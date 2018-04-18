Puerto Rico Hit With Island-Wide Blackout

Puerto Rico has been hit with an island-wide blackout, as residents struggle to cope with an increasingly unstable power grid almost seven months after Hurricane Maria devastated the Caribbean.
The cause is unknown, though a fault was detected on the line "50700" which starts in Aguirre Central. Electric Power Authority spokeswoman Yohari Molina tells The Associated Press that crews are investigating, while officials said Wednesday it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.
Today's outage marks the first time since the island has suffered a total electrical failure since the Category 4 storm hit on September 20 - leaving many of Puerto Rico's 40,000 electric customers without reliable power.
