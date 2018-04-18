Amazon Surges After-Hours As Bezos Reveals "Over 100 Million Paid Prime Members"

In his annual letter "to our shareowners", Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the company has exceeded 100 million paid Prime subscribers and will continue to invest to meet "ever-rising" customer expectations.
This is believed to be the first time that any numbers have been ascribed to the "Prime" members...
Recent Milestones:
Prime – 13 years post-launch, we have exceeded 100 million paid Prime members globally.
In 2017 Amazon shipped more than five billion items with Prime worldwide, and more new members joined Prime than in any previous year – both worldwide and in the U.S.
Members in the U.S. now receive unlimited free two-day shipping on over 100 million different items. We expanded Prime to Mexico, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, and introduced Business Prime Shipping in the U.S. and Germany.
We keep making Prime shipping faster as well, with Prime Free Same-Day and Prime Free One-Day delivery now in more than 8,000 cities and towns.
Prime Now is available in more than 50 cities worldwide across nine countries. Prime Day 2017 was our biggest global shopping event ever (until surpassed by Cyber Monday), with more new Prime members joining Prime than any other day in our history.
And shareholders are loving it...
Comments
What a bunch of consumerist freaks.
Dear Amazon,
I have noticed 2 things over the last 6 months:
1. "2 day shipping" in reality is 3 to 4 days.
and
2. Your competitors routinely have lower prices.
I was using "Subscribe and Save" for a big bag of pet food at $43 delivered...the same bag at PETCO! is $34...this is just one example...the value of my Prime membership is in question.
Sincerely,
Prime Member.
In reply to What a bunch of consumerist… by affirmed_78
Glad to say that I am not one of them. One of the most evil, cheating, corrupt companies in history. Bezos can go fuck himself.
In reply to . by FireBrander
..and what of the alternatives?
I can think of 3 companies that are not "evil, cheating and corrupt"...and none of them sell dog food.
In reply to Glad to say that I am not… by City_Of_Champyinz
Recently bought a set of mountain bike brake pads: local bike shop - $35; Amazon - $18. I would have paid $5 extra to the locals but, damn not double.
In reply to One of the most evil,… by FireBrander
Always ask the shop to match Amazon, many will; if you had offered $23, I bet they would have taken it.
Local motorcycle shop is high on tire prices...but point them to any legit online "regular" price and they will match it.
In reply to Recently bought a set of… by Bastiat
Question: Why are so many consumers home during business hours to receive packages?
Answer: Mass underemployment.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Answer: Because welfare pays better than work.
For a family of 4, the Medicaid benefit alone is worth ~$16,000 per year (even more if persistant/serious illness exists). This is a HUGE reason why there are so many "part time" workers...work, but don't work too much...with 2 kids the government gives you $16k in the form of Medicaid and $7k in an EIC credit...that $23K TAX FREE and that'd just for starters...add in free school lunch, free school "activities, etc, etc.,...this is the life of the "working poor"...they's not as dumb as you's all think...
In reply to Question: Why are so many… by Endgame Napoleon
The dis-incentive to be in the labor force is very high, that's why wages have never risen. Now if the 30million or so true parasites entered the workforce then wages would plummet even further....
In reply to Answer: Because welfare pays… by FireBrander
No need to work when you can make thousands of dollars per day simply selling puts in Amazon.
In reply to Question: Why are so many… by Endgame Napoleon
That's funny. I dropped Prime several years ago. I now place orders with free shipping or lowest cost shipping method. I ordered a bike cable and lock. I think they said it wasn't going to ship until the 20th. I got the item super quick (last week, actually). And it had Prime tape! Same for the lock and hose I ordered. They arrived very quickly and the packages had Prime tape.
I can see paying for Prime if you watch their programs or listen to music. But for shipping? Overrated.
In reply to . by FireBrander
I noticed the prime shipping is longer than it was a year ago. About a day or two more than it had always been. Ive cut my Amazon spending a lot the past year or two. I used to do the subscribe and save and noticed they continued to increase the prices on these items I was subscribed to.
