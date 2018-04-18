Loonie Drops As Bank Of Canada Holds Rates (As Expected)

With Canadian economic data at its most disappointing in 20 months, domestic trade-wars over oil pipelines exploding, and a housing market on the verge of collapse, The Bank of Canada held rates unchanged (as expected), sending a weak signal that sparked Loonie selling...
Bank of Canada Holds Benchmark Overnight Rate at 1.25%
2018 has not been a good one for Canada's economy...
but BOC writes off 1Q growth weakness, saying it will rebound in 2Q.
Slower economic growth in the first quarter primarily reflects weakness in two areas. Housing markets responded to new mortgage guidelines and other policy measures by pulling forward transactions to late 2017. Exports also faltered, partly owing to transportation bottlenecks. Some of the weakness in housing and exports is expected to be unwound as 2018 progresses.
Also says the economy will be slightly above potential over the next 3 years, crediting federal and provincial budget measures.
But the FX market is not buying it...
The central bank played down a faster-than-expected pick-up in inflation as temporary, arguing the shocks of higher gas prices and minimum wages in some provinces will dissipate by 2019.
These releases codify Poloz's narrative the expansion can be prolonged without fueling inflation.
Key highlights (vis Bloomberg):
BOC reiterates that "Governing Council will remain cautious with respect to future policy adjustments" and be "guided by incoming data"
BOC: "Higher interest rates will be warranted over time, although some monetary policy accommodation will still be needed"
Inflation expected to average 2.3% over 2018, from 2.0% previously; Core measures have edged up to near 2 percent, "consistent with an economy operating with little slack"
Wage growth is firming, but Bank "will continue to assess labour market data for signs of remaining slack"
Bank of Canada makes upward revision to 2019 growth: GDP expected to grow 2.0% in 2018 and 2.1% in 2019, from 2.2% and 1.6% respectively;
Housing will not contribute to growth in 2018 and 2019, exports will not contribute to growth in 2018 (from +0.6pp previously)
Export growth is "being increasingly limited by capacity constraints in some sectors", and both exports and business investment are "being held back by ongoing competitiveness challenges and uncertainty about trade policies"
Export contribution to growth in 2018 revised down to 0.0pp, from 0.6pp in last MPR
BOC: "The prospect of a notable shift toward protectionist global trade policies remains the most important risk affecting the outlook"
BOC outlook on geopolitics and trade: "Escalating geopolitical and trade conflicts" could undermine global expansion; "Wide range of outcomes" still possible for NAFTA; "Monetary and fiscal policy are expected to support economic activity over the projection horizon and to help mitigate the drag on business investment and exports associated with trade-policy uncertainty and trade competitiveness challenges"
Finally, we note Canada is increasingly becoming a one-trick-pony...
Canada's share of U.S. non-energy goods imports has fallen to about 10% from 17% since around 2002...
BoC can't raise lest they accelerate the burst the housing bubble. They're trapped.
Same as the US, EU and elsewhere
there is no way to go but down !
This is nothing that can't be fixed by importing millions of uneducated and culturally incompatible 3rd worlders from Africa and the Middle East.
The wonders of 3rd worldism.
If it's as expected, then WTF did it drop?
Yet another nail into the coffin of fundamental analysis.
The average Canadian owes a shitload of money to the banks in the form of mortgages, car loans, and credit card debt. Any rate hike will drown thousands and start chain reactions. Add on top enormous Federal and Provincial debt. The Loonie should be much much lower.
With all due respect, all aforementioned factors do not necessarily warrant Loonie being much lower. As always, the market sentiment is the decisive factor here. Nobody cares about fundamentals.
Chinadastan needs QE eh.
Do you have any other 'intelligent' comments in your repertoire, because this one has become very boring.
with the way prices still keep going up every month in VAN, i'd say they just first try to start the 'burst' before they have to worry about it accelerating lol
Prices stopped appreciating in Vancouver years ago. Are you even living on the same planet?
Well, yes and no. If anyone bothered to read the Bloomberg pre-decision article, you would know that despite the recent increase in inflation, business activity has softened quite a bit. The first quarter GDP is only going to come in at 1.7% and the forecast for the rest of the year is not much more than that, so the thinking that prevailed in the fall last year, has now been set aside and they don't expect the economy to reach full capacity for a while yet. When he does move, he is going to have to move very, very slowly.
