Criminal Referral Issued For Comey, Clinton, Lynch And McCabe; Rosenstein Recusal Demanded

Eleven GOP members of Congress led by Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) have written a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Attorney John Huber, and FBI Director Christopher Wray - asking them to investigate former FBI Director James Comey, Hillary Clinton and others - including FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, for a laundry list of potential crimes surrounding the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Recall that Sessions paired special prosecutor John Huber with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz - falling short of a second Special Counsel, but empowering Horowitz to fully investigate allegations of FBI FISA abuse with subpoena power and other methods he was formerly unable to utilize.
The GOP letter's primary focus appears to be James Comey, while the charges for all include obstruction, perjury, corruption, unauthorized removal of classified documents, contributions and donations by foreign nationals and other allegations.
The letter also demands that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein "be recused from any examination of FISA abuse," and recommends that "neither U.S. Attorney John Huber nor a special counsel (if appointed) should report to Rosenstein."
The letter refers the following individuals for the following conduct:
James Comey - obstruction, perjury, corruption, stealing public property or records, gathering transmitting or losing defense information, unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents, false statements.
- "Comey's decision not to seek charges against Clinton's misconduct suggests improper investigative conduct, potentially motivated by a political agenda."
- The letter calls Comey out for leaking his confidential memos to the press. "In light of the fact that four of the seven memos were classified, it would appear that former Director Comey leaked classified information when sharing these memos..."
- Comey "circulated a draft statement" of the FBI's decision to exonerate Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information - a conclusion reached before the agency had interviewed key witnesses. "At that point, 17 interviews with potential witnesses had not taken place, including with Clinton and her chief of staff..."
- The letter also seeks clarification on "material inconsistencies between the description of the FBI's relationship with Mr. Steele that you [then FBI Director Comey] did provide in your briefing and information contained in Justice Department documents made available to the Committee only after the briefing."
Hillary Clinton - contributions and donations by foreign nationals
- "A lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid Washington firm Fusion GPS to conduct research that led to the Steele dossier..."
- "Accordingly, for disguising payments to Fusion GPS on mandatory disclosures to the Federal Election Commission, we refer Hillary Clinton to DOJ for potential violation(s) of 52 USC 30121 and 52 USC 30101"
Loretta Lynch - obstruction, corruption
- "We raise concerns regarding her decision to threaten with reprisal the former FBI informant who tried to come forward in 2016 with insight into the Uranium One deal."
- Of note, this refers to longtime CIA and FBI undercover informant William D. Campbell, who came forward with evidence of bribery schemes involving Russian nuclear officials, an American trucking company, and efforts to route money to the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI).
Andrew McCabe - false statements, perjury, obstruction
- "During the internal Hillary Clinton investigation, Mr. McCabe "lacked candor -- including under oath -- on multiple occasions," the letter reads. "That is a fireable offense, and Mr. Sessions said that career, apolotical employees at the F.B.I. and Justice Department agreed that Mr. McCabe should be fired."
- "The DOJ Office of the Inspector General recently released a February 2018 misconduct report... confirming four instances of McCabe's lack of candor, including three instances under oath, as well as the conclusion that McCabe's decision to confirm the existence of the Clinton Foundation Investigation through an anonymously sourced quite violated the FBI's and DOJ's media policy and constituted misconduct."
Peter Strzok and Lisa Page - obstruction, corruption,
- "We raise concerns regarding their interference in the Hillary Clinton investigation regarding her use of a personal email server."
- Referring to a Wall Street Journal article from January 22, 2018 - "The report provides the following alarming specifics, among others: "Mr. Strzok texts Ms. Page to tell her that, in fact, senior officials had decided to water down the reference to President Obama to 'another senior government official." By the time Mr. Comey gave his public statement on July 5, both references - to Mr. Obama and to "another senior government official" had disappeared."
"Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI personnel connected to the compilation of documents on alleged links between Russia and then-presidential candidate Donald Trump known as the "Steele dossier."
- This section of the letter calls out Comey, McCabe, former acting AG Sally Yates, and former acting Deputy AG Dana Boente regarding the Steele dossier.
- "we raise concerns regarding the presentation of false and/or unverified information to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in connection with the former Trump aide Carter Page"
- "Former and current DOJ and FBI leadership have confirmed to the Committee that unverified information from the Steele dossier comprised an essential part of the FISA applications related to Carter Page"
- "Accordingly we refer to DOJ all DOJ and FBI personnel responsible for signing the Carter Page warrant application that contained unverified and/or false information"
The criminal referrals for the group allegedly responsible for FISA abuse include: obstruction, deprivation of rights under color of law, corruption.
Read the full letter below:
Comments
What...No Lois Lerner?
Holy Shit!!!
