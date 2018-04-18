BBC Reporter Discourages Syria Questions Due To "Information War" With Russia

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com,

BBC interview is making the rounds today among opponents of western interventionism in Syria. The subject of the interview, Admiral Alan West, voiced some much needed skepticism about the establishment narrative around the alleged gas attack in Douma.

Everybody’s talking about it because West is an empire loyalist that nobody in their right mind would accuse of being an “Assad apologist” or “useful idiot of the Kremlin”, as anyone else who doesn’t swallow the official story hook, line and sinker is uniformly labeled.

West made some sensible comments about the White Helmets and the fact that Jaysh al-Islam had far more incentive to stage such an attack than Assad had to perpetrate it. Even more helpful was his personal account of having been aggressively pressured to make false reports about the success of the British bombing campaign in Bosnia, suggesting that those pressures can lead to bad intelligence and erroneous military responses.

“I just wonder, you know we’ve had some bad experiences on intelligence,” West said.

“When I was chief of defense intelligence, I had huge pressure put on me politically to try and say that our bombing campaign in Bosnia was achieving all sorts of things which it wasn’t. I was put under huge pressure, so I know the things that can happen with intelligence.”

So that’s a very significant addition to the dialogue. For me, though, the most interesting comments made in that interview came not from West, but from the BBC reporter who was interviewing him.

In the latter half of the interview, BBC’s Annita McVeigh asked the following questions after West’s comment about Bosnia:

“We know that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, or accused a western state on Friday, of perhaps fabricating evidence in Douma or somehow being involved in what happened in Douma. Given that we’re in an information war with Russia on so many fronts, do you think perhaps it’s inadvisable to be stating this so publicly given your position and your profile? Isn’t there a danger that you’re muddying the waters?”

Whoa.

Wait a minute, did that just happen? Did a BBC reporter just suggest that it could possibly be “inadvisable” for a retired naval officer to make public statements questioning what we’re being told to believe about Syria? That the conversation shouldn’t even be had? That the questions shouldn’t even be asked? Because we’re trying to win an “information war”? Did McVeigh really suggest that the intelligence of the same war machine which led us into Iraq on false pretenses should not be questioned at the risk of “muddying the waters”?

West was introduced as someone who was skeptical of the official Douma narrative, so he didn’t spring this stuff on McVeigh out of the blue and her questions could easily have been prepared in advance. I am genuinely curious if she came up with this bizarre line of inquiry on her own or was given it by a superior. Attempts to contact McVeigh via email and Twitter have thus far gone unanswered; I’ll update this if she responds.

You know you’re in trouble when the military man tries to do the journalist’s job by asking questions and holding power to account… and the journalist tries to stop him.

I have said that truth is the first casualty in war and that this is doubly true of cold war, but it isn’t supposed to be that way. We all know that the BBC has an extensive history of functioning as a propaganda firm for the western war machine, but it isn’t supposed to be that way. It isn’t supposed to be a BBC reporter’s job to concern herself with beating Russia in an “information war”, it’s supposed to be her job to tell the truth and hold power to account.

By suggesting that winning an “information war” with Russia should take priority over critical thinking and truth telling, McVeigh essentially admitted that she is a propagandist for the western war engine. Her comments say a lot about how she sees her role at the BBC, and it’s likely that this is a culture that is being fostered within the entire outlet as well.

This is very concerning. Anyone who’s studied the situation in Syria understands that western military involvement always comes with a risk of confrontation with not just the armed forces of the Syrian government, but with those of Russia and Iran as well. All that it would take right now is a miscommunication or a weapon discharging in an unintended way to set off a swift chain of events that could lead to all out hot war, which when Russia is involved always comes with the possibility of a nuclear warhead being deployed by either side in the chaos and setting Mutually Assured Destruction into effect.

These are not at all outlandish possibilities to consider; they are breathing down our necks as you read this. And yet in this hotly volatile climate, people are being dissuaded from asking questions.

We as individuals are all vastly smarter and wiser than the oligarchs who rule us, and we can handle picking our way through a wide array of information, even information which runs counter to western interests in an “information war”. Ideas are not inherently dangerous. What is dangerous is truth being hidden from the public, making us incapable of making accurate determinations about what’s true and what’s false and using that knowledge to make our wishes known to power. What is dangerous is escalations with a nuclear superpower and its allies and a steadily increasing hostility toward skepticism and detente advocacy.

It isn’t their place to protect us from ideas and information. It isn’t their place to use us as pawns in their idiotic “information war”. They need to stop concerning themselves with controlling the way we think.

We are not children that they get to lie to because they believe it is in our best interest. The state of the world today shows that the people running our media and our governments are the very last people on earth who should be making such calls on our behalf.

UPDATE: I had a brief and unsatisfactory interaction with McVeigh on Twitter shortly after this article was published. I don’t feel like any relevant questions were answered; what a BBC reporter is doing arguing for an “information war” against Russia, to what extent this concept of information war impacts her work, if other BBC staff saw themselves as fighting an information war against Russia, if she was asked to conduct that line of inquiry with West by a superior at the BBC, etc.

