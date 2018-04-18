Comey Calls McCabe A Liar, McCabe's Attorney Fires Back

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:28

A massive battle is brewing between former FBI Director James Comey, and his deputy Andy McCabe - as first noted a few weeks ago by the Daily Caller's Chuck Ross - over exactly who is lying about Comey knowing that McCabe had been leaking self-serving information to the Wall Street Journal.

Comey stopped by ABC's The View to peddle his new book, A Higher Royalty Loyalty, where he called his former Deputy Andrew McCabe a liar, and admitted that he "ordered the report" which found McCabe guilty of leaking to the press and then lying under oath about it, several times. 

Comey was asked by host Megan McCain how he thought the public was supposed to have "confidence" in the FBI amid revelations that McCabe lied about the leak. 

It’s not okay. The McCabe case illustrates what an organization committed to the truth looks like,” Comey said. “I ordered that investigation.” 

Comey then appeared to try and frame McCabe as a "good person" despite all the lying. 

“Good people lie. I think I’m a good person, where I have lied,” Comey said. “I still believe Andrew McCabe is a good person but the inspector general found he lied,” noting that there are "severe consequences" within the DOJ for doing so.

As a reminder, the Justice Department's internal watchdog, Inspector General Michael Horowitz, released a report last week detailing his conclusions from the months-long probe of McCabe, which found that the former acting FBI Director leaked a self-serving story to the press and then lied about it under oath

In response, McCabe's attorney, Michael R. Bromwich (flush with cash from the disgraced Deputy Director's half-million dollar legal defense GoFundMe campaign), fired back - claiming that Comey was well aware of the leaks

"In his comments this week about the McCabe matter, former FBI Director James Comey has relied on the Inspector Genera's (OIG) conclusions in their report on Mr. McCabe. In fact, the report fails to adequately address the evidence (including sworn testimony) and documents that prove that Mr. McCabe advised Director Comey repeatedly that he was working with the Wall Street Journal on the stories in question..." reads the statement in part. 

So to review, McCabe was fired when it was uncovered that he authorized an F.B.I. spokesman and attorney to tell Devlin Barrett of the Wall St. Journal, just days before the 2016 election, that the FBI had not put the brakes on a separate investigation into the Clinton Foundation - at a time in which McCabe was coming under fire for his wife taking a $467,500 campaign contribution from Clinton proxy pal, Terry McAuliffe. 

The WSJ article in question reads:

New details show that senior law-enforcement officials repeatedly voiced skepticism of the strength of the evidence in a bureau investigation of the Clinton Foundation, sought to condense what was at times a sprawling cross-country effort, and, according to some people familiar with the matter, told agents to limit their pursuit of the case. The probe of the foundation began more than a year ago to determine whether financial crimes or influence peddling occurred related to the charity.

...

Some investigators grew frustrated, viewing FBI leadership as uninterested in probing the charity, these people said. Others involved disagreed sharply, defending FBI bosses and saying Mr. McCabe in particular was caught between an increasingly acrimonious fight for control between the Justice Department and FBI agents pursuing the Clinton Foundation case.

So McCabe leaked information to the WSJ in order to combat rumors that Clinton had indirectly bribed him to back off the Clinton Foundation investigation, and then lied about it four times to the DOJ and FBI, including twice under oath.

Did McCabe in fact tell Comey about the leaks?

Is Comey losing his "boyscoutish" charm?

Will McCabe and Comey face justice following Wednesday's criminal referral to the DOJ?

Find out on the next episode of bickering bureaucrats...

Here is the OIG report on McCabe for your edification: 

Law Crime

Chupacabra-322 Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

Rats are Turning on one another.  Desperation is sitting in.

Its quite satisfying watching these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths eating their own.

Blankone Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

Do you hold the FBI in high esteem now? Anyone?
Do you think they "might" be willing to help cover up govt acts of terrorism within US borders?

hooligan2009 Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:42 Permalink

awan brothers, clinton, lynch, wasserman-schulz, abedin, weiner, rice, seth rich's muderer still go uninvestigated, unprosecuted and walk the streets peddling their corrupting stench to libtard demoNrats everywhere.

clinton crime pays millions by corrupting every one of us

distractions, diversions and FBI snowflakebitch slappings do not alter the fact that heinous crimes have been committed and those paid by the federal and state governments simply ignore the travesty of justice, morality and ethics.

bleh

Consuelo Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

The HRC-Pods cabal is just fine with this - excellent quality grist for the news-entertainment mill and eventually will serve its purpose; to distract, divert, bore and finally turn public opinion into sympathizing with the Devil after they're fed up with it.   After all, the strategy has worked like a Submariner since Billy Jeff occupied the governors mansion in AR, so why would it fail now...?

/c  (cynical...)

currency Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

Comey, McCabe and the other Senior DOJ and FBI, including Rosenstein are all LIARS and they should be punished and prosecuted to the full letter of the law and maximum Fines and years in prison. these clowns are costing the US Gov't and tax payers a lot of money and they tried to over turn and election.

they all look good in ORANGE JUMP Suits and no country club prison throw them in Hard Core prison.

benb Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

Comey Calls McCabe A Liar, McCabe's Attorney Fires Back

 

I want more! Let it degenerate and snowball!

This is precious shit.

Avichi Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:49 Permalink

Mother fucker #COMEY #mcCABE,#Baler,#Page #Ohr #Strozk, you did not learn from your "Fairy God mother" bitch HitLIARry Clitoris, she is willing to sacrifice her own kind if it comes to her and Slick "DICK" Willie's survival, they have been doing it for past 45 years...it is no different this time. Why did you think #HitLIARry Clitoris and Slick "DICK" Willie attend the opening  "Ball " when #TRUMP was elected, #TRUMP basically squeezed HitLIARy pussy and Slick "DICK" Willies ball, they better play ball when bring down the "DEEP-STATE"

 

Remember DumbcRATS Saul Alinsky Socialist will ,willingly sacrifice you as a "Sacrificial Lamb" for their own survival for Election 2018.

 

Go ahead make #TRUMPS day..open up the "Pandora's Box" and go at each other...atleast if #TRUMP has a "Mob/Mafia" mentality ,atleast  they respect each other ,unlike  ike RATS among you, they eat each other out for their own survival.... mother fuckers.

VWAndy Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:52 Permalink

 They will make nice prison bitches. Crossing my fingers.

  That said. Ol Kim mighta been onto something with that anti aircraft gun?

fireant Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

“Andy, your pants are on fire

as you know that makes you a liar”

”but James your are known to leak,

and that makes you a deek”

 

I love it when slime ball douchebags get caught in the web of their own deceit

KimAsa Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:58 Permalink

Some investigators grew frustrated, . . . Others involved disagreed.

 

That’s what happens when you play politics within an organization that is supposed to be and remain neutral.  It becomes a “kingdom divided against itself” and can’t stand.  In the meantime, the criminals are running around free.  Lock her up.  

seek Wed, 04/18/2018 - 19:58 Permalink

Awesome, I was hoping something like this would happen.

Now it's going to be a classic case of the prisoner's dilemma and which one defects first.

I didn't think anyone would go to trial much less jail, but this just gave me a glimmer of hope. Of course that means one of these guys is going to off themselves.