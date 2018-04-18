What Is It? Mysterious Object Hovers Over Florida Beach

Beyond preparing for the next war drill, or advancing hypersonic weapons, the United States Department of Defense (DoD) recently announced it has also researched the likely existence of unidentified flying objects (UFO).
Among the aerial anomalies, the program investigated, which we have reported here, reveals incredible audio and video recordings of aerial encounters by U.S. military pilots and unknown objects.
While the DoD has secretly operated government programs to monitor UFOs, there is one video that has sent the internet haywire and could soon be examined by the government to validate its authenticity.
Earlier this year, a mysterious object was spotted by civilians above a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to the Daily Star, the footage shows a dark object hovering in the distance over the ocean, as some people think it is a drone while others say it is a UFO.
The Daily Star says the footage “surfaced last week but has since been re-posted by renowned conspiracy theorists Blake and Brett Cousins.”
More than 31,000 people have viewed the footage since it was posted to YouTube on April 16.
One Youtube user said, “It’s fake. Nobody is even looking at it. I say it is CGI.”
“In my opinion, it is not a balloon but a drone – but it looks really weird,” another wrote.
Also, a third added: “Movement resembles a man-made drone… it’s getting almost impossible to identify ‘unearthly’ objects anymore, as engineers are getting very creative with their designs. What’s clear is confusion & perplexity are becoming part of the overall plan.”
Nevertheless, the state of Florida hosts some 21 military bases, from every branch of the United States Military. In January, just minutes outside of Jupiter and 65 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Google Earth images unsurfaced a mysterious secret airbasewith an aircraft which resembles public renderings of a hypersonic aircraft.
While we must add, Florida is a hotbed for military activity, the mysterious object hovering over a Fort Lauderdale beach is genuinely baffling.
Comments
It's Trump trying out his 007 rocket pack over Miralago.
Dang! Sorry, that was me. Just practicing my levitation but thought my cloaking was on. My bad.
In reply to It's Trump trying out his… by Mr. Schmilkies
Pentagon can't account for $10s of trillions spent.
There might be secret technology programs.
In reply to Dang! Sorry, that was me… by DeadFred
That is a Hovertron.
In reply to Pentagon can't account for … by Pinto Currency
Santa Rosa Sleighride https://www.bitchute.com/video/t3r6Twmg9Oaj/
In reply to That is a hovertron. by T-NUTZ
David Blaine was in town that day.....
In reply to Santa Rosa Sleighride https:… by bamawatson
That was me in my anti-gravity boots. I've put on some spare tire recently, but it's all cool with the boots on.
In reply to David Blaine was in town… by Pol Pot
It's unidentified alright.
Aliens? Nope.
A little UFO / alien hoax from yesteryear in a town near where I grew up.
In reply to That was me in my anti… by Newsboy
is zero hedge serious with this one?
9 minutes of a beach full of people ignoring it?
why would the government look into it, the people on the beach don't even care (AKA fuck as fuck)
In reply to It's unidentified alright… by DownWithYogaPants
o, 4 pete (who) sake,
aliens have long been here, among us, within us, walk with and spy on us...
get real (what)?
In reply to is zero hedge serious with… by Laowei Gweilo
Gee, a lantern-type kite at the beach. Wow.
In reply to o, 4 pete (who) sake, aliens… by old naughty
Shhhhhh.
In reply to o, 4 pete (who) sake, aliens… by old naughty
Well, it rose a little then just sat there and generated a lot of fanfare...it’s definitely Tesla’s production numbers.
In reply to That is a hovertron. by T-NUTZ
Its just a weather balloon...move along, nothing to see here.
In reply to Well, it rose a little then… by Agent P
NOT photoshopped:
https://www.youtube.com/user/mrcatfish2100/videos
Military/Secret Space program/UAP...?
In reply to Pentagon can't account for … by Pinto Currency
I am pretty sure that song was talkin bout rape-fucking whores. Am i wrong?
In reply to Dang! Sorry, that was me… by DeadFred
Looks like a piece of shit hovering in the sky
In reply to It's Trump trying out his… by Mr. Schmilkies
I may be out of shape but a POS??? I'm offended.
