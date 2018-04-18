Blankfein: "Central Banks All Around The World Are Buying All The Risky Assets"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:21

We can finally put to rest any financial, economic, ideological or simply philosophical debates why stocks have risen over 300% since the March 2009 post-crisis lows of 666, and we have Lloyd Blankfein's underperformance mea culpa to thank for putting it so simply and succinctly, even a majority of fintwit might actually get it.

From today's CNBC interview:

Frost: Let’s touch on your earnings yesterday, Lloyd, which was a beat on every line and overall EPS,  let’s talk about first of all about the bounceback in trading. There was a lot of focus on trading last year, back this quarter. Can that last the rest of the year or is it a one quarter bounceback, as it were?

Blankfein: If you asked it the opposite way, "this surely would last forever" I’d also discount that. Look, we don’t know. We’re more in the contingency planning business than the forecasting business but the conditions that prevail we’re not top decile or top quartile conditions in the world so, yes, they’re highly replicable I would say. Kind of feels almost standardish.

What didn’t feel standard were the conditions over the last couple of years. People will debate back and forth what’s normal what’s the new normal but conditions where interest rates are zero, yield curves are flat, there's no risk premium. Where central banks all around the world are buying all the risky assets which then therefore put a damper on volatility and the opportunities to perform, that’s not a natural state.

We have not reversed all of that, but we’re walking that back and walking to so the first indications of a withdrawal from what is an unnatural state. The market becomes a bit more volatile, people get compensated for the risk that they're taking. Our clients are doing better consequently we’re doing better with them. So I wouldn’t say we’re popping champagne corks. But we can certainly see what happens when we start to walk back towards a normal financial market.

And in that vein, one almost wonders - but not quite - if having seen his revenue soar during the February volocaust, Blankfein will tell his trading desk to create less volatility in the future, or more...

As excerpted from CNBC's full interview with Lloyd Blankfein this morning.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Adolph.H. Joe Davola Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

The Jew Blankfein grew a beard to look more acceptably Muslim to Moslems. Typical Jewish duplicity. He did not resign from GS that's a lie. He just temporarily disassociated himself from the obviously too Jewish name in order to deal with the Saudis to prepare for the IPO of their empty oil fields for the account of GS. This must have been an absolute requirement set forth by the pesky Arabs. And in so doing he also creates the conditions for Netanyahu to mess up with Saudi Arabia. The eretz Israel theme park must grow. And Blankfein must earn all the money in the world because he doesn't like that Jamie D. be richer than him. I wouldn't be impressed if he secretly converted to Islam for a few more millions with his rabbi's permission... Jews love to deceive for money. They never disappoint. 

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 0
DillyDilly Joe Davola Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:31 Permalink

Translation: Jews 'monetize' and buy everything for themselves because they've been given license to counterfeit money out of thin air. (& if you voice a problem with that, you're 'anti-semitic', and in some countries can be thrown in jail for saying it, not to mention that (((Ben Cardin))) has introduced similar legislation in the United States).

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Dutti spastic_colon Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:10 Permalink

Listen to what Blankfein says at 2:22:

"Chinese investment in American companies, American jobs to manufacture American goods to ship to China, to sell into China - so this is good, good all around."

Translation:

American slaves work for their Chinese owners.

Is that really as good all around as Blankfein says, or is it just good for a few (((Americans)))?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Pandelis Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:23 Permalink

yeah risky assets ... what is safe?  goldman and rothchild are trying to push the price of metals up ... they got stuck with tons of it ... no use in a digital age...

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:23 Permalink

Lenders of last resort.

We've been at the last resort for 10 years and counting. Something's fucked up to say the least.

But I'll give them some credit, they've managed to hold it all up for longer than I expected.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist Joe Davola Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:42 Permalink

I would assume so. They have figured out some mechanism that works, for now. And one of the obvious costs is not having free markets.

At the end of the day, finance always was based on confidence trickery. I'm still a believer in mean reversion. No matter how powerful they may be, the day of reckoning will come. The only question is, whether it will come with a whimper or a bang.

The end game to fractional reserve banking is bankruptcy and the destruction of fiat currency. They still have more tools at their disposal to creatively restructure debt until they no longer can. Just look at all the scenarios that were brainstormed during Grexit. That should give you an idea.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
I Am Jack's Ma… Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:25 Permalink

'people get compensated for the risk that they're taking'

...with other people's money, based on inside information, and bought and paid for politicians.

 

Ain't life a peach?

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
BullyBearish DingleBarryObummer Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

in the upcoming "correction"...all of the effort put into creating/growing businesses will be transferred for a few pennies on the dollar when the bankers take back all of the "free" money they flooded knowing full well they would not only get it all back, but valuable assets from stupid, trusting individuals as well...this is how things have rolled in this country since 1913...the bigger the boom, the more profitable the bust...for the bankers...if you doubt it, just look how well they did since the last bust in 2007/8...

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
besnook Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

that's rich coming from an asshole who stole trillions from the peasants in the form of a bailout from the fed that purchased your "risky" assets to keep your sorry ass company alive. go fuck yourself, blankfein.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
RubberJohnny Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

Fuck off and die a slow painful death Blankfein.

And you can kiss my Mexican ass on the way out you weazley little prick.

The Fuhrer's birthday celebrations begin in 2 days.

Take a moment to pay homage to a great man who had the balls to deal with these assholes.