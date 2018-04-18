Tesla's 2018 Goes From Bad To Worse As Safety Regulators Launch Probe

Tesla's "planned" factory shutdowns could end lasting far longer than planned. That is, if California workplace safety regulators have anything to say about it.
What has been a volatile and taxing month for Tesla just got worse, because in the latest headache for Elon Musk, Bloomberg reports that California regulators are now looking into workplace safety issues...
California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health said it has opened a new investigation into Tesla Inc. following a report about worker protections at the company’s lone auto plant in Fremont, California.
The state agency “takes seriously reports of workplace hazards and allegations of employers’ underreporting recordable work-related injuries and illnesses” and “currently has an open inspection at Tesla,” said Erika Monterroza, a spokeswoman for the state’s industrial relations department.
California requires employers to electronically submit what it calls Log 300 records of injuries and illnesses. Monterroza said that while the state doesn’t disclose details of open inspections, they typically include a review of employers’ Log 300 records and checks to ensure that serious injuries are reported within eight hours as required by law.
... ostensibly prompted by a scathing expose that was published earlier this week by Reveal, questioning whether Tesla was accurately reporting its workplace safety incidents.
A story this week by the Center for Investigative Reporting’s Reveal alleged that Tesla failed to report serious injuries on legally mandated reports to make its numbers appear better than they actually were. The website cited former members of Tesla’s environment, health and safety team saying Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s personal preferences were often invoked as reason not to address potential hazards.
Among other things the Reveal article questioned was the lack of the color yellow - used to mark risky areas or hazards in a factory setting. Reveal was told that this was because "Elon does not like the color yellow." Photos in the Reveal expose and today's Bloomberg article show plenty of red...
...but not much yellow - an ubiquitous color in all automobile factory settings, as was pointed out this morning in a tweet :
As Bloomberg adds, "Tesla pushed back against the [Reveal] story in a lengthy blog post on Monday, calling it “an ideologically motivated attack by an extremist organization working directly with union supporters to create a calculated disinformation campaign against Tesla.”
Reveal fired back in a series of tweets yesterday, noting sources and citations used to produce the report, as reported by Teslarati:
Reveal did not take Tesla’s defense lying down. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the publication reaffirmed the accuracy of its report. The two reporters who wrote the article have also announced that they will be doing a Reddit AMA to answer questions about their investigation into the electric car maker. Reveal’s tweetstorm could be accessed here, though we have compiled them for easier reading below.
All of this comes at a time when Model 3 production has just been halted, again. Ironically, despite the production stop, Tesla shares continue to cling desperately to the $300 level on a series of carrots dangled on various leaked strings by CEO Elon Musk. The most recent of these carrots was a proclamation that Tesla has only shut down production in order to set up to produce 6000 Model 3 vehicles per week and run the factories 24 hours a day seven days a week.
Ironically, the latest news came just days after Elon Musk was sued for fraud regarding what he knew about Model 3 production and reports that Tesla's suppliers weren't properly vetted, leading the company to take delivery of an usually large number of defective parts.
TSLA buyers beware: if California regulators step and if workplace violations are found, and Tesla's safety is called into question by the state of California, these "planned" shut downs may last far longer than the company or its investors expect... which may be just the scapegoat on which Elon Musk urgently needs to blame his waterfalling production troubles.
Comments
Up until now, Musk has gotten away with murder.
What's a Tesla again?
In reply to Up until now, Musk has… by junction
Typical masonic-satanic-wiccan-occult-mkultra-spirit-cooking color scheme: black, white, red.
Satan loves to pump and dump. That's what he does.
In reply to What's a Tesla again? by ZENDOG
Send OSHA in there; that'll wipe em' out!
~~~~~~
When the end finally comes, and the list of "reasons" Telsa went bust is created, I do believe opening the factory in California should be #1; that was a fatal error, dooming the company before the environmental impact study was even completed.
Should have built them in China; you can kill workers there without consequence..as long as enough money lands in the hands of the proper "authorities".
In reply to Typical masonic-satanic… by ParkAveFlasher
Coincidence that Tesla goes downhill the moment Dem's are out-of-office?
In reply to Send OSHA in there; that'll… by FireBrander
That's insane. The 1,000+ employee heavy industrial construction company I work for has a recordable injury rate of 0.69....
In reply to Coincidence that Tesla goes… by Dsyno
"Typical masonic-satanic-wiccan-occult-mkultra-spirit-cooking color scheme: black, white, red. "
I'll take " what is newspapers " for $500
(Black and white and red all over)
On a serious note, OSHA breaking balls is another reason why companies relocate manufacturing to China. I'm all for work place safety but a safety harness on a 6 foot ladder does not make for a competitive factory and makes the workers job unstable.
In reply to Typical masonic-satanic… by ParkAveFlasher
I was going to say "the cover of Time Magazine" but it's your world, dog!
In reply to I'll take " what is… by curbjob
My apologies. It's a new world where it seems the sarc button has become mandatory.
In reply to I was going to say "the… by ParkAveFlasher
I enjoy triggering, ask anybody around the office.
It's a family trait to find new and surreptitious means to annoy and frustrate.
A lost art among men...like how to dress like you have two functioning balls.
