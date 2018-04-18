Turkish Fighter Jets "Harass" Helicopter Of Greek PM Tsipras

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 07:45

Two Turkish fighter jets harassed the Chinook helicopter carrying Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the Greek Armed Forces Chief Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis as they were flying from the islet of Ro to Rhodes on Tuesday afternoon, Kathimerini reported.

The Turkish fighter jets, flying at an altitude of 10,000 feet, asked the Greek helicopter pilot, which at that moment was at 1,500 feet, to provide flight details, according to defense sources.

The pilot immediately informed the prime minister and the HNDGS Chief and alerted the Greek air force which dispatched two fighter jets, which approached the area at 20,000 feet.

Speaking earlier from the southeastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo earlier in the day, Tsipras said Greece will defend its principles “in any way it can… and will not cede an inch of territory,” in an apparent dig at recent provocations from Turkey.

“Our neighbors do not always behave in a manner befitting good neighbors,” he said at the inauguration of two desalination units on the island, noting however that he was sending Ankara “a message of cooperation and peaceful coexistence but also of determination.”

Following the confrontation, the Turkish aircraft retreated, which was a welcome development: many have sarcastically noted that with the world on edge geopolitically and in every other way, all it needs is the unexpected death of an Austrian archduke - or a Greek prime minister - to get the ball rolling.

Here it comes. WW3 WWE Style. 

The undercard: Turkey vs Greece & the Kurds in a handicap match. 

Midcard: Israel & Saudi Arabia vs. Iran & what's left of Syria in no holds barred nuclear holohoax tag team death match

Double main event EU vs Russia; China vs. USA!

If Trump had any brains, he would bomb the crap out of Turkey....  but then, bible prophecy must be fulfilled and the hell will be unleashed in a way that I wouldn't prefer.

I guess you haven't seen the memo.

The US military can only bomb-and not a well as in the 90's-has no real army.  What is their army our marooned in their military bases all over the world but afraid to venture out.

And, they can't even cox Arabs to do their work for them.

The Empire has crumbled, the US just has not recognised it yet.

Greeks would do well to allow the Russians to have a Naval and Air bases in Greece.  That is the only way to keep the Turks from taking their islands, or causing them trouble.  

I suggest when talking Greece think outside the box...not only we have proven that we can live without money or without good leaders and maintain our lifestyle in a land that you only dream of visiting...but we have existed from the beginning of time as a group of people using the same language and ideals.

We have been fighting the Turkman since 1441 and we still around although few hundrend meter away from him...watch and learn.

“the destruction of the Turkish Nation is a requirement of the law of nature and will contribute to the progress of civilization”.

"The more civilised so-called Caucasian races have beaten the Turkish hollow in the struggle for existence. Looking to the world at no very distant date, what an endless number of the lower races will have been eliminated by the higher civilised races throughout the world"
(“The Life and Letters of Charles Darwin”, by Francis Darwin, Vol.I, 1888. New York D. Appleton and Company, pp.285-286)