VIX Crashes To A 14 Handle

If only there was an ETF that enable traders to place leveraged bets on lower volatility...
VIX has tumbled for 5 straight days, crashing back to a 14 handle for the first time since March 9th...
The VIX term structure is still steeper than it was prior to the XIV collapse...
And as the cost of equity protection tumbles, the cost of High yield bond protection has collapsed...
Back to the old normal.
One quick question - bank trading revenues jumped as VIX rose above 20... so what happens when VIX tumbles back to single-digits again?
Comments
That boat has sailed, next Ponzi please.
bank trading revenues jumped as VIX rose above 20... so what happens when VIX tumbles back to single-digits again?
Banks will create havoc and volatility will return. Simple. Then blame it on Trump.
Opps, somebody stepped on their dance partner's foot.
Missteps can be a real bitch... especially when you repeat it over, and over again.
wow, that's not fraud at all. lawyer up powell.
For real? How about SVXY / SPY or QQQ.. Puts or Calls. 30 : 1 minimum leverage on < 1 week expiration 2 bars OTM.
Make BTFD Great Again!
You think there will be another DIP? sure doesnt look like it....
Wow this shit show never ceases to amaze me.. Just one more pump until markets collapse on themselves..
They will keep pumping to your continued amazement.
october 1987 did NOT mark the high in theoretical VIX.................
Oh boy, when this charade finally ends and the curtain is whipped back, the DOW etc will emulate an elevator with a severed cable :-O
i think we need one of these to run all CB's
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/robot-run-mayor-japan-world-12377…
The crumbs that fell off the tax reform table to me have been gobbled up by increased gasoline prices!
If Puti were really smart he would fuk with the BOTs not Twitter....... All he would have to do is send them some fake news and let the rest sort itself out... would be a real laugh....
No time to watch VIX...Too busy selling into the rally.
TURBO'S AND SPRINTERS!!!
There where even who had a hedge of over 21! They did have a very tight stop loss.
was looking to buy some but waited to long... next time :)