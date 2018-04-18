US Told Russian Embassy No New Sanctions Are Coming

The blossoming feud between Trump top economic advisor Larry Kudlow and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley over whether Haley experienced a moment of "momentary confusion" when she revealed that the US was planning more Russia sanctions may finally be put to rest.
That is, if a Bloomberg report about a notification delivered to Russia's US embassy is accurate.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Foreign Ministry official told BBG that a US official had notified the embassy that no sanctions would be forthcoming, contradicting Haley's comments from Sunday but affirming a Washington Post report the following day.
On Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters that "additional sanctions are under consideration" though he added that Haley had "got ahead of the curve" by discussing them publicly.
Of course, the US imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian tycoons and companies earlier this month in what were the most punitive measures since the US first slapped economic penalties on Russia four years ago over the Ukrainian conflict.
One of Russia’s most powerful businessmen, billionaire Oleg Deripaska, was hit hardest and shares of his aluminum giant Rusal have plunged about 70% in Hong Kong since the US effectively cut the company off from the dollar system.
Back in the US, conflicting signals from Washington have sent markets gyrating in recent days. When official Russian news agencies reported the US notification early Wednesday, the ruble went from being the worst performing emerging-market currency to the best in the first hour of Moscow trading.
Moscow is also planning to sell bonds this week after axing a planned auction last week, the first time Russia has cancelled a debt auction since 2015.
Still Russian lawmakers maintained early Wednesday that, should sanctions come down, Russia's response would be "precise".
Meanwhile, Talking Points Memo reported Wednesday that Kudlow has called Haley to apologize for his insensitive comments. Haley famously fired back "with all due respect, I don't get confused," in response to the call-out.
Comments
Bolton said that? Who is "US" ?
Kudlow is upper the foodchain than Haley ... is she an indian american or smt? no offense to indians but common some mulato immigrants are not going to decide on foreign policy ...
A (dangerous) Soap Opera ...
In reply to Boloton by Pandelis
That is, if a Bloomberg report about a notification delivered to Russia's US embassy is accurate.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Foreign Ministry official told BBG that a US official had notified the embassy that no sanctions would be forthcoming, contradicting Haley's comments from Sunday but affirming a Washington Post report the following day.
Is this just more Click-Bait?
no evidence that anybody told anybody anything and starting off with questioning the accuracy of your source is some real garbage reporting.
WTF?
The ZH rumor mill is alive and well.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
more us sanctions = pain for boeing and less mic rocket engines.
In reply to That is, if a Bloomberg… by macholatte
Haley is an unhinged warmonger - aka, a neocon.
In reply to more us sanctions = pain for… by 07564111
Gentlemen, the time has come to eat more bacon. The assholes in dc are going to get us wasted, we may as well go out with fucked up arteries and a smile.
In reply to Haley is an unhinged… by HopefulCynical
Why not turn (((them))) into bacon?
In reply to Gentlemen, the time has come… by bigkahuna
Nobody in Russia can and will trust anything that comes out of D.C. Too many lies in the past, broken promises, reneged deals.
Russia will continue to prepare for the worst. If Trump/Kudlow/haley/Bolton think they are smart enough to fool Putin, then they are in for a surprise. Putin has learnt the lesson well. He DID trust the West way too much in the beginning. Regretted it, publicly. Not going to repeat that mistake, ever.
In reply to Why not turn (((them))) into… by Brazen Heist
Please excuse yourself after that brain belch . . .
In reply to Boloton by Pandelis
When Samantha Power was done I foolishly thought that we'd seen the worst. However Haley is 10X the satanic hooker I ever thought possible.
In reply to Boloton by Pandelis
Yes, Haley might fuck all of us.
In reply to When Samantha Power was done… by Canadian Dirtlump
Oligarch is win!
American Oligarch is flip flop again and is look at shoe...
Sorry Boris, my Russian language skills are horrible.
Try again...
Американский олигарх снова флип-флоп и смотрит на ботинок
In reply to Oligarch is win! by Boris Alatovkrap
I'm dissapoint and not exciting at all !
In reply to Oligarch is win! by Boris Alatovkrap
More lies from pathological liars
can they have a meeting and make coherent and consistent plan? Is the plan really to be confusing and make themselves look inept? If so, then good job, #winning.
Is the plan really to be confusing and make themselves look inept?
Hey man don't you know . . . trust POTUS! It's 3D chess! Trust the plan!!
