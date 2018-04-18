Uncharted Territory For Stock Valuations

Authored by Bryce Coward via Knowledge Leaders Capital blog,
Another month and another new high in equity valuations, at least relative to sales.
Indeed, the median company in our developed world index (which covers the top 85% of companies in each country) just achieved a price to sales ratio that eclipsed the 2000 peak.
There are of course fundamental reasons for this ranging from low interest rates to high profit margins, but the fact that valuations today exceed peak bubble valuations of 2000 is a tough nut to swallow for equity investors expecting to achieve an historically average 7% annual rate of return.
What’s more, unlike in 2000 when the median valuation was driven higher primarily by tech stocks, leaving plenty of “value” areas to flock to, valuations today are extended across the board, from staples, to industrials to tech to materials.
Save energy as the one sector without peak, or near peak valuations.
This scenario should put ever more importance on stock picking and risk management going forward.
Comments
In reply to Butttt by machiavellian-trader
In reply to Butttt by machiavellian-trader
In reply to Hey sheep .... but Netflix… by Disgruntled Goat
In reply to Hey sheep .... but Netflix… by Disgruntled Goat
All this toxic QE money printing from Central banks have caused massive distortions in the free market.
No way would zombie investments like Tesla, Bitcoin, or Deutsche Bank would survive without central bank's easy money policies.
The market distortion by the Fed and Central banks is what's uncharted.
In reply to Butttt by machiavellian-trader
A New Era of Permanent Prosperity
1. there is an abundant supply of easy money to take care of any contingencies
2. our economy is absolutely sound and will continue to grow
3. house and stock prices are cheap at current prices
4. Americans shall remain enthusiastic at their good fortune
5. our military enjoys victories on all fronts
In reply to Butttt by machiavellian-trader
P/S is not comparable since composition of index changes so much skewed now towards tech which in many cases are profitable.. P/S of 5 for a tech is different from that P/S of 2 of a utility.. AMZN has P/S of 4 and probably cheap
“Stock prices have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau,”
irving Fisher
It appears he was 89 years early in his prediction; or was he?
Tech had NO SALES in 1999, duh. No comparison.