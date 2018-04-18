Blackwater Founder May Train Arab Forces To Dominate Syria

Blackwater founder Erik Prince says he has been informally contacted by Arab officials looking to marshal a multi-national force in Syria which would be able to fill any "security vacuum" left by a United States withdrawal - similar to the one which allowed ISIS to flourish when President Obama pulled US troops out of Iraq.
The security force would have two goals: stop ISIS from reestablishing a presence in Syria, while also stopping Iran or Iranian-backed sources from doing the same (though Israel already has the latter pretty well under control).
The mission of the regional force would be to work with the local Kurdish and Arab fighters the U.S. has been supporting to ensure Islamic State cannot make a comeback and preclude Iranian-backed forces from moving into former Islamic State territory, U.S. officials say. -WSJ
Filling the void
As we reported yesterday, President Trump has already reached out to Egypt and the Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, to contribute funds and manpower for the restoration of areas in Syria formerly held by the Islamic State.
“We have asked our partners to take greater responsibility for securing their home region, including contributing larger amounts of money,” he said. “America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria,” Trump said last Friday. “It’s a troubled place. We will try to make it better. But it’s a troubled place.”
While Trump and his advisors say they want to withdraw the 2,000 or so US troops in Syria as soon as possible, according to the Wall Street Journal, Trump's new neocon National Security Advisor John Bolton has discussed the possibility of contributing troops with Egypt's top intelligence official - allegedly one of the most influential figures in Egypt's military-led regime.
Pentagon officials say that while ISIS has lost around 90% of their foothold in Syria, it still remains strong in pockets along the border with Iraq and others - home to an estimated 5,000 - 12,000 ISIS fighters.
Thomas Joscelyn, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told VICE News that while it made sense for the U.S. to ask Arab partners to do more, "this nascent plan is likely to run into a number of problems."
None of the proposed partners had taken the lead in fighting ISIS in Syria so far, with that role occupied by the Kurds — a group who Joscelyn noted "are not natural allies for any of the regional states mentioned." -VICE
Jocelyn notes that the Gulf states have provided support for Sunni extremist groups - making them an "unnatural fit" for the fight against ISIS. Meanwhile, while Egypt hasn't officially picked a side in the Syrian conflict, it has made occasional pro-Assad statements.
"Moreover, Egypt has its hands full battling an ISIS insurgency in the Sinai and hasn't played a leadership role in fighting ISIS outside of its own turf," said Joscelyn.
"In essence, the Trump administration wants to build a new anti-ISIS alliance in Syria that has not previously existed on the ground and which would bring with it all sorts of competing interests that don't necessarily align with America's."
An Arab coalition of Sunni-dominated governments exists to combat ISIS and other terrorist groups. The 41 member Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition was formed in December 2015, though it wouldn't hold its first meeting until nearly two years later. It's mandate is to fight terrorism in Shia-dominated Iraq, Libya, Egypt and Afghanistan - along with Syria. In November 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 31, announced that he would use the coalition to "wipe terrorists from earth."
Speaking at a summit of defence ministers from across 41 majority-Muslim countries he spoke of a need for a “pan-Islamic united front” against terrorism.
He said: “In past years, terrorism has been functioning in all of our countries… with no coordination among national authorities.
“That ends today, with this alliance.” -express.co.uk
The Muslim alliance and their first official meeting under bin Salman two days after Egypt's worst terrorism incident in which 25-30 attackers reportedly brandishing an Islamic State flag assaulted a mosque, killing 305 including 27 children.
That said, the new plan (which may include Erik Prince) would combine manpower, military equipment and funding to focus specifically on Syria.
Trump's tap dance
Trump first alluded to his push to recruit regional partners on Friday, as he was launching the missile strikes. Indeed, the plan to recruit regional partners came about following Trump's insistence that the US pull out as quickly as possible.
Mr. Trump, who has expressed growing impatience with the cost and duration of the effort to stabilize Syria, alluded to the push on Friday night, when he announced the missile strikes.
"We have asked our partners to take greater responsibility for securing their home region, including contributing larger amounts of money," Mr. Trump said.
In early April, Mr. Trump spoke about the need to speed the withdrawal of the 2,000 troops the U.S. has in Syria, a position at odds with many top advisers who worry that leaving the country too soon would cede ground to Iran, Russia, their proxies or other extremist groups. The new administration initiative is aimed at avoiding a security vacuum in Syria that would allow Islamic State to return or ceding hard-won gains to Iranian-backed forces in the country.
