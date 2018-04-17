VIX Crashes To A 14 Handle

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:15

If only there was an ETF that enable traders to place leveraged bets on lower volatility...

VIX has tumbled for 5 straight days, crashing back to a 14 handle for the first time since March 9th...

 

The VIX term structure is still steeper than it was prior to the XIV collapse...

 

And as the cost of equity protection tumbles, the cost of High yield bond protection has collapsed...

Back to the old normal.

One quick question - bank trading revenues jumped as VIX rose above 20... so what happens when VIX tumbles back to single-digits again?

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
zebra77a Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:20 Permalink

For real? How about SVXY / SPY or QQQ..   Puts or Calls. 30 : 1 minimum leverage  on < 1 week expiration 2 bars OTM. 

Make BTFD Great Again!  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
gatorengineer Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

If Puti were really smart he would fuk with the BOTs not Twitter....... All he would have to do is send them some fake news and let the rest sort itself out... would be a real laugh....

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Sudden Debt Tue, 04/17/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

TURBO'S AND SPRINTERS!!!

 

There where  even who had a hedge of over 21! They did have a very tight stop loss.

 

was looking to buy some but waited to long... next time :)