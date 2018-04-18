How The Poster-Boy For Bad Financial Management Lost Shareholders $35 Billion

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
In January 1980, the price of gold hit a record high of $850 per ounce. Then it began a nearly two-decade slide.
By the summer of 1999, gold hit $250 per ounce– a level not seen since the 1970s.
So naturally it was at this point that the British government made the infamously stupid decision to sell the bulk of their gold reserves.
They began dumping their gold on July 6, 1999. And it took more than two and a half years to auction all 395 metric tons.
Gold prices remained depressed during the auctions. The Brits received about $275 per ounce on average.
Almost immediately after the sale, the price of gold started to rise.
By the summer of 2002, gold was over $300 per ounce. It was over $400 in 2003… then $500 in 2005. Gold cracked $1,000 in 2009. And it’s $1,350 today.
The British government literally sold most of its gold reserves at the bottom of the market - the so-called "Brown Bottom." In retrospect the decision looked completely short-sighted and idiotic.
And taxpayers were rightfully furious.
But as infamously terrible as Britain’s decision was, we’ve been seeing even dumber financial decision-making lately in the private sector.
Case in point: General Electric.
The company founded by Thomas Edison (with a little help from his friend JP Morgan) was long one of the world’s most admired firms.
But its fortunes have been falling.
Last year GE lost more than $6 billion. The year before, the company had negative operating cash flow, meaning GE’s core business was losing money. The year before it lost another $6 billion.
And the company accumulated a whopping $100 billion in debt along the way.
Yet over this same period, GE spent an astonishing $50 BILLION of shareholders’ money to buy back its own stock.
Buybacks have two key effects:
1) Share buybacks artificially inflate a company’s stock price.
Over the long-term, share prices (in theory) rise and fall based on a company’s performance. Shares of healthy, profitable companies do well. Shares of poorly performing businesses will fall.
But in the short-term, share prices are all about supply and demand. If there’s a sudden surge in people who want to buy a stock, the price goes up.
So naturally when GE executives spent $50 billion worth of company money buying GE shares, the price of GE stock increased.
This increase in share price wasn’t because GE was performing well as a business.
2) Share buybacks artificially increase a company’s earnings
One of the primary metrics used to assess a company’s financial performance is its Earnings Per Share (EPS).
This is an easy calculation– the amount of profit a company earns divided by the total number of shares.
Let’s say in 2017, a company earned $1 billion in profit. Further, the company has 1 billion total shares outstanding. So you would say the EPS is $1 billion in profit divided by 1 billion shares = $1 per share.
Simple.
Now, when a company buys back its own stock, all of those shares that they purchase in the market get retired.
So let’s say the same company earns $1 billion in profit this year, in 2018. But they bought back 200 million shares out of the total 1 billion shares outstanding – leaving you with 800 million shares.
The company’s EPS is now $1 billion in profit divided by 800 million shares = $1.25 per share.
This makes the company appear to be more profitable than it really is; the actual profit of $1 billion didn’t change. But the EPS increased 25%, from $1 per share to $1.25 per share.
The market sees these results and cheers the company’s ‘surge in earnings’. But in reality, there is no increase in profit. It’s all phony financial engineering.
An analysis by investment firm Artemis Capital Management, in fact, argues that more than 40% of corporate earnings growth between 2009 and 2017 is due to share buybacks… not actual profit.
Some of the largest companies in the world have spent the last several years buying back their own stock: Apple. Pepsi. Google. Wells Fargo. Visa. eBay. AIG. Cisco. Pfizer. CVS.
And the buybacks are still ongoing; JP Morgan estimates there will be $800 billion in buybacks this year alone.
Not to say buybacks are inherently bad. They make a lot of sense if a company is buying shares well below their intrinsic value.
But that’s not what these big companies are doing.
Just like the British government selling gold at the bottom of the market, corporate executives have been going into DEBT and spending their shareholders’ money to buy their company’s stock at record high prices.
This is a terrible violation of their solemn, fiduciary obligation to act responsibly and cautiously with their shareholders’ money.
Executives should be investing shareholder capital to acquire UNDERVALUED assets… not buying EXPENSIVE, OVERVALUED shares.
In GE’s case, the company spent $50 billion to buy back the stock, only to see the share price fall in HALF.
So shareholders have lost more than $25 billion as a result of GE executives’ short-sightedness.
This is a colossal waste of money.
I’ll leave you with this…
Goldman Sachs announced blockbuster earnings today that crushed expectations.
The company had $10 billion in revenue vs. expectations of $8.7 billion and EPS of $6.95 vs. expectations of $5.58. It made a fortune across almost all its divisions. The bank even increased its dividend.
It was a banner quarter across the board.