You know what I say to all that?? Bullshit.
In reply to can they have a meeting and… by DingleBarryObummer
Bibi thinks for her, so I suppose he probably gets confused for her.
when you are a sociopathic narcissist you can't get confused because you are always right.
In reply to "with all due respect, I don… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Yes, Nikki is obviously Nutsyahoo's muppet as is the maniacal mustache. The only real question is which orifice he has his hand up.
In reply to "with all due respect, I don… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Kudlow should have offered Haley some coke, she needs all the help she can get ;-)
Larry did not have a 'coke problem' per se. He just liked the smell of cocaine.
In reply to Kudlow should have offered… by RagaMuffin
Larry is no Austan Goolesbee for sure...bless his heart
In reply to Larry did not have a 'coke… by Cautiously Pes…
this is NOTHING more than another attempt to game the markets.............NOTHING MORE!
Love you long time...
The US as no unified geopolitics, just geo-favours for its various masters. The only consistency is pointless wars and bombings for no gain, except for MIC.
Making Russia a 'new' foe whilst trying to encircle and contain China is probably the most stupid strategic thinking to come from neocon world haters.
So now China and Russia are new BFF in every respect - economic and militarily.
So if America had one thing it never ever wanted to see - it would have been a strong militarily united China-Russia.
The US has no plan, no goal, it is make it up as you go along - or its pay for play. Pay us and we will kill and bomb wherever.
The imperialist cretins are "winging it". Its all about preserving the image of being top dog and desperately holding down any other country from advancing too much so as not to become a "threat" to a bunch of wrinkled up monopoly men and their racket.
The empire has become a cancer on the world, and past its expiry date as a force for good in the world.
Its time to wind back the beast and cut it down to size. Think of the children!
In reply to The US as no unified… by Thom Paine
jezus fucking christ, these are two of the worst scumbags on the planet, Nimrata how much $ can i take from AIPAC,
and Larry "goldilocks" (circa 2007) gay coke fiend, i can't believe these two fucking clowns are in any administration above local truancy officer/ dog catcher
Don't forget Bolton and Pompeo are in the mix too. That's the CIA running Dept of State and the Neocons advising on security matters.
I'm expecting Dick Cheney to make a comeback for a cameo role at some point.
In reply to jezus fucking christ, these… by Squid Viscous
"YES"!...
NO new sanctions are coming... But potentially more kinetic action (https://southfront.org/us-threatens-to-use-force-against-russia-strike-…) in that neighborhood because they and the House of Zion in "Jerusalem" are pissed as hell that the Russian "shit" (https://southfront.org/us-led-strikes-on-syria-pr-victory-or-decisive-f…) is kicking proverbial ass and taking names against U.S. MIC "hardware"!... Not to mention the $1,000 trillion ton elephant in the room that will only hasten those kinetic events (https://www.rt.com/business/424367-russia-dumps-us-treasuries/)
I think we need to put the DOOMSDAY CLOCK one second before midnight at this juncture!!!
You still take anything the Trump admin says at face value? It must be tiring to have to flip with every one of their flops.
In reply to "YES"!... NO new sanctions… by Son of Captain Nemo
Hope you are right brotha!
I still believe the money changers have a self-fulfilling suicide wish if they don't get their own way... Even though they are WORTH $200 trillion in unfunded liability debt and counting!...
Can't stay in all the countries they occupy and fight a World War with the PRC and Russian Federation at the same time in order to PAY THE BILLS!!!
In reply to You still take anything the… by Blankone
I have no firm idea which is their actual intention. Just that, more than ever, you cannot plan based upon the direction of the week.
I doubt they have a suicide wish, but a homicide wish, for us. When the dollar does crash, could be many years from now, they will have a plan (already do) to make profits. Same for the massive debt, you can see how the citizens (govt) have as a pattern been made the backer of debt. Re Greece where bank debt was made into govt/citizens debt and then used to make govt infrastructure/utilities/entities collateral upon default. For closer to home example, the US govt is the backer of most student loans and mortgages even when profits are private and I believe the US govt (citizens) are now the backers of the massive derivatives exposure while the profits are private.
Then again, I consider it a real possibility that Russia (at least the oligarch's) is party to the overall plan with the fighting being about size of the pie when the collapse of the dollar occurs. Or maybe the Russian oligarch's are outside the circle and their own mafia.
