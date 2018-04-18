What Is It? Mysterious Object Hovers Over Florida Beach

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 21:25

Beyond preparing for the next war drill, or advancing hypersonic weapons, the United States Department of Defense (DoD) recently announced it has also researched the likely existence of unidentified flying objects (UFO).

Among the aerial anomalies, the program investigated, which we have reported here, reveals incredible audio and video recordings of aerial encounters by U.S. military pilots and unknown objects.

While the DoD has secretly operated government programs to monitor UFOs, there is one video that has sent the internet haywire and could soon be examined by the government to validate its authenticity.

Earlier this year, a mysterious object was spotted by civilians above a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to the Daily Star, the footage shows a dark object hovering in the distance over the ocean, as some people think it is a drone while others say it is a UFO.

The Daily Star says the footage “surfaced last week but has since been re-posted by renowned conspiracy theorists Blake and Brett Cousins.”

More than 31,000 people have viewed the footage since it was posted to YouTube on April 16.

One Youtube user said, “It’s fake. Nobody is even looking at it. I say it is CGI.”

“In my opinion, it is not a balloon but a drone – but it looks really weird,” another wrote.

Also, a third added: “Movement resembles a man-made drone… it’s getting almost impossible to identify ‘unearthly’ objects anymore, as engineers are getting very creative with their designs. What’s clear is confusion & perplexity are becoming part of the overall plan.”

Nevertheless, the state of Florida hosts some 21 military bases, from every branch of the United States Military. In January, just minutes outside of Jupiter and 65 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Google Earth images unsurfaced a mysterious secret airbasewith an aircraft which resembles public renderings of a hypersonic aircraft.

While we must add, Florida is a hotbed for military activity, the mysterious object hovering over a Fort Lauderdale beach is genuinely baffling.

Tags
Human Interest
Politics
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
booboo Troy Ounce Wed, 04/18/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

on the zoom shots you can see a halo effect around it which to me would indicate photo shop other than no one else seems to be standing in total awe of said UFO and whats with half of the video with the "UFO" out of frame. Damn, if some massive UFO was hovering off the beach don't you think the boats out there would have shot video, they were a hell of a lot closer. The alledged hyper sonic craft if real is just that not a fucking hovering hyper sonic craft plus that one in the sat photo is Tico's Out of this World Taco's food truck.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Miffed Microbi… Yen Cross Wed, 04/18/2018 - 22:29 Permalink

There was an ultralight club that used to fly over us all the time. The problem was they'd like to buzz my horses and one hit the fence not seeing them. I asked the group please avoid our area. They didn't get the message or perhaps just didn't care. So Mr took the girls out on the weekends and launched rockets as they approached. Wow, you'd hear those engines whine as they frantically steered around our property. Probably broke a bunch of laws. Life is more fun in the country. 

 

Miffed 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
ThePhantom Wed, 04/18/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

Im a quad ufo witness... glowing diamonds made of "light" with a hole in the front portion.. pulsing light/smoke/steem/fire ... whole craft flickered had two outer edges but clearly defined straight edges... god damn... no sound not going fast... life changing.. and then another one came .. and another, and another.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Cautiously Pes… Wed, 04/18/2018 - 21:35 Permalink

Pretty sure that was the monster in Cloverfield...maybe??  Sort of ish.....??

 

You kind of have to squint your eyes, but clearly it is some kind of thing in the air.  Yep.  Something.....