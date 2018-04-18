Visualizing The Multi-Billion Dollar Industry That Makes Its Living From Your Data

In the ocean ecosystem, plankton is the raw material that fuels an entire food chain. These tiny organisms on their own aren’t that remarkable, but en masse, they have a huge impact on the world.
Here on dry land, Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley notes that the massive volume of content and meta data we produce fuels a marketing research industry that is worth nearly $50 billion.
Every instant message, page click, and step you take now produces a data point that can be used to build a detailed profile of who you are.
EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE, EVERY MOVE YOU MAKE
The coarse-grained demographics and contact information of yesteryear seems quaint compared to today’s sophisticated data collection battleground. In the past, marketers would make judgement calls on your likely income and family structure based on where you lived, and you’d receive “targeted” mail and calls from telemarketers. Loyalty programs and the emergence of web analytics pushed things a little further.
Today, the steady march of technological advancement has created a vast data collection empire that measures every aspect of your digital life and, increasingly, your offline life as well. Facebook alone uses nearly one hundred data points to target ads to you – everything from your marital status to whether you’ve been on vacation lately or not. Telecoms have access to extremely detailed information on your location. Apple has biometric data.
Also watching your every move are web trackers. “Cookie-syncing” is one of the sneaky ways advertisers can follow you around the internet. Basically, cookie-syncing allows third parties to share browsing information at such a large scale that even the NSA “piggybacks” off them for surveillance purposes.
The recent sales growth of smart speakers will only increase the breadth of data companies collect and analyze. Amazon and Google have both filed patents for technology that would essentially allow them to mine audio recordings for keywords. Advertisers could potentially target you with diapers before your family and friends even know you’re expecting a baby.
FOLLOWING THE ONES AND ZEROS
While web trackers and companies like Apple and Google are collecting a lot of personal and behavioral data, it’s the whales of the data ecosystem – data brokers – who are creating increasingly detailed profiles on almost everyone.
Data brokers trade on the privacy of consumers and operate in the shadows.
– Senator Al Franken (D-Minn)
The goal of data brokers, such as Experian or Acxiom, is to siphon up as much personal data as possible and apply it to profiles. This data comes from a wide variety of sources. Your purchases, financial history, internet activity, and even psychographic attributes are mixed with information from public records to create a robust dossier. Digital profiles are then sorted into one of thousands of categories to help optimize advertising efforts.
FEAR THE SHADOW PROFILE?
According to Pew Research, 91% of Americans “agree” or “strongly agree” that people have lost control over how personal information is collected and used.
Though optimizing clickthroughs is a big business, companies are increasingly moving beyond advertising to extract value from their growing data pipeline. Amalgamated data is increasingly being viewed as a clever way to assess risk in the decision-making process (e.g. hiring, insurance, loan or housing applications), and the stakes for consumers are going up in the process.
For example, a man may feel comfortable sharing their HIV status on Grindr (for practical reasons), but may not want that information going to a third party. (Unfortunately, that really happened.)
In 2015, Facebook filed a patent for a service that would help insurance companies vet people based on the credit ratings of their social network.
THE MORE YOU KNOW
Below the surface of our screens, our digital profiles continue to take shape.
Measures like adjusting website privacy controls and clearing cookies are a good start, but that’s only a fraction of the data companies are collecting. Not only do data brokers make it hard to officially opt out, their partnerships with corporations and advanced data collection methods cast such a wide net, that it’s almost impossible to exclude individual people.
Data brokers have operated with very little scrutiny or oversight, but that may be changing. Under intense public and governmental pressure, Facebook recently cut ties with data brokers. For a company that has bullishly pursued monetization of user data at every turn, the move is a sign that the public sentiment is changing.
I play it like George Costanza...do the opposite on everything
Yeah, it's called paying with cash, and they hate it.
Marketing research is the cover story. The real reason they want all that data is much more insidious than that.
so is this why i always get those weird looking black people as friend suggestions on my phony facebook profiles?
@ Skateboarder
Good (for me) to read an astute, always pithy comment or two from you! Thanks. I have little to say on the subject -- seemed so obvious for so long, what can I say?! Cash -- the next "dinosaur" slated for extinction, should (((PTB))) have their "way".
I hope that many folks find motivation to learn about "real money", aspire to barter, and get to know their neighbors. Only way through, possibly out, of our currently oppressive conditions and circumstances!