In reply to My apologies. It's a new… by curbjob
A sure way to make money by shorting it.
In reply to What's a Tesla again? by ZENDOG
He's sleeping on the factory floor now -- I wonder if they put some yellow cones around him.
In reply to Up until now, Musk has… by junction
he's also become a vegetarian and taken a vow of celibacy.
In reply to He's sleeping on the factory… by Bastiat
I call bs on that vow of celibacy ... the fucking of his bondholders is relentless
In reply to he's also become a… by DingleBarryObummer
He's having sexcapades with a robotic sex doll who can't talk, only squeal.
In reply to He's sleeping on the factory… by Bastiat
Tesla.. Bitcoin.. Deutsche Bank..
All these failed entities are kept alive by the Federal Reserve meddling in the free market!
In reply to Up until now, Musk has… by junction
Dude, there hasn't been a "Free Market" since, shit, since...hell, it's never existed outside of a textbook. All economies, past/present/future, have been, and will be, a mix if every economic pipe-dream ever put to paper...with the same end result...a few wealthy standing upon a pile of economic/societal ashes.
In reply to Tesla.. Bitcoin.. Deutsche… by lester1
On one hand I get a tinge of pity starting to flow. The guy is smart no doubt. However, after the unbridled arrogance in the face of the clear problems he's covered up, after being an institutional welfare queen, I have a tough time feeling sorry.
Also, the many TESLA nutswingers make it really east to channel nelson and give a hearty HAHA!
In reply to Up until now, Musk has… by junction
Corporations over Countries!
The share price does not reflect this problem. Fake news?
Fake dreams. Most are still asleep. The scary part of the dream hasn't happened yet to wake them up.
I guess a special case for a "yellow tag" shutdown would be needed since the red tag wouldn't be highly visible.
In reply to The share price does not… by Los Llanos
Well it appears California is actually good for something.
Trumptard Burgers.
How utterly stupid. He doesn’t like the color yellow? What is he, a spoiled child that must be appeased at any cost?
Be careful what you wish for Elon, you might get it. There is surely a chapter in the bankwupt-cy code with your name on it. Now run along, it’s red wine + Ambien time.
I know, right? They should fine him personally for that crap. Why should his shareholders pay for his idiocy?
LOL. Never mind. They will... ^_^
In reply to Be careful what you wish for… by KimAsa
This will send TELSA stock rocketing up.
While Musky shuffles around the factory barefooted at night drinking Tequila, and farting
Saving the world from a threat that does not exist is not turning out to be profitable or beneficial to Musk's reputation.
Co2 is not a GHG, is benign and does not cause climate change. The climate is driven by 6 factors that are interconnected by 23 systems in extremely complex ways of which we have little or no data on or knowledge of making it impossible to accurately predict.
The IPCC can not be trusted to provide credible predictions,data or theories.
Please read Human Caused Global Warming and/or The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science by Dr Tim Ball (PhD Historical Climatology, taught University for 25 years, 23 peer reviewed papers).
Unlike most college professors who are almost never in their classrooms, student teachers do the work, Dr Ball teaches all of his own classes.
In reply to Saving the world from a… by abgary1
Production must be kept in line with actual sales numbers. It must be nice have the government around to give you cover from true market forces?
I still think tesla is just one sweet government contract away from being solidly in the black.
The left leaning cali state government is going after Tesla? Not a chance! Thats not how things have been done in this state.
Contrarily, Trump loves yellow. It's sterile too so it's safe.
This is Bullish! How do I know? Everything is Bullish!
Audi built the first 4-wheel drive electric car in late 1800's! That's right, LATE 1800'S!
It looked like a stagecoach and weighed tons. Motor and battery for each wheel.
Gave up on it due to weight and performance of batteries.
The type of battery technology currently in these electric cars is ancient history, born to die.
Only the 'real' Tesla had the right idea and we are far away from that at this time.
RIP Tesla Motor Cars, it's over.
Oh no, that can't be right! Musk invented electricity and batteries! /s
In reply to Audi built the first 4-wheel… by MARDUKTA
Looks like the precursor to shut it off. The government could have started this a long time back. Now that their experts are telling the gov there's no chance of Musk pulling it off, they have to ramp up slowly so as not to look stupid. It has to be in "discovery mode". I don't think saying they saw it on TV is working like it used to.
All news on Tesla is Bullish
It has to be Bullish
If Tesla breaks down then hope dies.
And a good chunk of the market will go down with it
Tesla is still liable. Musk may be.
This company is a joke - electric engines are a highly inefficient use of energy, the company is unprofitable, yet the stock is at $300 - clearly, the Fed's trading desk is busy printing money to buoy this ripoff
With all the bad news the stock still moved higher. Even a recent article in Motor Trend telling where three reviewers compared the Tesla Model 3, Chevy Bolt, and Nissan Leaf in a test, and only one person picked the Tesla had no impact.
Many people would be surprised to know that the reviewers were comparing the base versions of the Leaf and Bolt, which cost $30,000-35,000, to the fully loaded Model 3 that costs more than $60,000. How does Musk get away with this?
http://Tesla Update - Model 3 Production And.Cash Burn Worry html