Largest Chinese Naval Drill "In 600 Years" Begins: Live-Fire Exercise In Taiwan Strait

Last week, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) assembled all of its most advanced warships, aircraft, and nuclear submarines for a massive show of force in the South China Sea. We explained, how the 3-day war drill from April 10 through 13 would be held in the waters south of China’s Hainan Island.
Asia Times estimates some 10,000 People’s Liberation Army airmen, marines and sailors boarded 48 naval warships and 76 aircraft to show their loyalty and devotion to President Xi Jinping, who was greeted on a destroyer “by a resounding chorus of platitudes from soldiers.”
Exclusive: Xi Jinping reviews PLAN Drill in the South China Sea
State-run Chinese papers said the number of warships assembled “the largest of its kind in 600 years.” This is following the 14th-century fleet admiral Zheng He, whose large expeditions in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Western Asia, and East Africa — helped establish China’s power through expansion of the Maritime Silk Road during the Ming dynasty era.
Which by the way, looks similar to President Xi Jinping 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road.
Just a few days after Beijing’s historic show of force in the South China Sea. President Xi Jinping sent Taipei a clear message with warnings of ‘last-minute’ live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait, said the South China Morning Post.
“Beijing’s first live-fire exercise in the Taiwan Strait in three years, which is expected to include the first drill appearance in the area by aircraft carrier the Liaoning, appears to be a last-minute countermove to Washington’s attempt to play the Taiwan card.”
The one-day naval drill will be conducted on Wednesday, which marks the first time the PLAN has held live-fire exercises in the strait since September 2015; also coincides with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen four-day trip to Swaziland.
Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the South China Morning Post that Liaoning’s presence at the upcoming war drill in the Strait would send a forceful message to Taipei.
“It’s likely the Liaoning carrier strike group will take part in the Taiwan Strait drill, presenting a direct and powerful deterrence to Tsai’s administration and the island’s independence-leaning forces,” he added.
A source close to the PLAN told the South China Morning Post that the major objective of the Taiwan Strait exercise is to show Beijing’s support for Russia, which is facing a very high possibility of direct military confrontation with the United States in Syria.
“[US President] Donald Trump’s warning of military attacks on Syria forces was a bit of a surprise for Beijing and Moscow,” the person said.
“As Russia’s strategic partner, Beijing is trying to cause some well-timed and controlled trouble for the US, a drill in the Taiwan Strait being the most plausible option that will benefit both Xi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.”
Macau-based military analyst Antony Wong Dong, agreed with the South China Morning Post’s source, by saying: “Beijing is trying to give some relief to Russia from the unfolding disputes with the US over the Syria crisis.”
However, both military analysts, proficient in Sino-US relations, maintained that the military drill was aimed directly at Taipei ahead of a visit by US national security adviser John Bolton to the American Institute in Taiwan.
Earlier this month, the Trump administration cleared various American manufacturers for business to sell submarine technology to Taiwan, which deeply angered Beijing.
“The live-fire drills would almost certainly be intended to be seen as a response to the Trump administration’s new initiatives over Taiwan,” Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London, said.
“It is probably intended more for Taipei than Washington as the military exercise cannot intimidate the US but can get Taipei to think of the security dilemma, which is that the more Taipei seeks to secure US support, the more Beijing will do to make Taipei feel less secure.”
Ni Feng, director of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the parallel events of the Syrian crisis and the Taiwan Strait war drill is coincidental.
“Beijing needs to send its warning to Taipei on time if Bolton wants to visit Taipei, which will obviously be a breakthrough [in the US-Taiwan relationship],” he said.
Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre in Washington, agreed with the other military analyst, stating the Trump administration is playing a dangerous game “using Taiwan as a potential bargaining chip with China.”
“With Trump’s love for transactions and linking issues together, it is conceivable that he is using Taiwan as a potential bargaining chip with China,” she said.
That move increases “the possibility of an armed conflict between the US and [mainland] China out of miscalculation; and it creates an illusion that Taiwan is up for negotiation”.
“For many policy experts, US support for Taiwan is warranted, and should be independent from political or economic deals [between Washington and Beijing].”
The threat of World War III has never been greater…
Comments
And the same people who created this "problem" will tell us we need to spend more of the budget defending against it.
"Yes, honey, I bought a 2001 Maserati Spyder. Isn't she gorgeous"
"It's cool, but you know those need a new transmission every 20,000 miles that cost more than the car?
"Yes, and I think we should invest in a repair shop to service it. That way, we're making money on the car, right?"
Fuck China.
In reply to And the same people who… by LetThemEatRand
Having a bunch of pirated copies of someone elses ship would qualify as "largest of its kind"...
I guess...
