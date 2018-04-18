Liberal College Professor Calls Barbara Bush "Racist", Cheers Her Death

Most of the reactions to the news of the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush were what you’d expect - expressions of grief and admiration for a woman who was not only married to a President, but the mother to another. Most, but not all, reactions were sympathetic.

One in particular, however, was morbidly celebratory.

An English professor at Fresno State University did not share people’s sympathies, she gloated about how happy she was that Mrs. Bush had passed.

Randa Jarrar, professor of English at Fresno State, tweeted, “Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. Fuck outta here with your nice words.”

Inevitably, Jarrar received blowback for her grotesque comments.

But rather than express regret for her callousness, she reveled in the disgust of others.

In the face of criticism that tagged her employer, Jarrar bragged about how much money she makes and that she “will never be fired” because she has tenure.

The President of Fresno State, Joseph Castro, moved quickly to distance himself from the comments of Jarrar, expressing condolences to the Bush family and adding that “Her statements were made as a private citizen, not as a representative of Fresno State.”

Further, Castro slammed Jarrar by saying her comments “are obviously contrary to the core values of our University, which include respect and empathy for individuals with divergent points of view, and a sincere commitment to mutual understanding and progress.”

After bragging about her salary and tenure, and restating her pride in her statements on Mrs. Bush’s death, Jarrar protected her tweets by making them private.

Croesus gigadeath Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:08 Permalink

I hate the BUSH CRIME FAMILY; I will only say that I'm sorry that all the rest of them aren't in coffins beside her.

Their actions have directly contributed to the deaths of millions of people, and that being what it is, it's pretty hard to feel bad for them.

Given a choice, I'd gladly send them over to Iraq, to let the Iraqis deal with them, just as I'd offer to send American criminals to Russia, if Putin wanted to restart the Gulag.

Endgame Napoleon AllTimeWhys Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

A professor of English at Fresno State gets paid what? Geezus, professors with PhDs in technical fields did not make that much years ago. As women have ascended the ranks at universities—women who are often married to other high earners—the salaries are going up to the moon, as basic decorum goes down. Maybe, this is why students cannot afford college anymore. It looks like it is not just the administrators’ salaries that are  inflated. While they pay the permanent faculty $100k, they hire more temp / non-tenured faculty due to the oversupply of people with advanced degrees in this era. Some people with PhDs never get a tenured job, but she did.

Barbara Bush?

Is she pulling some sort of attention-grabbing marketing stunt? Who doesn’t like Barbara Bush, a very quotable, witty First Lady. I only remember hearing one commentator ever say anything about her that reflected badly on her, and even that could be explained by an aversion to gossip about her loved ones. Barbara Bush did not set the policy of the Bush years, but she was a gracious and sometimes funny, down-to-Earth First Lady. 

vato poco GOSPLAN HERO Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:48 Permalink

you suppose "professa" jarrar's parents are proud of her?

or are they sick at heart, secretly of course, each and every time they see the hideous grotesquerie of her face, her body, her thoughts.

ah well, bright spot: 100% guarantee that thing will not reproduce

lincolnsteffens Jon_Locke Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:15 Permalink

Polynesians like the lard too. I witnessed a 60 year old rich fatty as big as this one get engaged to a 40 year old Tahitian sailor. Never have understood it. It is a cultural thing.

Hard to believe this one is an English teacher with her limited vocabulary.

Wasn't there an old song with a tag line "The closer to the bone, the sweeter is the meat."?

Canadian Dirtlump GOSPLAN HERO Wed, 04/18/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

So an obese useless cunt cheerleads a the death of a satanic matron. Fellow irredeemables. When this HUTT develops type 3 diabetes and dies early with her life partner at her side with freshly dyed pink hair, she'll join Babs in hell where they both belong.

 

The university system has installed nasty cunts like these across the continent as head indoctrinators, which is why we have so many gender fluid nasty cunts graduating university to be jobless and penniless.

 

Oh well. Hard working people with IQs over room temperature like us will never be obsolete.

ogretown Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

Another smelly Lardassian...blurts.  Look at the sow.  Put it on a spit and it could feed a small village in Bolivia for a month.

Or in a more civilized society the beast would translate into a crate of Soylent Green wafers.

Bastiat Wed, 04/18/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

" I will always have people wanting to hear what I have to say."

No you will have people who suffer through your nasty blather because they want to get a degree.  Sad.