Regardless, I believe when the collapse happens the pain will be ours and they will swoop up public assets and make us renters in what was once our ancestors country. Or they will try to. Even if the US devolves into a 3rd world shit hole.
In reply to Hope you are right brotha! I… by Son of Captain Nemo
Put yourself in Washington's shoes at this point... Only if you are a psychopath of course!...
Distractions leading up to starting another World War?... Or facing the wholesale vandalism, looting and destruction of the institutions and the people in them that made this possible by the social security/welfare club at home that will very shortly be looking at an empty wallet because the "Nanny" can't deliver the goods any more in the "robbing Peter to pay Paul" enterprise that kept them from thinking for themselves?...
Decisions... Decisions...
In reply to I have no firm idea which is… by Blankone
P.S.
Speaking of "Exhbit A" (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-18/blankfein-central-banks-all-a…)
This motherfucker hiding behind a beard should be skinned alive along with the Federal Reserve Chairman and U.S. Treasury Secretary...
Then gutted with their head(s) placed on the end of stick for a "posterity tour" on WHAT NEVER TO DO IN THE FUTURE!
In reply to Put yourself in Washington's… by Son of Captain Nemo
The welfare state re: The Pentagram, Israeli Pharisees and central banks.
In reply to Put yourself in Washington's… by Son of Captain Nemo
Like Putin didn't see this coming. The smartest money in the room is probably carefully watching Rusal to buy into it at the bottom. CIPS will be geared up this coming month. China will have Russia's back. They either will, as Franklin said, hang together or hang separately. The sanctions against Russia remind me of Ali's rope-a-dope which resulted in a TKO against Foreman who had exhausted himself with ineffective punches. At the start of the fight, many boxing professional viewers were afraid that Foreman would kill Ali before their eyes in the ring. Didn't turn out that way though.
Between Sanctions and Trade wars Trump is getting annihilated. China's proposed sanctions have already destroyed US Ag futures markets and the Poor old US Farmer. Trump NY City slicker was going to show the country how to do Agriculture. Then Russian sanctions have resulted in a wheat bumper crop and rise in oil prices. All good for Russia.
The steel and alum tariffs have backfired. Prices up demand Way down. Nice work Trump you bonehead. Meanwhile slurper ABE is at mar o lago where trump syphons off $10 million a month from Taxpayers to beg Trump to "allow" Japan to buy Russian Aluminum. Boo Hoo hooo. Align yourself with a jerk like Trump and you get kicked in the backside ABE.
Russia and China are playing Rope-a-dope with the orange idiot.
In reply to Like Putin didn't see this… by el buitre
Dr Fredericks............The mental facility to detect conspiracies and betrayal are the same qualities most likely to corrode natural judgment. Everything that seems clear is bent. And everything that seems bent is clear. Trapped in reflections, you must learn to recognize when a lie masquerades as the truth, and then deal with it efficiently, dispassionately.
Who's in charge here... nobody. If I were Haley I would say adiós and head for St Johns Island. People who let Trump make them look like fools more than once ...
Ex-waffle waitress with penis envy feigning tough guy needs no help embarrassing herself as she does just fine on her own.
If she leaves they'll replace her with an equally implacable cunt who wishes she had a dick, just like her predecessor.
In reply to Who's in charge here… by roadhazard
Waflle shop waitress, Nikki Hairy, now UN rep. of Israel colony, got it backwards. Putin could not care less about her sanctions.
Nikki Haley your globalist ass should be fired. Just remember Nikki we are all watching.
Sounds like Kudlow is now running the "Waffle House". Nikki's waitress performance is under "review".
She was out shitting in front of the U.N building, she said she was gonna' fire trump!
True story!
Hey, c'mon, she's sucked far more AIPAC cock than trump, only just!!
In reply to Sounds like Kudlow is now… by LiberateUS
She's a twat who wishes she had a cock and balls between her legs instead of just inside her mouth.
In reply to She was out shitting in… by Pliskin
but, but, but trump appointed her, so she must be a genius too!
draining the swamp, right?
Get down on your knees and suck deep on that AIPAC cock, americans!
You know you love it!
Paging Mnewn, Yomutti, Shadewell, Bill of Rights, Ih8Obama or whatever pseudonym you're going by today, your fanbase needs answers?????
No sanctions against Russia are coming, promise.
We will withdraw our troops out off Syria, promise.
I promise I won't come in your mouth
New sanctions can come if Trump has heartburn. Russia should be wary about any statement from the US.