Trump Confirms: "Mike Pompeo Met With Kim Jong Un"

Confirming reports first published late last night by the Washington Post, Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that CIA Director (and Secretary of State nominee) Mike Pompeo did, in fact, meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The visit, conducted on behalf of the Trump administration, was a clandestine mission and followed a meeting between Trump and a delegation from South Korea last month that was attended by Pompeo. Trump said the visit took place last week but it was reported earlier that the meeting took place during the first weekend in April.
Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018
Speaking at his Florida beach resort Tuesday ahead of bilateral meetings with Shinzo Abe, Trump confirmed that the two governments had held direct party-to-party talks for the first time without the South Koreans acting as intermediaries. Trump disclosed that the two countries were hoping to hold the historic meeting in early June, or possibly before.
The White House had no further comment. "The administration does not comment on the CIA director's travel," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.
North Korea said in a letter personally delivered to Trump by a South Korean delegation that it was ready to consider "denuclearization" if the safety of the regime is guaranteed."
GREAT STUFF
who cares. Kim wasn't bothering or scaring me at all. militarily gtfo of the area.
Good. They have to meet face to face, my guess is they don't trust the phones being secure.
Yeah, Fuckerberg is listening.
The Anti Trump Deep State must be puking this morning. Awesome!
Reunification of Korea would be great.
Then the US would stack troops on China's border and Russia's.
A win win!
Denuclearization of North Korea would be a death sentence to Kim JOng Un, I doubt he's that dumb.
Not sure about that, may be the only way he survives as a wealthy man.
He is a tribal military leader of a cult of personality dynasty going back 3 generations. There's no way the chosenite tribe wants him left around. That is way too big a liability fly to let buzz around their head.
He’s a Fatfuck millennial wanting to have a long life. He’s coming into the fold.
That is irrelevant. What if he changes his mind? What if he has a son that doesn't feel the same way? Does he have any nephews? What if Un dies of natural causes (heart attack) and a nephew steps up as a tribal leader.
Yall are assuming Kim is going to Trust trump and his successors, and Trump and his successors, are going to trust Kim. They can smile and shake hands (if that's even true) but that is basically irrelevant. The DPRK has bee tunneling for decades. He has stuff hidden so deep they'll never find it. Kim is having his people work night and day to increase his military capacity. China and Russia have not cut him off with trade, even if they are pretending too. Use logic here: China/Russia want the buffer, and Kim is a grand chess board "player" who desires power. Kim might pretend to be coming into the fold but he's not a moron, he has plan B running simultaneously.
Why didn't Pompeo stab the fucker in the neck with his CIA spy Pen and end all this BS? He is a super duper CIA spy right? Is he not paid to kill people? That's what the CIA do isn't it? Kill people.
I think we just made our Korean version of Assad in Syria. In exchange for the US taking "custody" of their Nukes, Trump will keep Kim Juong Un in power and bring McDonalds and Starbucks to every corner in Peyong-yang...sure, this sounds good on paper but...
The bigger story is how Deep State media didn't know it had happened till now.
Q indicated that a meeting had occurred. In fact, unless it was some purposeful disinfo, a meeting occurred within Trump's Asia trip (November? )
No, the US military will be withdrawing from Korea. Maybe Japan too.
Imagine how much money we are going to save.
Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader, Warns Americans
1. Trump regime is one long series of shameless scandals, damn
2. Hawaii has too many people and should be culled
3. your empire is on a wet doom-slide - we watch in astonishment
4. you are a nation of childish wanderers, flipping from
hysteria to stupidity, and back again
Trump is a genius. Liberal heads EXPLODE!
Peace in Korea. No other President has come close, it took Trump to do it.
"Peace in Korea. No other President has come close, it took Trump to do it."
It hasn't happened yet dude....
And until it actually does , I wont believe it..
Have you already forgotten Trumps....
"I'm pulling outta Syria"
followed by BOOM !!
😒😒
No, not Japan. I'll bet dollars to doughnuts on that.
Gullible much? This is the same Trump who proclaimed a great relationship with Xi after eating some chocolate cake.
