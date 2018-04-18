US Launches Anti-Dumping Probe Into Steel Wheels From China

The tit-for-tat trade spat between the US and China continued late Tuesday when the US revealed that it is starting a new investigation into whether steel wheels produced in China are illegally dumped in the US - an investigation that's being carried out at the behest of Accuride and Maxion Wheels, two US vehicle components suppliers, Reuters reported.
In addition to the investigation, the Department of Commerce also revealed on Tuesday that producers of common alloy aluminum sheet imported from China enjoy anticompetitive state subsidies as high as 113.3%, based on findings from an investigation launched in November.
The news comes a day after China's Ministry of Commerce announced that it would impose a massive 178.6% anti-dumping tariff on imported sorghum, a grain used to feed Chinese pigs and other livestock, which in turn was in response to the US banning exports to Chinese telecom giant ZTE.
The two companies initially petitioned the Department of Commerce and the US International Trade Commission earlier this month, according to Tire Business - a trade publication that covers the tire production and other segments of the auto parts industry.
The petition to the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) covers certain road-going hub- and stud-piloted steel wheels with rim diameters of 22.5 and 24.5 inches designed principally for use on Class 6, 7 and 8 commercial vehicles.
U.S. trade data show the value of "steel wheel products" imports last year as $420 million.
The petition excludes wheels for tube-type tires and wheels intended primarily for off-road use.
For the Department of Commerce to take action, the ITC must determine that there is a reasonable indication that US industry is materially injured or threatened with material injury by the anti-competitive imports. It can also determine that the development of a US industry has been hampered by the alleged dumping, which floods the market with products sold for less than they cost to produce.
The ITC, acting on a petition from Accuride and Hayes Lemmerz, investigated the same product category in 2012 but found that imports of steel truck wheels from China did not materially injure or threaten U.S. manufacturers.
The petitioners allege antidumping margins of 11.3% to 231.7% and countervailing duty margins of up to 77.3%.
As Tire Business explains, Accuride, based in Evansville, Indiana, is active in three business areas: Medium- and heavy-duty steel and aluminum wheels; medium- and heavy-duty vehicle brake drums, disc wheel hubs, spoke wheels and rotors, and wheel-end solutions. Maxion, based in Novi, Mich., is a global supplier of light- and heavy-duty steel and aluminum wheels under the Hayes-Lemmerz, Fumagalli and Maxion brands.
Comments
The U.S. should launch an anti-dumping probe into dollars from the FED. operation grab-you-by-the-ballz-and-twist
It's official: the wheels are coming off the US economy.
In reply to The U.S. should launch a… by DingleBarryObummer
Well, at least we don't have to put up with the putrid smell of rotting pigs in our rivers ;-)
In reply to It's official: the wheels… by Shemp 4 Victory
but the illusion is getting out of control
In reply to Well, at least we don't have… by nmewn
Yes, those dollars are all illusory. As long as people believe in them, they're real. But once reality snaps its fingers, the world will awaken and the banksters' wealth will evaporate instantly.
In reply to but the illusion is getting… by 1 Alabama
I was thinking it was about how long it takes you to get rid of ring around the collar.
In reply to The thing about those… by HopefulCynical
Somehow that is very much something, a very mattering bit.
In reply to Well, at least we don't have… by nmewn
A very mattering bit blobbing up.
In reply to Well, at least we don't… by Shemp 4 Victory
*yet*........but just remember that America is committed to importing vibrant diversity from the turd world
In reply to Well, at least we don't have… by nmewn
and look at that, pulls out a smoking gun2
In reply to The U.S. should launch a… by DingleBarryObummer
The largest importer and exports of all the biggest trading goods:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-the-top-importers-and-exporte…
This is what they're worried about instead of $220 trillion in debt, a 540% increase in the monetary base since 2000, a $700 billion military budget, massive deficits, or an illegal criminal FED.
Ok.
LOL the world has lost its damn mind
QE ∞
In reply to This is what they're worried… by BraceforImpact
QE has been like the economy's version of "Weekend at Bernie's." The fucking thing died a long time ago, enough with the puppet show!
In reply to QE ∞ by DingleBarryObummer
no it hasnt, "IN DEBT WE TRUST"
In reply to This is what they're worried… by BraceforImpact
What's a good play when the world has lost his mind?
https://gun.deals/
In reply to This is what they're worried… by BraceforImpact
It ain't cheap to save the world.
In reply to This is what they're worried… by BraceforImpact
$9 trillion in trade deficits for the last 15 years has consequences... one can ignore actions, or lack of actions by a corrupt federal government to address trade deficits, but one cannot ignore the consequences ... and public debt skyrocketing IS one of those consequences
In reply to This is what they're worried… by BraceforImpact
Emperor Xi, your hair is on fire ;-)
At least he has real hair.
In reply to Emperor Xi, your hair is on… by nmewn
Trumptard Biscuit.
hey as long as its all oem, its all good right.
This all seems a case of squabbling over the deck chairs on the Titanic. Unless the debt burden is removed, noone is going to be buying anything.
RIP Discount Tires.
you are insane, the cat next door is having moore than one
In reply to I needed a Sunkist from the… by Alexander De Large
Real men don't need chasers
In reply to I needed a Sunkist from the… by Alexander De Large
What will the corrupt union dock boys do in LA once the wheels come off?
I think I'll pass on opening a new wheel factory - one of you guys can get rich selling wheels to F.
It’s not like Japanese dumping of memory chips into US markets in the 80s had any effect .... except you can’t find memory chips made by anyone other than the Japanese companies anymore
This trade war is getting stupid beyond belief.