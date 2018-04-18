Putin Reportedly "Ready For Deep Concessions", Seeks Deal With Trump

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:04

We noted earlier that a Foreign Ministry official told Bloomberg that a US official had notified the Russian embassy that no sanctions would be forthcoming, contradicting Haley's comments from Sunday but affirming a Washington Post report the following day.

And it appears Russia is responding positively to that reported comment, as Bloomberg reports that Russian President Putin wants to give President Trump another chance to make good on pledges to improve ties and avoid escalation, according to four people familiar with the matter.

One said the Kremlin has ordered officials to curb their anti-U.S. rhetoric.

Putin’s decision explains why lawmakers Monday suddenly pulled a draft law that would’ve imposed sweeping counter-sanctions on U.S. companies, two of the people said. 

“Putin is ready to make numerous, deep concessions, but he has to appear like he’s not losing,” said Igor Bunin of the Center for Political Technologies, a consultancy whose clients include Kremlin staff.

“He understands Russia can’t compete with the West economically and he doesn’t plan to go to war with the West.”

Amid ominous tweets, conflicting statements from various administration officials, and demands from the Deep State to keep the boot on Russia's throat, one could be forgiven for brushing off this latest 'reported' US-Russia detente as a strawman designed to inspire more ire in Washington and corner Trump further into escalating tensions with Putin.

Finally, Bloomberg  notes that some administration officials are holding out hope that Trump might be able to stop the downward slide, especially after he congratulated Putin on his re-election in March and dangled the prospect of a White House summit. But given the current political climate in the U.S. it’s unlikely that any concession Putin may offer would be enough to bring a real thaw.

Give Me Some Truth Got The Wrong No Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:57

What kind of concessions does America need from Russia? Russia is no real threat to America. It is not, believe it or not, planning to attack or invade America. That is, unless we keep poking them.

”We promise to no longer rig your elections.” That’s a great “concession” if one believes they really did, or could, rig one of our elections.

I guess Russia could pledge to stay out of Syria and Iran and thus let the neocons go ahead and invade, occupy and rebuild these nations. ... Now that WOULD be 3D chess. Such a “concession” would assuredly ensure the death of the American empire.

Lumberjack Got The Wrong No Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:51

BZ samples tested at Swiss lab in Skripal case ‘nothing to do’ with Salisbury – OPCW chief

 

https://www.rt.com/news/424475-opcw-swiss-bz-agent-salisbury/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

 

It was BZ. Were Swiss Banks about to be ‘inspected’ by us/uk tax authorities? You can bet your ass on it. Ask Basel. (BIS/UK Banks) Also watch ‘All The Plenary’s Men’.

The symptoms are exactly that of BZ no ands, if’s or buts about it.

el buitre I hate cunton Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:32

Bollocks.  But it does Putin no harm to continue sounding like the only adult in the room.  Putin would trust the Deep State as readily as the Prince of Lies.  But the devil is in the details.  While a total economic break with the west will make life a lot more difficult for Russians (for a while), the Russian people are tough and will deal with it.  Russia has already shifted to China from Germany for high tech items they don't manufacture themselves.  They say its not quite as good quality as German, but good enough to do the job and a lot less expensive.  German industrialists are furious at Merkel.  Macron is facing revolution from any number of directions and has hired private army mercs to protect him.  The US economy, and I use that term loosely, is a multitude of bubbles searching for a pin.  Its real economy is far smaller than China's.  Half of its touted GDP is broken windows, shifting currency from the left pocket to the right, and doing each others laundry.

Give Me Some Truth JohninMK Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:31

in chess parlance, Russia might be playing the “long game.”

America is imploding on its own. Why not stay out of the way as much as possible and let them?

I think China is using the same long-term strategy.

Trump is also like a bull in a china shop. Give him as much space as you can until he is finally put down and is out of the picture?

BorisTheBlade MrPalladium Wed, 04/18/2018 - 15:05

Do not automatically assume that Russia is fully interested in the US imploding. In fact, back in the 70s when the crisis struck the US, Russia had a chance of leaving things as they are let the US implode under its own weight. It was decided otherwise, because ensuing chaos would be almost impossible to control. Despite all the theatrics on the surface, it seems deep down there's a fundamental interest of bringing things to a more manageable state, because we're all gonna fail in the end.

