Fatal Southwest Airlines Accident Blamed On "Metal Fatigue" Inside Exploded Engine: NTSB

In what was the first fatality on a Southwest Airlines, or any US airline, flight in nearly a decade, a former Wells Fargo vice president and mother of 2 from Albuquerque, New Mexico died Tuesday afternoon after being partially sucked out of a broken window in the cabin of a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas.
While the cause of death hasn't been released (the woman was nearly sucked out of the plane by the sudden depressurization and she was also hit with shrapnel following the explosion of one of the plane's engines), investigators from the NTSB have reportedly discovered the cause of the accident: they attribute yesterday's fatal accident to "metal fatigue" in the damaged engine that would explain why one of the propeller spokes dislodged and wrecked the engine, according to CNN.
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board got a preliminary look at the engine that ailed. One of 24 fan blades was missing, NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said in Philadelphia. Sumwalt said a first look showed there was evidence of metal fatigue where the blade attached to a hub.
Meanwhile, survivors of the crash have been appearing on CNN and speaking with US media organizations about their experience. Many of them described frantically trying to send what they believed would be their last message to loved ones. Marty Martinez described rushing to purchase wi-fi so he could contact loved ones.
"Everybody was going crazy, and yelling and screaming," passenger Marty Martinez said of the flight, which left New York and was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
"As the plane is going down, I am literally purchasing internet just so I can get some kind of communication to the outside world," he said.
...
"I didn't know if we were going to be running into a building. I didn't know what state the plane or even the pilot was in, if we were in condition to land," he said. "It was just all incredibly traumatic, and finally when we ... came to a halt, of course, the entire crowd was (in) tears and people crying and we were just thankful to be alive."
Another passenger, 34-year-old Matt Tranchin, said he believed he was going to die.
"I think, like most passengers, I thought I was going to die," Tranchin said.
He then described how the crew frantically tried to plug the hole left by the shattered window.
"Flight attendants rushed up. There was momentary chaos. Everyone kind of descended on where this hole was," he said.
One passenger described watching the engine explode.
The plane had suffered damage to one of its engines, and according to passenger Kristopher Johnson, who was sitting near the front of Flight 1380, debris from the engine flew into the window, breaking it and injuring a woman sitting nearby.
"Shrapnel hit the window causing a serious injury. No other details about that. Several medical personnel on the flight tended to the injured passenger," Johnson said.
The crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines as well as the fuselage and a window, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
@SouthwestAir I want to thank the crew of SWA 1380 for a great job getting us to the ground safely after losing in engine #angelsinthesky pic.twitter.com/QL0YPUp0Vj— Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018
Another described how the shrapnel wounds sustained by Jennifer Riordan, the woman who died, were so severe that, by the time passengers managed to pull her back into the plane, there was "blood all over this man's hands"
The injured woman's arms and body were sucked toward the opening in the plane, Martinez recalled in a phone interview. Objects flew out the hole where the window had been, and "passengers right next to her were holding onto her. And meanwhile, there was blood all over this man's hands. He was tending to her," said Martinez, who was sitting a row or two away from the woman.
Other passengers began trying to plug the hole with jackets and other objects, but to no avail. They were also sucked out of the plane. Martinez said he believed he would die. Nor did his colleague in an adjacent seat who was scrambling to write one last message to his wife and unborn son, he said.
The flight tracking website FlightRadar24 estimated the Boeing 737-700 descended from 31,684 feet to about 10,000 feet in a little over five minutes.
#WN1380, New York-Dallas, suffered an apparent uncontained failure of the #1 engine and diverted safely to Philadelphia. https://t.co/XpU9UJXxMv pic.twitter.com/Qh7Rw6A5Hy— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 17, 2018
"We could feel the air from the outside coming in, and then we had smoke kind of coming in the window. Meanwhile, you have passengers that were in that aisle, trying to attend to the woman that was bleeding from the window explosion," he said. "That was just chaos all around." The plane descended precipitously, Johnson said, but the pilot regained control and informed passengers the flight was headed to Philadelphia.
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly provided more information in a press conference late Tuesday.
