The U.S. Has Only Admitted 11 Syrian Refugees This Year

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 21:20

Before the United States took military action against regime-targets in the wake of Syria's suspected chemical attack in Douma, President Trump justified the strikes by saying "this is about humanity, and it cannot be allowed to happen".

Despite those words, Statista's Niall McCarthy notes that questions are being raised about how committed the U.S. really is to Syria's civilians judging by its refugee intake so far this year.

According to State Department figures, the U.S. has only admitted 11 Syrian refugees so far in 2018.

Infographic: The U.S. Has Only Admitted 11 Syrian Refugees This Year | Statista

Towards the end of Obama's presidency in 2016, 15,479 Syrian refugees were resettled and that number fell sharply to 3,024 in 2017.

Last September, Trump capped annual U.S. refugee admissions at just 45,000, the lowest number requested by any president in over thirty years.

beepbop Keyser Thu, 04/19/2018 - 21:23 Permalink

True that. Wonder how many from Israhell made it in the US for the next 9/11.

“I want Netanyahu to begin telling the truth, what the involvement of Israel was in 9/11. Over 134 Mossad operatives were picked up on 9/11. The FBI picked them up [and] debriefed them." - Dr. Steve Pieczenik, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.

But, hey, they let them go because America is Israhell's slave.

So let's just blame it on the Muslims.

. . . _ _ _ . . . beepbop Thu, 04/19/2018 - 21:40 Permalink

I hope you all realize just how hypocritical it is to say that on the one hand Assad is such a monster that we have to bomb Syria and push for regime change because we care about Syrians so much, while on the other hand not allowing deserving refugees a place in the USA.

I do conceed that allowing them in NOW would be dangerous due to their country being in ruins.

tmosley bananas Thu, 04/19/2018 - 21:28 Permalink

Yes. We didn't accept German or Japanese refugees during WWII either.

Also, for every 1 refugee you can "help" by shipping them off to a foreign land with an incompatible culture, you can help 11 who stay near their home in a culture they understand and where they have at least some chance of success.

Mustafa Kemal ebworthen Thu, 04/19/2018 - 21:43 Permalink

"bananas said:  " Really? After destroying their country.""

Yes, after destroying their country. Then you get responses like

"thats 11 too many"

Its for the humanity.

I know its a tangle, but there are consequences. Of course, I also know that we think we are exceptional in that there are no consequences to our actions. Soon, they will come home to roost. It is called Karma

Most that I know would be happy to be deported back home, to your glee, if only we would stop bombing. Got anything to say about that? 

 

Mustafa Kemal lester1 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 21:47 Permalink

"Good job Mr President !!"

Are we MAGA? I dont think so. If keeping these darkies out that is simple, but it wont solve the problem that the middle class is being destroyed.

I voted for no more invasions and support for neocon program.

Not so good, mr president.

We dont need more destruction in ME, we need to get out.  If we did, we wouldnt have a refugee crisis.

 

. . . _ _ _ . . . Thu, 04/19/2018 - 21:28 Permalink

Out of the 20,000+ Syrian refugees, how many have committed terrorist acts in the USA?

Having asked that, now that their country is rubble, it might be a good idea not to let any more in.

Dumpster Elite Thu, 04/19/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

We should be taking them ALL in, from everywhere! After all, the Statue of Liberty says, "Give us your illiterate, your diseased, your people yearning to end the Western Way of life, and establish an Islamic Caliphate. She lights her lamp unto a land of free shit."

rejected Thu, 04/19/2018 - 21:54 Permalink

I'm sure the Brits, French, Germans and especially the Swedes will be most happy to accept the US portion. 

Europeons say they are more civilized than Americans so the Syrians would probably prefer associating with them. 

Win Win.... 