Even US Government Economists Are Now Predicting Trouble Ahead...

Authored by Adam Taggart via PeakProsperity.com,
Doug Duncan is not your average beltway economist.
The chief economist for Fannie Mae is surprisingly outspoken about the troublesome outlook for the US economy. He's worried about the rising cost of debt service as outstanding credit continues to mount at the same time interest rates are starting to ratchet higher, too.
He predicts the US will enter recession within a year, concurrent with a topping out of America's real estate market. It wouldn't surprise him to see the stock market falter, too, as central banks around the world begin a coordinated tightening of monetary policy and -- similar to the thoughts recently expressed within our podcast with Axel Merk -- Doug expects Jerome Powell to be much more reluctant to intervene in attempt to support asset prices. Having met personally with Powell, Doug thinks the Fed is now happy to see some of the air come out of the Everything Bubble (just not too much and not too fast) -- a market change from past Fed administrations:
Our forecast definitely sees slowing economic activity, particularly in the second half of '19. Part of it has to do with the length of the expansion. Just because an expansion is long doesn't mean it's going to end; but they all have eventually ended, and this one is getting pretty old. I think if it's not the second longest, it's getting to be the second longest that we've ever had shortly.
The tax bill was viewed differently by different parties, but the capital markets initially took that -- plus the $300 billion agreement to get past the expiration of government funding plus the budget agreement -- they took all those things as inflationary. The tax bill itself has a lot of temporary provisions – some of them don’t expire for up to seven years – but some start expiring as soon as three years out. Like, on occasions, take actions today which they see having benefits up until that time of the expiration of those terms, plus the spending component – the $300 billion – also will likely take place in the next four quarters. That suggests that the second half of '19 we may well see the impulse from those things starting to fade. And that will be happening at the same time as the Fed, if it does what it says its going to do, will be continuing its tightening(...)
So,what keeps me up at night? Well, I don’t like the idea that we have a debt to GDP ratio of 100 percent. I don't think we're Japan because we have a more entrepreneurial economy, not a mercantilist economy, but that doesn't mean that debt doesn’t reduce your flexibility. It definitely reduces your flexibility, so it raises risks from that perspective.
The trade negotiations, obviously, are of a concern. Milton Freeman said a good free trade agreement can be written on one page. NAFTA was two thousand pages. It would be silly to suggest Trump doesn't have a point that there's not something in that two thousand pages that didn't work against American interests. On the other hand, if you're going to throw $150 billion of tariffs at the second largest economy in the world, you should expect a reaction. Those who read the history books and the Smoot Hawley tariffs and the Depression and have some understanding of the relationship between the two of those have to be a bit nervous. The Fed, I'm sure, is looking at that.
And the domestic economy, the thing that probably troubles me more than anything else is the decline in new business formation. It's been underway for thirty years. I've got staff that are working just trying to understand that. There's a couple reasons why I worry about that. I just make a comment about ours being an entrepreneurial economy which means it is 'dynamic' – people don’t care if the average income is higher than theirs if theirs is the median. If they expect that there's an opportunity for them to grow and gain one of those high incomes, then they're OK. But if they lose that hope, that leads us to some different possible political economy outcomes which I don’t view as particularly optimal.
But from a self-interested perspective -- remember that we're in the housing and new business formation space – it used to be the case that a when small business would start, it couldn't afford to pay the same wage rate as a large business did because it didn't have the scale or the output or that kind of thing. But what the worker who got the lower wage job also got was training on how to get to work on time, how to work a full day. They would pick up some skills and some behaviors that worked broadly in the employment market. Over time they would move up, and most of them would eventually get to the middle class and buy a house. That's breaking down.
If that engine of growth for people has been cut off, then we could be facing a permanent underclass which carries a whole different set of connotations for a society which, to me, is pretty troubling.
Click the play button below to listen to Chris' interview with Doug Duncan (45m:19s).
Comments
Where were these people a couple of years ago? In 2008?? Crickets.
Deep State gave them permission to talk because they're going to try to use Trump as the fall guy. They didn't say shit while Barry the Economic Illiterate was in the Whitehouse.
Mr Trump you need to start the presses up with United States Notes and over a period of time pay off the Federal Reserve with US Notes. Then tell them to go fuck themselves.
On a long enough timeline, I can always predict Trouble ahead. With 100% accuracy.
In reply to lkj;lkj by DownWithYogaPants
There is nothing in the current situation to be disturbed about.
We shall continue to enjoy a normal level of prosperity.
However, all safe deposit boxes in banks and savings institutions
have been sealed and may be reopened in the presence of
an IRS or NSA officer.
In reply to On a long enough timeline, I… by HRClinton
as a candidate Trump said it was a bubble and then as president he said it was a bull market DOW 20k wooooo! lets go up up up
In reply to lkj;lkj by DownWithYogaPants
I read the headline and went: "DUH!!!" Don't need to be a genius on that one! Trade wars aren't exactly helping much either.
In reply to as a candidate Trump said it… by DingleBarryObummer
Yes you are right! I found this in Middle East News: The United States is being set up for a crash.
World debt crash record
Economie
Since 2018-04-18 at 19:31 (Baghdad time)
Follow-up of Mawazine News
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Tuesday that world debt levels are higher than before the financial crisis in 2009, raising concerns about a number of major economies.
According to Fiscal Monitor 2018, total public and private debt in the world is rising to $ 164 trillion, representing 225 percent of world output.
