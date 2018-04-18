VIX Mysteriously Spikes At Auction... In Favor Of Record Spec Longs

Just two months ago, regulators finally opened a probe into what a whistleblower called "rampant manipulation of VIX." This morning's manic VIX auction has once again sparked chatter of just how 'gamed' the vol markets still are...
With stocks quietly drifting sideways ahead of the US cash open this morning, VIX suddenly spiked reprising a pattern of jerky moves on days when futures on the gauge are settled in monthly auctions...
As a reminder, VIX futures settle on Wednesdays at 9:20 a.m. New York time in an auction by Cboe Global Markets.
As Bloomberg notes, VIX was heading for its longest streak of daily losses in almost a year in early New York trading, before it reversed direction and rose as much as 11 percent.
The gain occurred around the time of the settlement, which happened 13 percent above the VIX close on Tuesday and outside of today’s range.
As we previously detailed, on monthly expirations, settlement occurred outside the VIX’s same-day trading range 42 percent of the time last year, the most since 2005. The average occurrence was 15 percent in the decade through 2016.
While a lot of innocent explanations exist, “really, it is a mystery,” said Pravit Chintawongvanich, the head of derivatives strategy for Macro Risk Advisors.
“Some people rightly get confused about why the settle is seemingly out of context with the market.”
It actually seems like VIX manipulation is an inside-joke, as Hennessy of IPS says in a market dominated by professionals, everyone plays at his own risk.
“Like any market it is susceptible to manipulation by large participants but I think that most VIX traders understand that,” he said.
“2017 saw many settlements that came in points away from the previous day’s close value, and at this point you have to understand the risk you are taking on if you choose to let your options/futures position go into settlement.”
But today, the dramatically higher settlement came as hedge funds have increased their bets for turbulence in the equity market in the past four weeks.
In fact, large speculators hold a record net-long VIX futures positions, according to the latest data from CFTC...
So this settlement spike is in favor of all those speculators - after a week of crushing them - how convenient.
Comments
Captain Renault: "I'm shocked! Shocked to find that gambling is going on in here."
[a croupier hands Renault a pile of money]
I may in error on this, but is VIX now a marketable commodity like pork bellies and Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice? It seems like VIX is trading just like common stocks do. Who shorted the panic, and who bought long panic?
I found that out a long time ago. Vix options never expire where they are supposed to, usually just above or below some option level depending on some mystery bullshittery I'm not privy to.
This explains the strange price action in tvix today, the spike at the open. Fuckers!
Rigged? Really, when the government steps in the "market" to buy derivatives and backstops banks so they do not have any losses in regards to derivatives what do we expect?
i noticed the weekly NFLX options expiring this Friday account for 96% of the total stock volume today. Talk about the proverbial tail (options) wagging the dog (underlying stock).
When the derivative has more volume than the underlying and has more magnified movements wouldnt we expect the underlying to now track the derivative. This is what I see across all markets, derivative prices move and then underlying prices move. Back in the 90s it was opposite, the underlying moved first.
Take another look at LFIN. The April Month options have more put open interest that if the stock went to $0 then there would be more stock exercised than what is available in the public float. So what did they do? They going to halt the stock through April 20th expiration and let all the options expire worthless so the banks get to keep all the premium.