Lock the corrupt fuckers up.
In reply to What...No Lois Lerner? by Charles Wilson
Nothing.Will.Come.of.This.
Same as it ever was...
In reply to Holy Shit!!! by ThinkerNotEmoter
Its hard to imagine that anything will come from this with Jeff "Sleepwalker" Sessions in the drivers seat.
In reply to Nothing.Will.Come.of.This. … by SidSays
‘If that f-ing bastard Trump wins, we all hang from nooses’
Bout fucking time Trump went on the offense.
The letter also demands that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein "be recused from any examination of FISA abuse,"
Well thats good considering he approved the abuses.
In reply to Its hard to imagine that… by FreeMoney
They left out an indictment for Ong and his dyke wife, an international arrest warrant for Steele, a mental exam for May, a ceremonial whipping for Graham, and a eulogy for McStain.
In reply to ‘If that f-ing bastard Trump… by overbet
One would think this would be a slam-dunk, since most of what's listed has already been admitted to by the perps. Which, in the logic of this universe means: not a damn thing will happen.
In reply to They left out Ong and his… by ???ö?
They have to at least get punished as much as John Corzine. It's only fair.
In reply to One would think this would… by Joe Davola
This story does not seem to have been picked up by the MSM yet; how curious! (NOT)
In reply to They have to at least get… by Bud Dry
Swamp VS The Swamp ~
In reply to This story does not seem to… by truthseeker47
Who is this Jeff Sessions, people are referring to?
Is it someone we should know about? Perhaps someone of great importance?
/s
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Bunch of Spirit Cooking Traitors.
In reply to Who's this Sessions you all… by Leakanthrophy
Don't forget to look into the Clinton murders and rapes.
My mouse is wearing out from all of the upclicking. Keep up the good work everyone!!
In reply to Bunch of Spirit Cooking… by JimmyJones
Sessions: "Why? Were they smoking the marijuana?"
In reply to don't forget to look into… by RAT005
Notably absent are the referrals for charges of treason, conspiracy to commit treason, sedition, and the murder of Seth Rich (among others).
In reply to Sessions: "Why? Were they… by Ghost of Porky
This could be them providing some cover for the pedophile video making the rounds recently.. on the 'dark web'... another Agency op seems to be in action... more of the 'out with the OWO, in with the NWO'... and causing chaos is what they are after.. .. and what better way than simply show the truth, and do so in a manner few can access easily? or show to the public?... this helps their outing.... other charges are usually filed... and this could easily be the case... and so much more of this is set to occur... as the rats try damage control.... which won't help them... as they are OWO...https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=37&v=MplPQfhAi9k
Breaking: Clinton-Abedin PedoGate Video Found On Dark Web
In reply to Notably absent are the… by Ms. Erable
If this referral gets swept under the rug by Sessions you know that the fix is in. My guess though is this is the start of the fireworks we've all been expecting for some time.
In reply to Notably absent are the… by Ms. Erable
He is the genteel Southern Gentleman that Trump appointed to be his alleged pit bull on behalf of alleged justice in America.
In reply to Who's this Sessions you all… by Leakanthrophy
He is the producer of the film, Reefer Madness II.
In reply to Who's this Sessions you all… by Leakanthrophy
Sessions' FINAL chance !
In reply to This story does not seem to… by truthseeker47
.
In reply to Sessions' FINAL chance ! by SethPoor
Trump should have requested this more than a year ago (but his thumbs were busy)...
Now it's an imperative (due to the cred he's lost by becoming a warmonger)...
Oh well ~ another day in the life
In reply to Who's this Sessions you all… by Leakanthrophy
Standing meetings with Jim Beam, Jack Daniels and Bud Weiser take precedent...
In reply to Sessions' FINAL chance ! by SethPoor
You mean weed eradication is not a national priority ? ? ?
In reply to Sessions' FINAL chance ! by SethPoor
Sessions has to placate the demons thirsting for deep state blood whilst deflecting any delving into his connections with other ratlines.
Ask not whether Clinton, et.al. was using outside communications, ask WHY. We have peeked through the fence slats at the construction enough to know considerable ratline action occurred and it has a long timeline to involve many many actors. Maybe most.
If Trump can cause this unholy assemblage to implode by simply glowering and refusing to cave, then, HOOAAH.
In reply to Sessions' FINAL chance ! by SethPoor
"The GOP wrote a letter saying someone should lock up Hillary Clinton" hasn't been news since 2015.
In reply to This story does not seem to… by truthseeker47
The fact that Mule-er is still fishing and trying to get dirt on anyone- anyone but an insider, that is- and the fact these shitbags and others are still walking free, says volumes about what a joke this country's judicial system has become. A year and a half wasted on BS investigations- the libtards and the deep state are hoping the mid terms save their ass, and I'm not so sure they aren't right. What a sorry piece of shit our country has become.
