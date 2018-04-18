"Mastermind Of Iceland's "Great Bitcoin Heist" Flees To Sweden After Brazen Prison Break"

One of the suspects in a high-profile theft that Icelandic media are calling "the big bitcoin heist" has escaped a low-security prison and fled to Sweden, the BBC and Guardian reported on Wednesday.
The man, Sindri Thor Stefansson, who is suspected of masterminding the theft of 600 bitcoin-mining rigs as escaped from custody after he climbed out his window and somehow sneaked aboard an international flight. Stefansson used another man's passport during the escape, and was not identified until security footage was examined after he was reported missing.
The stolen rigs - which are still missing despite the police having arrest more than 20 people allegedly involved in the scheme - are worth some $2 million, per the BBC.
Stefansson was among 11 people arrested in February.
Stefansson and his crew purportedly stole the computers during four raids on data centers around Iceland. Iceland has become a favorite destination for crypto miners because of its abundant and cheap power that comes primarily from renewable sources. As we pointed out earlier this year, bitcoin miners are expected to consumer more energy than the roughly 350,000 people living in Iceland during the coming year.
As one sociology professor at the University of Iceland pointed out to the Guardian, jailbreaks in Iceland, which has famously low crime rates, are extremely rare. Typically, when somebody flees one of Iceland's prisons it "usually means someone just fled to get drunk," said professor Helgi Gunnlaugsson.
What's more unusual, according to Gunnlaugsson, is that such a high profile prisoner would be held in such a low-security environment.
Professor Gunnlaugsson added that it's "extremely difficult" to flee Iceland, or to hide.
But it apparently wasn't a problem for Stefansson. Guards at his prison didn't even notice that he was gone until his flight had taken off. And what's more surprising, he somehow traversed the 60 miles of cold, hard terrain between the prison and the airport.
Yet police have made no other arrests in the case.
"He had an accomplice," police chief Gunnar Schram told local news outlet Visir. "We are sure of that."
Hmmm. We wonder what tipped them off?
Stefansson has been in custody since February, but was transferred to the low-security prison - an institution that more closely resembles what we in the US would call a "halfway house" - where he had access to his phone and the Internet (and could also apparently come and go as he pleased).
Iceland police issued an international warrant for Stefansson's arrest - but Swedish police spokesman Stefan Dangardt said no arrest has been made in Sweden.
But in perhaps the most outrageous twist in an already incredible story, Stefansson traveled to Sweden on the same plane that was carrying Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, who was traveling to Sweden to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mohdi.
The "prison" from which Stefansson escaped is unfenced and and Stefansson was not considered dangerous so he was afforded many privileges.
We wonder if Iceland will ever catch Stefansson? By the looks of it, he appears to have made a clean escape. And thanks to the ease with which bitcoin can be transferred internationally, we imagine that - if he's made it this far - it won't be long until he's reunited with his ill-gotten fortune.
Comments
So he can't skim but Jamie and Lloyd can? Oy vey...
Yup,,,a Bitcoin Fag.
In reply to So he can't skim but Jamie… by LangleyPublicR…
Do ya think a Swedish “no-go zone” would be a good place to hide?
In reply to Yup,,,a Bitcoin Fag. by ZENDOG
Wow did he take a suitcase full of those heavy golden bitcoins with him?
Another "bitcoin is gold" psyop article.
In reply to Do ya think a Swedish “no… by macholatte
Smells like any upcoming double cross.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Wow did he take a suitcase… by Pearson365
He stole a few Bitcoins, he's a thief.
The Fed STOLE $30 TRILLION in 2008,
NO ONE got arrested and they're still "Central Bankers."
In reply to U by Adolph.H.
Time to call this lady...
Ex-Miss Iceland: Cool $2M for Bulger Tip
https://www.google.com/amp/s/abcnews.go.com/amp/US/miss-iceland-turned-whitey-bulger-girlfriend-poilice/story%3fid=14706289
In reply to Do ya think a Swedish “no… by macholatte
with his private key tattooed to his balls.
In reply to So he can't skim but Jamie… by LangleyPublicR…
Im just wondering.. how you can steal something that's already a scam?.. 🤔
In reply to So he can't skim but Jamie… by LangleyPublicR…
Am sure Sweden will chasing him down with fake accusations like they did Assange
what is that thing with a "B" on it on the right side of the thumbnail?
one can not flee to Sweden, one can only flee from Sweden.
"Mastermind Of Iceland's "Great Bitcoin Heist" Flees To Sweden After Brazen Prison Break"
"...escaped from custody after he climbed out his window..."
If climbing out your (or someone else's) bedroom window qualifies as a "brazen prison break", then I had many a brazen prison breaks in my youth.
"Mastermind"?... I LOVE IT!!!
Especially when this metal (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-18/silver-bullion-remains-good-v…) is at a ratio of nearly 80 troy ounces to 1 ounce of Gold which has no equal in it's history being traded!... Leave out what both of these precious metal(s) are ACTUALLY worth if price discovery was allowed to take place given the level of fraud in the commodity trading arena with the sheer # of paper contracts applied to each physical ounce of metal!!!.... Yes indeed Andre Flotran "LIVES" (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-06/i-fk-precious-metals-market-a…)
"Mastermind"?...
The only MASTERMIND(S) that matter that control Bitcoin, PM and energy live at the address of Threadneedle Street in London and the Marriner Eccles Building in Washington D.C.!
well, article breaks some news. Icelandic crypto's are backed by geothermal steam !!!
that's a rock-solid currency for sure.
As long as Jerome Powell and Steve Mn"Douche"in own the "printing press" the price can be whatever they want it to be!
AND THOSE 2 are the ONLY real CRIMINALS... NOT THIS KID!!!
In reply to well, article breaks some… by 21st.century
Icelandic women... we should be cloning them.
If he converts to Islam they'll throw a Swedish family out of their house and give it to him, along with asylum.
So there ARE still Vikings walking the earth. Warms my heart.
Go dude.... GO!!!!!!
Download his picture to Facebook and tag it Robin D. Hood... If enough of you do it...
In reply to So there ARE still Vikings… by Dr. Bonzo
>Stefansson traveled to Sweden on the same plane that was carrying Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir...
Standard Disclaimer: Like a boss!
" you'll never take me alive coppa"
Modi is orders of magnitude the greater criminal and yet we see Jakobsdottir shaking his hand.
All he has to do in Sweden is change his name to Abdul Stefansson and say he is a muslim and he will not only be free to roam about the cuntry but will also be given a free apartment and be allowed to rape hot swedish women at will.