No (Wall Street) Bank Left Behind!

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
Times have been hard for Wall Street banks lately, what with record amounts of cash pouring in and causing all kinds of bookkeeping headaches.
So - big-hearted people that we are - Americans stepped up and helped by lowering the banks’ taxes. From Today’s Wall Street Journal:
The Four Biggest U.S. Banks Made $2.3 Billion From Tax Law - in One Quarter
Big banks just cashed in the first installment of benefits corporate America will reap from the new federal tax law.
The haul: more than $2.3 billion.
That is how much the combined earnings of the four major national banks— JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo. Citigroup, and Bank of America, — increased in the first quarter because of the lower corporate rates under the tax-overhaul law enacted in December, according to an analysis of the banks’ results by The Wall Street Journal.
That amount is only a modest-size chunk of the banks’ total first-quarter earnings—less than 10% of their combined net income applicable to common shareholders. But it comprises a major chunk of their year-over-year earnings growth.
Without the tax savings resulting from the new lower corporate tax rate, Wells Fargo’s earnings would have declined from a year ago instead of increasing, and much of the year-over-year growth at Citigroup and Bank of America would be gone. At JPMorgan, losing the tax bump would have cut its earnings growth to 28% from 35%.
The $2.3 billion boost isn’t the entire story. For one thing, other provisions of the tax law prompted some of the same banks and many other companies to take big charges against their earnings in the fourth quarter. From that perspective, the first-quarter boosts merely help even things out.
The Journal’s analysis calculated what each bank’s results for the latest first quarter would have been if the effective tax rate from last year’s first quarter was still in effect.
Each bank’s tax rate has declined dramatically since then. Wells Fargo, for instance, had an 18.8% effective tax rate in the latest first quarter, down from 27.5% in the year-ago quarter. Applying a 27.5% effective tax rate to the latest quarter’s pretax income would have shaved about $636 million off earnings, cutting Wells Fargo’s diluted earnings per share to 99 cents from the actual $1.12. (Wells’ first-quarter 2017 earnings were $1.03 per diluted share.)
Citigroup, which had a 23.7% effective tax rate this quarter, would have seen about $452 million cut off its first-quarter earnings if its year-ago 31.1% effective tax rate had been in effect. That would have eliminated most of its roughly $530 million in net-income growth from a year ago.
The tax overhaul added about $798 million to Bank of America’s net-income growth. At JPMorgan, it added about $470 million to its earnings.
While all four banks disclosed the figures for their current and year-ago pretax income, excluding the effect of taxes altogether, Bank of America highlighted them in the headline of its press release, noting that its pretax income had risen 15%, even as its diluted EPS rose 38%.
Mr. Gomatam notes not all companies will see the kind of tax-rate reductions the big banks did, and some tax savings could go to a company’s customers or employees rather than profits. Investors “need to see that all of the tax savings are falling to the bottom line.”
Investors may have looked through the numbers and realized that much of the banks’ earnings growth came from a tax cut, not from operations. In the two trading days since the first big U.S. banks announced earnings Friday morning, Wells Fargo shares fell 3.6%, JPMorgan’s slipped 2.8% and Citigroup’s lost 2.9%.
As the Wall Street Journal points out, we taxpayers were generous, but not overly so:
“That amount is only a modest-size chunk of the banks’ total first-quarter earnings—less than 10% of their combined net income applicable to common shareholders.”
Still, it’s the thought that counts. And you can bet that many who read this will definitely be thinking about Wall Street’s banks as we contemplate our own just-completed taxes.
Comments
According to Bill Mitchell, Donal J. Trump the president is playing multi-D chess. If you don't get it, does not mean Trump does not know what he is doing. Trust your president. He has never been wrong. Come november 2018 elections, the wall will be there and Trump agenda will be steamrolling across America. MAGA.
Whenever someone says "trust " or "don't worry," those are immediate red flags.
This is not my first rodeo.
In reply to d by Belrev
Bingo Dingle, it's very evident who he's working for in no particular order
Banks
Isreal
MIC
TPTB in other words.
In reply to Whenever someone says "trust… by DingleBarryObummer
GOOD, then the American taxpayer won't expect to bail them out when the next financial crisis happens.
In reply to d by Belrev
What taxpayers think is not important. The Congress votes as the banks wish and the banks get what they request.
In reply to GOOD, then the American… by Muddy1
"The banks own the place" - Senator Dick Durbin
In reply to What taxpayers think is not… by Belrev
$2.3bn? Chump change compared to $80bn/month QE.
In reply to "The banks run this place" -… by Juggernaut x2
Banks, no, Zionist Jewish rulers, yes, though the two are certainly NOT mutually exclusive.
In reply to What taxpayers think is not… by Belrev
FAWK THE BANKS
New Smart Contract Token based on The Bancor
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bancor
Earn rewards (divis) on BOTH up and down movements just by hodling
https://youtu.be/4ZDmuUa2cTU
P3D - it's in the math
In reply to Banks, no, Zionist Jewish… by nevertheless
Zionist Khazars*
Here, fixed it for ya.
In reply to Banks, no, Zionist Jewish… by nevertheless
The banks are awash in the Trumpian corporate tax cut windfall hoard.
Many of you will receive trickle-down benefits sometime in the future.
Rejoice in your good fortune.
In reply to GOOD, then the American… by Muddy1
Trump is into the trickle down (the leg) effect. He is awash in the golden glory of his own genius.
In reply to The banks are awash in the… by Deep Snorkeler
Urine trouble now Donny!