I say no more for now! Anything more tends to cause troubles....
Crabby, do you use a mobile adblocker? I follow 15 CPG names and all are at 2-4 year lows and some of the largest advertisers in the world yet none can grow their top line.
How much longer will boards tolerate blowing billions in advertising when they realize it is ineffective and their business are in run off.
Time for the world to take install mobile adblocker on every phone to destroy the surveillance, tracking and censoring digtal advertising business.
I prefer brave browser as brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
The world is 3 clicks away from destroying the goobook. Citizens of the world unite.
What is digtal advertising worth if an ad can't be served, viewed and tracked.
Install brave browser or equivalent mobile adblocker immediately.
How are you going to protect your financial data from the data brokers, serving industries than are not internet or social media-related? Brave browser won’t help you with that.
thats funny actually ....Do people realize that they pay for the advertising crap on their mobile phones?...so you have a data package of 1 gig and and after two days your paying for all the garbage...yes I ad block ,but I I also have unlimited internet
and you should too
My aunt bought me an Echo for Christmas - it is still in the box.
yah but is it active and listening, store it in your aquarium
To really get a scare, people need to apply for some of the $10-per-hour mom-gang jobs, where they handle a lot of this data. This includes credit processing, where some very yahoo mommas have access to every last financial transaction of people doing home refinancing, etc. They handle your data, not too carefully in many cases, between their all-important Halloween dress-up days and their copious absenteeism. They are also allowed to work at home (for kids, supposedly). While all of the mom-gang workers have to go through background checks, some of them describe situations outside of the office where you might not want your data. But hey, mommas must have all of the jobs due to reproduction, and their home lives must be accommodated to the endth degree. They have other sources of income from spouses. ex spouses or welfare and refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431 that make the low wages acceptable, and that is the important thing in most financial services jobs. It is certainly not protecting your data.
Get a fucking grip on yourself, bitch. The same old shit, every single day.
Thats bizzarre..thanks for that heads up
They're wasting their time with me.... lol.
They're advertising advertising to create their own market.
In my case, not one time has an ad of any sort prompted me to waste my earnings on crap I don't need. I imagine that applies to a lot of people.
It is like when they call and call and call and call, trying to get people to pick up when they have caller ID. Mobile phones are getting just as bad as landlines.
Shit. You think it's bad now wait and see what its like in 20 years.
You are right on that one...this mess is going to end up bad....governments are the biggest mass murderers period.......
and they are getting pretty aggressive these days, bad sign, the media is a lie machine, banks own people now (debt)
schools teach LGBQT and racial issues to divide....who is at the steering wheel?
The data brokers are people, according to the SCOTUS, and they will just be older “people” in 20 years, especially if this country does not start generating some industries that enable people to make a living doing something more tangible, like making things.
I've been saying this for years, in order to regulate the data sellers, you first need to know who they all are, there's thousands out there besides the big guys making a mint selling your data...
http://ducknetweb.blogspot.com/2017/04/one-trick-algo-world-needs-to-be…
United Healthcare has a patent on mining and saving your social data and using it to score you and sell those scores..the healthcare algo cartel...talked about that in October to my presentation to a big medical group at their 74th annual meeting.
http://ducknetweb.blogspot.com/2017/11/algorithms-scoring-metrics-priva…
Who are all these data sellers? If you don't know who they are and identify the group, you'll never get anywhere.
Do you understand why the private sector is being turned into the boogie man regarding aggregate data? Seriously do you think companies give a hoot that you, John Q. Smith, bought plaid overalls and they're keeping a big list with your name on it so they can look at it and laugh.
The focus on the private sector is a false flag so you won't focus too much attention on the gubbermint like NSA, the IRS, or the FBI who really will pull up your data and eff with you if you step out of line too far. They can jail you.
They've got quite the system these days. The gov't doesn't need to oppress everyone with a heavy hand. They just need to control the folks who are too honest. The other 99% go on their merry way not realizing how the game is played.
Fuck them. I buy used underwear at Value Village. Try and market that shit information, assholes. Is it true? Is it a lie? Good luck filtering that shit.
The Police - Every Breath You Take
I prefer, Du Hast, by Rammstein. Nothing like hearing that to get your blood moving.
