Woman Partially Sucked Out Of Southwest Jet After Violent Depressurization From Engine Explosion

A woman was partially sucked out of a Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight after a piece of the jet's engine flew into and broke a window, according to the father of a passenger, who told NBC10 of the incident.
The Boeing 737 was then forced to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport Tuesday with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged. Neither the airline nor the Federal Aviation Administration explained what went wrong.
Passenger Marty Martinez told CBSN from the plane that a woman was injured and was taken off the plane. "There was blood everywhere," Martinez told CBSN's Anne-Marie Green.
Southwest said there were 143 passengers and five crew members onboard the Boeing 737, which was headed from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas' Love Field. Passengers were seen walking off the plane onto the tarmac at the airport after landing around 11:20 a.m.
“One passenger, a woman, was partially … was drawn out towards the out of the plane … was pulled back in by other passengers," he said in a phone interview with NBC10. The woman is said to have been rushed to a Philadelphia hospital.
Southwest plane from LaGuardia to Dallas was diverted in Philadelphia. The engine blew out in flight. (Picture from @joeasaprap) pic.twitter.com/NUv3PrcvLg— Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) April 17, 2018
Flight 1380 made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday after taking off from LaGuardia Airport in New York City. A large amount of fluid, possibly jet fuel, could be seen under and trailing behind the left side of the plane.
Firefighters could be seen outside a Southwest Airlines plane on the airport tarmac. Some passengers were led off with crutches by firefighters.
Passengers shared photos of an engine with major damage. The engine inlet appears to be shredded with metal bent outward.
One terrified passenger posted a live video to his Facebook page during the ordeal. The grainy footage shows a man attempting to secure his yellow oxygen mask while updating loved ones following his feed. -NBC
"Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!" Facebook user Marty Martinez wrote. He then added, "We are bracing for landing!!"
Martinez told CBSN that he thought he was recording his "last moments." After the plane landed, he posted photos of a damaged window near the engine
Philadelphia International Airport issued a statement over Twitter that passengers are being brought into the terminal.
.@SouthwestAir flight #1380 update: Flight from LGA to Dallas Love Field landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal. Flights are departing and arriving but passengers should expect delays. Check flight status with your airline.— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) April 17, 2018
The airport then said flights were continuing to depart from Philadelphia and that the FAA had lifted a ground stop for planes at other airports waiting to depart for Philadelphia.
UPDATE PHL 1:45 PM: FAA has lifted ground stop for flights waiting on the ground at other airports to depart for PHL. Planes are departing from PHL. Passengers should expect delays. Check flight status with your airline.— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) April 17, 2018
News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine and the tarmac covered with firefighting foam, although there were no signs of flames or smoke. Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia, according to CBS.
Southwest has about 700 planes, all of them 737s, including more than 500 737-700s like the one involved in Tuesday's emergency landing. It is the world's largest operator of the 737. The Boeing 737 is the best-selling jetliner in the world and has a good safety record.
Investigators are likely to take apart the failed engine from Tuesday's plane and examine maintenance records as they try to piece together the cause of the explosion. The flight was powered by CFM engines. An official told CBS News that CFM has sent representatives to the scene to support the investigation.
The engine failure was reminiscent of a similar event on a Southwest Boeing 737-700 jet in August 2016 as it flew from New Orleans to Orlando, Florida. Shrapnel from the engine left a 5-by-16-inch hole just above the wing. Passenger oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling. Pilots landed the plane safely in Pensacola, Florida.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said one of the engine's fan blades broke off from the hub during the flight. The broken edge of the blade showed crack lines consistent with metal fatigue.
The NTSB was sending a go-team to the airport in Philadelphia to investigate and planned a 3 p.m. news conference.
Boeing suspends 737 MAX flights due to engine issue
https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1862O9
(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday it had temporarily halted test flights of its new 737 MAX aircraft due to an issue with the engine, which is jointly made by General Electric Co (GE.N) and Safran SA (SAF.PA) of France.
http://www.americanmachinist.com/news/ge-aviation-expands-mro-southwest-airlines
In reply to Just think, a couple of… by PT
Did you know that there is not a single jet engine overhaul facility located in the US? The last one shut down in the early 90's. All the overhaul work is now done in the third world. Think about that shit for a minute, all to save on US labor costs. This is what you get.
In reply to GE Capital??? https://www… by Lumberjack
I’ve just been perusing GE jet engine failures...holy shit...
Just like their flaming wind turbines, all junk.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2018-01-05/clock-ticks-for-french-workers-as-ge-confronts-bloated-legacy
Buddy of mine was an AP mechanic. Even the GE CT-7 engines on the SF-340’s were a mess.
In reply to Did you know that there is… by City_Of_Champyinz
It looks like just the nose cowl let go. The actual engine, including the first set of blades is intact.
In reply to I’ve just been perusing GE… by Lumberjack
One of the design tests used to be (don't know about now) firing a frozen turkey into the engine intake. I guess they never tested something more likely: the engine cowl assembly.
Been on a plane with a flame-out in one engine and they couldn't restart. Sounded like car backfire, and I got front-seat view of the flame coming out of the engine. Returned to airport, landed on a specially cleared runway where the foam and fire trucks were waiting. Man in full fire suit peaks gingerly into the engine. Returned to gate. Got on another airline's plane which immediately showed low oil pressure when they spun up the engines. Got off that plane and gave up flying that day. I have about 1.8 million air miles, and that was the only incident. Have since stayed firmly on the ground except for vacation.
This kind of stuff is not fun.
In reply to It looks like just the nose… by Ima anal sphincter
You should check out those GE reactors in Fukushima
In reply to I’ve just been perusing GE… by Lumberjack
What reactors?!
In reply to You should check out those… by vaporland
No ... I did not ... but that must be for COMMERCIAL airline jet engines ... I know PRIVATE jet engines are overhauled in the US .. know one place right here in Dallas. The bankers with their gulfstreams don’t want third world mechanics doing their engines!!!!
In reply to Did you know that there is… by City_Of_Champyinz
Yes, I am only talking about commercial jet engines. My dad was in the airline biz, his employer bought that facility, and then sold it two years later. He was put in as the CEO of the overhaul facility before they sold it off.
In reply to No ... I did not ... but… by Vendetta
Linda Green knew it would finally catch up to her
In reply to Just think, a couple of… by PT
That looks like a Next Generation 737 produced from 1996-present as the 737-600/-700/-800/-900. It appears to have sustained an uncontained failure of the engine's inlet fan blade(s) or perhaps a portion of the fan disk. There is a lot of inertia in the rotating sections of the engine and sometimes these types of failure can't be contained by the engine housing.
p.s. It wasn't an explosion. It was a rapid mechanical disassembly event.
In reply to What did she know about the… by PT
In 2010 the failure of an improperly machined, angled oil fitting on a Qantas A-380 resulted in an uncontained engine failure that caused cascading failures throughout the airplane. The pilots were presented with an overwhelming display of fault messages and displayed amazing skill in safely landing the airplane. Rolls-Royce eventually paid Qantas £58 million in compensation.
Rolls-Royce jet engine which exploded on Qantas A380 superjumbo flight failed due to a 'poorly built oil pipe'
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2349454/Rolls-Royce-jet-engine-…
The ATSB final report on that flight:
https://www.atsb.gov.au/media/4173625/ao-2010-089_final.pdf
In reply to On their DFMEA Boeing will… by Big Brother