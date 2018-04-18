Russia Threatens To Halt Critical Rocket Engine Exports To The U.S.

Despite earlier reported hopes that Putin seeks a deal with Trump, as opposed to escalating tensions, it appears Russia is planniong to do just that.
Last Friday (the 13th), just before the US, UK and France launched 105 Tomahawk missiles at Syria, we noted that as part of Russian countermeasures against US sanctions, it could halt titanium exports to the US, critical for the production of Boeing airplanes, which promptly sent Boeing's stock lower.
As it turns out Russia has leverage not only over the biggest US exporter of airplanes and military equipment: what piqued our interest, is the United States Department of Defense (DoD) dependency on Russian-manufactured rocket engines to launch military satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO).
Pentagon officials have previously stated their space programs will not migrate to American-built rocket engines until at least 2024, with some analysts forecasting the reliance on Russian-made parts through 2028, the Wall Street Journal reported.
“Despite bipartisan demands from Congress to quickly phase out the RD-180 engines on national-security grounds, it is proving harder than many lawmakers expected to secure an equally reliable domestic replacement. Government and industry officials said United Launch Alliance, the Pentagon’s primary rocket provider, likely will continue flying some 1990s-vintage Atlas V boosters with Russian-built engines through 2024 or 2025.”
So now that Congress neglected to phase out the RD-180, as demanded, it has a different name: Moscow leverage. American-made rocket engines from Lockheed Martin and Boeing are expected to enter the commercialization phase as far out as the mid-2020s, which could develop into a dangerous national security threat considering the recent developments in Syria.
And on Tuesday, the Pentagon’s worst fears were highlighted when Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin announced, “Russia will suspend supplies of rocket engines to the United States in case if a relevant decision is taken by the country’s leadership, but such decision has not been made yet.”
“But can we, say, just stop [supplies of rocket engines to the United States]? We can. But we need to weigh the pros and cons and distinguish pure politics that makes one shoot oneself in the foot from economic pragmatism,” Rogozin told the RBC broadcaster when asked a relevant question.
According to Russian news agency Sputnik, leaders in the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, together with speaker Vyacheslav Volodin introduced a draft law last Friday “on the potential response to US sanctions and anti-Russian policies.”
The draft of new measures specifies a ban on "imports of US agricultural, alcoholic, tobacco products and medical drugs. It also implies the suspension of cooperation between Russia and the United States in nuclear energy, aircraft manufacturing and supplies of rocket engines," said Sputnik.
The announcement of the new draft comes as the United States Department of the Treasury added another “38 Russian entrepreneurs, senior officials and companies to its sanctions list in response to Russia’s alleged malign activity worldwide,” added Sputnik.
And while Bloomberg suggests that a Russian export ban on rocket engines will only “hurt Russia” — not the United States…
"Similarly, a ban on the export of Russian rocket engines, which the U.S. still buys, would hurt Russians most of all. The U.S. aerospace industry will find replacements (the biggest U.S. launch company, SpaceX, doesn’t use Russian engines, anyway), but Russia will lose the sales.”
... Pentagon officials are “bracing for potential engine shortages,” the Wall Street Journal said, as it seems like the easy days of America’s military buying Russian-made RD-180s to launch their spy satellites could be coming to an end. Whether the Pentagon will then outsource all its geo-orbital needs to one Elon Musk remains to be seen.
With all the Muslim outreach at NASA, I am sure we will be able to replace them in no time.
Look.., over there.., a Russian!
(it's becoming embarrassing just being American)
Dump Space-X and contract with Space-Z(H)!
The conflict with Russia is NOT over, no matter the propaganda Trump disseminates.
Do you blame them? Trump still hasn't cut off support for Al Qaeda and ISIS in Syria which is murdering Russian troops. He's turning a blind eye to the military-industrial complex and banksters while they work with the radical Islamists in the Middle East.
So just do what the Chinks do. If you have an engine laying around, tear it down, reverse engineer it and produce it in the US. Oh, forgot, don't have enough capable machinists left in America to do that. Too bad suckas.
Just remember that all of these theatrics are brought to us by people who talk constantly about "World Peace".
These bloviating assholes will not stop, until they're stopped.
It's easy to be reckless, when you have no real skin in the game.
Central Banks, Politicians - all the power, none of the consequences.
They really do want world peace, just as soon as everybody not in the club becomes nice docile happy obedient slaves for the rent seekers club. They would also like a pristine environment to luxuriate in. Unfortunately ZH'ers don't seem the happy slave types so its off to the chopping block or reeducation camps for them.
Americans can design their own engine.Setting up a factory and tooling and training illegal aliens to put them together is a different matter.
I wonder if I could get one of those babies to strap on the back of my F250?
Dude. There's companies in China that will do that for us. You know, for those that are too lazy to steal for themselves...
Yeah we do, lol. In fact, advanced manufacturing is probably all that is left.
We could easily build it ourselves, and do so. Its a price thing. Companies dont want to spend on R&D, they just want to get a complete product or subassembly, especially if it has been tested to the standard which could cost, for rocket engines, around $20 million per design.