In reply to Trump is into the trickle… by DingleBarryObummer
I would agree with you but the average taxpayer doesn't know about this stuff because they don't care. They don't understand anything because they're mentally brainwashed.
They"ll only care when it's WAY to late. They've been libotomizes and don't even know it.
In reply to GOOD, then the American… by Muddy1
No problem. Banks plan to "bail in" and seize your accounts to satisfy creditors. problem solved.
In reply to GOOD, then the American… by Muddy1
The number of chess dimensions changes every day. Today, I'll go with 9-D chess.
In reply to d by Belrev
If trump is not right and winning in one dimension, he jumps into another dimension where he is. That way, he can keep a perfect record on being so great.
In reply to The number of chess… by wwwww
Bull Shit, how is the weather in Tel Aviv today, your not fooling anyone.
Chump is a zionist whore to the Jewish war/money machine.
In reply to d by Belrev
We heard that before -
"Honestly, I think we should just trust our president in every decision he makes and should just support that, you know, and be faithful in what happens."
- Britney Spears
In reply to d by Belrev
"I will bless those who bless you (the banks), and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families (hedge funds) of the earth shall be blessed.”
Trumpisis 12:3
+100
That was good ---
In reply to "I will bless those who… by beenlauding
Letting someone keep more of their own money is not a break.
It is the American people's money- at least it was prior to 1913
In reply to Letting someone keep more of… by all-priced-in
most idiotic comment of all time, who exactly bailed out who in 2008/9?
In reply to Letting someone keep more of… by all-priced-in
Let's not forget it wasn't just American banks either.
Europe received a lot from the taxpayer to.
In reply to most idiotic comment of all… by nevertheless
While I would agree with that sentiment with respect to individuals, and many (most) varieties of corporations, I do not believe that it holds true with banks. A modern bank is entirely a creation of federal laws that provide barriers to entry and permit the entity to gamble on investments using depositors' funds that are insured by the government. In times of crisis, the government then picks winners and losers. Additionally, the government has facilitated bank profits at the expense of low returns for depositors through financial repression of interest rates. These banking profits, thus, are attributable to rent seeking behavior.
In reply to Letting someone keep more of… by all-priced-in
Yeah.But you still expect the cops to show up to save you from peasants with pitch forks. Pay your damn taxes you crooks. Notice the libertarian butt-wipe shilling for these mega-tax dodgers.
In reply to Letting someone keep more of… by all-priced-in
I wonder if these "investors" have figured out that banking is not a productive sector of our economy? Ie, this is not a good thing when their earnings rise. It's like seeing PayDay Loan places pop up all over around your neighborhoood.
And, not a finger lifted towards anything productive.
The Criminal Oligarch Cabal Bankster Intelligence Crime Syndicate System of Debt, Bondage & Enslavement will continue unabated with the following six points.
Remember these Six points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
6. WWIII.
I might have some grilled TALPIOT with lemon juice for dinner tonight.
In reply to And, not a finger lifted… by Chupacabra-322
According to The Donald he has already MAGA and now it is time to Keep American Great (KAG)!
I simply do not care anymore. Reconciliation is on a very short horizon. I will do what is best for my family/tribe when that time comes.
Good for the banks, I am sure they will be judged accordingly during any societal reset.
+1
And Federal Prosecutors who are Hell-bent on 'getting a conviction' at the expense of another innocent man's life, as has happened too many times to count...
In reply to I simply do not care anymore… by BandGap
Ok, so Corp. taxes went from ~40% down to ~21% right? So all those Corp's get to keep more of their $$, still correct?
Aren't these "big banks" also Corporations? What's the bfd............
Instead of the money getting out into yours and my hands these banks just churn it amongst themselves and Wall St
In reply to Ok, so Corp. taxes went from… by WasNotWuz66
HAMP, TARP, QE1,2,3,4+, etc... that's taxpayer money (from the future)
In reply to Ok, so Corp. taxes went from… by WasNotWuz66
Obviously bigger deficits will inflate the cost of necessary expenses, so the tax breaks will only help the rich. It will especially hurt the non-welfare middle class.
History repeats itself, we are being played, all this Middle East strife seems itself to be.
Even in 1013 James Corbett was talking about Israel's plan for US to divide up the Middle East, for them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCdaExnIpGs
THANKS PREZ PUMPKINHEAD!!!
So who is going to be the bag holder here?
get out your mirrors everyone
In reply to THANKS PREZ PUMPKINHEAD!!! … by GotAFriendInBen
Please bend over and kiss your ass goodbye.
buy food medicine etc.... and find a remote safe place to sit out the future.
The "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiment continues!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
There is little hope - even Fox has now become a CNN fake news seller.
Only an idiot would confuse Faux News as a news outlet. Rupert never set it up to do investigative journalism - instead opting for expensive sets and tech and alternative news writers.
In reply to There is little hope - even… by Thom Paine
All those Republicans retiring after a job well done, into fantastic wealth.
The largest transfer of wealth ever, out of the hands of the American people and into the hands of the criminal, Rothschild Zionist, Kazharian mobsters and SEE EYE AYE unintelligence agencies and their military apparatus.
Yes, a job well done....
Repbulicans? Dimon, Blankfiend, these people have no moral or politics beyond stealing ever larger amounts of money....thought become atheists North Koreans if there was a nickle in it!?
In reply to All those Republicans… by CatInTheHat
MakeAmericaGarbageAgain
feet back and spread 'em -- Americans have assumed the position for so long that they rejoice when their captors leave a little slack in the handcuffs.
Trumptard Winning.
Trumptards avoid these type of threads. They flock to threads about porn stars.
In reply to Trumptard Winning. by Trumpury Clinton