Barclays Summarizes 89-Page Tesla-Bashing Report To 5 Tweets For Dumb Americans And Tech Investors

At exactly 3:38pm GMT on Tuesday, Barclays released an exhaustive, 89-page pdf research report titled "iNDUSTRIE 4.0 VS. Tesla’s ‘lights out’?", which if it wasn't clear by the title, explained "why Tesla is deeply overvalued and a structural short." A terrific report, and one which an increasingly insecure Elon Musk will be quick to deride and mock, it had just one problem: nobody read it, especially not Americans, and certainly not tech investors, at least according to Barclays.
In an amusing post-mortem note published shortly after the full report was distributed to Barclays clients, its author Kristina Church, slammed not only TSLA CEO Elon Musk, but also the "tech investor" collective which has elevated Musk on a pedestal, and - for good measure - also took a shot at, well, Americans in general because why not, to wit:
"while European readers may if anything view this tome as skimpy, we recognize that many US investors, and dare we say especially those on the tech side, need a Twitter-length summary of it."
So with that fantastic trolling of its US and tech clients in mind, here are Barclays' five "quick 140-character takes" provided by Barclays to underscore its point, "all of which support our view that BMW’s modular strategy and near-term SUV mix improvements are deeply underappreciated by the market, whilst Tesla’s stock is deeply overvalued and a structural short." (incidentally, we hope all other sellside desks adopt this practice of summarizing nearly 100-page reports into a few pithy soundbites):
- Hey @elonmusk: German OEMs & other dinos you have mocked will be rolling out exciting new BEVs -- 6 new models in ’18, & 13 in’ 19 (p. 27-28)
- Production hell, nein; Industrie 4.0, ja: German mfg is state of the art now & gets better w/ a harmonious blend of humans + robots, AI, IoT
- TSLA went a robot too far? Despite the quest for an “Alien Dreadnought” @elonmusk admitted that automation needs to be dialed back, is that good for gross margins?
- Showdown on scale: German OEMs will leverage scale economies either thru large native EV platforms (VW) or modular approaches (BMW)
- With solid & profitable EVs coming while TSLA struggles, legacy OEMs deserve rerating – BMW (European OW, Top Pick) and GM (OW in US Autos)
And while we will have more details from the full report shortly, here for the benefit of "dumb Americans and tech investors" is Barclays' primer explanation which summarizes the 89-page pdf into "only" 42 slides.
Comments
Elon looks like he pooped his pants.
Here come the Germans...
Buy Cobalt for the batteries (mostly Chinese control it).
http://www.infomine.com/investment/metal-prices/cobalt/1-month/
In reply to Elon looks like he pooped… by BandGap
But it will all fall over when US discover Germans cheated on their emissions tests and then Tesla will be safe!
:P
(EDIT: Dear Germans, we'll forgive you if you cheat on the emissions tests, just don't fuck around with the performance tests!)
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
Crooked elon already fucked around and cheated with the performance metrics of Tesla cars. That cost him a cool $ 10k per car sold in Norway so far, and the story is not yet over. Could get even costlier.
In reply to But it will all fall over… by PT
Lots of Cobalt in Canada in the ground; same as the US. Where there is silver, usually there is Cobalt.
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
"...we recognize that many US investors, and dare we say especially those on the tech side, need a Twitter-length summary of it."
If I could read at all, that might be somewhat condescending.
In reply to Elon looks like he pooped… by BandGap
Short: Niche Electric Car Makers
Long: Hard-to-Find Tesla Parts Supply Chain
In reply to "...we recognize that many… by Killtruck
Footsteps of deLorean, Musk follows... Hmmmm....
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to Short: Niche Electric Car… by RightlyIndignent
Short FAAGITS.... FB, amazon, apple, google, IBM, tesla, starbucks.
In reply to Elon looks like he pooped… by BandGap
Only an idiot would buy the car or the stock.
There was an old man from Sprocket,
Who went up to Space in a Rocket,
The Rocket went bang,
His gonads went clang,
And his bum ended up in his pocket.
There are idiots who bought the car solely from the profits they made from buying the stock. Courtesy of even bigger idiots who bougt the stock from them.
In reply to Only an idiot would buy the… by MARDUKTA
There once was a moron named Musk
Who ranted from dawn until dusk.
He called others dumb
As he sucked on his thumb
And he watched as the shorts kicked his fucking ass because his company is rooted in wrong principles.
