Amazon Surges After-Hours As Bezos Reveals "Over 100 Million Paid Prime Members"

In his annual letter "to our shareowners", Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the company has exceeded 100 million paid Prime subscribers and will continue to invest to meet "ever-rising" customer expectations.

This is believed to be the first time that any numbers have been ascribed to the "Prime" members...

Recent Milestones: Prime – 13 years post-launch, we have exceeded 100 million paid Prime members globally. In 2017 Amazon shipped more than five billion items with Prime worldwide, and more new members joined Prime than in any previous year – both worldwide and in the U.S. Members in the U.S. now receive unlimited free two-day shipping on over 100 million different items. We expanded Prime to Mexico, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, and introduced Business Prime Shipping in the U.S. and Germany. We keep making Prime shipping faster as well, with Prime Free Same-Day and Prime Free One-Day delivery now in more than 8,000 cities and towns. Prime Now is available in more than 50 cities worldwide across nine countries. Prime Day 2017 was our biggest global shopping event ever (until surpassed by Cyber Monday), with more new Prime members joining Prime than any other day in our history.

