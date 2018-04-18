Puerto Rico Hit With Island-Wide Blackout

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:40

﻿Puerto Rico has been hit with an island-wide blackout, as residents struggle to cope with an increasingly unstable power grid almost seven months after Hurricane Maria devastated the Caribbean. 

The cause is unknown, though a fault was detected on the line "50700" which starts in Aguirre Central. Electric Power Authority spokeswoman Yohari Molina tells The Associated Press that crews are investigating, while officials said Wednesday it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.

Today's outage marks the first time since the island has suffered a total electrical failure since the Category 4 storm hit on September 20 - leaving many of Puerto Rico's 40,000 electric customers without reliable power. 

overbet Dsyno Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:21 Permalink

After the petro runs out how will I travel to sell my gold?

Can I even refuel my vehicle if there is no electricity to run the pumps so that I can drive to some place and find a buyer to trade my gold with? I cant trek with my gold or silver. Its heavy and I am vulnerable to all sorts of dangers on foot. 

I thought gold was safer than cryptos. Thats what the hedge guys told me. They said pass on everything, but gold and silver. 

Seems like holding metal only could just present another set of possible problems to overcome. Maybe I should diversify my holdings so I am prepared for as many unforeseen problems as possible.

Lumberjack nmewn Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

That line is connected to AES solar and wind turbines...

http://energia.pr.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/IN20170002A30-COMENTARIOS-AES.pdf

 

AES Energy Storage, LLC (“AESES”) is a pioneer in the commercialization of battery based energy storage on the grid, placing the first lithium ion grid battery in service in 2008. Today...

...AES Illumina’s Puerto Rico solar plant, the first of its kind on the island, is currently over 90% physical intact with over 75% of capacity available. Despite a direct hit from Hurricane Maria, AESPR’s thermal plant was able to declare availability within 16 days. The plant is now 100 % available to generate power as soon as transmission line 50700 is repaired. In Dominican Republic our generation plants and battery- based energy storage project kept the gird operational in extreme conditions.

youngman Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

and right after they just got their 50 billion to fix it all from the USA taxpayers...I think they cashed the check..stole it and ran to the USA to buy a nice home in Miami

reTARD Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

Hurricane or not, power outages on Caribbean islands is not uncommon. All middle to well-to-do residents have their own power generators that kick in when the utilities are down.

President's analyst Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

WE DON'T CARE P.R. IS A SHIT PIT It was in 1989,1996 and 2014 each of those years several of us went to help with the grid FPL tried several times to help. The corrupt government won't allow it. The entire tiny Island is best razed to the ground and rebuilt.

You can't fix stupid MOVE ON!