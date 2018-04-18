US Told Russian Embassy No New Sanctions Are Coming

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:46

The blossoming feud between Trump top economic advisor Larry Kudlow and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley over whether Haley experienced a moment of "momentary confusion" when she revealed that the US was planning more Russia sanctions may finally be put to rest.

That is, if a Bloomberg report about a notification delivered to Russia's US embassy is accurate.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Foreign Ministry official told BBG that a US official had notified the embassy that no sanctions would be forthcoming, contradicting Haley's comments from Sunday but affirming a Washington Post report the following day.

On Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters that "additional sanctions are under consideration" though he added that Haley had "got ahead of the curve" by discussing them publicly.

Of course, the US imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian tycoons and companies earlier this month in what were the most punitive measures since the US first slapped economic penalties on Russia four years ago over the Ukrainian conflict.

One of Russia’s most powerful businessmen, billionaire Oleg Deripaska, was hit hardest and shares of his aluminum giant Rusal have plunged about 70% in Hong Kong since the US effectively cut the company off from the dollar system.

Back in the US, conflicting signals from Washington have sent markets gyrating in recent days. When official Russian news agencies reported the US notification early Wednesday, the ruble went from being the worst performing emerging-market currency to the best in the first hour of Moscow trading.

Moscow is also planning to sell bonds this week after axing a planned auction last week, the first time Russia has cancelled a debt auction since 2015.

Still Russian lawmakers maintained early Wednesday that, should sanctions come down, Russia's response would be "precise".

Meanwhile, Talking Points Memo reported Wednesday that Kudlow has called Haley to apologize for his insensitive comments. Haley famously fired back "with all due respect, I don't get confused," in response to the call-out.

 

 

Pandelis Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

Bolton said that?  Who is "US" ?

 

Kudlow is upper the foodchain than Haley ... is she an indian american or smt?  no offense to indians but common some mulato immigrants are not going to decide on foreign policy ...

macholatte BaBaBouy Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

 

That is, if a Bloomberg report about a notification delivered to Russia's US embassy is accurate.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Foreign Ministry official told BBG that a US official had notified the embassy that no sanctions would be forthcoming, contradicting Haley's comments from Sunday but affirming a Washington Post report the following day.

 

Is this just more Click-Bait?

no evidence that anybody told anybody anything and starting off with questioning the accuracy of your source is some real garbage reporting.

WTF?
The ZH rumor mill is alive and well.

 

fx Brazen Heist Wed, 04/18/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

Nobody in Russia can and will trust anything that comes out of D.C. Too many lies in the past, broken promises, reneged deals.

Russia will continue to prepare for the worst. If Trump/Kudlow/haley/Bolton think they are smart enough to fool Putin, then they are in for a surprise. Putin has learnt the lesson well. He DID trust the West way too much in the beginning. Regretted it, publicly. Not going to repeat that mistake, ever.

Thom Paine Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

The US as no unified geopolitics, just geo-favours for its various masters.  The only consistency is pointless wars and bombings for no gain, except for MIC.

Making Russia a 'new' foe whilst trying to encircle and contain China is probably the most stupid strategic thinking to come from neocon world haters.

So now China and Russia are new BFF in every respect - economic and militarily.

So if America had one thing it never ever wanted to see - it would have been a strong militarily united China-Russia.

 

The US has no plan, no goal, it is make it up as you go along - or its pay for play.  Pay us and we will kill and bomb wherever.

Brazen Heist Thom Paine Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:02 Permalink

The imperialist cretins are "winging it". Its all about preserving the image of being top dog and desperately holding down any other country from advancing too much so as not to become a "threat" to a bunch of wrinkled up monopoly men and their racket.

The empire has become a cancer on the world, and past its expiry date as a force for good in the world.

Its time to wind back the beast and cut it down to size. Think of the children!

Squid Viscous Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

jezus fucking christ, these are two of the worst scumbags on the planet, Nimrata how much $ can i take from AIPAC,

and Larry "goldilocks" (circa 2007) gay coke fiend, i can't believe these two fucking clowns are in any administration above local truancy officer/ dog catcher

Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

"YES"!...

NO new sanctions are coming... But potentially more kinetic action (https://southfront.org/us-threatens-to-use-force-against-russia-strike-…) in that neighborhood because they and the House of Zion in "Jerusalem" are pissed as hell that the Russian "shit" (https://southfront.org/us-led-strikes-on-syria-pr-victory-or-decisive-f…) is kicking proverbial ass and taking names against U.S. MIC "hardware"!... Not to mention the $1,000 trillion ton elephant in the room that will only hasten those kinetic events (https://www.rt.com/business/424367-russia-dumps-us-treasuries/)

I think we need to put the DOOMSDAY CLOCK one second before midnight at this juncture!!!

