OPCW Investigators Delay Douma Visit Following Reports Of Gunfire

Investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have delayed their planned visit to Douma, Syria - the site of an alleged gas attack that caused a flareup of tensions between Syria and its western antagonists - after a UN Security Team sent to evaluate the area was confronted by a crowd of violent protesters demanding food and aid.
After the brief confrontation, gunfire ensued, and the inspectors declared that the town was not yet safe to visit, according to RT.
An anonymous source told RT that the advance team had "encountered a security issue" including gunfire, which led to the delay. No further details were disclosed.
The town was recently cleared of terrorists by the Syrian Army, so it's likely that residents who are desperate for food and other assistance were responsible for the gunfire.
In what was a milestone victory, the Syrian Army declared over the weekend that the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta, the region to which Douma belongs, had been liberated from rebel groups as the last militants fled the area on Saturday.
"All the terrorists have left Douma city, their last bastion in eastern Ghouta," the army statement said.
Syria’s ambassador to the UN said on Tuesday that the fact-finding mission would begin its work in Douma on Wednesday if the UN security team deemed the situation there safe.
The OPCW team arrived in Damascus over the weekend, but repeated delays of their inspection have ratcheted up diplomatic tensions between Russia, the primary backer of the Syrian regime, and the US. Russia and Syria have denied tampering with the investigation and also denied Western accusations that the regime of Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the gassing of innocent civilians.
Russia's Defense Ministry says it has found proof that the chemical attacks were staged - a fact that has been confirmed by famed war reporter Robert Fisk.
In response to the purported gassing, a US-led coalition launched more than 100 missiles late Friday at what they described as key targets meant to cripple Syria's chemical weapons program.
Meanwhile, a UN source told Reuters that the team probably wouldn't make it to Douma on Wednesday.
Comments
'Ok - you guys all know your scripts? Good. Now get out there and buy us some time...'
It's more simple than that. US/UK 'freedom fighters' transported from Ukraine to Douma, now sitting on rooftops sniping at their own.
#winning
In reply to 'Ok - you guys all know your… by Consuelo
There's a report the CIA needed more time to plant novichok.
Or is it BZ?
In reply to It's more simple than that. … by nope-1004
No doubt they were 556 rounds. Probably from a newly acquired M4.
pods
In reply to There's a report the CIA… by BennyBoy
formerly owned by a Texas plumber.
In reply to No doubt they were 556… by pods
They are foaming at the mouth for war... Economy must be about to go tits up.
I have a feeling opcw "never makes it there". They've probably already been and found no evidence. Stall until the U.S. can blow up the site.
In reply to formerly owned by a Texas… by JimmyJones
The trip wasn't a total loss. It seems they found some "actors" who did work for food.
https://southfront.org/journalists-found-boy-filmed-in-white-helmets-do…
In reply to They are foaming at the… by Bud Dry
What a bunch of pussies...wouldn't last two minutes in Rahm-a-long-a-ding-dong's Section 8 areas!
In reply to The trip wasn't a total loss… by Mr. Universe
Boy I hope Chicago never gets hit with 'chemical agents'.....they'd be waiting for decades for the shooting to stop.
In reply to They are foaming at the… by Bud Dry
What a surprise.
Someone doesn’t want these inspectors to do any inspections.
I wonder why?
In reply to formerly owned by a Texas… by JimmyJones
Someone doesn’t want these inspectors to do any inspections.
You bet "they" don't. Reportedly, several of the cruise missiles shot down by the Syrian air defense system (i.e. Panstir's and BUK-M2's) were targeted at the area of the "chemical weapons attack" in Douma. You can guess why they would want to do that. Now we have shots being fired at the inspectors when they arrive on site. Next you will hear about them firing mortars at the inspectors or some such bullshit. If the inspectors are allowed to do their job it will be a miracle. Don't hold your breath on that one though as the deep state assholes have way too much to lose.
