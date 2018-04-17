US Opens New Military Base In Former ISIS Stronghold

So much for President Donald Trump's promises to pull US troops out of Syria.
Despite the US's insistence that it intends to pull troops out of Syria (at some point, possibly in the distant future), local media report that the US has set up a new military facility in Eastern Deir ez-Zor - not far from ISIS's last major stronghold in Syria, which was crushed by the Syrian Army back in November shortly before they declared victory against ISIS. The region is also known for being rich in oil.
According to the reports, the new base is located in the al-Tanak oilfield, which is controlled by Kurdish forces. Form their new outpost, American personnel have been ferrying new supplies to the front from the town of Khasham, in southeastern Deir ez-Zor, to the city of Hosseinieh, situated northeast of the Deir ez-Zor region.
In response to French President Emmauel Macron's claims that Trump promised him the US would linger in Syria for the foreseeable future, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has insisted that nothing has changed.
"The US mission has not changed – the president has been clear he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible. We are determined to completely crush ISIS and create the conditions that will prevent its return. In addition we expect our regional allies and partners to take greater responsibility both militarily and financially for securing the region," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.
News of the new base follows airstrikes carried out by a US-led coalition on Friday. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, most of the more than 100 missiles fired at Syria missed their target (the Pentagon has said they destroyed three facilities that were integral to the Syrian regime's chemical weapons program).
Meanwhile, Russia has said it has "irrefutable" evidence that the chemical weapons attack was staged (something that was corroborated by famed war reporter Robert Fisk).
Furthermore, Russia has also found evidence that some rebel groups are in possession of chemical weapons.
Perhaps these are the same rebel groups that the US is there to support?
a target rich environment is every warriors dream..
i predict dead people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uy0bF-PFpFI
the reason
moar blood and tissue for the vampires..
Moar weeping and gnashing of teeth from the clown gallery.
We'll be out in 363 days or less. Probably more like a month or two.
just like in Afghanistan..
we wont leave until Israel says we can leave and that wont be until the kz mob owns everything in the ME..and of course that too will not be enough..there is never enough..
Breaking News
Apparently CIA chief Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un over Easter. Rumor has it Trump and Un will meet in a month or so. Reportedly trying to set up a neutral meeting place.
Source: Hannity just now / Fox News / Washington Post
I don't really care. Kim wasn't scaring me at all. He can shoot crappy missiles that fail half the time over Japan all he wants.
Make Kurdistan Great Again!
Tom Mosley, I will bet you one Bitcoin that US troops will still be in Syria one year from now.
Is it a bet, peanut?
I guess that we have moved way beyond the issue of LEGAILITY by now?
But if Russia, engaged perfectly legally in Syria by invitation of the democratically elected Government, decided to "Clear Syria of remaining terrorists" it would be perfectly within International law for Russia to take out these bases.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
We are determined to completely crush ISIS and create the conditions that will prevent its return.
That's one more good reason to "Lock her up!"
JW: How the Collapse of Libya Led to the Ongoing War in Syria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKMlr7MzXz8&t=0s
This article talks like the president has the power of a Private Central Banking Head.
When EVERYONE was swooning over Trump,
ONLY ONE site read him like a book from the get go.
Not to worry. I'm sure the US will be happy to pull out of Syria as soon as Russia does.
No!! this new base would have to had been approved by the Syrian Government because the US is a foreign power on Sovereign Soil. Otherwise they are mercenaries. The United States of America always requests of the Government of any foreign power the right to set up a US Base, Just like Russia has been invited into sections of Syria. Anything more would be an invasion without sanction and would be dealt will in the same way Hitlers annexation of Sudetenland and Poland was dealt with.... World War.
So relax, its not in the USA's Nature to invade foreign countries or stay because they know what its like to have it happen to them ......
He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.
He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.
He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.
He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:
For Quartering large bodies of armed troops among us:
For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States:
For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:
For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:
For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury:
For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences
Mosley may be delusional HH, but not that delusional, yet.
Word on the street is that bill ackman and glenn beck are right now down the alley doing the "funky kurdistan" upon each other as we write.
Wise, my brother-in-arms, I hope and pray that YOU and your homeys get your motherfucking asses out to Marfa this June 1-3.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-27/mother-should-i-start-fight-c…
Well.
That nice invite exceeds perfect timing.
I feel like I have been jerked around by the eye of sauron
Texas, you know.
Do not be surprised.
P.S. This should not take too long.
Big old hoary fierce Bo Beaver is down there laughing at my baseball bat.
Seems unintimidated to say the least.
And raring up way too close to my prize long legged beauty Crepe Myrtle.
