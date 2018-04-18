The U.S. Has Only Admitted 11 Syrian Refugees This Year

Before the United States took military action against regime-targets in the wake of Syria's suspected chemical attack in Douma, President Trump justified the strikes by saying "this is about humanity, and it cannot be allowed to happen".
Despite those words, Statista's Niall McCarthy notes that questions are being raised about how committed the U.S. really is to Syria's civilians judging by its refugee intake so far this year.
According to State Department figures, the U.S. has only admitted 11 Syrian refugees so far in 2018.
You will find more infographics at Statista
Towards the end of Obama's presidency in 2016, 15,479 Syrian refugees were resettled and that number fell sharply to 3,024 in 2017.
Last September, Trump capped annual U.S. refugee admissions at just 45,000, the lowest number requested by any president in over thirty years.
Comments
that’s 11 too many
Really? After destroying their country.
In reply to that’s 11 too many by RafterManFMJ
Go talk to Netanyahoo, he's the one calling the shots in the ME...
In reply to Really? After destroying… by bananas
True that. Wonder how many from Israhell made it in the US for the next 9/11.
“I want Netanyahu to begin telling the truth, what the involvement of Israel was in 9/11. Over 134 Mossad operatives were picked up on 9/11. The FBI picked them up [and] debriefed them." - Dr. Steve Pieczenik, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.
But, hey, they let them go because America is Israhell's slave.
So let's just blame it on the Muslims.
In reply to Go talk to Nethanyahoo, he's… by Keyser
I hope you all realize just how hypocritical it is to say that on the one hand Assad is such a monster that we have to bomb Syria and push for regime change because we care about Syrians so much, while on the other hand not allowing deserving refugees a place in the USA.
I do conceed that allowing them in NOW would be dangerous due to their country being in ruins.
In reply to True that. WOnder how many… by beepbop
As you correctly point out, there is great risk in importing your victims into your home while expecting anything but their desire for revenge.
We have constructed a shit storm and we better hope building a wall does the trick because the first liberal on the oval office will eliminate any hint of a border or national identity.
In reply to I hope you all realize just… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Agree. Let’s hope that the process allows non-threats in. The fact it’s only eleven says they are being checked out thoroughly? But hey, legit refugees are what we are all about. In the old days anyway.
In reply to I hope you all realize just… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
He must be from Israhell, or one of those dual citizens.
In reply to Really? After destroying… by bananas
While I am decidedly NOT in favor of importing Islamics, I do regretfully agree we owe SOME Syrians something since we were so instrumental in destroying their country. Air fare to Brazil maybe. Or maybe Russia. Russia loves Syria. Well their ports anyway.
In reply to Really? After destroying… by bananas
Plenty of Christians in Syria. Assad, an Alawite is the only thing keeping Christians alive in Syria.
In reply to While I am decidedly NOT in… by consider me gone
Yes. We didn't accept German or Japanese refugees during WWII either.
Also, for every 1 refugee you can "help" by shipping them off to a foreign land with an incompatible culture, you can help 11 who stay near their home in a culture they understand and where they have at least some chance of success.
In reply to Really? After destroying… by bananas
The US leaders allowed the US to be flooded with kikes right before, during, and after WW2. Once those kikes attained power in the 1960’s, things really started to go downhill for American society, and America’s foreign policy became an “Israel First” foreign policy.
In reply to Yes. We didn't accept German… by tmosley
bananas said: " Really? After destroying their country."
How many Syrian refugees are eating out of your fridge and crapping in your toilets?
Get back to me when the answer is > 1.
In reply to Really? After destroying… by bananas
How many can I take in if they're not letting them in?
The REAL problem is not that really. It's your HATRED of anything foreign as if you or your ancestors were never immigrants.
You are a sad excuse for a human. No wonder your logic is flawed.
In reply to How many Syrian refugees are… by ebworthen
"bananas said: " Really? After destroying their country.""
Yes, after destroying their country. Then you get responses like
"thats 11 too many"
Its for the humanity.
I know its a tangle, but there are consequences. Of course, I also know that we think we are exceptional in that there are no consequences to our actions. Soon, they will come home to roost. It is called Karma
Most that I know would be happy to be deported back home, to your glee, if only we would stop bombing. Got anything to say about that?
In reply to How many Syrian refugees are… by ebworthen
Don't take them in, kick the jihadi's out of Syria and support the suit wearing Christian protecting Assad.
What happens when we overthrow a M.E. nation? The jihadi's take over and kill Christians, Jews, and moderate Muslims.
In reply to that’s 11 too many by RafterManFMJ
Wondering how many Syrian refugees the Saudis took in...
In reply to Don't take them in, kick out… by ebworthen
Less then 11.
In reply to Wondering how many Syrian… by sixsigma cygnu…
Thats what I voted for. No refugees!!
Good job Mr President !!
In reply to that’s 11 too many by RafterManFMJ
"Good job Mr President !!"
Are we MAGA? I dont think so. If keeping these darkies out that is simple, but it wont solve the problem that the middle class is being destroyed.
I voted for no more invasions and support for neocon program.
Not so good, mr president.
We dont need more destruction in ME, we need to get out. If we did, we wouldnt have a refugee crisis.
In reply to Thats what I voted for. No… by lester1
There are at least 2000 illegal U.S. immigrants in Syria and probably many more than that. All of these illegal U.S. immigrants are armed and have murdered hundreds, maybe thousands of Syrians. So you have no right, none at all, to complain about any Syrian immigrants to the U.S. .
In reply to that’s 11 too many by RafterManFMJ
Racism!
/S
That is 11 too many and any one's previously admitted need to GTFO as well!
how many did we get rid of? more than 11 I hope
Good. Maybe they are going to Europe. Or staying home. Or maybe they should apply to live in KSA. Why would they want to come here? Keep ragheads with ragheads.
They shouldn’t be coming here.
they should be eating their Wheaties, getting in some cardio, some range time...
and preparing to Blitzkrieg the Golan...and beyond
In reply to Good. Maybe they are going… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
11 too many.
Winning
Out of the 20,000+ Syrian refugees, how many have committed terrorist acts in the USA?
Having asked that, now that their country is rubble, it might be a good idea not to let any more in.
I would be much happier to read how we are sending the ones who got in under obama back to their muslim hell hole.
How come we can't accept 45,000 white South African farmers instead? ...Monsanto?
Because the USA is dedicated to the destruction of the White race and all of it's cultures - brought to you since 1865 with the original SJW's. We didn't kill enough.
In reply to How come we can't accept 45… by Oldguy05
After all the criticism Trump endured for destroying chemical weapons I don’t think we will see many Syrian refugees.
11 too many - send them to Germany, their new home with Muti Merkel.
We should be taking them ALL in, from everywhere! After all, the Statue of Liberty says, "Give us your illiterate, your diseased, your people yearning to end the Western Way of life, and establish an Islamic Caliphate. She lights her lamp unto a land of free shit."
I'm sure the Brits, French, Germans and especially the Swedes will be most happy to accept the US portion.
Europeons say they are more civilized than Americans so the Syrians would probably prefer associating with them.
Win Win....
America is for Americans, not it's victims.