The biggest fuck job I caught was on cerva bars of soap. I always subscribed to twice the amount of those as I would use and stock them up as a crisis trade-able item. I noticed they kept charging me the same price for the same number of bars, but the size of the bars was cut by about 30%. After that I started getting them from Costco's site. No problems with Costco.
Now I use amazon for the reviews and only for something I cant find elsewhere.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Great Bezos, but youre already trading at 330 times earnings ...... and to the 100 million sheep, you will be the first to be slaughtered when the EBT cards stop working
In reply to What a bunch of consumerist… by affirmed_78
Prime has become absolute shit over the last year. Shipping is almost never on time. The products are sometimes used or broken because there is no quality control and they employ overworked underpaid low IQ slaves. But hey, check this out. If you want a new product of something you already have? Go buy it on Amazon, stick your old one in the box and send it back. They'll refund you and won't even check. My guess is you could put rocks in there and send it back. They don't give a fuck because they lose money on the retail business. It runs cover for the other operations they do. They're probably just another front business for .gov anyway.
In reply to What a bunch of consumerist… by affirmed_78
you can buy a brother genuine label cassette (made in china) for a label printer for $24 or you can buy a 5 pack of nearly identical cassettes in 5 different colors for $15 (also made in china). now apply the same logic to about 235 million SKUs. china isn't the one who's burying these greedy companies, they're burying themselves by trying to maintain 2x or 3x profit margins. suicide by bureaucracy and greed
the most accurate description of our predicament I've heard to date:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4lQrhS0i2g
and for all of you in the "service" industry, you know exactly what i'm talking about
but china can send an Epacket from China even cheaper than Bezos can deliver from 200 miles out.... Go figure
In reply to you can buy a brother… by ted41776
tariffs?
Really need to work on definitions of surges (+1.5%) and bloodbath.
LOL! Yes, everything SOARS (1/2%) and CRASHES (-1/2%) around here...:)
In reply to Really need to work on… by overbet
Lex Luthor must die.
Love the newspeak:
Shareholders is now Shareowners. There's the word of the day. Share. How about Sharecroppers? They subscribed too, right?
Glad to hear the plantation is kicking ass. 100 million paid subscribers for the biggest salary ever, Mr. Bezos, I mean, Boss.
Actually, 99,999,999. I canceled last week and started buying from anywhere but the Beast. Great service, good prices, but eventually my conscience got to my family's enriching this Deep State prick. There was much wailing and gnashing of of teeth at first from the fam, but so far so good on finding replacements that ship same day and have reasonable prices.
The whole idea of PAY to be a prime sucker is that you don't shop around and get a better price so you do in fact pay for delivery with the higher cost!
and used Google to shop too, phuh on an Apple phone or device.... even more of a sucker... sucker....
In reply to Actually, 999,999,999. I… by mastersnark
I wouldn't believe those numbers for a second. That's almost 2/3 of the adult US population, total BS.
Cooking the books to make a few billion more.
Piss on them.
Numbers given are for the world not only the U.S.
In reply to I wouldn't believe those… by MARDUKTA
Yet the company still can't make a meaningful profit.
I don't need prime since I don't buy anything on Amazon and go Fk yourself Bezos you are a POS for posting fake news.
One month free Prime. This is how they cook the books.
No one has ever paid cash while shopping at Amazon. Cash only. Amazon out of business tomorrow.
Making it down on volume. Awesome.
Surge away stawk dudes!
And making a bigger and bigger loss each year even doing that?? What a farce
Walmart has the same shit at the same price with free shipping and no membership required.
Prime members are Bezos' Light Brigade! Charge on!
Go Bezos go, Your net worth in last 2 days increased more than what Mafia Drumpf is worth. Drumpf is a barking dog and a pussy. Destroy him via WAPO.
So I listened to an RBC Analyst on Bloomberg say that the membership fees are "pure profit" for AMZN. Now I order 50 - 60 items annually, pay no shipping. I listen to the music station for free (I assume AMZN pays music royalties). We watch a few movies and shows each month (and again I'm sure AMZN has content costs). And I store thousands of photos for free. I'm not sure how much AMZN actually nets against all of these costs.