*  *  *

EuroPox JimmyJones Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:12

The BBC is complete crap and has been for a long time.

They are all leftist progressives - it is an echo chamber in which they convince themselves that they are right... because... well ... BBC.  That people in the UK are forced to buy a license to watch this rubbish is extraordinary - in the commercial world they could not survive.  Their glory days are well behind them.

Chupacabra-322 Ignatius Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:23

I’ll make this real simple for the casual observer.

 

John Swinton New York Journalist at a Banquet

 

"...The business of the journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of Mammon and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press? We are the tools and vassals of "rich men" behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes."

 

nmewn J S Bach Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:01

The BBC is well known for taking the Deep State and/or prog line (as is the NYT's).

There was one interview I saw (which I'm too lazy to dig up) where the BBC interviewer/interrogator did everything in her limited powers of speech to prove on-air that a well known male psychologist was a misogynist simply because he was at odds with her feminist views on "equality of outcomes" vs merit.

I showed it to Mrs.N at the time and she laughed her ass off saying...these are the women who actually hold most women back by suggesting they go victim route instead of the proving ground route to get where they want to go.   

Of course, she's Celtic like myself so... ;-)

el buitre J S Bach Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:40

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”--Joseph Goebbels

WorkingClassMan alexcojones Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:06

"retarded Brits"

Why repeat yourself?

That's an island of Europe-killers there.  They've fucked up a greater portion of the world and willingly took circumcized schlong up their backside on more than one occasion.

They're unscrupulous, duplicitous, treacherous, self-righteous maniacs who serve their (((master))) very well.

Germany tried to stop them in WW II, but the crippled president made sure that didn't happen.

Mentaliusanything ted41776 Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:10

Up Vote for the memory of Michael Hastings and the NON recovery of the Mercedes Benz "Black box" in the foot well behind the Passengers double firewall. It is SSD that stores everything that happens in the Vehicle Yaw, acceleration, braking throttle opening etc and all electrical faults and overides to every safety control.

Joiningupthedots Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:34

The BBC. That paragon of virtue LMAO.

First they cut off Major General Shaw and now its Admiral West turn.

I imagine that if you live in a shit pit long enough you become immune to the smell?

 

luckyfool150 Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:37

Our media is the same as the US. This is a total clusterfuck. Let's hope we somehow stay alive. Dark times for sceptical people with brains. It is much easier being a dumbass.

Jack Oliver Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:40

The western narrative always falls apart - but the imbeciles of this world take no FUCKING notice !! 

They are preparing your mind for war ! 

Putin is the ‘Goldstein’ out of Orwell’s 1984 ! 

We are currently experiencing ‘Hate Week’ leading up to the World Cup !! 

Brazen Heist Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:40

"Information war with Russia"

I.e. imperial scum suckers. Take a whiff of Western mainstream media about the situation in Syria and it would make Goebbels proud. The shit is worse than Pravda.

Radical Marijuana Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:51

When the BBC "reported" on the collapse of World Trade Building 7, on 9/11/2001, about 20 minutes BEFORE that collapse had happened, it was confirmed that the BBC was OBVIOUSLY "a propagandist for the western war engine."

"Her comments say a lot about how she sees her role at the BBC,"  in the sense that she would not be hired, or be fired, if she did not act as "a propagandist for the western war engine."

"The western war engine"  drives the ways that money systems are backed by the murder systems, as have developed for thousands of years during the history of Neolithic Civilization, as globalized social slavery systems, whose enforced frauds achieve symbolic robberies, which operate through the vicious feedback spirals of the funding of the political processes, so that the BBC ended up serving those interests.

The oldest book on The Art of War starts by asserting that "success in war depends upon deceit,"  and ends by saying that "spies are the most important soldiers."   Meanwhile, awesome advancements in technologies enabled by paradigm shifting, prodigious progress in physical science, have enabled Civilization to become much more deceitful and treacherous.

NOTHING IS TRULY "NEW,"

OTHER THAN IT BECOMING

EXPONENTIALLY WORSE!!!

besnook Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:56

i think bbc was trying to present a dissenter hoping the public would social media him into a traitor. a person of his stature being dragged across twitter as a traitor would have been a real victory. it backfired.

The.Lizard.Joshua Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:01

It is the job of the people to hold power accountable.  The American people aren't children anymore.  They will no longer be permitted childish excuss about why thdy allowedd such a vile tyrsnny to rise to power in their government  and commit unchecked crimes around the world.  This will be our third strike and last chance to bring some semblance of We The Peop,e back to this fallen nation of might males right and prove that there is still something of an admirable spirit in the heart of the American people.  If there was ever a time to hold our government accojntable... well that time would have been when it invaded Iraq on the basis of deliberately falsified intelligence, or when they invaded Lybia with Al Quadra fighters and UN air raids  and assassinated that nations incredible leader Mommas Qaddafi, but at least we might still be able to hold them accountable for invading Syria with ISIS fighters and UN air raids before they assasinate the Syrian peoples  chosen leadsr.  