Banks & Big Blue Battered; Bond Yields Bounce; Big Tech, Bullion, & Bitcoin Bid

Good is bad, up is down, stocks are safe, war is peace...
The Dow underperformed notably, driven mostly by IBM weakness (swiping 84 points off The Dow), but Trannies surged once again...
Futures show overnight gains, a dump at the open followed by panic-buying... and then a weak close...
Big bank stocks are not loving blockbuster earnings...
Tech is now at its highest relative to financials since 2000...
VIX jumped up to almost 17 across the CBOE Futures auction pre-market, before tumbling lower for the rest of the day...
Stocks and bonds remain decoupled this week...
The Treasury yield curve was in freefall...
Before suddenly bouncing steeper after Europe closed today...
With 2s30s...(down to 58bps today)
And 2s10s... (down to 41bps today)
5s30s is approaching unprecedented territory: it flattened again today for the 9th straight session, to about 29 basis points, before bouncing back
The spread has narrowed 10 consecutive times on only a few occasions..,And has never compressed 11 trading days in a row, according to Bloomberg data going back to 1992.
“The yield curve can’t flatten every day,” said Jim Vogel, a strategist at FTN Financial Capital Markets. “But it certainly seems willing to try.”
2Y Treasury-to-3m LIBOR has inverted...
All of which has crushed small banking stocks relative to the market...
Breakevens and Real Yields spiked this afternoon...
The Dollar Index held on to gains for a second day in a row - despite some notable swings...
The Turkish Lira surged after Erdogan called early elections...
The Ruble ticked higher on 'old news' headlines that Washington was unlikely to hit Russia with more sanctions...
Cryptocurrencies were all higher today but note the extremely disjointed price action of the last few days as huge volume buys and sells hit the markets simultaneously...
Bitcoin seems to have found support at $8,000...
Despite dollar gains, commodities all surged today...led by PMs
Meanwhile in industrial commodities, Nickel exploded higher and aluminum kept surging...
*LME 3-MONTH NICKEL SETTLES $1,060 HIGHER AT $15,275 A TON
*LME 3-MONTH ALUMINUM SETTLES $132 HIGHER AT $2,537 A TON
*LME 3-MONTH ZINC SETTLES $111 HIGHER AT $3,265 A TON
*LME 3-MONTH COPPER SETTLES $145 HIGHER AT $7,022 A TON
WTI/RBOB surged after API overnight, spiked on DOE confirmation, then dipped... then ripped to new multi-year highs...
And Gold and Silver jumped today... with Silver breaking out to near 3-month highs...
Why is ATL Fed GDPNow 1Q18 est. Crashing?
Mosley. How does it feel to be on the sidelines while crypto is taking off again?
At what point do you throw in the towel and buy back in? At the next peak?
In reply to Why is ATL Fed GDPNow 1Q18… by davatankool
That Bitcoin chart from the last 10 days looks like a bunch of Bart Simpson heads. Heavily manipulated.
Whales sell and dip the price. Then greedy millennial hodlers show up and buy it back up using their student loans. Lol
Rinse and repeat until the SEC gets off their asses and shuts down this Bitcoin ponzi scheme once and for all.
In reply to Why is ATL Fed GDPNow 1Q18… by davatankool
Lester... So sorry to hear your your Bitcoin 'short' position is getting crushed...
Better double down
In reply to That Bitcoin chart from the… by lester1
I already sold in January with some nice profits. I saw the writing on the wall, the price is too unstable, and that the bitcoin Ponzi scheme is eventually going to collapse wiping out suckers like you.
Tether may be the only crypto that ends up making it. A 1:1 exchange with the dollar is fair.
In reply to Lester... So sorry to hear… by Yellow_Snow
You're banking on tether? LOL, you have no right to rip on the rest of us.
I'm up 10 fold STILL, even now after 3 down months.
In reply to I already sold in January… by lester1
I have invested nothing in Tether. Its just far more stable than Bitcoin.
In reply to You're banking on tether? … by EcoJoker
It's pegged to the dollar! Of course it is!
That's like saying water is wet.
In reply to I have invested nothing in… by lester1
It's called "stagflation".
Put on your bell bottoms and platform shoes and do "The Hustle".
The only problem is that debt (at every level of the eCONomy) is about TEN TIMES higher than during the 1970's.
So we will soon find out how much stagflation and higher interest rates this hyper-leveraged eCONomy can withstand before the bottom falls out.
My guess - not very much.
In reply to Why is ATL Fed GDPNow 1Q18… by davatankool
"It's called "stagflation".
Put on your bell bottoms and platform shoes and do "The Hustle"."
... and be sure to invest in a lockable gas cap.
In reply to It's called "stagflation"… by Bam_Man
Earnings are for dinosaurs.
All that matters now is the price/click ratio.
In reply to Why is ATL Fed GDPNow 1Q18… by davatankool
today was all about "cover IBM's ass" day.
In reply to Earnings are for dinosaurs… by TheSilentMajority
Banks & Big Blue Battered; Bond Yields Bounce; Big Tech, Bullion, & Bitcoin Bid Bitchez!
Really convincing reestablished uptrend. Dow needed 5 turnabout-subroutines to hold in place, Naz got a 45min boost subroutine around 10:15 with small hold in place subroutines needed subsequently, low volume. Real convincing
Inflation, bitchez.
Silver had a nice day.
Add Bon Ton to the body count as brick and mortar retail abandons 140 million sf of space and 100,000 employees .
http://www.pennlive.com/expo/erry-2018/04/21c7dade3c7995/retailers_shutting_their_doors.html
silver bitchez
if anyone saw MU intraday, what a farce.