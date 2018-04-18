Turkish Stocks, Lira Surge After Erdogan Announces Early Elections

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 09:08

For the first time in party history, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for early elections on June 24, moving them forward by more than a year from their scheduled date.

As Bloomberg notes, Erdogan’s ruling party has never called early elections in the nearly 16 years it’s been in power, and had repeatedly rejected speculation that it’d call them this year.

Erdogan cited Syria and macro balances as factors for calling an early vote to eliminate uncertainties.

The election is set to transform the political system of the region’s largest economy, eliminating the prime minister job and centralizing power in the presidency.

Which for now, markets seem to like the news - presumably because it means that markets will not have to wait another year for the elections and this will minimize the risk of further deterioration in macro picture - as the Lira and Turkish stocks are rebounding...

currency Wed, 04/18/2018 - 09:21

Erdogan is a sick CORRUPT and evil leader. He thinks he is a Sultan trying to rebuild the sick Ottoman empire. He and his family and close associates are all corrupt making $$$ on oil and arms trade looting of northern Syria.

US and allies need to cut ties until a new leader is properly elected and the rational Turks take over and throw the corrupt Erdogan followers out.

Joe A Wed, 04/18/2018 - 09:34

Well, as Erdogan once said: "Democracy is like a train and when you get where you want, you get off". Or similar wording. Erdogan reached his destination. For now, because for sure he wants more. Like the revival of the Ottoman Empire.

Perhaps Putin can hack the elections....

21st.century Wed, 04/18/2018 - 09:41

watched the dawning Jinping Dynasty

watched putin become combination Tzar/ Chairman

watches the goat-fucking Mullahs-for-life

watches the goat-fucking cat-box "kings"

and.... consolidate power  too!

what a shame... Turkey under Erdogan in regression.

but hey, their "market" gives a thumbs up

LangleyPublicR… Wed, 04/18/2018 - 10:07

As nasty and unsound as Gomez Addams is, he is a slick politician. After these sham elections are over (still a state of emergency in Turkey after the fake, microwaved, artificial coup) he will have won 6 in a row and has completely taken over every institution in the country. 

 

He neutered the traditionally mighty military early on by posing as a pro-EU leader, under the guise of shifting power to the democratically elected government necessary for accession to Brussels. He took away their budget authority, special courts, and the recent coup has purged any Kemalists who were still around. 

 

As Gomez finally becomes President for life and has this enshrined, he'll take the country over the cliff - the only question is who will he back when the shit hits the fan... 