I hope these upcoming shots do not hit the old King.
now the pivot from Syria back to NoKo- follow the bouncing ball
i like when they sprinkled in aggressive space aliens for funsies===> https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-13/trump-get-ready-space-force-m…
Cue the next false flag, FBI facilitated school shooting and gun control "crisis actors"
head fake
Peace in Korea, war on Iran. Simple. And stupid.
pretending to know the future, especially in an EVIL way, is a fool's errand...
history predicts the future..
The bank moves in....it's over.
seeing our brave soldiers all outfitted up and ready to go...reminds me of Matthew 26:52...good luck guys
Come on baby, just the tip, for a second, to see what it feels like.
Clownz can't stop thinking of Trump's dick.
Hope you're right, tmos.
Been enjoying your playing with the clownz.
Hey asshole:
You don’t spend billions arming jihadis then building bases all over a country, nor hire a Bolton or Pompeo, nor take money from an Adelson... because you plan to fuck off home once you beat the terrorist mercenaries whom, by the way, you are not actually trying to beat.
You, Sir, are a complete fucking jabroni.
One might argue angels on the head of pins as to whether Trump himself really wants something different... perhaps when he said we’d leave he really meant it, right?
Or, it was shit-talking done precisely to calm guys like you. ‘See, see, MAGA, guys’ just like the wall and the manufacturing!’
I suspect it was shit talk. He must know how the bases are about guarding the oil, and access to golan, and squeezing the road to Iran.
But in any case, Trump as complete Zioglobalist sellout from the beginning, or a man unable to control the military let alone his own AG... to claim the US is going to leave Syria is so stupid, so uninformed, and so completely absurd that it strains credulity to believe anyone not actually in love with Trump could possibly think it’s true.
So I ask you, noob or no, I’m familiar with your comments... have you actually fallen in love with Trump? Have you put so much faith in him as The One that you simply can’t see what’s in front of you?
Trump was never a Russian puppet.
Always an Israeli (Likud/Shas/Chabad) one.
And whether we got Hillary or Trump, we were going to become further sucked into Syria before fabricating a war on Iran, for Israel.
Was Trump a better choice than Hillary?
Obviously and without doubt.
But see, that’s got you thinking the choice was actually real.
The Israeli parasite has fully compromised the host. To know what the host will do, simply learn about the goals of Likud and Zionist extremists generally.
Trump appointing Bolton should have been it for you. To continue backing Trump after that means you’ve decided to go Full Trumptard.
Sad.
https://sputniknews.com/amp/middleeast/201803191062705004-us-new-base-syria-reports/
And again, same old shit.
https://acwm.org/product/war-crimes-against-southern-civilians
You're not a "newb" you're a cowardly name changing troll.
You appeared literally the same second Clown Jesus slunk away in shame.
You need an IP ban for your deceptive practices.
Same old shit.
https://acwm.org/product/war-crimes-against-southern-civilians
Thanks for your input peanut or peanutz as you seem to be. Pray tell what country after being invaded by the U.S. has the U.S. ever fully pulled out of? You seem out of touch with reality here. This is a constant war over resources power. The Saudi's want the pipeline through Syria and to displace Iran. So we have IsraHell, Saudia, and the U.S. working in unison to take the country over. Did you miss out eating your 'Sugar Smacks' this morning?
Vietnam. Yeah. They delivered the smack down of smack downs. Imagine if we had 'won'. In other words, what if the Vietnamese were pussies like everyone else?
That's what so sick, the kids being "harvested" in Turkish "hospitals" truly evil.
yes. evil is alive and well on planet earth..
so it was written in times of old..
"bow down to me and I will give you all the kingdoms on earth"
you cant offer what you don't own..
The pain of being an American is awful and getting worse.
We are in a period of Trumpian mystical anarchism,
where every moral principle that guides the civilized behavior
of men and women is tossed out into the Mar-a-Lago pond.
Syphilitic spirochetes are his bedbugs.
He does not know Tuscan woodwinds.
(The pain of being an American is awful and getting worse.)
my family's brains are empty and so is my purse
I look around for signs of life
But all I get is headaches and strife.
I think I like this game
I like it. You operate on a high intellectual plane.
I'll pass this on to Obama. I'll see him in Kailua next week.
you want to say something to obama?... hold on... right now he's sucking me hard, so between his gags ask away DP... holy fuck negro, wipe off your forehead... for fucks sake, can't get this negro to lern nuttin
Slowly morphing from citizen , to a reluctant resident .
Give em hell Harry T......."I don't give em hell. I just tell the truth and they think it's hell."
The flag follows the dollar the soldier follows the flag.
Same base same flag.
Any good taverns nearby?
unfortunately, no.. but I keep a stash for moments like these..
Good business to defend it. Because UK PM Theresa May's husband’s Capital Group is largest shareholder in BAE, whose shares soar since Syrian airstrikes. Lockheed Martin products were also used, so their shares went up as well.
Americans will stay there as long as the population tolerates them.
