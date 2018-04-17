VIX Crashes To A 14 Handle

If only there was an ETF that enable traders to place leveraged bets on lower volatility...

VIX has tumbled for 5 straight days, crashing back to a 14 handle for the first time since March 9th...

The VIX term structure is still steeper than it was prior to the XIV collapse...

And as the cost of equity protection tumbles, the cost of High yield bond protection has collapsed...

Back to the old normal.