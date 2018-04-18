Amazon Surges After-Hours As Bezos Reveals "Over 100 Million Paid Prime Members"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:27

In his annual letter "to our shareowners", Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the company has exceeded 100 million paid Prime subscribers and will continue to invest to meet "ever-rising" customer expectations.

This is believed to be the first time that any numbers have been ascribed to the "Prime" members...

Recent Milestones:

Prime13 years post-launch, we have exceeded 100 million paid Prime members globally.

In 2017 Amazon shipped more than five billion items with Prime worldwide, and more new members joined Prime than in any previous year – both worldwide and in the U.S.

Members in the U.S. now receive unlimited free two-day shipping on over 100 million different items. We expanded Prime to Mexico, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, and introduced Business Prime Shipping in the U.S. and Germany.

We keep making Prime shipping faster as well, with Prime Free Same-Day and Prime Free One-Day delivery now in more than 8,000 cities and towns.

Prime Now is available in more than 50 cities worldwide across nine countries. Prime Day 2017 was our biggest global shopping event ever (until surpassed by Cyber Monday), with more new Prime members joining Prime than any other day in our history.

And shareholders are loving it...

Full letter can be read here...

Tags
Business Finance
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander affirmed_78 Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:32 Permalink

Dear Amazon,

I have noticed 2 things over the last 6 months:

1. "2 day shipping" in reality is 3 to 4 days.
and
2. Your competitors routinely have lower prices.

I was using "Subscribe and Save" for a big bag of pet food at $43 delivered...the same bag at PETCO! is $34...this is just one example...the value of my Prime membership is in question.

Sincerely,
Prime Member.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander Endgame Napoleon Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

Answer: Because welfare pays better than work.

For a family of 4, the Medicaid benefit alone is worth ~$16,000 per year (even more if persistant/serious illness exists). This is a HUGE reason why there are so many "part time" workers...work, but don't work too much...with 2 kids the government gives you $16k in the form of Medicaid and $7k in an EIC credit...that $23K TAX FREE and that'd just for starters...add in free school lunch, free school "activities, etc, etc.,...this is the life of the "working poor"...they's not as dumb as you's all think...

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 FireBrander Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:43 Permalink

That's funny. I dropped Prime several years ago. I now place orders with free shipping or lowest cost shipping method. I ordered a bike cable and lock. I think they said it wasn't going to ship until the 20th. I got the item super quick (last week, actually). And it had Prime tape! Same for the lock and hose I ordered. They arrived very quickly and the packages had Prime tape.

I can see paying for Prime if you watch their programs or listen to music. But for shipping? Overrated.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
overbet FireBrander Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

I noticed the prime shipping is longer than it was a year ago. About a day or two more than it had always been. Ive cut my Amazon spending a lot the past year or two. I used to do the subscribe and save and noticed they continued to increase the prices on these items I was subscribed to.

The biggest fuck job I caught was on cerva bars of soap. I always subscribed to twice the amount of those as I would use and stock them up as a crisis trade-able item. I noticed they kept charging me the same price for the same number of bars, but the size of the bars was cut by about 30%. After that I started getting them from Costco's site. No problems with Costco.

Now I use amazon for the reviews and only for something I cant find elsewhere. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
trgfunds affirmed_78 Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

Prime has become absolute shit over the last year. Shipping is almost never on time. The products are sometimes used or broken because there is no quality control and they employ overworked underpaid low IQ slaves. But hey, check this out. If you want a new product of something you already have? Go buy it on Amazon, stick your old one in the box and send it back. They'll refund you and won't even check. My guess is you could put rocks in there and send it back. They don't give a fuck because they lose money on the retail business. It runs cover for the other operations they do.  They're probably just another front business for .gov anyway. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ted41776 Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:32 Permalink

you can buy a brother genuine label cassette (made in china) for a label printer for $24 or you can buy a 5 pack of nearly identical cassettes in 5 different colors for $15 (also made in china). now apply the same logic to about 235 million SKUs. china isn't the one who's burying these greedy companies, they're burying themselves by trying to maintain 2x or 3x profit margins. suicide by bureaucracy and greed

 

the most accurate description of our predicament I've heard to date:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4lQrhS0i2g

 

and for all of you in the "service" industry, you know exactly what i'm talking about

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Golden Showers Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:37 Permalink

Love the newspeak:

Shareholders is now Shareowners. There's the word of the day. Share. How about Sharecroppers? They subscribed too, right?

Glad to hear the plantation is kicking ass. 100 million paid subscribers for the biggest salary ever, Mr. Bezos, I mean, Boss.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
mastersnark Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:38 Permalink

Actually, 99,999,999. I canceled last week and started buying from anywhere but the Beast. Great service, good prices, but eventually my conscience got to my family's enriching this Deep State prick. There was much wailing and gnashing of of teeth at first from the fam, but so far so good on finding replacements that ship same day and have reasonable prices.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
MARDUKTA Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:42 Permalink

I wouldn't believe those numbers for a second.  That's almost 2/3 of the adult US population, total BS.

Cooking the books to make a few billion more.

Piss on them.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Roger Ramjet Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:09 Permalink

So I listened to an RBC Analyst on Bloomberg say that the membership fees are "pure profit" for AMZN.  Now I order 50 - 60 items annually, pay no shipping.  I listen to the music station for free (I assume AMZN pays music royalties).  We watch a few movies and shows each month (and again I'm sure AMZN has content costs).  And I store thousands of photos for free.  I'm not sure how much AMZN actually nets against all of these costs.