In reply to "The GOP wrote a letter… by cougar_w
MSM? They never rock any boat - they're a screwed on part of the boat - the fucking keel.
In reply to This story does not seem to… by truthseeker47
I guess they could just write another letter. They could even put a copy into everyone's permanent file. Boy, that will show 'em.
Time to roll out the guillotines you traitorous fucks.
In reply to They left out Ong and his… by ???ö?
Hopefully the prosecutors won't cut a deal for anything less than Double Secret Probation.
In reply to I guess they could just… by Mr. Universe
Page: terrible BJs
In reply to Hopefully the prosecutors… by Joe Davola
Its the other way around - the 'Deep State' Pathocracy has ready both guillotines and FEMA camps for us! You think I'm joking? If Killary had got in her cabal would be using them by now.
In reply to I guess they could just… by Mr. Universe
and a brain scan for Sessions?
In reply to They left out Ong and his… by ???ö?
There will be niggers in the street when the put the cuffs on the bisexual affirmative action community organizing street nigger....no TV's this time...
In reply to They left out Ong and his… by ???ö?
There are thousands upon thousands of sealed indictments waiting out there in legal land.
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KPh2ASFggwF1XVnVpDB3mtwvwlH71om6
In reply to They left out Ong and his… by ???ö?
Rosenstein should be fired because he didn't recuse himself up front. Instead he helped Sessions to do the recusing. Sessions needs to go, too.
Take those two out and the support system at the DOJ that Mueller controls will be removed.
In reply to ‘If that f-ing bastard Trump… by overbet
Here is some nice footage of Nazis hanging. I don't think Comey killed anybody, perhaps not directly but through neglect. Now how many deaths did Hillary cause directly (Arkanscide) or indirectly (Libya). Hey!!! "We came, we saw, he died." Gee Zee Pee Zee. How would you like to be hillary's defense attorney and hear that played about 20 times at her sentencing hearing? Remember when the US flew the Tsaranov brothers' (Boston Marathon Bombing) mother over from Belarus (?) at our expense to testify at the sentencing hearing? They were such good boys. I am sure that the Clinton Foundation would be more than happy to fly about 10 of Ghadaffi's kids over for Hillary's sentencing.
I mean...like...can she really claim she was just following orders???
WW2: Hangings at Landsberg Prison, Germany (May 28, 1946)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9yyfgB4iBQ
In reply to ‘If that f-ing bastard Trump… by overbet
How does Rosenstein, by any logic, oversee an investigation while potentially giving testimony as a witness in the investigation? Looney. Ron de Santis is running for governor of Florida. Hope he hurries this along before he leaves Congress.
In reply to ‘If that f-ing bastard Trump… by overbet
Nothing new here...Congress writes letter, DOJ/Rip Van Winkle Sessions ignores. Nothing will come of this, don't get your hopes up...Washington as usual. Why should we obey the laws?
In reply to Its hard to imagine that… by FreeMoney
Unless it has to do with the great evils of marijuana....
In reply to Its hard to imagine that… by FreeMoney
<---
In reply to Nothing.Will.Come.of.This. … by SidSays
A House Divided Cannot Stand.
I love it!
In reply to Nothing.Will.Come.of.This. … by SidSays
Where do you get the idea Washington elected officials House/Senate are OUR HOUSE? Divided? They're all in one camp and we are refused admission...
In reply to A House Divided Cannot Stand… by Slippery Slope
It's on like Donkey Kong...
Complimentary nothingburgers free on every ticket at select theaters...
In reply to Nothing.Will.Come.of.This. … by SidSays
Exactly right! If anything does happen they will find a harmless scapegoat way low in the pecking order.
Like with all the outright crime in the financial world in 2008, almost bringing down the system, Martha Stewart goes to jail.
In reply to Nothing.Will.Come.of.This. … by SidSays
Somebody go check on Jeff Sessions, see if he has a pulse!
In reply to Holy Shit!!! by ThinkerNotEmoter
Arbys featuring a new sandwich...Sessionsburger w/ hot tamale sauce
In reply to Somebody go check on Jeff… by truthseeker47
You can wash down that grub with the latest Bourbon from the Van Winkle distillery, Special Sessions Van Winkle Reserve. Too bad no one can find a bottle, it's MIA along with our AG.
In reply to Arbys featuring a new… by resistedliving
This will find it's way into the shredder forthwith - otherwise Sessions will miss the early bird special.
In reply to Holy Shit!!! by ThinkerNotEmoter
Someone's been playin possum, bitchez ;-)
In reply to Holy Shit!!! by ThinkerNotEmoter