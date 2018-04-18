Trader: "Dollar Bears Beware: This Is The Pain Trade Of The Year"

Yesterday, we presented the opinion of former Lehman trader and current macro commentator, Mark Cudmore, who explained why in his view, Trump was on track to "win the currency devaluation game", something he hinted with his unprecedented tweets slamming Russia and China for currency manipulation.

24 hours later, another FX and macro analyst, Bloomberg's Vassilis Karamanlis, says "not so fast", and warns dollar bears that Trump tweets "may not be enough", noting that as a result of Trump's constant frustration of dollar longs, "be it with verbal intervention toward a weaker currency, personnel changes or trade protectionism" any rebounds in the U.S. currency this year have been short-lived, leading to "a massive build in short-dollar positions. Hedge funds and other large speculators haven’t been more bearish on the greenback in more than five years."

But to Karamanlis, the real risk lies not with Trump but with the Fed: "those hoping for an assist from monetary policy are likely to be sorely disappointed" the FX strategist notes and adds that "The Fed isn’t just retaining its bullish stance, it’s looking for a more aggressive rate-hike trajectory than the market anticipates. With almost half of Fed policy makers projecting at least four interest rate increases for 2018, upside risks prevail."

He explains his full reasoning why it may be time for the dollar bulls to smile, in his latest macro view note below: