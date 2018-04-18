The Global Smartphone Boom Has Peaked, IMF Warns

As it turns out, Apple executives aren't the only ones who should be worried about slowing smartphone sales: The trend has the potential to hammer global economic growth - especially in Asia, where the rise of mobile technology has created increasingly complex supply chains.
The IMF highlights this dangerous trend in its latest World Economic Outlook (albeit buried on page 34 of the report's first chapter). In it, researchers lead with a stunning statistic. In 2017, global smartphone sales reached 1.5 billion units - that's one smartphone for every fifth person on the planet.
Taken together, smartphone production and sales contributed $3.6 trillion (4.5%) to the global economy in 2017. Across Asia, sales of smartphones and smartphone components are accounting for an increasing share of total exports. Furthermore, they account for one-sixth of the growth in global trade.
In 2017, China exported $128 billion worth of smartphones to the rest of the world, equivalent to 5.7 percent of its total exports. In Korea (the main supplier of smartphone components) semiconductor exports alone accounted for 17.1 percent of total exports. Similarly, components for smartphone production at the peak (October 2017) accounted for more than one-third of exports from Taiwan Province of China, 17.4 percent from Malaysia, and 15.9 percent from Singapore
However, these data mask a troubling trend: Smartphones' rising contribution to global GDP was last year largely driven by higher prices per unit. Looking past this, the number of units sold actually shrunk for the first time ever.
This growth was driven mainly by an increase in value added per unit, rather than units sold, which declined for the first time on record. As a result, the average sale price of an iPhone increased from $618 in 2016 to $798 in 2017, according to Apple Inc. quarterly financial statements. In the five main Asian economies involved in the tech cycle (China, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan Province of China), total exports grew by 6.7 percent in 2017. Even though tech exports accounted for less than 10 percent of total exports in the region, smartphone-related exports contributed about one-third the growth rate of total exports.
That's because, as the IMF explains, demand for smartphones is highly cyclical and dependent on release dates of new phones. This new cycle differs from tech growth cycles of years' past, which were mostly driven by personal computers.
This new cycle unfurls in two phases, and is heavily dependent on the release of new models of the Apple iPhone:
Apple Inc.’s iPhone releases are the key determinant of the new tech cycle. Reflecting booming global demand, iPhone sales surged from 35.1 million units in the first quarter of 2012 to 78.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (Figure 1.1.2). While a clear quarterly pattern is emerging—in which second- and third-quarter sales are usually weaker, reflecting the expectations of another release in the fourth quarter— the amplitude of this quarterly pattern has only really been established since the release of the iPhone 6/6 Plus in September 2014. Moreover, there are clear spillovers from the fourth quarter of the previous year onto the first quarter of the following year, ahead of the Lunar New Year in China.
The new tech cycle can be subdivided into two components. The first is the prerelease cycle, which comprises the export of all components from several Asian countries to China—the final producer of most smartphones. The second is the postrelease cycle, with shipments of smartphones from China to the rest of the world. Both pre- and postrelease cycles have a strong impact on growth and trade patterns in Asia and beyond.
Looking more closely, the IMF says that global sales of smartphones might actually have plateaued in late 2015, and the market is showing warning signs of becoming over saturated.
Global sales of smartphones may have plateaued in late 2015. By decomposing the cycle from trend for Chinese exports of smartphones, regression results show that the trend is nonlinear and may have reached its peak in September 2015, suggesting that future global demand for smartphones may grow more slowly (driven more by replacement demand than new acquisitions). This is confirmed by updated regression results on Chinese export data up to December 2017 (see Figure 1.1.3). In fact, global shipments of smartphones declined in 2017 for the first time on record (IDC 2018).
Fortunately for the Asian economies where a slowdown in smartphone sales might have the biggest impact, wearable devices, smart appliances and car computers are all seeing gains accelerate - meaning any slowdown in smartphone sales might be offset by increases in other tech products.
In any event, the tech sector's importance to Asia's economy remains paramount - which is perhaps one reason why the Trump administration backed out of adding a plethora of consumer tech products to a list of Chinese goods that have been threatened with tariffs.
Comments
Boris is just barely get first Palm Pilot and Smartphone is over?!
When a stupid phone(that looks and acts the same as the previous 3/4 "generations" before it) costs as much as a down payment on a car...
... I think apple (iphone) basically killed itself...
In reply to Boris is just barely get… by Boris Alatovkrap
I'll stick to using a stupid Vertu, though they went broke last year ahead of the curve it seems.
In reply to When a stupid phone(that… by Shillinlikeavillan
Always said, "aren't you gonna feel fvcking stupid buying iPhone 26?"
Instead of ruggedized eternal electronics that need not be replaced, we milk the shit out of the human cows for the next round of payment.
In reply to When a stupid phone(that… by Shillinlikeavillan
The idiots that will buy iphone 26 are the same ones robbing each other for a pair of Jordan 30's.
Status symbols for the broke.
A fool and his money .....
In reply to Always said, "aren't you… by Skateboarder
Boris: upgrade to AOL and trade that 300 baud modem in one a 9600 model.
When the FSA goes hungry, they will no longer care about smart phones.
In reply to Boris is just barely get… by Boris Alatovkrap
I am regretting throwing out old phones when I moved.
In reply to Boris is just barely get… by Boris Alatovkrap
If you just want a cell phone number that can call and receive text messages, I suggest the site textnow - free to use from your computer.
Paying to have your conversations copied and spied on while big brother tracks your movements seems kinda funny to me.
Sometimes when Im dealing with scammers I use firertc which lets you spoof your caller ID...
I call from 555-867-5309
So what is become of all this strange emoji?!
🍥 "Fish Cake Spiral Design"
🍢 "Oden Tofu Kabob"
🍘 "Rice Cracker of Seaweed"
🍙 "Rice Ball"
🍶 "Sake Bottle & Cup"
Where is simple "Potato" or "Turnip" or "Bottle of Vodka"?! So much useless Emoji!
I do agree that there needs to be a bottle of vodka emoji. I've had about enough of smartphones now. I don't like phones all that much anyway.
In reply to So what is become of all… by Boris Alatovkrap
I would like a potato turnip and vodka bottle emoji, used to have dancing ones on gmail. Only reason to keep it. People loved them so they got rid of them.
In reply to So what is become of all… by Boris Alatovkrap
quit asking for things you throw away so much..... ab heirloom lasts generations.
Everything is going down. the stock market preps up by CB's. Once the binge done? You'll see the real value..
Tyler[s]? I grew up with this 30 years ago. Not much has changed but the body count. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qbRHY1l0vc
Under Tim's guidance, Apple has a solution to maintain profits: As sales decline, they will simply raise prices more to maintain profits. In the Liberal world of silicon valley, this plan makes perfect sense to all the people rollerskating around Apple Central.
The last couple of units will cost $100 million each but will finally come with a screen saver and headphones.
(The company that comes out with a simple phone that actually works and is not pre-loaded with useless but permanent bloatware will put Apple and Droid out of business. I saw a simple Droid at Costco for $199 that did everything my G7 does.)