Prosecutors In Cohen Case Release "Special Master" Nominations

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:18

Prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York have released their suggestions for special master in the Michael Cohen case, the Southern District of New York revealed on Wednesday.

Assuming Judge Kimba Wood decides to move ahead with a special master, one of the men (and they are all men) will be appointed to dig through the documents (and records and digital files and...) seized by the FBI during a raid on Cohen's home, hotel room and office.

Cohen's team requested a special master in a letter submitted ahead of a hearing last week, and Wood has intimated that she might be open to appointing one - hence, the nominations.

All of the prosecution's picks are retired judges who served in the Southern District of New York with minimal political connections. Their names are James Francis, Frank Maas and Theodore Katz.

Last night, Cohen's legal team submitted four suggestions: Bart Schwartz, Joan McPhee, Tai Park and George Canellos - all of whom appear to be working defense attorneys.

Judge Wood will ultimately decide who will be appointed to the "special master" role after reviewing the nominees.

Cohen

The government is also expected to finish sorting through the seized evidence by May 11.

Both the government and Cohen's legal team agreed on May 25 for the next status conference.

In a document submitted with its picks, the New York prosecutors make it clear that they would prefer Wood not appoint a special master - an alternative that is favored by Cohen and his legal team.

Read the full document below:

Southern District by Zerohedge on Scribd

 

 

Mike Masr Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:23

You mean Bunny Kimba, lez Hillary's nominee, and George Sorrows' wedding officiator? 

Why not?  She's not owned !

After all, Bunny Rosenstein is a potential Bunny Mueller witness, person of interest, and investigation boss, and she doesn't see any conflict.

Rool of Law in Merica.  Yah baby !  We need more fucking lawyer bunnies to flip-off the electorate.  Yaaaahhhh.  Go you bunny bitches !  Just do it.  Yahhhhh.  Just fucking do it !!!!   The bunny courtyard P.O.W.E.R is gonna feel fucking great --- until you bunnies are dinner ! ! ! !

CatInTheHat Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:23

Soooo this has what to do with RUSSIAN collusuon???

Shut this shitshow down. It's just theater to keep the Russia Bashing, Trump hating, election fraud cover up, turned WMD going. Nothing more...

FoggyWorld Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:30

And all of those DOJ/FBI members started out in that very same Southern District of NY.  Comey, Rosenstein, Horowitz, Szrok (sp), McCabe and others.

you_are_cleared_hot Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:34

So, help me out here folks. The FBI raided a lawyer's office and took everything relating to the lawyer's client; and the Lawyer has to fight in court to get access to it??? I'm sorry, what Banana Republic are we in again?? I thought this was the USA. WTF is going on here!!!

I Am Jack's Ma… Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:41

How is it Hillary goes uninvestigated and unindicted, while the president's lawyer's office is raided by armed federal agents, because they're looking into a purported years-old cash payment to a slut to shut her mouth about some fuckin'?

And the FBI still hasn't examined the DNC's server nor any of the devices Hillary had smashed while under subpoena - is that right?

NYT readers and CNN watchers are absolutely convinced Trump worked with Russia to 'hack' or steal the election despite the total lack of a shred of evidence implicating Russia or Trump...  and we're 18 months into Trump being investigated for "collusion" which isn't even a federal crime?

What the fuck? 

 

 

 

 

Cautiously Pes… Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:42

This is all so wrong on so many levels.  The rule of law is just kaput.  This will really get interesting when the shoe is on the other foot in the future and this tactic gets used against a liberal.  The media will of course scream foul.  I see no way any of this ever gets fixed through normal channels, which is why 2A is being attacked from every angle.  Those in power know how this ends.

21st.century VladLenin Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:01

The Russians defeated the Nazis ... USA fought in Europe ...but, Soviets were fighting for their survival ... not for what europe has become. 

If not for the moronic, field general Hitler invading Russia-- england would have fallen. Hell, stalin and hitler (Molotov Ribbentrop Pact) had already divided up the Baltic's , Finland, Poland-- but, hitler wouldn't keep his word. 

USA WWll was the pacific fight.

ItsDanger Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:51

What does a lawyer allegedly paying hush money to a mistress from over 10 yrs ago have do with anything?  Just an excuse for them to access more private records to find ammunition.  If the lemmings needed proof that the government and its agencies have been absolutely corrupted, look no further.  This will only get worse unless firm action is taken.  We can only speculate as to the purpose of the corruption.  Money and foreign interests would top the list.  During the election, corruption within the government rarely came up in discussion of issues.   Yet it is the #1 problem.  Without solving it, all the issues that people rant on about will NEVER be addressed.

Reaper Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:24

Magistrate judges are crony appointments by federal judges.  Note that neither the appointing judge, nor their political party are named.