should not take too long. 

        Big old hoary fierce Bo Beaver is down there laughing at my baseball bat.

        Seems unintimidated to say the least.

        And raring up way too close to my prize long legged beauty Crepe Myrtle.

        I hope these upcoming shots do not hit the old King.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
I Am Jack's Ma… tmosley Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:31 Permalink

Hey asshole:

 

You don’t spend billions arming jihadis then building bases all over a country, nor hire a Bolton or Pompeo, nor take money from an Adelson... because you plan to fuck off home once you beat the terrorist mercenaries whom, by the way, you are not actually trying to beat.

 

You, Sir, are a complete fucking jabroni.  

 

One might argue angels on the head of pins as to whether Trump himself really wants something different...  perhaps when he said we’d leave he really meant it, right?

 

Or, it was shit-talking done precisely to calm guys like you.  ‘See, see, MAGA, guys’ just like the wall and the manufacturing!’

 

I suspect it was shit talk.  He must know how the bases are about guarding the oil, and access to golan, and squeezing the road to Iran.

 

But in any case, Trump as complete Zioglobalist sellout from the beginning, or a man unable to control the military let alone his own AG...  to claim the US is going to leave Syria is so stupid, so uninformed, and so completely absurd that it strains credulity to believe anyone not actually in love with Trump could possibly think it’s true.

 

 

So I ask you, noob or no, I’m familiar with your comments...  have you actually fallen in love with Trump?  Have you put so much faith in him as The One that you simply can’t see what’s in front of you?

 

Trump was never a Russian puppet.

 

Always an Israeli (Likud/Shas/Chabad) one.

 

And whether we got Hillary or Trump, we were going to become further sucked into Syria before fabricating a war on Iran, for Israel.

 

Was Trump a better choice than Hillary?

 

Obviously and without doubt.

 

But see, that’s got you thinking the choice was actually real.

 

The Israeli parasite  has fully compromised the host.  To know what the host will do, simply learn about the goals of Likud and Zionist extremists generally.

 

Trump appointing Bolton should have been it for you.  To continue backing Trump after that means you’ve decided to go Full Trumptard.

 

 

 

Sad. 

https://sputniknews.com/amp/middleeast/201803191062705004-us-new-base-syria-reports/

 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Toxicosis tmosley Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:41 Permalink

Thanks for your input peanut or peanutz as you seem to be.  Pray tell what country after being invaded by the U.S. has the U.S. ever fully pulled out of?  You seem out of touch with reality here.  This is a constant war over resources power.  The Saudi's want the pipeline through Syria and to displace Iran.  So we have IsraHell, Saudia, and the U.S. working in unison to take the country over.  Did you miss out eating your 'Sugar Smacks' this morning?

 

 