In reply to Looks like a piece of shit… by Troy Ounce
on the zoom shots you can see a halo effect around it which to me would indicate photo shop other than no one else seems to be standing in total awe of said UFO and whats with half of the video with the "UFO" out of frame. Damn, if some massive UFO was hovering off the beach don't you think the boats out there would have shot video, they were a hell of a lot closer. The alledged hyper sonic craft if real is just that not a fucking hovering hyper sonic craft plus that one in the sat photo is Tico's Out of this World Taco's food truck.
In reply to Looks like a piece of shit… by Troy Ounce
Bespin’s cloud city wasn’t a piece of shit until the imperials showed up.
In reply to Looks like a piece of shit… by Troy Ounce
In reply to It's Trump trying out his… by Mr. Schmilkies
Its a Kite
In reply to It's Trump trying out his… by Mr. Schmilkies
Its a Kike or the Flying Nun?
In reply to Its a Kite by DontWorry
I see people on a beach saw a kite before and were indifferent...
It looks like a Klingon latrine.
99 balloons
thats "luft ballons" to you ya kraut, and whats with the German name anyways /s
In reply to 99 balloons by kahplunk
If you look close you can see what looks like someone in a lawn chair suspended underneath it.
In reply to 99 balloons by kahplunk
As far as UFO stories go, this one truly sucks.
All I can say if it is hovering over my property I'm using it for target practice.
Miffed
A large spit-wad fired from a potato cannon, should get the job done.
In reply to All I can say if it is… by Miffed Microbi…
There was an ultralight club that used to fly over us all the time. The problem was they'd like to buzz my horses and one hit the fence not seeing them. I asked the group please avoid our area. They didn't get the message or perhaps just didn't care. So Mr took the girls out on the weekends and launched rockets as they approached. Wow, you'd hear those engines whine as they frantically steered around our property. Probably broke a bunch of laws. Life is more fun in the country.
Miffed
In reply to A large spit-wad fired… by Yen Cross
A helium filled Michelin man or the Pillsbury dough boy.
Nice job Podesta.../s
Now please don’t squeeze the charmins...
It’s a fuckin towering cumulus cloud seen at a distance.
https://www.weather.gov/images/key/Cloud_Chart/Low/Large/L2d.jpg
Now back to the meat of the matter... WW3
BIS Activates Suspended Denial Of Export Privileges Against ZTE in Response to Repeated False Statements to the US Government
I am outraged.
Fight Club has been reduced to Weekly World News bullshit.
This Tyler deserves to die.
I'll buy this Tyler a beer. I needed the distraction and this is way more fun than more red meat Trump stories.
In reply to I am outraged. Fight Club… by Alexander De Large
Operation Blue Beam!! If (((they))) actually try this bullshit, the world will fall over backwards laughing as we string them up on lampposts!!
Fake. The birds disappear when they get near it. See for example 8 minutes, 4 seconds in.
Noticed that too.
But I'm still so very, very skeird.
In reply to Fake. The birds disappear… by LetThemEatRand
It probably would be a good idea to add a few tens of billions to the next "defense" budget. Just in case.
In reply to Noticed that too. But I'm… by Oldwood
They didn't disappear, it was just my defective cloaking device. Cheap Chinese product never worked right from the start.
In reply to Fake. The birds disappear… by LetThemEatRand
Looks to me like they are flying a slumbering Godzilla in to fight Monster X.
Im a quad ufo witness... glowing diamonds made of "light" with a hole in the front portion.. pulsing light/smoke/steem/fire ... whole craft flickered had two outer edges but clearly defined straight edges... god damn... no sound not going fast... life changing.. and then another one came .. and another, and another.
Viagra men on beach.
Maybe The Blacknight Satellite.
Perhaps one of these without the "nuke"? (https://southfront.org/us-strategic-command-head-dont-doubt-russias-hyp…)... "For now" that is...
From Russia WITH LOVE!
P.S.
And if it is Made in the U.S.A. given the track record of the F-22 and F-35 does it just look "great" and nothing else?!!!
It is a cluster of balloons escaped from a party. Not uncommon.
ZH is gutter press?
That is exactly what it is. You can see it rise and fall as the air density changes as it sails out to sea.
In reply to It is a cluster of balloons… by Mr Toad
Looks like the observation drone from 9/11. If it was a UFO the photographer would have developed Parkinsons.
I don't think i want the government to validate the authenticity of this aircraft....
Pretty sure that was the monster in Cloverfield...maybe?? Sort of ish.....??
You kind of have to squint your eyes, but clearly it is some kind of thing in the air. Yep. Something.....