>_>
In reply to Fuck China. by Fish Gone Bad
Are the Chinese ships hollow with big chunks of lead in them to make them feel heavy, like Chinese cameras?
In reply to Having a bunch of pirated… by Shillinlikeavillan
lol @ "massive show of force". Nobody is taking the plastic Chinese Army Navy seriously.
In reply to Are the Chinese ships hollow… by ACP
...moar reckoning bitchez.
Yes, "bitches" like in dogs. "Woof, woof, grrr, woof, woof. This is my yard. Say out of it or I will bite you." So we send our dog into their backyard, and it goes, "Woof, woof, grr, grrr. No, this is my yard." Then their dog says, "WOOF, WOOF, WOOF, GRRR, GRRR. GET OUT OF HERE" Then we let our dog off its leash and and ....
In reply to ...moar reckoning bitchez. by screw face
And a few weeks ago we were told that the US was sending three carrier fleets to the Spratley Islands and not a word since.
Ditto photos of the 106 missiles that we were told hit Syria in all of three places.
And then it's fair to ask just where are the father and daughter with the surname Skripal.
Questions really not even being asked, never mind answers missing.
Cruise missiles have something like a 15% fail rate to target. The Russian Black Sea volley a year or so ago and the 59 cruise missiles Trump fired were about that fail rate. Yet the clown show in DC says this recent one was 0%. Already not believable.
I would not put it past the UK to have kidnapped the Skripals after an incident and dosed them with BZ so they would be unavailable to the press/world. During this time sanctions were done against Russia and embassies closed, they were likely looking to get Russia off the Security Council with this dog and pony show. There may have been an attack on the Skripals originally by 3rd parties. But considering the gangsters from the 90s went all over the world ages ago you would need a joint investigation with unbiased parties. Tracking down any leads is probably a moot point since the UK crapped all over any evidence with May's clown show to further political motives.
In reply to And a few weeks ago we were… by FoggyWorld
Nothing compared to the 200 Million man army they have assembled.
In reply to And a few weeks ago we were… by FoggyWorld
There goes the Dollar ...
China takes that little Island Seriously.
Every headline is a apocalyptic fake news shitshow. The Deep State is on the ropes, expect them to unleash Hell on people for major distractions. Hillary falls down the stairs when the wind blows, but her, Obama, Brennan and all of the other Swamp Roaches will be running for cover when the lights of justice come on.
Deep state on the ropes?
HAHAHAHAHA!! Keep slurping those fake news right wing conservative controlled opposition sites.
In reply to Every headline is a… by I am Groot
Old folks in America living in trailers eating Alpo unable to afford basic healthcare all to subsidize the profits of arms manufacturers.
Looking back through History, the Oceans have not worked out well for the Chinese. Ask any Japanese person where the word Kamikaze comes from and there was that Chinese general/admiral who set out a grand fleet back in the days of yore.They all died,too.
The Japanese are right next door and they are a whole different creature on the high seas, early adopters. They just regrouped a Japanese Marine corps for the first time since WWII and they are not done yet, Japan will re-militarize. I don't think messing with Japan would be on Anyone's list of good ideas, particularly in Asia.(The Jap's also kicked some Russian ass.) The Japanese are formidable people. Whatever shit is coming down the pipeline, as it obviously is, I would hope that the Japanese align with the West on this occasion. By nature great allies and enemies you just don't want. Every nation in Asia has long cultural memories with the Japanese in it as the Boogie man. Japan is a (the) 'Not to fuck with, culture.' Chinese navy= getting rid of young men unneeded, for cheap, save face hero's.
Potemkin navy. It's what they are going to do. The Japanese will not align with the West. Asia loses. Biblical, it is.
Asian militaries are paper tigers. None of them have fought in any real war for a long, long time. Japan's participation in Afghanistan was very short lived and I doubt they've done any fighting. Yes, Japan will re-militarize as it's Abe's dream and they have no choice, especially if US forces withdraw from East Asia. Using WW2, Korean, and Vietnam wars as an example are no longer valid. Most of those experienced soldiers are long gone.
In reply to Looking back through History… by Twee Surgeon
It's all for show. Seeing that video clip of the Chinese navy and Xi at the helm was totally scripted. It's all Kabuki theater (apologies to Japan). No wonder the Chinese don't want to fight, it's all about posturing. Sure they can fight a ground war, but really, the rest of it is untested.
I was born in October 1962 and like most of us probably owe my life to this man,
Vasili Alexandrovich Arkhipov
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/03/you-and-almost-everyone-you…
Brinkmanship is fine until someone stuffs-up.
"Sweden's Super Stealth Submarines Are So Lethal They 'Sank' a U.S. Aircraft Carrier"
http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/swedens-super-stealth-submarines-are-so-lethal-they-sank-us-18383