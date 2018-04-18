The Federal Reserve Has Done A Great Job Destroying The Middle Class

Authored by Tom Lewis via GoldTelegraph.com,
The Federal Reserve has been determined to create “Wealth Effects” throughout the economy since 2008, which has left the majority of Main Street on the sidelines.
The Fed’s objective was to make American households feel wealthier by pushing up the valuations of stocks and bonds. However, this paper wealth mentality has worked beautifully for Wall Street and the 1% but has destroyed much of the middle class as wealth inequality continues to skyrocket.
In fact, former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has gone on record to warn of a massive bond and stock bubble thanks to historic low-interest rates. I guess, the idea of rising paper wealth to drive a wave of renewed borrowing and spending hasn’t quite worked out as planned.
Sadly, as the below chart points out most households have been squeezed as the majority of the wealth created has only gone to the top 5% of households earning in excess of $200,00 annually, meanwhile the bottom 95% have suffered.
We used to live in a time where making a six-figure paycheck was a lot of money, but parts of the United States are simply unaffordable for most of middle America. In San Francisco, you have to earn as much as $110,040 to be even considered in the top 50% of earners, according to U.S Census figures.
It is evident that these “Wealth Effects” that the central bankers have been chasing does not drive inflation-adjusted wages of the bottom 95% which has stagnated for decades. It merely accelerates purchasing power decay where the 1% get the wealth first, and it then trickles down to the rest of the economy. The experiment of prolonged zero interest rates has destroyed savers and rewarded reckless spenders who have helped push household debt to unprecedented levels.
Unfortunately, the 2008 Band-Aid is going to be ripped off at some point which will further alienate the middle class and drive wealth and income inequality even further.
Wealth Effect = Total Bust
you had me at "federal" "reserve" lulz
scroll down to derivatives to see where this shit show ends
http://money.visualcapitalist.com/worlds-money-markets-one-visualizatio…
And soon to destroy the taxpayer too:
http://thesoundingline.com/how-fed-policy-risks-federal-funding/
In reply to you had me at "federal" … by ted41776
END. THE. FED.
In reply to And soon to destroy the… by Four Star
Wow NYC is #10. I hear memes exploding all over the internet.
In reply to END. THE. FED. by InjectTheVenom
That's a good one, thanks.
Derivatives = "I'll gladly give you an i.o.u. from Wimpy's cousin's friend's Uncle Tuesday for 10 hamburgers today".
In reply to you had me at "federal" … by ted41776
I know this is probably an unpopular question, but what if it's the middle class that is destroying itself?
I see friends and neighbors going into extreme debt for stuff they could never really afford, then surprised when the bill comes due and they are short on money.
I see people more concerned about monthly payments than long term affordability.
I see people living for the moment but failing to plan for the future.
Previous generations of middle class didn't do this to themselves. Our parents, grandparents, etc worked hard, saved, invested for the long run, and only bought things they could afford. The newer generations of middle class don't seem to have the same principles or work ethic. The Fed sure isn't helping with cheap credit, but whatever happened to self discipline?
Alright, now back to the Old Folks home for me.
it takes 2 to tango
In reply to k by NugginFuts
It is destroying itself. Same as snowflake nation begging for rights to be taken away.
In reply to k by NugginFuts
i know lots of people who live in chic hipster places like hoboken, brooklyn, redbank, austin, boston, etc and they are all broke
they make good money but their salary goes to rent and keeping up with their friends
In reply to k by NugginFuts
the planned destruction of america is almost complete. when it gets "back on track" it just means most of the northeast and west coast coastal areas will be walled off and the rest of the country will balkanize into smaller tribal regions warring with one another over resources.
When the Fed did their QE/money printing programs it all went to their "primary dealer" banks on Wall Street.
Main Street got nothing accept for inflation and rising prices!
End the Fed !
The real name is the Roth$child Federal Reserve.
The Roth$childs also founded and funded i$real and bankrolled just about every war over the past 400 years.
You mean JOO reserve.
How come none of those house reps at the FMOC bring this stuff up?
Because FOMC has always stood for Fucked Over Middle Class and therefore not discussed.
In reply to How come none of those house… by DingleBarryObummer
History Lessons
In reply to Because FOMC has always… by FreeShitter
And here I thought it was the excessive socialism and military. Silly me..
The military budget is massive and debt-financed. But as someone on B.B. pointed out, the military industrial complex creates a lot of breadwinner jobs, with just the B 135 (I think) creating 200,000 high-paying jobs. If true, that is as many jobs as Amazon—the nation’s number 2 private-sector employer after Wal*Mart—creates, and in the case of the weaponry production, the jobs actually pay enough to cover rent.
The means-tested welfare state suppresses wages by creating a womb-productive workforce of citizens and noncitizens with an incentive to accept part-time hours and low pay, as it keeps them below the earned-income limits for free monthly everything — from free rent to free food — and refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431. It is not a huge part of the budget, but it is a huge wage suppressor and underemployment creator.
In reply to And here I thought it was… by Francis Marx
The Federal Reserve is made up of bankers.
Who has benefited most, bankers... go figure..
ENRON coming again part II
In reply to The Federal Reserve is made… by To Infinity An…
It is worse in other parts of the country. If you are a just-above-the-median single earner in SF, your $3,000-per-month rent for a one-room apartment is sky high, not to mention your 40% SF tax rate, but try being a college grad making a typical $25k office-job wage in the South, with rent for a one-room apartment at about $900 per month. The poverty market is so much bigger than the luxury market that, in the South, you get slightly higher pay and a better chance at benefits working with that clientele.
It is not even about screwing the middle class.
it is about membership has its privileges in this elite group of crooks. That is why Shepwave knows this. All corrupt. https://www.facebook.com/Stock-Market-Technical-Analysis-Elliott-Wave-T…
The shit revolutions are made of
Let's see. Pump up stocks and bonds when middle class doesn't own any of them really and then act surprised when middle class doesn't see any wealth increase? Go figure. I guess a Harvard, Yale, Columbia, etc. education doesn't go as far as it used to.
"Gold is the currency of kings, silver is the money of gentlemen, barter is the money of peasants, but debt is the money of slaves."
~ Norm Franz
Jim Grant, an accepted expert on interest rates, asked a simple question..."What ever gave the Fed the idea that blowing up asset prices sky high was a great way to create wealth and prosperity?" Every time a crisis caused by reckless speculation comes along the perpetrators get bailed out. Next time...no way. I don't think that is politically tenable to bail out the bankers ever again. Get back to sound money.
Once Communism faded away, there was no need for an American middle-class.
Twenty five years ago a guy making $120k a year could live in the gated Jack Nicklaus golf course community in the town I grew up. A house in that community cost $500k and people thought that was expensive.
Now you need to make $100k a year just to afford the homes where we said the white trash lived.