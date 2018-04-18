The Yield Curve Continues To Collapse...

As stocks soar back towards record highs shrugging off every fear as if it was 2017 all over again, the Treasury market is starting to scream 'trouble ahead'...
Since The Fed hiked rates in March, the yield curve has collapsed...
2s30s is below 60bps for the first time since Oct 2007...
2s10s is at 41bps intraday!!
5s30s is testing 30bps...
And 10s30s is back to just 17bps...
Even The Fed's Williams warned yesterday that he would view "yield curve inversion as warning signal" noting that a "inverted curve was a powerful recession signal" and added that "if the yield curve inverted, her would take it seriously."
Perhaps that's why stocks are up... in the irrational mind of today's central-banker-inspired investors, the closer we get to inverted, the closer The Fed is to ending its tightening cycle and hey presto... more QE, stocks go up!!??!!
"probably nothing..."
Comments
What's a FED chairman to do?
The Dutch Boy lady screwed up the board, there is no where to move...the proverbial "painted into a corner" or Russian Roulette with a round in every chamber...
Turns out you can get some blood from a stone, but the question is: how much?
The blood didn't come from the stone; it's from the FED hitting itself in the head with the rock.
The FED has to keep raising rates...it's the only "tool" they have to "save this sucker from going down" (quote Bush). Just remember, saving the banks comes first...so when thinking about what the FED will do, just ask "what is best for the banks?".
All by design.
You don't raise rates unless you want this outcome.
Nothing? Just watch as all indicators converge on 'sell' button.
The Global Economy Is Slowing, Credit Card Defaults Hit 6 Year High…. Saxo: The Word Economies Are Synchronically… Falling!
Wait till they find out we're already in recession and have been for a decade or more.
Till the find out? They cause recessions and depressions.
Financial MSM doesn't like to talk about collapsing yield curve
The recession is a DEPRESSION.
Trump can crow all he wants.
96 MILLION people "not looking for work".
GMAFB
This is the biggest sucker trade since Bitcoin rose above 15,000. Long term yields are significantly below their average historical value relative to the benchmark inflation indices that all bond yields are measured against, mostly due to the unprecedented market manipulation of Central Bank bond buying. Now that the US Federal Reserve will be withdrawing progessively greater amounts of capital each month from the bond market as its Federal government borrows progressively greater amounts of capital each year, there just is not enough capital in the world to underwrite the amount of debt for sale...UNLESS there is a huge withdrawal ofd capital from equity markets. That is the precursor for a yield curve flattening, not a result. Which is why the flattening trade is bloody stupid to be put on now.
Long term US yields are poised for a big spike upward, as the fundamental and technical pictures for their immediate future are as supportive as they have been in ten years. The Federal Reserve water torture of slowly raising interest rates leaves it way behind the inflation curve, meaning that inflation will continue its upward trajectory until the Fed finally tightens to the point where businesses start feeling pain. You will know that point has come when heavily indebted firms, like Amazon which needs to finance a huge inventory to maintain and grow its business, start to see earnings erosion due to increased interest expense. That will be the time to flatten the yield curve. Until then, this trade has a great likelihood of blowing up in the faces of its sycophants, and they will deserve every cent of the loss for being stupid.