But the stock fell nearly 2% today.
All because the Goldman’s CFO announced the company wouldn’t buy back any shares in the second quarter… because he sees opportunities to invest in the company’s growth.
The market is so dependent on buybacks today that it is punishing a stock that just had a blowout quarter, all because it won’t buy back more stock.
That should tell you something.
"This is a terrible violation of their solemn, fiduciary obligation to act responsibly and cautiously with their shareholders’ money".
~ This would be true if the "executives" running corporations had a "solemn, fiduciary obligation to act responsibly".
Their concern is to fill their pockets and bonus themselves, to hell with shareholders money.
In reply to "This is a terrible… by wmbz
Share buybacks are the best way to return money to investors, as they allow those who with to take capital gains to do so, while those who do not wish to create a taxable event are not burdened with a dividend.
Over-leveraging is the result of lobbying by banks to allow interest to be deducted from taxes. The market distortions do not come from the corporations, but from government interference in the market.
In reply to "This is a terrible… by wmbz
So when GE goes bankrupt and puts 200k + Employee Pensions to .gov will it concern is then? Or trying to pay for health care while GE sets the costs does that concern Us? Wtf?
or Maybe they can pollute the River by your place like they did ours
In reply to Share buybacks are the best… by rapetrain
Envy. Happiness is never just a matter of material wants or needs. We humans are wired to compare what we have to what others have and to always try to find ways get one up on our neighbors.
If he earns more than we do, we will want to take something away from him… to bring him down a notch.
That is the emotional foundation, underlying socialist politics – envy, dressed up as social justice.
In reply to "This is a terrible… by wmbz
It's called the principle agent dilemma.
The agents (executives) screw the principles, (shareholders).
http://incapp.org/blog/?p=3456
In reply to "This is a terrible… by wmbz
If you're not a shareholder, it's none of your business. It doesn't affect you in any way.
In fact, you should cheer when large companies over-leverage themselves and jeopardize their future, as this allows better, more nimble and innovative upstarts to grow when the large incumbents are weak.
And if you think executives go to work to make an honest living while the government steals 40% of what they earn, you're naive beyond measure. Corporations were invented to be looted. Corporations are vehicles for stealing. Stop being stupid and feeling sorry for bank accounts opened under legal fiction.
In reply to If you're not a shareholder,… by rapetrain
you should cheer when large companies over-leverage themselves
I'll be cheering when USA Inc. bankrupts again. Guess that's why the erected the bankruptcy King, D.T.
In reply to If you're not a shareholder,… by rapetrain
People are not "investing" in the business, they are buying the share price.
The stock market is not about profits and losses but the growth in the price of the stock. A company can lose money for decades (ahem, Amazon) and as long as the stock goes up the stock buyers are happy.
If the buyers are buying stock price, rather than business fundamentals, why wouldn't a company put all its money into the stock price?
The companies are just responding to consumer demand.
Jeff Immelt drove GE into the dirt. Worst CEO ever. That's why Obungler had him on his economic advisory committee.
In reply to Jeff Immelt drove GE into… by Yen Cross
"The market is so dependent on buybacks today that it is punishing a stock that just had a blowout quarter, all because it won’t buy back more stock."
Nothing to do with rising mortgage rates, refis at 20 year low, credit card, student loan, sub-prime auto loans defaults high.
Makes perfect sense to me. That way insiders can unload lots of stock near the top and not upset the market...
It's the good old "every man for himself" buying technique.
In reply to Makes perfect sense to me… by CHX13
They just care about their bank accounts, not the bag holders. IBM borrowed billions (and get paid for it) to up the P/E ratios for bonus money. When IBM will be going tits up, the Gov't will give them yoar money to bail them out. Hey, it's a tech company and we need those Guys. We can't afford to lose them "mantra" of the socialist country. Then re-hire debt serfs with revised salaries to the lesser amount while the management salaries absorb the savings into their pay checks. Beauty, I love it!! Then those people will whine about anyone else that earns moar than they do! Perfect! I like it. These Guys are Pros. Kneel and kiss my ring and I'll let you work for me.
Socialism is great until you run out of other peoples money,right? Banks will be there too holding out their tin cups at the FED window cash dispensary.
In reply to Makes perfect sense to me… by CHX13
I’m a shareholder. And I think of it as a shakedown. If I took my company’s credit card and bought a bunch of clients amazon gift cards, I’d be locked up for embezzlement if it got high enough. Even if that made sense and those people put more business with me. You leverage the corporate balance sheet to buy back equity. It’s bullshit. It’s a shakedown.
Know the price of everything, but knowing the value of nothing.
Gordon Brown flogging off the UK's gold reserves was pure madness and outright recklessness.