Figures show that the current level of debt is higher than in the days of the financial crisis, about 12 percent, which will increase pressure on decision makers around the world and will push them to cut spending plans.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) analysis predicts that public debt in the United States will rise significantly, given the approval of the Trump tax scheme, which provides a high level of borrowing, in the coming years.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the deficit and high public debt are worrying, as countries whose debt is worsening find themselves facing difficult fiscal options and their economy is in real danger.
http://www.mawazin.net/ديون-العالم-تحطم-الرقم-القياسي
In reply to lkj;lkj by DownWithYogaPants
I wonder who gets the blame...
In reply to lkj;lkj by DownWithYogaPants
"If that engine of growth for people has been cut off, then we could be facing a permanent underclass which carries a whole different set of connotations for a society which, to me, is pretty troubling."
Little wonder why these "economists" have much creedence to average folks.
In case you missed the news, Mr. Economist, we ALREADY HAVE A HUGE "UNDERCLASS." It's baked into the financial system for the benefit of corporatists, banksters, and the entire financial market.
In reply to lkj;lkj by DownWithYogaPants
Deep State bureaucrat Doug Duncan didn't have a problem when Obama doubled the debt.
Well, here in lies the problem, with the present Fiat currency system we all accustomed to, under Trump's rein the US economy will have to be in twice as much debt as Obama's, as was Obama's economy to Bush's. Thanks to the Deep State, money has to be borrowed into existence or the economy fails.
In reply to Deep State bureaucrat Doug… by nmewn
They were all "trained" (or indoctrinated, there's not much of a distinction) in the Keynesian system so Deep States across the globe participate in it, it's what "they know"...it is their reality.
Full faith & credit in the thing that collapsed?...lol.
Ya know, being a novice numacist taught me a few things, currencies no longer in circulation because of default have no real value in anyones daily life unless you know what to look for.
Pretty colors on paper come & go, copper to zinc, the real to the ethereal, only a few things stand the test of time ;-)
In reply to Well, here in lies the… by Butifldrm
What are the odds? The odds that there are ANY government employees predicting a successful Trump economy?
While we all here are painfully aware of our circumstances economically, it has also become obvious that economic "rules" are not static and government interventions create unpredictable results. But the one thing we DO know for certain is that the preponderance of government voices predicting doom has the same predictive force as their previous ones assuring us all is good and well, circa 2007-08.
It would only be reasonable to asume that if they say the sky is dark that we should believe it to be light.
In reply to Deep State bureaucrat Doug… by nmewn
The idiocracy is mind numbing.
My neighbor that's trying to get $2.6 for his house isn't getting any hits, but the house next door to him, that sold for $1.6 a year ago, is back on the market for $1.9 as of this week.
It's like watching Scarface in a continuous loop. The part where Frank Lopez says, "Never underestimate the other guys greed".
There's always the possibility that the 2.6 neighbor keeps flipping the other house and everyone thinks they're getting one helluva deal because he keeps his asking price up on the one he lives in.
Some people are real snakes ya nooowah! ;-)
In reply to The idiocracy is mind… by Yen Cross
lol
In reply to There's always the… by nmewn
In reply to The idiocracy is mind… by Yen Cross
In reply to https://www.theonion.com… by Dr. Acula
Nearly half of Americans are at risk of retiring broke… states and cities are going broke too
There isn't a way for a main street economist to be right about anything.
The whole discipline as it is practiced is based of naive and erroneous explanations of human behavior. They can be right but when they are it is completely incidental. Colleges are turning out great statisticians and accountants and calling them economists. Being called something and being something are not the same thing.
This stuff is laughable https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cointegration
In reply to There isn't a way for a main… by Fantasy Free E…
You guys have been beating this drum for over 2 years now. I bet the author of this article is hoping against hope that he's right this year.
The markets don't need to crash. It's the suppressed volatility that's keeping most traders from making money.
The F/X market is absolutely ridiculous. Currency pairs have been trading in ranges that are tighter than I've seen in many years.
When you see conditions like that, people get wiped out very rapidly, when the rubber band finally snaps.
In reply to You guys have been beating… by navy62802
Kurosawa's Ikiru from '52, just before Seven Samauri of '54 is my synchronicity for the day.
Hi. I'm Doug Duncan, economist. I work for the US Government...
Dougy, If you're just getting wise to the permanent underclass, would a permanent over class carry the same "whole different set of connotations" for ya?
Perhaps if you didn't think of small businesses as avenues for pesants to gain business skills like getting to work on time... That's a skill?
How to work a full day? What's a full day Doug? I watch the fat asses at my job take brunch lunch and afternoon naps and get paid.
I worked at a small business, made 75 percent of their product seven days a week for months and I never took a lunch. Doug, why don't you go pick watermellon for a day on a small farm. Get to know the permanent underclass.
Doug Duncan has his shit straight for sure. People in small businesses make less because they can't work a full day or show up on time because they haven't learned about that. Naturlich their betters work for established corporations that pay more.
Wall Street gamblers love volatility, the unknowing. It is what creates "opportunity", but what economists do is "produce" data to imply predictions to CAUSE reaction, not to describe or accurate predict ANYTHING. They seldom even interpret historical facts correctly.
They exist simply to manipulate, which gives us every reason to ignore EVERYTHING they say. But Wall Street loves them, because they are like the rustlers firing off their guns to instigate stampedes.