Son of Captain Nemo Blankone Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:08 Permalink

Hope you are right brotha!

I still believe the money changers have a self-fulfilling suicide wish if they don't get their own way... Even though they are WORTH $200 trillion in unfunded liability debt and counting!...

Can't stay in all the countries they occupy and fight a World War with the PRC and Russian Federation at the same time in order to PAY THE BILLS!!!

Blankone Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:35 Permalink

I have no firm idea which is their actual intention. Just that, more than ever, you cannot plan based upon the direction of the week.

I doubt they have a suicide wish, but a homicide wish, for us. When the dollar does crash, could be many years from now, they will have a plan (already do) to make profits. Same for the massive debt, you can see how the citizens (govt) have as a pattern been made the backer of debt. Re Greece where bank debt was made into govt/citizens debt and then used to make govt infrastructure/utilities/entities collateral upon default. For closer to home example, the US govt is the backer of most student loans and mortgages even when profits are private and I believe the US govt (citizens) are now the backers of the massive derivatives exposure while the profits are private.

Then again, I consider it a real possibility that Russia (at least the oligarch's) is party to the overall plan with the fighting being about size of the pie when the collapse of the dollar occurs. Or maybe the Russian oligarch's are outside the circle and their own mafia.

Regardless, I believe when the collapse happens the pain will be ours and they will swoop up public assets and make us renters in what was once our ancestors country. Or they will try to. Even if the US devolves into a 3rd world shit hole.

Son of Captain Nemo Blankone Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

Put yourself in Washington's shoes at this point... Only if you are a psychopath of course!...

Distractions leading up to starting another World War?... Or facing the wholesale vandalism, looting and destruction of the institutions and the people in them that made this possible by the social security/welfare club at home that will very shortly be looking at an empty wallet because the "Nanny" can't deliver the goods any more in the "robbing Peter to pay Paul" enterprise that kept them from thinking for themselves?...

Decisions... Decisions...

Son of Captain Nemo Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:51 Permalink

P.S.

Speaking of "Exhbit A" (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-18/blankfein-central-banks-all-a…)

This motherfucker hiding behind a beard should be skinned alive along with the Federal Reserve Chairman and U.S. Treasury Secretary...

Then gutted with their head(s) placed on the end of stick for a "posterity tour" on WHAT NEVER TO DO IN THE FUTURE!

el buitre Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

Like Putin didn't see this coming.  The smartest money in the room is probably carefully watching Rusal to buy into it at the bottom.  CIPS will be geared up this coming month.  China will have Russia's back.  They either will, as Franklin said, hang together or hang separately.  The sanctions against Russia remind me of Ali's rope-a-dope which resulted in a TKO against Foreman who had exhausted himself with ineffective punches.  At the start of the fight, many boxing professional viewers were afraid that Foreman would kill Ali before their eyes in the ring.  Didn't turn out that way though.

CashMcCall el buitre Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

Between Sanctions and Trade wars Trump is getting annihilated. China's proposed sanctions have already destroyed US Ag futures markets and the Poor old US Farmer. Trump NY City slicker was going to show the country how to do Agriculture. Then Russian sanctions have resulted in a wheat bumper crop and rise in oil prices. All good for Russia. 

The steel and alum tariffs have backfired. Prices up demand Way down. Nice work Trump you bonehead. Meanwhile slurper ABE is at mar o lago where trump syphons off $10 million a month from Taxpayers to beg Trump to "allow" Japan to buy Russian Aluminum. Boo Hoo hooo. Align yourself with a jerk like Trump and you get kicked in the backside ABE. 

 

Russia and China are playing Rope-a-dope with the orange idiot. 

 

JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

Dr Fredericks............The mental facility to detect conspiracies and betrayal are the same qualities most likely to corrode natural judgment. Everything that seems clear is bent. And everything that seems bent is clear. Trapped in reflections, you must learn to recognize when a lie masquerades as the truth, and then deal with it efficiently, dispassionately.

roadhazard Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:02 Permalink

Who's in charge here... nobody. If I were Haley I would say adiós and head for St Johns Island. People who let Trump make them look like fools more than once ...

Pliskin Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:24 Permalink

but, but, but trump appointed her, so she must be a genius too!

draining the swamp, right?

Get down on your knees and suck deep on that AIPAC cock, americans!

You know you love it!

Pliskin Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

Paging Mnewn, Yomutti, Shadewell, Bill of Rights, Ih8Obama or whatever pseudonym you're going by today, your fanbase needs answers?????