+100
Just
NASA went to the moon in 7 years, but now can't build a rocket engine in 20 years. The one mentioned in the article is already a decade in the making. Look at how that diversity has worked out. A few more female/brown engineers and they'll need to contract out light bulb replacement.
If the US doesn't have reliable rocket engines and Russia does, what does that say about the ICBMs? If war breaks out, maybe the US sends out mostly duds and gets hammered by mostly bulls eyes.
NASA went to the Moon? Is that a city in New Mexico? Oh, you mean The Moon warehouse in Hollywood.
The US Space Corps
Space warfare is the mission.
Orbiting super-weapons of immense cost.
A rain of invisible, hypersonic death for our enemies.
Another day in the corps: a banquet of accounting irregularities,
high altitude cost overruns, unexplained civilian casualties.
Space the final frontier.
The Russian-made rocketry motor,
Can't be made in North - or Southern Dakota.
The space race we won.
Then we lost it all, son.
And now we can't even call ourselves participants in the space race because fucking globalists have offshored every goddamned industry that made the US great. And Werner Von Braun was a nazi. Damn smart one too. Better than Goddard.
Dunno guys. That last lines not working but i can't trim it...
An Air Force general was sitting at a dinner for muslim outreach. A muslim man leaned forward and began talking to the general, saying how upset his son was that there were no muslims in the movie Star Trek. He asked, "why are there no muslims in Star Trek?" the general leaned forward and replied, "because it's in the future".
Funny isn't it? Screw the Russians until the US needs something. They developed the engines probably for 1/4 the cost the US would have spent, just like they did with their fighter jets. So sure it made sense to buy them from Russia. Hey, thanks comrade, for saving the ass of the US taxpayer, right? If you are a US citizen and taxpayer, and haven't decided the US should make an effort to get along with the Russians by now, maybe you should move to Canada or the EU. Oh wait...
40% of US uranium comes from Russia and two Stans who are allied with them.
A much bigger problem than rocket engines in the immediate term.
You can thank HRC for that.
Most of the critical elements for making the metal alloys for rocket engines also come from those same three.
Also vital for tool steels.
Titanium not included.Sanctions are going to hurt the US far more than Russia,its not a zero sum game.
I do hear that missing deadlines or cost overruns are perhaps more harshly dealt with over there. ^_^
Kudos, guys. Let's get some Russian management guys over here to kick some ass...
I hope they don’t ban Russian girls.
Billy 'The Perv' Clinton won't stand for it.
Ban or bang? You did say "ban" didn't you?
If you were on board a shuttle launch, knowing a Russian rocket was under your ass, would you jump ship?
Depends how much more we try to piss them off... ^_^
Kinda like putting a suicide bomber under a trash can to see how far into the air it flies?
If they get serious, they will stop renting space on Soyuz capsules (at what, 73 million a pop?) to American and 'Israeli' Astronauts. ('Israeli' is in sarcasm quotes due to the American taxpayers being the ones footing the bill for them to go on self-aggrandizing 'missions'; but what does that flea-pit do which the American taxpayers aren't on the hook for?)
I blame the Russians. oh wait
It's an absolute joke the US can't produce its own rocket engines. More evidence that the government there is drowning in it's own incompetence.
And they also can't pay for them! If Russia-China stop buying .gov debt America will be totally fkd, not even enough money to pay for the rocket fuel.
what will elon do now?
Reverse engineer the fucking things like the Chinks.
prob is we dont have the steel to make our own anymore
but we have Elon!!
Go USA!!!
... or titanium, really. Which we also used to buy from Russia.
Lots of other vital trace elements also come from Russia, unless you want to start making tools from mild steel,
maybe nobody told Trump.
It's ridiculous to suggest our defense is dependent upon the permission of another nation. The US will win ANY trade war with Russia.
The new and improved USA. Where JIT delivery, same day delivery, and all the ism's, pursuit of stock price gains over value, and on and on and on and on has made us absolutely and completely retarded. It is to the point where those with know how can't even fix it because everyone needs a participation trophy for showing up. I would laugh for days over this news but the pain and suffering coming to those who have no clue keeps me to a nervous giggle.
and they will no longer lend a hand to nato with their antonovs
Most in the US would need a step by step video to know how to make a Molotov.
You could break the video just as you light it.
You want me to light it?!!!???! That looks unsafe! No, I won't do it. Open flames scare me. LOOK! That person over there is smoking a cigarette!! (cough, cough)
Elon Musk is a Russian puppet!
Obama curse lingers.
why they dont have copied it a while ago one wonders
The US know how to build rocket engines, we have done so in the past. I'm not sure how safe being launched by a US built rocket engine would be though. Think about affirmative action for a bit.
But think of all the taxpayer money we've saved with our privatized space program!
(wait, they were using Russian engines too? well, poo.)
Will US govt and pundits cry "NO FAIR!" over it or do like the Russians did when the sanctions were applied by Obama the Black and then by Trump L'Orange - which is roll up their sleeves and get to producing the shit they need themselves??
We're entitled to whatever we want in the easiest, cheapest way possible, so cry I think.
Why would the Ruskies export their best technology to the US is beyond me... you got to be kidding me...
I'm guessing you referring to military tech only? I don't think the rockets are being used for military purposes.