Now let's see if Trump can actually get this deal going and actually pull off a withdrawal from Syria - maybe even leaving it in the capable hands of a multi-national force from the Gulf states, trained by Erik Prince.
Comments
Cause they were so successful at kicking ass over there.
All this is, is a morphing of the plan. In the face of this, I'm glad that ships carrying military equipment were recently seen heading through the bosphorus for Syria. I think for a second that I'm cynical in saying these people will never give up, then BOOM, it is proven clear as a bell. These people will never give up.
In reply to Cause they were so… by algol_dog
Joominati gonna j00
In reply to All this is, is a morphing… by Canadian Dirtlump
It's all real in their minds.
In reply to Joominati gonna j00 by WTFRLY
In return, Saudi princes will train Blackwater forces to dominate little boys.
In reply to It's all real in their minds. by Blue Steel 309
Just like the first Gulf War, this is all designed to bleed the Arabs dry. This has nothing to do with Iran or Russia. We made money on the first Gulf War -- ask Chas Freeman.
In reply to It's all real in their minds. by Blue Steel 309
Blackwater training Headchoppers - that's jus purfect
In reply to All this is, is a morphing… by Canadian Dirtlump
Always knew the Swamp borders extended to M.E.
In reply to Blackwater training… by Crazy Or Not
Bankers Whore...
In reply to Cause they were so… by algol_dog
Are we trying to present this as a real thing here? Am I on Zerohedge?
Don't let it upset you so much, they don't realize the difference between "may" and "will".
Better Blackwater than the Wagner Group anyways, the Wagner Group gets "their employees" killed by the hundreds in a single night...lol.
Now wut? ;-)
In reply to Are we trying to present… by Canadian Dirtlump
they're going to need some fresh batteries for the tens of thousands of shoulder fired rockets we gave them too
This is complete nonsense.
There is a legitimate Syrian government that is fighting ISIS. Any plan not involving them is a complete fraud.
no, not fraud, it's actually directly funding terrorist groups
In reply to This is complete nonsense… by Blue Steel 309
got some used humvees to get rid of
So we give the money to Egypt to pay the mercenary killers who, who then stupidly engage the Russians, get their faces blown off and THEN we send the troops back in, nearly end the world for Bibi and take out Iran?
Erdogan needs to gear up for Coup Attempt, The Sequel.
Erik Prince: " Constitution, we don't need no stinkin' Constitution..........."
They can't even deal with the refugees, let alone the terrorists. Desperate measures to keep the war going, IMO.
Erik Prince comes from my hometown in Michigan.
He is supposedly Christian.
Will he support the headchoppers that have been butchering Syrian Christians who support Assad?
" The mission of the regional force would be to work with the local Kurdish and Arab fighters the U.S. has been supporting to ensure Islamic State cannot make a comeback"
Don't you guys just hate these typos, the ones that change the whole meaning of a sentence. It is supposed to say "has been supporting to ensure Islamic State CAN make a comeback"
It is the same reason why US, UK and France worked as their airforce the other day. Because it is very important for them to ensure that Islamic State can make a comeback now that Russia and Syria have almost eradicated them.
And they cannot have that, as that would mean peace in Syria
OMG the lies and bullshit from these MIC minions.
The Syrian army can readily fill any "security vaccuum". Just get out and leave Syria to the Syrians.
Pass the popcorn.
Russia to give as many S-300's and PANTSIRS as the SAA require to close Syrian airspace to EVERYONE.
Then these dumb PMC monkeys will have the guts ripped out of them (literally)
Anyone who thinks a private army will stay in Syria without support is an idiot.
I'm sure Russia would love to get pay back for the attack on there mercenaries. Now that these American mercenaries will be going to Syria.
What happens when the Wahhabi indoctrinated dimwits discover they're tools of the US and Israel?
yeh blackwater is just doing what the US troops did
so its not US soldiers doing the boots on the ground work..its former mercenarys doing the dirty work who just happen to have US weapons technology
please stop arming and training people outside the borders of the USA
another Zionist Christian doing the murdering of Christians who support Assad.
All for the Synagogue of Satan.
Mercenaries have been used for a long time. Lincoln used both German and French mercenaries against southern Americans in the war of aggression.
May you burn in HELL forever Erik Prince. Satan is waiting for your fucking soul. You have sent many a good man to his death for your profit machine. You may not believe in Satan, but he believes in you.