Liberal College Professor Calls Barbara Bush "Racist", Cheers Her Death

Authored by Derek Hunter via The Daily Caller,
Most of the reactions to the news of the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush were what you’d expect - expressions of grief and admiration for a woman who was not only married to a President, but the mother to another. Most, but not all, reactions were sympathetic.
One in particular, however, was morbidly celebratory.
An English professor at Fresno State University did not share people’s sympathies, she gloated about how happy she was that Mrs. Bush had passed.
Randa Jarrar, professor of English at Fresno State, tweeted, “Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. Fuck outta here with your nice words.”
Screen capture from Twitter.
Inevitably, Jarrar received blowback for her grotesque comments.
But rather than express regret for her callousness, she reveled in the disgust of others.
Screen capture from Twitter.
Screen capture from Twitter.
In the face of criticism that tagged her employer, Jarrar bragged about how much money she makes and that she “will never be fired” because she has tenure.
Screen capture from Twitter
$100k doesn’t even cover your annual Arby’s expenditure. pic.twitter.com/AtOULnmSdz— Daleks Jones (@mattyawesome) April 18, 2018
The President of Fresno State, Joseph Castro, moved quickly to distance himself from the comments of Jarrar, expressing condolences to the Bush family and adding that “Her statements were made as a private citizen, not as a representative of Fresno State.”
Further, Castro slammed Jarrar by saying her comments “are obviously contrary to the core values of our University, which include respect and empathy for individuals with divergent points of view, and a sincere commitment to mutual understanding and progress.”
Statement by @Fresno_State President @JosephICastro regarding tweets made today by a faculty member: pic.twitter.com/h3ZbQyMmxd— Fresno State (@Fresno_State) April 18, 2018
After bragging about her salary and tenure, and restating her pride in her statements on Mrs. Bush’s death, Jarrar protected her tweets by making them private.
Comments
Who dat?
Lovely ....
In reply to Who dat? by GOSPLAN HERO
Since when are 3rd worlders (Egyptian & Greek mother + Palestinian father) teaching English in American schools?
In reply to Lovely .... by algol_dog
LOL!! Now **that** is one fat cow. No wonder it's angry.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
But junior gave his virtue signaling speech about America being an idea not a people. How can this be happening?
In reply to LOL!! Now **that** is one… by ThinkerNotEmoter
A fat lazy feminist liberal... these are the 'professors' of today
(Laughed pretty damn hard at the Arby's response)
In reply to But G-dub gave his virtue… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Hard to argue with the War Criminal part...
Wonder what her feelings will be when Barrack/Michelle/Hillary finally meet Allah?
In reply to A fat lazy feminist liberal… by AllTimeWhys
"Racist"? What, just because she was White?
In reply to Hard to argue with the War… by FireBrander
Behold! The golem turns on its master.
In reply to "Racist"? What, just because… by FireBrander
I hate the BUSH CRIME FAMILY; I will only say that I'm sorry that all the rest of them aren't in coffins beside her.
Their actions have directly contributed to the deaths of millions of people, and that being what it is, it's pretty hard to feel bad for them.
Given a choice, I'd gladly send them over to Iraq, to let the Iraqis deal with them, just as I'd offer to send American criminals to Russia, if Putin wanted to restart the Gulag.
In reply to Behold! The golem turns on… by gigadeath
" in 2010 she was named one of the most gifted writers of Arab origin under the age of 40."
WTF?
We have to put the "Arab Origin" writers into their own pool in order for them to qualify as "gifted"? So, she's "gifted" compared to her low IQ fellow "Arabs" and nothing special compared to "non Arabs"...can't make that shit up.
In reply to "Racist"? What, just because… by FireBrander
That beast obviously hates Dear Leader Obama's Wookiee, Moochel as well. It didn't listen to the healthy eating ranting and raving that the Wookiee emitted.
In reply to " in 2010 she was named one… by FireBrander
"fuck outa here with your nice words"
This from a tenured professor of English?
Had she written this as real English professor would have, it would have been 1000 words long and everyone would have lost interest 2 sentences into it...
In reply to That beast obviously hates… by LSD - Lower Sl…
If this was a conservative she would be fired.
In reply to " in 2010 she was named one… by FireBrander
"Randa-You ignorant slut!!!"
(SNL reference- couldn't resist)
In reply to If this was a conservative… by overbet
I'm surely not some heartless beast but, frankly, I don't give a damn.
After all, she was married to one of the murderers of JFK.
No stupid crocodile tears from me. She sucked and she's dead. This is not an unusual situation.
In reply to "Racist"? What, just because… by FireBrander
TBTF
In reply to "Racist"? What, just because… by FireBrander
it is kind of harsh. i certainly don't miss barb's beautiful mind, though.
In reply to Hard to argue with the War… by FireBrander
A professor of English at Fresno State gets paid what? Geezus, professors with PhDs in technical fields did not make that much years ago. As women have ascended the ranks at universities—women who are often married to other high earners—the salaries are going up to the moon, as basic decorum goes down. Maybe, this is why students cannot afford college anymore. It looks like it is not just the administrators’ salaries that are inflated. While they pay the permanent faculty $100k, they hire more temp / non-tenured faculty due to the oversupply of people with advanced degrees in this era. Some people with PhDs never get a tenured job, but she did.
