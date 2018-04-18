Trump Confirms: "Mike Pompeo Met With Kim Jong Un"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 07:26

Confirming reports first published late last night by the Washington Post, Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that CIA Director (and Secretary of State nominee) Mike Pompeo did, in fact, meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The visit, conducted on behalf of the Trump administration, was a clandestine mission and followed a meeting between Trump and a delegation from South Korea last month that was attended by Pompeo. Trump said the visit took place last week but it was reported earlier that the meeting took place during the first weekend in April.

Speaking at his Florida beach resort Tuesday ahead of bilateral meetings with Shinzo Abe, Trump confirmed that the two governments had held direct party-to-party talks for the first time without the South Koreans acting as intermediaries. Trump disclosed that the two countries were hoping to hold the historic meeting in early June, or possibly before.

The White House had no further comment. "The administration does not comment on the CIA director's travel," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

North Korea said in a letter personally delivered to Trump by a South Korean delegation that it was ready to consider "denuclearization" if the safety of the regime is guaranteed."

DingleBarryObummer IridiumRebel Wed, 04/18/2018 - 08:17

He’s coming into the fold.

That is irrelevant.  What if he changes his mind?  What if he has a son that doesn't feel the same way?  Does he have any nephews?  What if Un dies of natural causes (heart attack) and a nephew steps up as a tribal leader.

Yall are assuming Kim is going to Trust trump and his successors, and Trump and his successors, are going to trust Kim.  They can smile and shake hands (if that's even true) but that is basically irrelevant.  The DPRK has bee tunneling for decades.  He has stuff hidden so deep they'll never find it.  Kim is having his people work night and day to increase his military capacity.  China and Russia have not cut him off with trade, even if they are pretending too.  Use logic here:  China/Russia want the buffer, and Kim is a grand chess board "player" who desires power.  Kim might pretend to be coming into the fold but he's not a moron, he has plan B running simultaneously.

bob_dole MARDUKTA Wed, 04/18/2018 - 07:36

It is good and I have been bashing Trump lately so if this goes through its an amazing achievement. Bush Clinton Obama all enabled and helped NK get nukes and Trump did the opposite so thats confirmation to me that this is the correct play assuming a deal is reached. The only thing I fear is that this will be an excuse to attack Iran now that trust has been built again.

wisebastard Wed, 04/18/2018 - 07:37

i typically dont believe anything the government tells me. Trump also said he wanted a good relation with Russia, and well.....its kind of been the exact opposite of that...

DingleBarryObummer wisebastard Wed, 04/18/2018 - 07:40

I consider every news story a psyop. 

1. Why are they telling us this, what is their underlying motive?

2. and why are the choosing to tell it to us at this particular time?

Every news story is attempt to direct the herd and control the mass psychology.  People might call me nuts to think this way, but I'd call you nuts to not think this way.  It's a dog eat dog world, don't be naive.  By and large, words are a tool to hide the truth.

Chief Joesph Wed, 04/18/2018 - 07:40

The best way for North Korea to "denuclearize" would be to shoot off all its nuclear missiles at Washington D.C.,.  That way, there would be no more nuclear warheads in North Korea to worry about, and North Korea would be doing the world a great favor by getting rid of war-like Washington D.C.,.  It might even earn them the Noble Peace Prize.

onewayticket2 therover Wed, 04/18/2018 - 08:21

leading from behind worked so well, didn't it?

 

the establishment types HATE the very "progress" they claim to own.  

 

PREDICTION:  pretty soon, we will get the left saying, "trump cozies up to Dictator" "trump sides with man who kills LGBTxyz"

ANYTHING to try to hurt the guy - even if it means harming American progress and peace.

overmedicatedu… Wed, 04/18/2018 - 08:01

aah the warmonger left posts it's vile hate trumpism..but I detect the faint opening of eyes wide shut..a few months ago the progressive lice posting here had us at war in Korea ..cause Trump was a mad man ...now they say ..ain't no big thing ..peace has a chance..no big thing dennis rodman could a done it anytime..LOL ..that is why us Normals call you Progressive bolsheviks for what you are INSANE CLOWNS owned by the elite reptiles of the NWO..