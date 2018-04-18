BBC Reporter Discourages Syria Questions Due To "Information War" With Russia

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com,
A BBC interview is making the rounds today among opponents of western interventionism in Syria. The subject of the interview, Admiral Alan West, voiced some much needed skepticism about the establishment narrative around the alleged gas attack in Douma.
Everybody’s talking about it because West is an empire loyalist that nobody in their right mind would accuse of being an “Assad apologist” or “useful idiot of the Kremlin”, as anyone else who doesn’t swallow the official story hook, line and sinker is uniformly labeled.
West made some sensible comments about the White Helmets and the fact that Jaysh al-Islam had far more incentive to stage such an attack than Assad had to perpetrate it. Even more helpful was his personal account of having been aggressively pressured to make false reports about the success of the British bombing campaign in Bosnia, suggesting that those pressures can lead to bad intelligence and erroneous military responses.
“I just wonder, you know we’ve had some bad experiences on intelligence,” West said.
“When I was chief of defense intelligence, I had huge pressure put on me politically to try and say that our bombing campaign in Bosnia was achieving all sorts of things which it wasn’t. I was put under huge pressure, so I know the things that can happen with intelligence.”
So that’s a very significant addition to the dialogue. For me, though, the most interesting comments made in that interview came not from West, but from the BBC reporter who was interviewing him.
In the latter half of the interview, BBC’s Annita McVeigh asked the following questions after West’s comment about Bosnia:
“We know that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, or accused a western state on Friday, of perhaps fabricating evidence in Douma or somehow being involved in what happened in Douma. Given that we’re in an information war with Russia on so many fronts, do you think perhaps it’s inadvisable to be stating this so publicly given your position and your profile? Isn’t there a danger that you’re muddying the waters?”
Whoa.
Wait a minute, did that just happen? Did a BBC reporter just suggest that it could possibly be “inadvisable” for a retired naval officer to make public statements questioning what we’re being told to believe about Syria? That the conversation shouldn’t even be had? That the questions shouldn’t even be asked? Because we’re trying to win an “information war”? Did McVeigh really suggest that the intelligence of the same war machine which led us into Iraq on false pretenses should not be questioned at the risk of “muddying the waters”?
West was introduced as someone who was skeptical of the official Douma narrative, so he didn’t spring this stuff on McVeigh out of the blue and her questions could easily have been prepared in advance. I am genuinely curious if she came up with this bizarre line of inquiry on her own or was given it by a superior. Attempts to contact McVeigh via email and Twitter have thus far gone unanswered; I’ll update this if she responds.
The latter half of this clip consists of the BBC interviewer protesting that West's public skepticism about the official Douma narrative is helping Russia. They're openly admitting that they think winning this idiotic new cold war is more important than truth and human life. https://t.co/9Oi1XDAouX— Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) April 17, 2018
You know you’re in trouble when the military man tries to do the journalist’s job by asking questions and holding power to account… and the journalist tries to stop him.
I have said that truth is the first casualty in war and that this is doubly true of cold war, but it isn’t supposed to be that way. We all know that the BBC has an extensive history of functioning as a propaganda firm for the western war machine, but it isn’t supposed to be that way. It isn’t supposed to be a BBC reporter’s job to concern herself with beating Russia in an “information war”, it’s supposed to be her job to tell the truth and hold power to account.
By suggesting that winning an “information war” with Russia should take priority over critical thinking and truth telling, McVeigh essentially admitted that she is a propagandist for the western war engine. Her comments say a lot about how she sees her role at the BBC, and it’s likely that this is a culture that is being fostered within the entire outlet as well.
This is very concerning. Anyone who’s studied the situation in Syria understands that western military involvement always comes with a risk of confrontation with not just the armed forces of the Syrian government, but with those of Russia and Iran as well. All that it would take right now is a miscommunication or a weapon discharging in an unintended way to set off a swift chain of events that could lead to all out hot war, which when Russia is involved always comes with the possibility of a nuclear warhead being deployed by either side in the chaos and setting Mutually Assured Destruction into effect.
These are not at all outlandish possibilities to consider; they are breathing down our necks as you read this. And yet in this hotly volatile climate, people are being dissuaded from asking questions.
We as individuals are all vastly smarter and wiser than the oligarchs who rule us, and we can handle picking our way through a wide array of information, even information which runs counter to western interests in an “information war”. Ideas are not inherently dangerous. What is dangerous is truth being hidden from the public, making us incapable of making accurate determinations about what’s true and what’s false and using that knowledge to make our wishes known to power. What is dangerous is escalations with a nuclear superpower and its allies and a steadily increasing hostility toward skepticism and detente advocacy.
It isn’t their place to protect us from ideas and information. It isn’t their place to use us as pawns in their idiotic “information war”. They need to stop concerning themselves with controlling the way we think.
We are not children that they get to lie to because they believe it is in our best interest. The state of the world today shows that the people running our media and our governments are the very last people on earth who should be making such calls on our behalf.
UPDATE: I had a brief and unsatisfactory interaction with McVeigh on Twitter shortly after this article was published. I don’t feel like any relevant questions were answered; what a BBC reporter is doing arguing for an “information war” against Russia, to what extent this concept of information war impacts her work, if other BBC staff saw themselves as fighting an information war against Russia, if she was asked to conduct that line of inquiry with West by a superior at the BBC, etc.
Lord West told me he had no specific evidence about the Douma attack but from strategic point of view, it didn’t ‘fit well’ that Assad would have ordered it. We were very interested in his opinion, otherwise we wouldn’t have asked him to do the interview. ..... https://t.co/MctkGGQoD2— Annita McVeigh (@annita_mcveigh) April 17, 2018
2/2.... It was right that he got to give his opinion, and right in the context of the information war to question him about any evidence. https://t.co/MctkGGQoD2— Annita McVeigh (@annita_mcveigh) April 17, 2018
* * *
Comments
BBC is CNN for retarded Brits.
BBC Reports 911, WTC 7 Collapse BEFORE it Happens - YouTube
Oceania has always been at information war with Eurasia.
In reply to BBC is CNN for retarded… by alexcojones
Government owned and/or supported.
Now, if it were Tass, Pravda or RT the assessment would be different!
/////
Now wot!
Freedom of speech and press is a real bitch, ain't it? ;-)
In reply to The Ministry of Truth. by hedgeless_horseman
Orwell is fortunate he didn't live to see the BBC go full Ministry of Truth.
In reply to Government owned and/or… by nmewn
WESTERN Governments and Media have finally moved
on the side of Conspiracy Theories.
In reply to Orwell is fortunate he… by hedgeless_horseman
Information war with Russia? More like a information war with sane Western citizens that no longer buy the BS.
In reply to yep by beepbop
The BBC is complete crap and has been for a long time.
They are all leftist progressives - it is an echo chamber in which they convince themselves that they are right... because... well ... BBC. That people in the UK are forced to buy a license to watch this rubbish is extraordinary - in the commercial world they could not survive. Their glory days are well behind them.
In reply to Information war with Russia?… by JimmyJones
Bingo !!!
In reply to Information war with Russia?… by JimmyJones
"Thou shalt not bear false witness"
Oh, that's right, we're ruled by secret orders of freemasons and not Christians.
In reply to Information war with Russia?… by JimmyJones
I’ll make this real simple for the casual observer.
John Swinton New York Journalist at a Banquet
"...The business of the journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of Mammon and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press? We are the tools and vassals of "rich men" behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes."
In reply to "Thou shalt not bear false… by Ignatius
Great quote, thanks. And, ain't that the truth?
It makes you wonder why anyone at this time would actually want to become a journalist, it doesn't even pay well. I get the impression that real prostitution at the same level would be a lot more rewarding.
In reply to I’ll make this real simple… by Chupacabra-322
yeah (((freemasons)))
In reply to "Thou shalt not bear false… by Ignatius
Yeah, its some pretty fucked up shit...no doubt about it, its hard to know what to believe.
