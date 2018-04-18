Gartman Shorts Oil, Is Stopped Out One Day Later

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:37

Yesterday morning we highlighted that, after having been burned way too often by wind-socking stocks whose momentum now changes on a daily if not hourly basis, Dennis Gartman decided to give another asset class a try, ironically the same one that made him into a laughing stock several years ago when he predicted that "oil would never rise above $44 in his lifetime."

It did just that a few months later, and yet Gartman is still alive.

Mercifully, Gartman's latest oil forecast humiliation lasted not even 24 hours. As we reported yesterday, in a note that was rational, logical, and thought out Gartman said he had turned bearish on oil, and even better, gave the Gartman-tracking algos precisely what the stop-out points on the trade would be. For those who missed it, this is what he said:

NEW RECOMMENDATION: We wish to sell WTI and Brent Crude short this morning upon receipt of this commentary, predicated upon the massive narrowing of the backwardation in both and predicated of course upon the “reversals” suffered by both. We’ll have stops in tomorrow’s TGL, but for now we’ll risk $1.20/barrel from the current level, looking for $5-$7/barrel to the downside and one unit of each shall suffice.

To which we said that while as of 11am on Tuesday oil was up only 22 cents, "those who hurry can make a quick buck as Gartman is stopped out in the next day or two."

Well, it wasn't "two", because just one day after Gartman turned short oil...

... he has been stopped out, after oil surged $2 higher from Gartman's entry price.

Tim Knight fro… Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

What's odd to me is how the guys on Bloomberg Business fawn over here and call him "The Commodity King" over and over in a totally non-ironic way.

It's high time Tyler had his own financial television network.

zebra77a Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

Had a trader in the next office who was <CERTAIN> oil had to go down. Over inventory, massive pumping, OPEC breakout. Negative whoa is nigh news all the time.

I explained the price of oil is where they set the price of oil (throw the supply / demand reports in the garbage their totally useless), and at that time in 2016 it MUST be kept UNDER $55 but above $45. Over $55 frackers stopped going bust and above $45 Saudi Arabia still made mint.

And that's exactly what they did to oil..  Sadly my trader neighbor was paying $1500 /  month for 'veteran trading experience' and within a year he closed down and vacated his office.

theeseer Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

God Bless Gartman! He give us all a great laugh, inverse stock tips and proof once and for all that you can sell ice to Eskimos if you are a good enough salesman.

abgary1 Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

The world is going into a cooling trend and the demand for fossil fuels is only going to increase.

Co2 is not a GHG and is not causing global warming.

Solar flare activity is a huge driver of the climate and it is waning so combine that with the interglacial temperature peak we are in, it is possible we head into an ice age.

Please read The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science and/or Human Caused Global Warming to educate yourself on the climate science and debate. Also read The Chilling Stars: A Cosmic Theory of Climate Change by Svensmark and Calder to understand the cosmic ray theory of cloud formation.

The UNEP (IPCC & CRU), NASA and NOAA can not be trusted to provide credible data, predictions or theories.