Gartman Shorts Oil, Is Stopped Out One Day Later

Yesterday morning we highlighted that, after having been burned way too often by wind-socking stocks whose momentum now changes on a daily if not hourly basis, Dennis Gartman decided to give another asset class a try, ironically the same one that made him into a laughing stock several years ago when he predicted that "oil would never rise above $44 in his lifetime."
It did just that a few months later, and yet Gartman is still alive.
Mercifully, Gartman's latest oil forecast humiliation lasted not even 24 hours. As we reported yesterday, in a note that was rational, logical, and thought out Gartman said he had turned bearish on oil, and even better, gave the Gartman-tracking algos precisely what the stop-out points on the trade would be. For those who missed it, this is what he said:
NEW RECOMMENDATION: We wish to sell WTI and Brent Crude short this morning upon receipt of this commentary, predicated upon the massive narrowing of the backwardation in both and predicated of course upon the “reversals” suffered by both. We’ll have stops in tomorrow’s TGL, but for now we’ll risk $1.20/barrel from the current level, looking for $5-$7/barrel to the downside and one unit of each shall suffice.
To which we said that while as of 11am on Tuesday oil was up only 22 cents, "those who hurry can make a quick buck as Gartman is stopped out in the next day or two."
Well, it wasn't "two", because just one day after Gartman turned short oil...
... he has been stopped out, after oil surged $2 higher from Gartman's entry price.
Comments
How does this guy have any money left?
That is the burning question...
Next time he should do a McAfee and pledge to eat his own dick. The market will turn on him faster than one of Trumps appointees to see that shit happen.
In reply to How does this guy have any… by algol_dog
I wish he would go long the S&P.
In reply to That is the burning question… by Sofa King
Man, I said it, I said this SOB should of said the opposite to help everyone out with cheaper oil, he should of gone long so it would tank. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-17/gartman-goes-short-oil
In reply to I wish he would go long the… by flacon
What if he says one thing and is actually doing the exact opposite? That's the only way he could still have any money left after being wrong this many times.
In reply to Man, I said it, I said this… by JimmyJones
Probably no more clients since long ago. Probably runs his paper trading fantasy on the same computer he tracks his fantasy football. It's just about the TV time for him. I bet he makes $100K being a whipping boy for stock chat.
In reply to What if he says one thing… by NugginFuts
Gartman's shtick is to represent "contrarian investors", people who constantly bet the opposite direction as a protest vote. He's just there so the channel can keep these people glued, angry and involved. Without Gartman, they would drift off back to conspiratorial madness land.
In reply to What if he says one thing… by NugginFuts
Good thing I filled up those jerry cans yesterday when I still had the chance.
In reply to That is the burning question… by Sofa King
He'd be talking with his mouth full on CNBC by the end of the day...
well, maybe not 'full'.
In reply to That is the burning question… by Sofa King
I thought exactly the same thing. Best contrarian indicator I've seen.
In reply to How does this guy have any… by algol_dog
the last three subscribers of his $400 month newsletter buys enough spaghetti-O's for him to eat,
and TP for the dribble on his chin,
oh and the gin comes out of the slush fund,
In reply to How does this guy have any… by algol_dog
He charges $400 a month for a 100% wrong newsletter!!? I'm in the wrong business here..
In reply to the last three subscribers… by Squid Viscous
Yeah, but damn is he consistent! There is value in consistency, right?
In reply to He charges $400 a month for… by zebra77a
consistency in and of itself is indeed a form of information
In reply to Yeah, but damn is he… by Cautiously Pes…
used to be, probably higher now, the law of charge more for stupidity,
"thus far the red winter wheat crop is leaner than usual so we shall initiate one long position,"
fucking tool, jack of all trades, master of none,
In reply to He charges $400 a month for… by zebra77a
Here is the deal.....Quit making fun of this guy. If you shut up and do the opposite, you are 99% sure of making money.
So why do you CARE IF HE IS WRONG. He is the best indicator ever invented.
SO LEAVE HIM BE AND GO MAKE SOME MONEY. Smug fools to mock him.
In reply to How does this guy have any… by algol_dog
Thanks again, ZH- turning me onto the Inverse Gartman has been my best trading tool in a 30yr career.
There has never been a more accurate indicator 100%
In reply to Thanks again, ZH- turning me… by jcaz
Do you ever think he might be doing the opposite to what he says? Just a thought.
My thought he is doing nothing but what gets him invited to be a paid content provider for the networks.
In reply to Do you ever think he might… by ThorAss
His liver is just as shocked that he's still alive.
He's better than a broken clock
I'll take the broken clock
In reply to He's better than a broken… by gimli
Here's hoping PMs are his next short.
What's odd to me is how the guys on Bloomberg Business fawn over here and call him "The Commodity King" over and over in a totally non-ironic way.
It's high time Tyler had his own financial television network.
Had a trader in the next office who was <CERTAIN> oil had to go down. Over inventory, massive pumping, OPEC breakout. Negative whoa is nigh news all the time.
I explained the price of oil is where they set the price of oil (throw the supply / demand reports in the garbage their totally useless), and at that time in 2016 it MUST be kept UNDER $55 but above $45. Over $55 frackers stopped going bust and above $45 Saudi Arabia still made mint.
And that's exactly what they did to oil.. Sadly my trader neighbor was paying $1500 / month for 'veteran trading experience' and within a year he closed down and vacated his office.
I think similar story for PM. Not too low to increase phys demand, not too high to increase paper demand. Constantly print failed tops so the buzzzz is buying PM is a losing proposition. Better to put your paper investments elsewhere.
In reply to Had a trader in the next… by zebra77a
At some point in this guy's life he's had to right about something..................... maybe??
Oh Gartman....you silly goose! Wrong again....whoopsies!
Highest price for oil in 3 years #thanksTrump
He wasn't wrong, just early, lol
"hug-hug-hug-hug-hug"
-- Popeye
Gartman is Beta in two ways! Double-Beta indicator.
thats not Gartman; its a pinata
Oil and gold historically tend to run the same. If oil keeps its upswing, Gold might close above the 1362 on a weekly basis sometime .
God Bless Gartman! He give us all a great laugh, inverse stock tips and proof once and for all that you can sell ice to Eskimos if you are a good enough salesman.
Gartman is a prodigy loser.
Gartman writes like a drunken,retarded, old world, Potemkin village scribe.
I don't care what t his guy charges for his newsletter, its well worth it. Just do the opposite and Gartman will make you wealthy.
The world is going into a cooling trend and the demand for fossil fuels is only going to increase.
Co2 is not a GHG and is not causing global warming.
Solar flare activity is a huge driver of the climate and it is waning so combine that with the interglacial temperature peak we are in, it is possible we head into an ice age.
Please read The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science and/or Human Caused Global Warming to educate yourself on the climate science and debate. Also read The Chilling Stars: A Cosmic Theory of Climate Change by Svensmark and Calder to understand the cosmic ray theory of cloud formation.
The UNEP (IPCC & CRU), NASA and NOAA can not be trusted to provide credible data, predictions or theories.
So, in other words, it was one of Gartman’s long-term positions for the year.
Just give this guy a red clown nose and a flower pot for a hat.
Born to lose