The bigger story, for me, is the price of gold in US and CAD terms over the last 16 years. US$ gold has returned 10% CAGR, and the CAD 8.2% CAGR, so that is the real measure of inflation, not these crazy fucking statistics and smoothing operations that CB's do.
A banana republic without the bananas.
A country with an 'economy' dependent on building shitty suburban McMansions, servicing the needs and wants of a massive parasitic public sector of increasingly semi-literate zombies, all paid for through debt and selling oil which increasingly can't make it to market...
A bubble-wrap degenerate Anglo society which utterly despises creativity, risk, entrepreneurialism, and spontaneity. Where people feel nothing, believe in nothing, fight for nothing, and manufacture nothing.
Bingo eh.
Fuck off. We don't have a 'massive and parasitic public sector', but the Americans do. ALL our public and private pensions are fully funded, the debt to GDP (Federal) is 35% and projected to drop to 22% in the next ten years, so I'd say we are doing just fine thank you. Get your fucking head out of your ass. You must be an Alberta CON-serve-yourself.
If you want to worry about something, something that really matters, worry about this:
World Debt Hits Record $164 Trillion as Crisis Hangover Lingers
Embrace the reality mate. Apart from construction/real estate related finance, the public sector, and extraction (in a lot of trouble), what sectors offer decent 'middle class' jobs? Not very many. Canada doesn't innovate much, manufacturing is gone, and when Yankeestan tanks she'll bring down her beloved northern neighbor with her.
Pensions for the public sector parasites are in good shape yes, but the CPP is a subsistence pension (bread and milk on the table), and most private sector Hockey Night in Canada goys don't have their own pension. As for government debt, add up all 3 levels mate, in ain't looking good and will only get worse when the 'next' recession hits. A banana republic without the bananas.
What magical world do you live in mate?
The Kingdom of the Blind
Kanadastan, America's pussy hat.
Pretty much spot on
I hate to admit it but you are bang on....this country has supported Liberal governments for most of my life and the decay has become rot......
If I can't write what I see to be the truth here with people who are aware (at least on some levels), I can't do it anywhere mate..
There are a lot more on here lately who don't want to hear or can't handle the truth!
Please show your information that states Canada’s pension plans are fully funded.
What a fuckin joke.
No kidding! A whole lot of make believe BS on here! The whole fu*king country - from workers to corporations - is a one trick pony totally dependent on government handouts and largesse stolen from those few left who actually produe sh*t in this country.
You don't live in Kanada, do you?
The usual BS from this government dole apologist. Next you'll tell us that actual inflation in Canada is hovering at 2%.
Public Service pension plan faces $4.4B shortfall that Liberals are legally bound to make up http://nationalpost.com/news/canada/public-service-pension-plan-faces-4…
Most major Canadian pension plans underfunded https://ca.reuters.com/article/businessNews/idCABRE8941CB20121005
Canada recorded a government debt equivalent to 89.60% of the country's Gross Domestic Product in 2017 https://tradingeconomics.com/canada/government-debt-to-gdp
Dats loony
Cannuckeda can sell citizenships for half a mill a pop and problem solved.
I'll trade for a clean Yankee citizenship. I've got my eye on SD.
I guess I will have to wait a little longer for the housing to fall like dominoes......
Outside of the big centers still relying on Chinese money for their bubble, it is already happening. Just look at small town Canada...
Being able to keep rates low without triggering inflation is a sign of strength, not weakness.
You live in Vancouver and you think there is minimal inflation in this country? C'mon you know better. Ever speak to a senior or basic wage earner? Low? Maybe compared to Venezuela yes...
Strength is not based on relying on a housing bubble as the driver of your economy, nor is it artificially suppressing the Loonie in order to sell already subsidized exports. Hey, just print money and all will be well...
Very minimal inflation in Canada. And low wage earners and seniors have done very well over the past number of years.
Low rates imply very little printing of money. Its high rates in which the government has to print up the money to keep up with debt service requirements.
Ever notice that the banana republics all have high rates? High rates are highly correlated to inflation. Low rates do not cause inflation.