Oh...and I left PBS off my list ;-)
In reply to Orwell is fortunate he… by hedgeless_horseman
Should be the BBG... Board of Broadcasting Governors.
Orange Judas won’t defund them. BIS and the UK said NO!
Gotta steal from us to support the terrorists they get rich from.
(insert here) lives matter.
Roll the Nazi flicks!
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/04/18/ukraines-nato-bid-risks-even-worse-u-s-russia-relations/
In reply to Yeah, its some pretty fucked… by nmewn
This recent clip takes the cake. TPTB simply will not allow any dissenting opinions to their fantasy fake news narratives. This guy starts speaking truth and the Barbie Brit Twit cuts him off with no reason given.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPujDD5vXDw
In reply to Government owned and/or… by nmewn
The BBC is well known for taking the Deep State and/or prog line (as is the NYT's).
There was one interview I saw (which I'm too lazy to dig up) where the BBC interviewer/interrogator did everything in her limited powers of speech to prove on-air that a well known male psychologist was a misogynist simply because he was at odds with her feminist views on "equality of outcomes" vs merit.
I showed it to Mrs.N at the time and she laughed her ass off saying...these are the women who actually hold most women back by suggesting they go victim route instead of the proving ground route to get where they want to go.
Of course, she's Celtic like myself so... ;-)
In reply to This recent clip takes the… by J S Bach
BBC???
Bullshitting British (redacted).
In reply to The BBC is well known for… by nmewn
Established by "royal charter".
Its like a Letter of Marque...but different ;-)
In reply to BWC...need I say more? by Lumberjack
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”--Joseph Goebbels
In reply to This recent clip takes the… by J S Bach
FUK the UK (and Basel too). Goes for a certain other couple as well....Therein ‘lies’ the problem.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2gK3s5j7PgA
Some folks need a haircut or an old fasioned serious neck lengthening...(makes the hair look shorter).
In reply to The Ministry of Truth. by hedgeless_horseman
Britannia has always been at an Information War with Eurasia, Asia, Oceania, etc.
When Britannia can no longer rule the waves, it waives the rules.
In reply to The Ministry of Truth. by hedgeless_horseman
"retarded Brits"
Why repeat yourself?
That's an island of Europe-killers there. They've fucked up a greater portion of the world and willingly took circumcized schlong up their backside on more than one occasion.
They're unscrupulous, duplicitous, treacherous, self-righteous maniacs who serve their (((master))) very well.
Germany tried to stop them in WW II, but the crippled president made sure that didn't happen.
In reply to BBC is CNN for retarded… by alexcojones
BBC - Largactyl for the masses. Government agency working for the government.
In reply to BBC is CNN for retarded… by alexcojones
don't Michael Hastings or Seth Rich me bruh
Up Vote for the memory of Michael Hastings and the NON recovery of the Mercedes Benz "Black box" in the foot well behind the Passengers double firewall. It is SSD that stores everything that happens in the Vehicle Yaw, acceleration, braking throttle opening etc and all electrical faults and overides to every safety control.
In reply to don't Hastings me bruh by ted41776
Yes that bobble head knows its bullshit !
The Admiral should have told this stupid cow to Fuck Off and Die
He did an admirable job in the interview.
In reply to The Admiral should have told… by alexcojones
Telling the truth is dangerous!
Reporter Who Exposed BBC Pedophilia Cover Up Found Dead
http://yournewswire.com/reporter-bbc-pedophilia-dead/
Speaking truth to power may lead to early death.
His name was Seth Rich.
In reply to Telling the truth is… by Dr. Acula
Re: Those who speak truth to power
Anyone heard anything from Julian Assange lately?
In reply to Speaking truth to power may… by alexcojones
Deleted. Will expound on this later on.
In reply to Speaking truth to power may… by alexcojones
The BBC. That paragon of virtue LMAO.
First they cut off Major General Shaw and now its Admiral West turn.
I imagine that if you live in a shit pit long enough you become immune to the smell?
SINCE 2001 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=ltP2t9nq9fI)
Meets the Jane Standley Seal of Approval!
