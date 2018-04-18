Prosecutors In Cohen Case Release "Special Master" Nominations

Prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York have released their suggestions for special master in the Michael Cohen case, the Southern District of New York revealed on Wednesday.

Assuming Judge Kimba Wood decides to move ahead with a special master, one of the men (and they are all men) will be appointed to dig through the documents (and records and digital files and...) seized by the FBI during a raid on Cohen's home, hotel room and office.

Cohen's team requested a special master in a letter submitted ahead of a hearing last week, and Wood has intimated that she might be open to appointing one - hence, the nominations.

1. Hon. Frank Maas (Ret.)

2. Hon. James C. Francis IV (Ret.)

All of the prosecution's picks are retired judges who served in the Southern District of New York with minimal political connections. Their names are James Francis, Frank Maas and Theodore Katz.

Last night, Cohen's legal team submitted four suggestions: Bart Schwartz, Joan McPhee, Tai Park and George Canellos - all of whom appear to be working defense attorneys.

Judge Wood will ultimately decide who will be appointed to the "special master" role after reviewing the nominees.

The government is also expected to finish sorting through the seized evidence by May 11.

Both the government and Cohen's legal team agreed on May 25 for the next status conference.

In a document submitted with its picks, the New York prosecutors make it clear that they would prefer Wood not appoint a special master - an alternative that is favored by Cohen and his legal team.

Read the full document below:

