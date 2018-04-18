WTI/RBOB Surge After Across-The-Board Inventory Draws

WTI/RBOB has surged since last night's across-the-board bullish API report, and while DOE showed that US crude production rose to a new record high, it confirmed API's draws across all components.
Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Energy Analyst Vince Piazza explains that, impelled by WTI discounts to Brent of greater than $5 a barrel, domestic refinery runs are expected to push higher.
Strength in crude exports, relative to last year, should persist even with recent sequential softness. While summer driving season presents a demand catalyst, U.S. crude production remains robust.
API
-
Crude -1.047mm (+650k exp)
-
Cushing -1.015mm (-650k exp)
-
Gasoline -2.473mm
-
Distillates -845k
DOE
-
Crude -1.071mm (+650k exp)
-
Cushing -1.115mm (-650k exp)
-
Gasoline -2.968mm
-
Distillates -3.107mm
DOE data confirmed the API across-the-board inventory drawdown.
Total petroleum stockpiles haven't been this low since March 2015...
As rig counts continue to rise, so US crude production is accelerating, rising 15k b/d to yet another new record high...
Which remains the big impediment to OPEC achieving its goal...
“They are willingly over-tightening this market,” said Jan Stuart, an oil economist at consultant Cornerstone Macro LLC in New York. “It’s not self-defeating if what you are looking for is a little extra money. If the idea is to get a ton of money in the door now, then they’re probably doing the right thing.”
“Would they declare victory now and stop? No way,” said Mike Wittner, head of oil market research at Societe Generale SA. “They’re happy to see inventories continue to go down, to see prices of $70 or $80. In the end, it’s about revenues. The question is at what point do they become uncomfortable with higher prices?”
WTI/RBOB prices accelerated overnight on OPEC chatter after extremely bullish API data and spiked further on the DOE confirmation...
Of course, fundamentals aside, the 'biggest' driver of the surge in oil is simple - Dennis Gartman went short!
Comments
thank you PIF
No. Thank Denis.
In reply to thank you by machiavellian-trader
LMAO
Gartman never gets it wrong or is it, he never gets it right
In reply to No. Thank Denis. by Belrev
But he is rich and you are not.
In reply to LMAO Gartman never gets it… by machiavellian-trader
U seem to think u know me, i think u have me confused
In reply to But he is rich and you are… by Belrev
Gartman strikes again ! You can retire and live comfortably by just doing the opposite from this clown's predictions, he is the ultimate contrary indicator. Never wrong !
In reply to No. Thank Denis. by Belrev
bullish for everything!
buying more XRT here!!
can I buy Olive Garden? what's the ticker? OVGD?
In reply to Gartman strikes again ! You… by Harry Lightning
Denis is the man.
Anybody that believes that the producers are cutting production instead of pumping balls-to-the-wall at $70/barrel is retarded
In reply to Denis by Belrev
Retarded or not, Denis has been in business making money for decades now. Can you boast of the same?
In reply to Anybody that believes that… by Juggernaut x2
In the business for decades but is now a talking head on TV, looks like one too many drawdowns to me.
Even i have tax free status and his asshole is still a court jester, i can imagine even you being paid $12 an hour to troll can see that if he was raking it in, he wouldn't be on TV pedaling BS
In reply to Retarded or not, Denis has… by Belrev
It's gonna be a bitch to fill up the tanks of those full-sized pickups and SUVs everybody has been buying for the last 5 or 6 years
You may have missed the news, but US economy is roaring thanks to Trump and jobs are plentiful and consumers are awash with cash.
In reply to It's gonna be a bitch to… by Juggernaut x2
the news would never lie
In reply to You may have missed the news… by Belrev
You must trust your government, unless of course you are a russian bot seeking to undermine US democracy and way of life and are jealous of freedom.
In reply to the news would never lie by Juggernaut x2
You get better drugs than me.
In reply to You must trust your… by Belrev
Aww, this guy's cute, he thinks he lives in a democracy and he has freedoms!
Bless!
In reply to You must trust your… by Belrev
i get it Belrev, attempt at sarc, but you're not that funny,
In reply to You must trust your… by Belrev
And the tax break goes to...oil companies stupid.
In reply to It's gonna be a bitch to… by Juggernaut x2
Meh. I got two cars. A powerstroke and a 40 mpger. I'll just park the truck while I get the latest round of sodomy from this make believe "shortage." Gawd I get sick of this shit.
In reply to It's gonna be a bitch to… by Juggernaut x2
I start to believe the chinese numbers more than these.
What perfect timing!
I mean, what with May 2018 contracts expiring on Friday, WTI is sure to top $70/bbl by then.
Today HAD to be an "up" day for this very reason.
Also, notice that every time the EIA report is bearish, prices jump up or at least linger around for a while. It usually takes all morning just for prices to finally fall (but sure enough to retrace before the close on short-covering, thereby erasing any actual losses).
But today's bullish report is allowed to continue to make fresh multi-year highs immediately.
Same game : Silver spikes 3-8 trade days ahead of a FOMO meeting then drops after. It's about 85% predictable.
In reply to What perfect timing! I mean,… by Santa_Claus
Did they ever empty the hundreds if not thousands of tankers storing crude off-shore?
And do they show up in petroleum stockpiles stats?
In reply to Did they ever empty the… by 3-fingered_chemist
Gartmanned, again !
Increased cost of gas has robbed me of the crumbs I got from Tweetmaster D's "Tax Reform".