Then again...
MI6 and Langley have been doing this shit way before 9/11... Just ask "CNN Chucky" who is also... Still actually... alive... After he did this (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LF6wjf3RdNQ)!...
Kisses!!!
Our media is the same as the US. This is a total clusterfuck. Let's hope we somehow stay alive. Dark times for sceptical people with brains. It is much easier being a dumbass.
The MSM and its Deepstate buddies don't seem to care anymore if the their lies and deceptions are obvious.
BBC. Jimmy Savile. Nuff said.
Why would anyone get their news from BBC?
"Jimmy Savile Scandal: “Serious Failings” At BBC Allowed Decades Of Sexual Abuse"
https://deadline.com/2016/02/bbc-jimmy-savile-janet-smith-report-findin…!
Maybe this is normal if you live in the Pedoph Isles.
Jimmah is right up there with the Franklin cover up of the D.C. pedo-ring
In reply to Why would anyone get their… by Dr. Acula
The western narrative always falls apart - but the imbeciles of this world take no FUCKING notice !!
They are preparing your mind for war !
Putin is the ‘Goldstein’ out of Orwell’s 1984 !
We are currently experiencing ‘Hate Week’ leading up to the World Cup !!
"Information war with Russia"
I.e. imperial scum suckers. Take a whiff of Western mainstream media about the situation in Syria and it would make Goebbels proud. The shit is worse than Pravda.
OT but is that carrier group still en route to Syria? Last I heard they would arrive on the 22nd
The BBC, where truth goes to die.
Can't claim this as original to me, as I read it somewhere else and it stuck in my mind.
A yellow coded curfew is in effect, all non-Muslims stay in your homes, accept gift from Allah, do not resist.
Oi, wots all this now mate? You don't have your truth-telling license, is it? Better come down to the station.
When the BBC "reported" on the collapse of World Trade Building 7, on 9/11/2001, about 20 minutes BEFORE that collapse had happened, it was confirmed that the BBC was OBVIOUSLY "a propagandist for the western war engine."
"Her comments say a lot about how she sees her role at the BBC," in the sense that she would not be hired, or be fired, if she did not act as "a propagandist for the western war engine."
"The western war engine" drives the ways that money systems are backed by the murder systems, as have developed for thousands of years during the history of Neolithic Civilization, as globalized social slavery systems, whose enforced frauds achieve symbolic robberies, which operate through the vicious feedback spirals of the funding of the political processes, so that the BBC ended up serving those interests.
The oldest book on The Art of War starts by asserting that "success in war depends upon deceit," and ends by saying that "spies are the most important soldiers." Meanwhile, awesome advancements in technologies enabled by paradigm shifting, prodigious progress in physical science, have enabled Civilization to become much more deceitful and treacherous.
NOTHING IS TRULY "NEW,"
OTHER THAN IT BECOMING
EXPONENTIALLY WORSE!!!
Here is more evidence that most news reporters are trying to manipulate public opinion, i.e. propagandizing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJ9ce-yMEfc
This is extremely dangerous to our democracy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDYgKDJSybQ
In reply to Here is more evidence that… by zelator
i think bbc was trying to present a dissenter hoping the public would social media him into a traitor. a person of his stature being dragged across twitter as a traitor would have been a real victory. it backfired.
It is the job of the people to hold power accountable. The American people aren't children anymore. They will no longer be permitted childish excuss about why thdy allowedd such a vile tyrsnny to rise to power in their government and commit unchecked crimes around the world. This will be our third strike and last chance to bring some semblance of We The Peop,e back to this fallen nation of might males right and prove that there is still something of an admirable spirit in the heart of the American people. If there was ever a time to hold our government accojntable... well that time would have been when it invaded Iraq on the basis of deliberately falsified intelligence, or when they invaded Lybia with Al Quadra fighters and UN air raids and assassinated that nations incredible leader Mommas Qaddafi, but at least we might still be able to hold them accountable for invading Syria with ISIS fighters and UN air raids before they assasinate the Syrian peoples chosen leadsr.