Barbara Bush?
Is she pulling some sort of attention-grabbing marketing stunt? Who doesn’t like Barbara Bush, a very quotable, witty First Lady. I only remember hearing one commentator ever say anything about her that reflected badly on her, and even that could be explained by an aversion to gossip about her loved ones. Barbara Bush did not set the policy of the Bush years, but she was a gracious and sometimes funny, down-to-Earth First Lady.
In reply to A fat lazy feminist liberal… by AllTimeWhys
Eva Braun was a lovely First Lady too.
In reply to A professor of English at… by Endgame Napoleon
i'm gonna keep my twitter acct on a low profile.
In reply to But G-dub gave his virtue… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Jarrar Binks
isa whited momma be deadin isa be timeis to eatin yet
In reply to LOL!! Now **that** is one… by ThinkerNotEmoter
This fat smelly cunt needs to be taken out and shot.
The world's food supply would breathe a sigh of fucking relief.
Cunts like this need to be beaten with ball bats - just for sport.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Im guessing if this was a right wing person saying something similar about someone on the left there would be more out of her boss than “Her statements were made as a private citizen"
In reply to This fat smelly cunt needs… by BabaLooey
Barbara Bush = Matriarch of Bush Crime Family?
Swamp shedding Crocodile tears now
In reply to Lovely .... by algol_dog
.
In reply to Who dat? by GOSPLAN HERO
Fat, ugly, stupid, obnoxious and progressive is no way to go through life Randa ;-)
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
you suppose "professa" jarrar's parents are proud of her?
or are they sick at heart, secretly of course, each and every time they see the hideous grotesquerie of her face, her body, her thoughts.
ah well, bright spot: 100% guarantee that thing will not reproduce
In reply to Who dat? by GOSPLAN HERO
You don't know black guys then. I guarantee you there is at least a few black guys that would give it to her.
In reply to you suppose "professa"… by vato poco
But she has to also not abort them, or transgender them, or make them gay/feminist, etc.
In reply to You don't know black guys… by Jon_Locke
Polynesians like the lard too. I witnessed a 60 year old rich fatty as big as this one get engaged to a 40 year old Tahitian sailor. Never have understood it. It is a cultural thing.
Hard to believe this one is an English teacher with her limited vocabulary.
Wasn't there an old song with a tag line "The closer to the bone, the sweeter is the meat."?
In reply to You don't know black guys… by Jon_Locke
"...bright spot..." #1 ROLFLMAO....
#2 spot on !
In reply to you suppose "professa"… by vato poco
That is one FF covered in tats. Any man who get with “that” should have his balls cut off.
In reply to Who dat? by GOSPLAN HERO
Truly has all the beauty and grace you'd expect from a feminist
In reply to Who dat? by GOSPLAN HERO
So an obese useless cunt cheerleads a the death of a satanic matron. Fellow irredeemables. When this HUTT develops type 3 diabetes and dies early with her life partner at her side with freshly dyed pink hair, she'll join Babs in hell where they both belong.
The university system has installed nasty cunts like these across the continent as head indoctrinators, which is why we have so many gender fluid nasty cunts graduating university to be jobless and penniless.
Oh well. Hard working people with IQs over room temperature like us will never be obsolete.
In reply to Who dat? by GOSPLAN HERO
Her email is on Fresno site. I sent her a nice friendly note.
Waiting for the fucking losers at ACLU to show up at my door with hate speech charges.
Fuck them.
In reply to Who dat? by GOSPLAN HERO
I think her dad Mr. Crowley was racist too?
But did she BUY BITCOIN!!! Loser.
In reply to I think her dad was racist… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Fake news/liberal media will ignore this.
protected hate speech
Another smelly Lardassian...blurts. Look at the sow. Put it on a spit and it could feed a small village in Bolivia for a month.
Or in a more civilized society the beast would translate into a crate of Soylent Green wafers.
upvote for "sow". devastating insult to a woman, not used nearly enough in these trying times
In reply to Another smelly Lardassian… by ogretown
" I will always have people wanting to hear what I have to say."
No you will have people who suffer through your nasty blather because they want to get a degree. Sad.
And only because someone made her course mandatory.
In reply to " I will always have people… by Bastiat
Also, "I make 100k a year" is not much of an accomplishment these days, even for a professor. Lets pop that student loan bubble sooner rather than later.
In reply to " I will always have people… by Bastiat
this is one of one million examples. education is fully infiltrated by this sort of trash.
Speaking ill of the dead and all.
Things we non-tenured people don’t do in public forums
Tenure was designed to promote free and open dialogue...seems time to rethink that given Ms Piggy’s rant
In reply to Speaking ill of the dead and… by Catullus
How many Aliens are gestating in that things belly?
Found Mrs. Hutt
In reply to How many Aliens are in… by Yen Cross