In reply to What a surprise. Someone… by directaction
So far the Deep state has sent Syria over 100 reasons why. Most were denied.
In reply to What a surprise. Someone… by directaction
Gunfire? Apparently, fighters flock to freshly exploded toxic chemical stockpiles like flies to shit. Or Western reporters to bullshit.
That would be like NATO staging war games around the Chernobyl sarcophagus.
In reply to No doubt they were 556… by pods
They are going on the cheap, mustard gas.
In reply to There's a report the CIA… by BennyBoy
Could even be a few mouldy old falafels. They have become rather sloppy at the ZIA of late.
In reply to There's a report the CIA… by BennyBoy
An overheard conversation of White Helmets getting ready to clear the area...
In reply to Could even be a few mouldy… by Beans
All I can say to this article, is "Naturally", naturally is unsafe the day they want to inspect.
In reply to It's more simple than that. … by nope-1004
In reply to It's more simple than that. … by nope-1004
You mean Croesus badmouthed Arabs? How about Khazars?
In reply to Yiddle-diddles just can't… by Croesus
One can only marvel at the desperation...
In reply to It's more simple than that. … by nope-1004
Prediction: Once or twice more this delegation will travel to the scene of the alleged atrocity,and once or twice more shots will ring out. Causing: The OPCW/UN to call off its planned investigation for “safety and security reasons.”
Result: A “win” for this politically-created body that will NOT have to make a determination of fact, a decision that would anger half the world. And a big win for the three nations that did the retaliatory bombing as no evidence will be cited that this was an illegal attack based on fraudulent events.
He who has the strongest military - and is not afraid to use it - ultimately has the greater influence.
In reply to One can only marvel at the… by Consuelo
In reply to It's more simple than that. … by nope-1004
At this point, Can the US, UK, France (even the “impartial” MSM) risk this group producing a report that their excuse for bombing a sovereign nation was, in fact, bogus?
No. Those of us hoping for some definitive verdict which fingers mass liars will no doubt be sorely disappointed.
And anyone hoping for the MSM to do its own (unbiased) reporting and investigation ... will be showered with derisive laughter.
In reply to It's more simple than that. … by nope-1004
russians must not be done, "tidying up the place."
Both the US and the UK said that they had proof there was:
1] a chemical attack 2] done by Assad.
So what was that evidence?
In reply to russians must not be done, … by roadhazard
It’s conveniently ‘classified’ !!
This is their new excuse for not providing the evidence they don’t FUCKING have !
They think the majority of people are FUCKING stupid !!
And they’re RIGHT !!!
In reply to Both the US and the UK said… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Social media posts of the dead and injured....by the White Hats
In reply to Both the US and the UK said… by I Am Jack's Ma…
If by "tidying up" you mean shooting all the FUKUS operatives in the head, you are probably right.
In reply to russians must not be done, … by roadhazard
Sometimes people shoot thier guns because they're so happy. Like the welcome wagon. How could anyone disrespect that loving gesture of a broken people destroyed by years of civil war? :(
Oh any excuse..
So what if they figure out this was all a ruse?
Won't people expect answers, at least those of us who pay attention?
Along with the news that Putin and Trump are talking again about a summit I get the feeling that some light might be hitting some of the darkness soon.
No, there will be a new manufactured crisis to elbow this one out of the spotlight.
In reply to So what if they figure out… by BandGap
So about that meeting between Pompeo and Kim...
In reply to Won't people expect answers,… by DingleBarryObummer
The MSM press has already moved on to other stories. Don’t forget - their credibility is at stake here too.
In reply to Won't people expect answers,… by DingleBarryObummer
"Won't people expect answers?"
Wait minute, wait a minute.... WAIT A M I N U T E...
Nope, what were we talking about ?
In reply to So what if they figure out… by BandGap
BTW, this is almost certainly another lie. “The UN vans were fired at by people seeking food and aid?” Yeah, right. That’s exactly what such people would do.