"The crew did a great job," he said. He also confirmed that the plane had been inspected on April 15, but Kelly had no details on what exactly had been examined. "I'm not aware of any issues with the airplane or any issues with the engine involved," Kelly said at a news conference. The engine had 40,000 cycles on it, a quarter of those since it was overhauled, he said.
In addition to Riordan, who was killed, seven people - including one crew member - were injured during the incident.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said earlier that one of the 149 passengers and crew members on board was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Seven others were treated for minor injuries.
As the Feds begin their investigation, NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said the airliner's flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder were sent to Washington, where they will be examined. Boeing added that it is providing technical assistance in the investigation.
According to data from the flight recorder, the plane was flying at 32,500 feet when, about 20 minutes into the flight, the engine failed. Sumwalt said part of the inquiry will look at the CFM International 56 turbofan engine.
Notably, the FAA issued an airworthiness directive last year on the CFM56-7B version that would have required inspection of the fan blades.
"There are various iterations of that (engine) and so I can't say exactly what that airworthiness directive might have applied to at this point, but that will be part of our investigation," he said.
Later, Sumwalt said the cowling for the engine was found about 70 miles from where the plane landed.
Of course, this isn't the only malfunction of a Southwest plane in recent years. In August 2016, a Southwest Airlines 737 flying from New Orleans to Orlando was forced to make an emergency landing in Pensacola, Fla. when an engine failed.
Southwest said this is the first death from an in-flight incident in company history.
But given the fact that there have now been two "uncontained" engine failures involving the CFM56-7, one journalist who covers the aerospace industry is questioning why the FAA hasn't grounded all of these planes for an emergency safety inspection.
Two uncontained CFM56-7 engine failures due to metal fatigue in 20 months. The FAA should order a grounding and emergency inspections to insure the flying public is safe. #Southwest1380— Miles O'Brien (@milesobrien) April 18, 2018
Wonder if the digital twin experienced a failure also, or just felt sympathy pains.
Most likely the final QC inspector's name was Said or Farook . . . and he saw the problem, but knew the engine was bound for the USA, and stamped it OK anyway.
There is a fundamental problem of using Third World Labor to service 80% of the jet engines used by the US commercial air fleet.
300 Investigators for one fatality, national news, huge costly investigation.
But we simply cannot even have a discussion about having armed teachers in schools, even though concealed carry is easily the best and most effective countermeasure.
BUK™ missile...Russian Embassy operatives®...
"Propeller spokes"? Not on a jet... Hmmm...
Help wanted: ZH copy editor. Must be tech literate and grammar Nazi. 2 ZH coffee mugs sign-on bonus.
Southwest Airlines sends its planes to El Salvador for maintenance. So we see what could go wrong...
Here is a good article about offshoring of maintenance by all the airlines:
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2015/11/airplane-maintenance-disturbing…
According to regulations, in order to receive F.A.A. certification as a mechanic, a worker needs to be able to “read, speak, write, and comprehend spoken English.” Most of the mechanics in El Salvador and some other developing countries who take apart the big jets and then put them back together are unable to meet this standard.
...There are no mandatory security checks for workers at foreign airplane-repair stations. In 2007, workers on a Qantas jet undergoing heavy maintenance in Singapore were reportedly members of a work-release contingent from a nearby maximum-security prison, though the airline denied the allegation.
Metal fatigue? They must've used the recycled metal from Building 7 in that plane.
it's waaaaaaay too early to speculate on the final results of the forensic investigation
while a fatigue mechanism is highly likely or may be a component of the failure mechanism, it is not the only possible cause for materials failure
if fatigue is determined to be the cause, then the whole regime for the specification and execution of maintenance monitoring will be critically reviewed
it is there that i interpret the basis for any civil suit or criminal accusation would rest
How many school teachers do you know? They're timid, incompetent complainers who consider themselves victims. That's the last person you want holding a firearm near kids.
The manner in which the periodic inspection and maintenance occurred was my question as well. I remember articles years ago about how the inspection and servicing of planes had been outsourced and once China became more expensive due to rising labor rates a lot of it went to South America and other locations.
