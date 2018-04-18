Barclays Summarizes 89-Page Tesla-Bashing Report To 5 Tweets For Dumb Americans And Tech Investors

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 09:42

At exactly 3:38pm GMT on Tuesday, Barclays released an exhaustive, 89-page pdf research report titled "iNDUSTRIE 4.0 VS. Tesla’s ‘lights out’?", which if it wasn't clear by the title, explained "why Tesla is deeply overvalued and a structural short." A terrific report, and one which an increasingly insecure Elon Musk will be quick to deride and mock, it had just one problem: nobody read it, especially not Americans, and certainly not tech investors, at least according to Barclays.

In an amusing post-mortem note published shortly after the full report was distributed to Barclays clients, its author Kristina Church, slammed not only TSLA CEO Elon Musk, but also the "tech investor" collective which has elevated Musk on a pedestal, and - for good measure - also took a shot at, well, Americans in general because why not, to wit:

"while European readers may if anything view this tome as skimpy, we recognize that many US investors, and dare we say especially those on the tech side, need a Twitter-length summary of it."

So with that fantastic trolling of its US and tech clients in mind, here are Barclays' five "quick 140-character takes" provided by Barclays to underscore its point, "all of which support our view that BMW’s modular strategy and near-term SUV mix improvements are deeply underappreciated by the market, whilst Tesla’s stock is deeply overvalued and a structural short." (incidentally, we hope all other sellside desks adopt this practice of summarizing nearly 100-page reports into a few pithy soundbites):

  1. Hey @elonmusk: German OEMs & other dinos you have mocked will be rolling out exciting new BEVs -- 6 new models in ’18, & 13 in’ 19 (p. 27-28)
  2. Production hell, nein; Industrie 4.0, ja: German mfg is state of the art now & gets better w/ a harmonious blend of humans + robots, AI, IoT
  3. TSLA went a robot too far? Despite the quest for an “Alien Dreadnought” @elonmusk admitted that automation needs to be dialed back, is that good for gross margins?
  4. Showdown on scale: German OEMs will leverage scale economies either thru large native EV platforms (VW) or modular approaches (BMW)
  5. With solid & profitable EVs coming while TSLA struggles, legacy OEMs deserve rerating – BMW (European OW, Top Pick) and GM (OW in US Autos)

And while we will have more details from the full report shortly, here for the benefit of "dumb Americans and tech investors" is Barclays' primer explanation which summarizes the 89-page pdf into "only" 42 slides.

PT BaBaBouy Wed, 04/18/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

But it will all fall over when US discover Germans cheated on their emissions tests and then Tesla will be safe!

:P

(EDIT:  Dear Germans, we'll forgive you if you cheat on the emissions tests, just don't fuck around with the performance tests!)

MARDUKTA Wed, 04/18/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

Only an idiot would buy the car or the stock.

 

There was an old man from Sprocket,

Who went up to Space in a Rocket,

The Rocket went bang,

His gonads went clang,

And his bum ended up in his pocket.

PT Bloody Fkn Muppet Wed, 04/18/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

The article has too many words.

Not enuff numbers:
Assets?
Liabilities?
Income?
Expenditure?
Growth?
Energy Density of batteries?
Price of batteries?  (I think that one woz in there but I did not want to read all the words.)

Exclusive Patents? - Hey! Patent numbers are numbers but of course wot I really mean here is what is Tesla's unique competitive advantage?  What can they do that no-one else is doing?  So really I am just asking for words.  Wot has Tesla got that no-one else has got?  Free cheque from Govt? 

Batteries plus electric motors are old tech.

Okay, GOOD batteries are new tech.  Who has exclusivity over GOOD batteries?  Is the tech finalized yet or do we still have many promising technologies / companies leap-frogging each other ?
Are vehicular electric motors established tech or are they still being improved?
Mass / Volume of batteries - effects on suspension and other design considerations - difficult problem or trivial?

My GUESS?  Invest in GOOD battery companies.  (Disclaimer:  Not financial advice, weasel word "good", PT is an idiot etc etc etc.)

Electronic control?  When I have to buy an electric car, my dollars goes to the company that has the electronic control computer that is easiest to replace with an After-Market customizable one for people who do not like nanny-cars.

Did any of the words address my concerns?

The Count Wed, 04/18/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

The German car makers have screwed themselves listening to the idiot left wing/green politicians that have forced them to make previously exciting cars into soulless robots.

Case in point: Porsche pipes sound into the cabin to resemble the roar of naturally aspirated cars.

I have had 3 bimmers in the last 2 years as well as other high end cars. Ill take a Corvette (even a base 1LT) any day of the week.

NuYawkFrankie Wed, 04/18/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

Seems like the reputation of 'Murcans as DUMB is getting around...  even THICK Brits are catching on!

Is it any wonder that USSA/UKKK tag-team is known as The Coalition Of Clowns ?