In reply to "Won't people expect… by SilverDOG
It's sitting there right on the tee.
In reply to So what if they figure out… by BandGap
Re-posting:
BZ samples tested at Swiss lab in Skripal case ‘nothing to do’ with Salisbury – OPCW chief
https://www.rt.com/news/424475-opcw-swiss-bz-agent-salisbury/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
It was BZ. Were Swiss Banks about to be ‘inspected’ by us/uk tax authorities? You can bet your ass on it. Ask Basel. (BIS/UK Banks) Also watch ‘All The Plenary’s Men’.
The symptoms are exactly that of BZ no ands, if’s or buts about it...
In reply to It's sitting there right on… by chunga
Nice lab you have here. Be a shame if something happened to it.
In reply to Re-posting: BZ samples… by Lumberjack
Sounds like sanctions against Russia about to be lifted?
In reply to So what if they figure out… by BandGap
Quick! Someone fire off a round. Oops, sorry can't come! Too dangerous.
"All the terrorists have left Douma city" Yes, they all arrived safely in Langley.
Because of gunfire.
Must be that group of 15-20 still partying in the street, waving the Syrian flag and praising Assad ;-)
I think Russia wants nobody close to the truth, that looks fishy to me. I don't believe that reporters even get close to where communists use chemical weapons on children and old folk.
John McCain's boyz taking a few shots.
OT but is that carrier group still en route to Syria? Last I heard they would arrive on the 22nd
the OPCW has had an "agent" on site to ensure a continuation and verification of the receipt of (48) consecutive monthly reports on the destruction of 25 out of 27 chemical plants in syria, since 2013.
the other 2 above ground plants were awaiting funding from the EU, the US and the UK.
see the official report from the 87th session of the OPCW executive council dated 13-16 March 2018, right here:
https://www.opcw.org/fileadmin/OPCW/EC/87/en/ec87dg04_e_.pdf
that's right, the OPCW already had someone on the ground and almost complete progress in line with promises by Syria and Russia from 2013 were being upheld - as certified by the OPCW just two weeks before the 103 tomahawks were dropped, presumably on the remaining two above ground sites.
from that link, here are a few salient points.
"The Secretariat has verified the destruction of 25 of the 27 chemical weapons production facilities (CWPFs) declared by the Syrian Arab Republic. From 6 to 12 November 2017, the Secretariat conducted an initial inspection of the last two stationary above-ground facilities in accordance with paragraph 44 of Part V of the Verification Annex to the Chemical Weapons Convention (hereinafter “the Convention”). "
"As stated in previous reports, all of the chemicals declared by the Syrian Arab Republic that were removed from its territory in 2014 have now been destroyed. "
"As at the cut-off date of this report, one OPCW staff member was deployed as part of the OPCW mission in the Syrian Arab Republic."
probably nothing hey? otherwise, the FUKUS leaders of Macron, May and Trump are guilty of unprovoked war crimes against the civilian population of a country that is fully in compliance with all its UN obligations.
Chicken shits.... They have no problem sitting in their ivory UN tower watching the US kill half the mideast but run like hell if a couple rounds are fired.
Whomever wrote this article did not take the time to read the articles he is quoting.
The chemical attacks were not staged. The fake events were constructed from real events by adjusting the reporting and possibly by adding a plant.
The video Fisk reported on was staged. This clinic was filled with people, many children, who had respiratory problems from living underground in oxygen depleted areas, according to the doctor of the clinic interviewed by Fisk. A "White Helmet" came in and yelled "gas." The patients panicked and started to pour water on their children because they thought it might help." The White Helmets, strangely, managed to get it all on video. Even though in this particular case the people videoed were not bribed or paid, but rather duped by the FUKUS agents, I would still called it staged. But I guess we would need Bubba to tell us what the meaning of staged is.
In reply to Whomever wrote this article… by snblitz