And I'll just this here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fUPH-035cE

Son of Captain Nemo Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:33

And WHY I believe this read is more Rupert Murdock "Kike controlled" gibberish

"BBC interviews British Admiral Lord West who says it's clear Assad didn't use chemical weapons because that would be an idiot move for him & no proof. BBC host then tells West to stop exposing the lies because it will help Russian disinformation! https://t.co/Z2xCN8c1eq"...

https://www.rt.com/uk/424508-bbc-information-war-west-syria/

This makes even the likes of Jane Standley look honest!...

LaugherNYC SloMoe Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:59

Yeah, right. The leader of the nation with the world's largest economy, largest and most potent military, and weirdest hairdo is going to bend the knee to the autocratic leader of a third world nation who has just learned that his vaunted S400 fizzled like a wet sparkler both against the US and Israeli strikes.

Russia can NOT win economic war with the US, nor can anyone win nuclear war. It is time to get past the idiot trolls on ZH and sick Deep State Russiaphobia, and for the PEOPLE of the US and Russia to come together as the powerful WHITE (Judeo-)CHRISTIAN nations that we are, and act TOGETHER for the GOOD of our people.

If you believe all the trolls on ZH, the Dow would be at 1200, Gold at $50K, bitcoin at 1.2 million, and people would be on the streets of New York killing each other with butter knives.

How about some adult talk here for a change?

Russia needs to shape up on human rights and political repression, stop fucking around in the middle east, where nuclear war can and will begin, and open up to he US under the FIRST President since Carter who will do so on FAIR and EQUAL terms - something that the Russians could heretofore have only DREAMED. Take this opportunity before he goes away. After him will come some deepstate or neocon asshole who will further isolate and impoverish Russia to advance American hegemony. Trump dont roll that way. He wants to make a deal.

Maybe Vlad gets it - this is the prtner he has been waiting for. Now, if he can just put his PERSONAL interests aside, and be the virile, manly leader who puts his people FIRST that he pretends to be, the world can benefit. if he insists on being a furtive, poseur kleptocratic despot, then things will just continue to deteriorate.  

 

Kim woke up. Xi is getting the message. Mexico is starting to see it.  Trump IS A DEALMAKER. He has smart businessmen around him who know how to negotiate and close deals. Get on board. Shithead trolls, go back into your holes.  Trump can pull this off, and we can emerge on the other side with fair and advantageous trade deals for North America and Asia, a denuclearized Korean peninsula that starts to open up the North to humanity, truces and imposition of order in the middle east - with Israel recognized and allowed to maintain reasonable borders at PEACE - and free flow of energy to the parts of the world that need it at fair market prices, and the installation of pipelines and transit systems that allow not just the gas and oil to flow, but the profits to flow to the PEOPLE that own them, not the small cabals of corrupt dynasties and tyrants that have for decades stolen their nation's wealth and directed the animus towards the eternal straw man, the Joos.

 

Yeah, trolls, there is nothing wrong in being an idealist. The USA for the first time in my long life has a crazy-ass dealmaker owned by no one who can be a valid partner in making this shit HAPPEN. We an put McCabe, Lynch, and the whole Clinton Deep State apparatus in PRISON where they belong (see today's Congressional referral), cut the shit with the Mueller putsch, and get on to serious matters.

 

Or you can sit on here crowing about Zionist this S400 that and the usual doom porn that leads nowhere, and keep buying Bitcoin at $20k and waiting for gold to rally for another decade.

el buitre BarkingCat Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:42

Trump's son-in-law, Jared of Arabia, is a member of a satanic, Zionist, Jews are the only real humans, cult, Chabab Lubavich.  His father, an ex-con (financial fraud), is very close to Nutsyahoo, and has often put him up at his house when Nutsy was in NY.  The address of the family skyscraper is 666 5th Avenue and was financed by Giorgi Schwartz (aka George Soros).  Well, one might say that in the 21st century a father cannot choose his daughter's husband.  But that Trump should allow Jared of Arabia to be his official and de facto envoy to the middle east is simply mind boggling.  Either Trump is terminally stupid or a Zionist player, or maybe both.

karenm Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:05

Tomorrow's headline:

 

"Putin and Trump find no common ground"

 

To quote a wise man..

 

"It's a movie, these are actors in a production. One plays the good guy, another plays the bad guy, so the dumbed down public can understand whose fault it is when they get shafted."

 

Exactly. And the media is the narrator of this movie, while the actors sit back and do nothing usually, letting the media do the work. We have no proof or way of knowing any of this happened, and it doesn't need to, because all that matters is the narrative supplied by the media. 

GreatDoofus Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:09

America just killed 200 Russian mercenaries in Syria. Putin might be willing to cut a deal to save face, but the Russian people probably want some payback.