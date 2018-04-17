Woman Partially Sucked Out Of Southwest Jet After Violent Depressurization From Engine Explosion

A woman was partially sucked out of a Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight after a piece of the jet's engine flew into and broke a window, according to the father of a passenger, who told NBC10 of the incident.

The Boeing 737 was then forced to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport Tuesday with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged. Neither the airline nor the Federal Aviation Administration explained what went wrong.

Passenger Marty Martinez told CBSN from the plane that a woman was injured and was taken off the plane.  "There was blood everywhere," Martinez told CBSN's Anne-Marie Green.

Southwest said there were 143 passengers and five crew members onboard the Boeing 737, which was headed from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas' Love Field. Passengers were seen walking off the plane onto the tarmac at the airport after landing around 11:20 a.m.

“One passenger, a woman, was partially … was drawn out towards the out of the plane … was pulled back in by other passengers," he said in a phone interview with NBC10. The woman is said to have been rushed to a Philadelphia hospital. 

Kristopher Johnson on board the flight and captured this photo of the engine upon landing at Philadelphia International Airport.

Flight 1380 made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday after taking off from LaGuardia Airport in New York City. A large amount of fluid, possibly jet fuel, could be seen under and trailing behind the left side of the plane.

Firefighters could be seen outside a Southwest Airlines plane on the airport tarmac. Some passengers were led off with crutches by firefighters.

Passengers shared photos of an engine with major damage. The engine inlet appears to be shredded with metal bent outward.

One terrified passenger posted a live video to his Facebook page during the ordeal. The grainy footage shows a man attempting to secure his yellow oxygen mask while updating loved ones following his feed. -NBC

"Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!" Facebook user Marty Martinez wrote. He then added, "We are bracing for landing!!"

Martinez told CBSN that he thought he was recording his "last moments." After the plane landed, he posted photos of a damaged window near the engine

Philadelphia International Airport issued a statement over Twitter that passengers are being brought into the terminal. 

The airport then said flights were continuing to depart from Philadelphia and that the FAA had lifted a ground stop for planes at other airports waiting to depart for Philadelphia.

News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine and the tarmac covered with firefighting foam, although there were no signs of flames or smoke. Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia, according to CBS.

Southwest has about 700 planes, all of them 737s, including more than 500 737-700s like the one involved in Tuesday's emergency landing. It is the world's largest operator of the 737. The Boeing 737 is the best-selling jetliner in the world and has a good safety record.

Investigators are likely to take apart the failed engine from Tuesday's plane and examine maintenance records as they try to piece together the cause of the explosion. The flight was powered by CFM engines. An official told CBS News that CFM has sent representatives to the scene to support the investigation.

The engine failure was reminiscent of a similar event on a Southwest Boeing 737-700 jet in August 2016 as it flew from New Orleans to Orlando, Florida.  Shrapnel from the engine left a 5-by-16-inch hole just above the wing. Passenger oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling. Pilots landed the plane safely in Pensacola, Florida.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said one of the engine's fan blades broke off from the hub during the flight. The broken edge of the blade showed crack lines consistent with metal fatigue.

The NTSB was sending a go-team to the airport in Philadelphia to investigate and planned a 3 p.m. news conference.

DillyDilly silverer Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

Portrait of a frightened man: Mr.

Robert Wilson, thirty-seven, husband,

father, and salesman on sick leave.

Mr. Wilson has just been discharged

from a sanitarium where he spent the

last six months recovering from a

nervous breakdown, the onset of which

took place on an evening not

dissimilar to this one, on an airliner

very much like the one in which Mr.

Wilson is about to be flown home...

 

A FAST PAN to the omniscient NARRATOR, in suit and tie,

standing beneath an airport direction sign that reads:

"TERMINAL --->"

 

NARRATOR

...the difference being that, on

that evening half a year ago, Mr.

Wilson's flight was terminated by

the onslaught of his mental breakdown.

Tonight, he's traveling all the way

to his appointed destination which,

contrary to Mr. Wilson's plan, happens

to be in the darkest corner of the

Twilight Zone.

Lumberjack PT Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

GE Capital???

 

Boeing suspends 737 MAX flights due to engine issue

https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1862O9

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday it had temporarily halted test flights of its new 737 MAX aircraft due to an issue with the engine, which is jointly made by General Electric Co (GE.N) and Safran SA (SAF.PA) of France.

 

http://www.americanmachinist.com/news/ge-aviation-expands-mro-southwest-airlines

Throat-warbler… Ima anal sphincter Tue, 04/17/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

One of the design tests used to be (don't know about now) firing a frozen turkey into the engine intake.  I guess they never tested something more likely: the engine cowl assembly. 

Been on a plane with a flame-out in one engine and they couldn't restart.  Sounded like car backfire, and I got front-seat view of the flame coming out of the engine.  Returned to airport, landed on a specially cleared runway where the foam and fire trucks were waiting.  Man in full fire suit peaks gingerly into the engine.  Returned to gate.  Got on another airline's plane which immediately showed low oil pressure when they spun up the engines.  Got off that plane and gave up flying that day.  I have about 1.8 million air miles, and that was the only incident.  Have since stayed firmly on the ground except for vacation.

This kind of stuff is not fun.

Nameshavebeenc… EuroPox Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

There must be something though, as the NYPD definitely had something when they went thru Wieners laptop & were quite vocal about it. Something has been going on with regard to that, just not sure what.

I can't confirm if there actually is a video, or not. If the video exists, it needs to be exposed & it will be something watching the snowflake supporters collapse in agony as their world falls apart.

gregga777 PT Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

That looks like a Next Generation 737 produced from 1996-present as the 737-600/-700/-800/-900. It appears to have sustained an uncontained failure of the engine's inlet fan blade(s) or perhaps a portion of the fan disk. There is a lot of inertia in the rotating sections of the engine and sometimes these types of failure can't be contained by the engine housing.

 

p.s. It wasn't an explosion. It was a rapid mechanical disassembly event. 

 

gregga777 Big Brother Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

In 2010 the failure of an improperly machined, angled oil fitting on a Qantas A-380 resulted in an uncontained engine failure that caused cascading failures throughout the airplane. The pilots were presented with an overwhelming display of fault messages and displayed amazing skill in safely landing the airplane. Rolls-Royce eventually paid Qantas £58 million in compensation. 

Rolls-Royce jet engine which exploded on Qantas A380 superjumbo flight failed due to a 'poorly built oil pipe'

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2349454/Rolls-Royce-jet-engine-…

The ATSB final report on that flight:

https://www.atsb.gov.au/media/4173625/ao-2010-089_final.pdf

 