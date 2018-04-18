Facebook Is Hiring Designers To Build Custom Semiconductors

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:05

Earlier this month, reports that Apple is planning to start building its own chips sent shares of Intel spiraling more than 8% lower in what ended up being the chipmaker's worst daily rout in more than two years. The chip initiative - codenamed "Kalamata" - is supposedly part of a larger strategy to make the company's devices work more seamlessly together (which, we imagine, is why Apple is planning to source its own cobalt, too)

Turns out, Apple isn't alone. According to job postings on the company's website and interviews with anonymous employees, Bloomberg has surmised that Facebook is planning to build its own semiconductors, which will likely be used in either the company's Oculus VR headsets (the first of which is set to hit shelves next month) or possibly in several other product offering, including the company's AI research.

One listing, for a managerial position, said the ideal candidate would be tasked with overseeing the development of the company's chip unit specified that candidates have "expertise" building solutions for multiple verticals "including AI/ML."

A system on chip, or SOC, is a type of semiconductor that contains several discrete components built into one piece of silicon. They’re typically used in mobile devices where their space and power-saving properties are more valuable. The main functions of most smartphones are provided by SOCs.

An ASIC, or applications specific integrated circuit, is a chip designed for a narrow purpose. Such components are often the fastest or most-efficient at running a particular piece of software. Their weakness is that they’re locked down and may become redundant over time if software and workloads evolve.

The postings didn’t make it clear what kind of use Facebook wants to put the chips to other than the broad umbrella of artificial intelligence. A job listing references “expertise to build custom solutions targeted at multiple verticals including AI/ML,” indicating that the chip work could focus on a processor for artificial intelligence tasks.

Facebook AI researcher Yann LeCun also tweeted about the job openings.

The company could also use the chips in its data centers or inside other products: Facebook is reportedly working on a set of smart speakers to rival Amazon's Alexa and Google's Google Home.

Facebook could use such chips to power hardware devices, artificial intelligence software and servers in its data centers. Next month, the company will launch the Oculus Go, a $200 standalone virtual-reality headset that runs on a Qualcomm processor. Facebook is also working on a slew of smart speakers. Future generations of those devices could be improved by custom chipsets. By using its own processors, the company would have finer control over product development and would be able to better tune its software and hardware together.

It's worth noting that Google already has its own artificial intelligence chip. Or maybe, given the recent controversy surrounding data security at Facebook that led CEO Mark Zuckerberg to sit for Congressional testimony twice earlier this month, the company is building its own chips ensure that its users' data is safe from intrusions by nefarious third-party developers and the national security agency? 

We doubt it; but still, it's a nice thought.

Tags
Technology Internet
Semiconductors - NEC
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
Phones & Smart Phones
Social Media & Networking
Search Engines
TV & Video

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Croesus SethPoor Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:16 Permalink

Big Brother isn't going anywhere, so the best people can hope to do, is minimize its intrusion into their lives.

- Pay Cash for everything.
- Prepaid burner phones.
- Open wifi net access.
- Prepaid credit cards for online purchases.

This is tip of the iceberg.

"Total Information Awareness" is what the government originally called it after 9/11. It hasn't gone away. It was split into different groups, with a few offshoot public & private companies thrown in...all "Sharing the information they collect about you with 3rd parties".

From the "Don't Act So Surprised" Files, we find this:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2018/04/16/huge-facebook-fa…

Funny how WHEREVER, WHENEVER there's bullshit happening that I don't like, I manage to find a Chosenite fink...I wonder why that is?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Md4 Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

"Turns out, Apple isn't alone. According to job postings on the company's website and interviews with anonymous employees, Bloomberg has surmised that Facebook is planning to build its own semiconductors, which will likely be used in either the company's Oculus VR headsets (the first of which is set to hit shelves next month) or possibly in several other product offering, including the company's AI research."

 

And we need Oculus headsets...why???

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
wetwipe Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:12 Permalink

How long before... FacebookChip, GoogleChip or AmazonChip. Never miss a like or post again. Facebook will track your every thought any make every sordid detail of your shitty godless life public.

Too lazy to think..... FacebookChip will now make those 'hard' decisions for you based on AI technology personally designed by Mark Zuccerberg and (((youknowwho)))

 

Welcome to the future chip fans.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Grandad Grumps Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:13 Permalink

Is the issue that Intel has built hardware backdoors into all of its chips and that nothing built with them is secure?

But, heck, why would a government entity, such as Fakebook be more trustworthy with the chips that they make?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Golden Showers Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:18 Permalink

Why would a large company want to make it's own propriatary chips? I mean, you buy a chip cheap and solder it or you design your own and solder it. Now what could a SOC do for you? Could it have it's own little space for whatever subconscious sick demented shit compartment for whatever you want? Sure. Would the neighbors know? Probably not. But that's what Intel is all about. That's why it's called Intel.
 

Shit on my stick! Yuck!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ShrNfr Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

So, would you put a speaker with a mike created by a company that stole everything you said and did down to which direction you wipe your ass? I know folks are stupid, but gosh,

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TacticalTrading Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:31 Permalink

Obviously "They" think Designing Computer chips is easy...

Besides, Musk has shown Silicon Valley how profitable, cough, I mean beneficial, total vertical integration is... Oh wait...

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:36 Permalink

Funny how 1 week after the propaganda outlets exploded in furious outrage at Facebook, there are zero stories about Facebook's misuse of subscribers' personal information.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SantaClaws Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:51 Permalink

Facebook probably plans to put the chips into something you eat, so it can get all of your information directly.

Bezos is probably already doing this through Whole Foods.

Soon having a hacking cough will have an entirely new meaning.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
asierguti Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:09 Permalink

No, they are not interested in building their own semiconductor, as far as I can see. FPGAs are chips you can buy, and reprogram them to do what you want. If they wanted to build their own chip, they wouldn't hire people to work on FPGAs.

 

FPGAs are used when you have simple things to do and you want to bypass the OS. An example if HFTs, which can reduce latency programming simple logic directly on the chip. This way, you can avoid excessive delays imposed by the OS, which apart from your program has to execute a lot more stuff.

 

An FPGA is not useful to deal with AI or machine learning. Those applications require massive amount of computation with mathematical graphs, which are coded as matrices. an FPGA would be a very poor choice when you can chose a GPGPU. Google has released internally a TPU (Tensor Processing Unit), which is a chip designed to work with multi-dimensional matrices, and Nvidia is working on a similar chip. Should Facebook want a chip for AI, they wouldn't hire somebody to program a simple FPGA.