You are not qualified to comment on Chinese social norms.
Right. Just say u fail to paint him as a warmonger globalist when u proven wrong haha
Don't know why all the downvotes, I thought u made a salient point...
BTW... Trump hadn't the balls to go himself ???
😅😅😅
The tweeting warrior.... 😒
And just whene did your magic nigger go to NK?
It is good and I have been bashing Trump lately so if this goes through its an amazing achievement. Bush Clinton Obama all enabled and helped NK get nukes and Trump did the opposite so thats confirmation to me that this is the correct play assuming a deal is reached. The only thing I fear is that this will be an excuse to attack Iran now that trust has been built again.
Iran is a dead man walking.....it's not if,,,,but when.
If this is a success, Trumps big head will be run by his little one and they will back Iran into a corner.
We all know what happens when you back a rabid dog into a corner.
Yep, eventually the rabid dog ceases to exist.
I met with Kim Jong Un, too. Parties like his dad...
Fat boy went to school in Switzerland. There's no good uni's in China or Russia? He says lots of crazy things but will never mention the evil "chosenite capitalists" or nothing like that.
Him and his father were more then likely Chinese agents and NK is a proxy country to China the way Germany is a proxy for Israel. The only thing I fear, which is my greatest fear and what no one talks about, is that China may be another proxy of Israels.
I think Lord Rothschild has his tentacles completely wrapped around the west and half wrapped around the east. It's not a black and white type of situation: "is or isn't" a proxy. There are shades of grey that constantly shift. The power struggle continues.
I'm sure it was smooth as glass sand after a nuclear exchange.
White man speak with fork tongue.
Words like leaves in wind. They have no iron in them.
If our words have iron in them, does that mean I have to cut my palm? Because that shit is getting old.
i typically dont believe anything the government tells me. Trump also said he wanted a good relation with Russia, and well.....its kind of been the exact opposite of that...
I consider every news story a psyop.
1. Why are they telling us this, what is their underlying motive?
2. and why are the choosing to tell it to us at this particular time?
Every news story is attempt to direct the herd and control the mass psychology. People might call me nuts to think this way, but I'd call you nuts to not think this way. It's a dog eat dog world, don't be naive. By and large, words are a tool to hide the truth.
I agree. Anything they do now is desperation to keep the money and power flowing.
They care less about denuclearization or peace or any of us.
the people really calling the shots have bunkers: deep and well stocked. They'd be idiots not to.
The best way for North Korea to "denuclearize" would be to shoot off all its nuclear missiles at Washington D.C.,. That way, there would be no more nuclear warheads in North Korea to worry about, and North Korea would be doing the world a great favor by getting rid of war-like Washington D.C.,. It might even earn them the Noble Peace Prize.
"Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un"
So did Dennis Rodman. Who gives a shit.
leading from behind worked so well, didn't it?
the establishment types HATE the very "progress" they claim to own.
PREDICTION: pretty soon, we will get the left saying, "trump cozies up to Dictator" "trump sides with man who kills LGBTxyz"
ANYTHING to try to hurt the guy - even if it means harming American progress and peace.
Not the point. The guy is owned by China.
Just another bullshit diversion.
It's all been done before. Trump is doing nothing new. Just different.
How do you know others have not met with Kim but just didn't blather about it ?
The better America does, the more triggered they get.
tells you something.
Trump is a moron, get over it.
Yeah, ignore everything he has done and only focus on your idiot feelings!
You are a failed moron like a liberals and nevertrumpers. You are all losers lol. Get over your whinning
And they threw money at him and all is okay. Just like all the times before with he and his father.
for Kim to denuke, he's going to need TONS of US steel and infrastructure. etc. Boon for US, if we can get it done.
aah the warmonger left posts it's vile hate trumpism..but I detect the faint opening of eyes wide shut..a few months ago the progressive lice posting here had us at war in Korea ..cause Trump was a mad man ...now they say ..ain't no big thing ..peace has a chance..no big thing dennis rodman could a done it anytime..LOL ..that is why us Normals call you Progressive bolsheviks for what you are INSANE CLOWNS owned by the elite reptiles of the NWO..