What went along with that were claims that substandard parts were making their way into the planes and even parts required to be replaced due to hours in service were being examined and then put into another plane as if new. A problem with the substandard parts were that flaws in the metal that were invisible to the naked eye would propagate cracks and failure under fatigue and dynamic stresses.
In reply to Most likely the final QC… by RightlyIndignent
There's a lot of mental fatigue going around these days. It's causing all kinds of things to fly apart.
In reply to Wonder if the digital twin… by Joe Davola
Search 'Wigner Effect'...too much Fuku in the jet lanes?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wigner_effectThe Wigner effect (named for its discoverer, Eugene Wigner), also known as the discomposition effect or Wigner's Disease, is the dislocation of atoms in a solid caused by neutron radiation. Any solid can display the Wigner effect.
MAYDAY: The Wigner Effect - YouTube
The Wigner Effect *Full Interview*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTL8DRObcBQ
In reply to Y by Adolph.H.
Poverty of the USA is the inescapable result of unlimited spending on endlessly waging wars. It really is as simple as that in the end.
Including undeclared wars such as the "big 911", (September 11, 1973).
You forgot the part: "And leave them no inheritance, having spent it all frivolously."
I got no inheritance. I struggled from nothing a substantial sum. I am happy to teach young people how to get ahead. However, I don't give money unless people have earned it, or know how to handle it. I would rather leave my money to my dogs than to a whining human or a crooked 501(c)3.
Sumwalt said a first look showed there was evidence of metal fatigue where the blade attached to a hub.
OMFG. This is huge. Can we correlate to hours on the engine? I am seeing inspections, groundings, and so on. OMFG.
That’s it.. from now on I am sitting in a seat on the opposite side of the plane where the engine is located. That will solve that problem.
Seat belts don't protect against fatal shrapnel injuries. A seat belt might have kept her alive and suffering longer.
Note how far back from the engine is the broken window. It's the second window behind the final "t" painted on the fuselage, behind the wing. Are there any seats on a jet safe from this kind of accident? Is there any way shrapnel could be thrown forward?
Sounds like the seatbelt kept her from being sucked out of the window, but she died anyway. Shrapnel could be thrown forward if it got flung off the engine at a fast enough speed, but would be overcome by wind resistance almost immediately unless its mass/surface area was quite large. A small chunk of a large piece like a shaft or something might be heavy and compact enough to be shot forward, its a very interesting question.
So, in half a day the authorities and news/media can provide all sorts of detailed specifics regarding the incident such as information from the data recorder and inspection certificates, etc.
But, none of them could muster up anything more than a faked picture of gassed people in Syria after nearly 2 weeks.
Interesting...
https://www.easa.europa.eu/sites/default/files/dfu/EASA-TCDS-E.004_CFM_International_S.A._--_CFM56--7B_series_engines-04-17122012.pdf
Metal fatigue is a very broad term in the world of metallurgical engineering. Many other factors could have contributed to this failure and for them to throw that out so quickly is amazing.
Can't wait for 3D printed engines to usher in a new failure mechanism.
Maybe now 60 minutes can do a hit piece on Southwest just like the one they did on Allegiant.
Nah, just shovel a few million to Planned Parenthood or BLM and you're Golden
Has there ever been a recall on a commercial jet engine? That would get gnarly, real fast. Imagine how fast the damages rack up in a scenario like that.
He should get a sex doll - it would have more emotional content and it wouldn't extort him afterwards.
I hope, once the initial shock and grieving have passed he takes a long vacation with his kids and appreciate the important stuff in life, while appreciating how short life actually is.
Very sad.
Despite my tacky joke, I agree with you 100%
There's nothing more important than running the empire, boosting the USD and juicing the stock markets.
Nothing.
https://www.geaviation.com/press-release/jv-archive/cfm56-7-depth-look-new-industry-leader-0
No, they are not. Checked that out yesterday when the story broke. CFM is an owned subsidiary of, wait for it, GE.
GE must be an absolute fucking mess. What a shame.
In reply to Wonder if those were Rolls… by valjoux7750
Sad event, that should be where it ends. This ongoing drama to divert attention away from a collapsing economy is just despicable. The news has become a circus of drama and disbelief.