...still working on the last line... ^_^
In reply to Only an idiot would buy the… by MARDUKTA
Last line is perfect as is.
In reply to There once was a moron named… by DisorderlyConduct
Bless you, my son. Continue your good work.
In reply to There once was a moron named… by DisorderlyConduct
Don't ever go full robotic
Still too many words for Dumb Americans.
Because England/Europe is full of geniuses?
In reply to Still too many words for… by Bloody Fkn Muppet
The article has too many words.
Not enuff numbers:
Assets?
Liabilities?
Income?
Expenditure?
Growth?
Energy Density of batteries?
Price of batteries? (I think that one woz in there but I did not want to read all the words.)
Exclusive Patents? - Hey! Patent numbers are numbers but of course wot I really mean here is what is Tesla's unique competitive advantage? What can they do that no-one else is doing? So really I am just asking for words. Wot has Tesla got that no-one else has got? Free cheque from Govt?
Batteries plus electric motors are old tech.
Okay, GOOD batteries are new tech. Who has exclusivity over GOOD batteries? Is the tech finalized yet or do we still have many promising technologies / companies leap-frogging each other ?
Are vehicular electric motors established tech or are they still being improved?
Mass / Volume of batteries - effects on suspension and other design considerations - difficult problem or trivial?
My GUESS? Invest in GOOD battery companies. (Disclaimer: Not financial advice, weasel word "good", PT is an idiot etc etc etc.)
Electronic control? When I have to buy an electric car, my dollars goes to the company that has the electronic control computer that is easiest to replace with an After-Market customizable one for people who do not like nanny-cars.
Did any of the words address my concerns?
In reply to Still too many words for… by Bloody Fkn Muppet
Limey whore
The Saudi's will invest.
The German car makers have screwed themselves listening to the idiot left wing/green politicians that have forced them to make previously exciting cars into soulless robots.
Case in point: Porsche pipes sound into the cabin to resemble the roar of naturally aspirated cars.
I have had 3 bimmers in the last 2 years as well as other high end cars. Ill take a Corvette (even a base 1LT) any day of the week.
LOL. So Porsche is reduced to what kids learned a long time ago. Stick a card into the spokes to sound like a real car...
In reply to The German car makers have… by The Count
hey he lived like Iron Man for a decade or so... what you stackers do?
I bet Stormy Daniels pulled down some sick cash too. Doesn't really make a good argument - that cash justifies all...
Why the comparison - they're both whores.
In reply to hey he lived like Iron Man… by dark pools of soros
There was an old bag called Stormy,
Who loved an occasional dally
She sat on the lap
Of a well-endowed chap,
And said 'Hey, you're right up my alley!
In reply to I bet Stormy Daniels pulled… by DisorderlyConduct
When Tesla makes a properly audited profit I'll look at buying it. By then it will be less than half the current price or more likely, bust.
Lol@GAAP.
Wtf is this, the 1800's? Just buy the motherfucker.
In reply to When Tesla makes a properly… by stilletto2
Nobody reads documents or charts on ZH, so stop posting the shit, Maynard.
Shit, I don't even read the headlines half the time. Especially when I am not half sober.
He has a winner in his solar roofing system and it would take off like crazy if he could bring the costs down.
Of course that's the problem with most green tech. It's not cost-effective. And with sub-$100 a barrel oil, or some quantum leap in efficiency, it's probably a long ways from it.
But we all knew this coming into this whole Elon Musk as cult leader thing.
In reply to He has a winner in his solar… by FoggyWorld
the german car makers have to go EV, because the libtard socialist demoNrat "greens" in german cities can ban diesel engines.
https://www.ft.com/content/c739481a-1bb0-11e8-956a-43db76e69936
Maybe Tesla could write a paper on Barclays?
Doubtful. That would require more than 5 minutes of focus on one task. By then Musk will suggest 7 new ideas that are pipe dreams...
In reply to Maybe Tesla could write a… by Falconsixone
Seems like the reputation of 'Murcans as DUMB is getting around... even THICK Brits are catching on!
Is it any wonder that USSA/UKKK tag-team is known as The Coalition Of Clowns ?
This is Bullish! Now how I know? Everything is bullish! Just buy, government got your back
Elon Musk Tesla cereal....
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ku42Iszh9KM
In reply to This is Bullish! Now how I… by WayneHinds
If the Brits were so good at automotive analysis how come they can't build a car worth a shit?
just land some spacesex rockets backwards and talk about mars and such......everything fixed up in a jiffy