Zombies And The End Of The "Global Synchronized Recovery"

Submitted by Tuomas Malinen of GnS Economics
Several economic indicators have turned to the south at the beginning of this year. They clearly indicate a slowing economic momentum (see this, this and this). This is something that was not supposed to happen. The tax cuts by president Trump and the long-awaited recovery of Eurozone should have carried us to a new phase in global growth. At least, that is how the narrative went.
In June 2017, we warned that the global economic expansion is on its final leg and that signals from China and the US indicate a slowing economic momentum. We showed that China is closing the limits of its growth model because its investments are turning increasingly unproductive and its credit has grown at unsustainable rate for several years. In the US, the credit impulse was in a clear decline which, in a mature business cycle, tends to foretell of an economic downturn. But the business-friendly policies of president Trump, the economic stimulus ahead of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party in China and the “liquidity tsunami” launched by global central banks kept the global economy humming till the end of the 2017.
At the beginning of this year, everything changed. China started to actively curb its excessive credit creation, the quantitative tightening of the Fed started in earnest and the geopolitical risks re-surfaced. Thus, the main pillars of the “global synchronized recovery” started to falter. However, the main trigger of the sudden slowdown is likely to come from the zombified global economy.
Central banks and zombies
In September 2017, we warned that the unorthodox central bank policies have created an ever-growing number of unprofitable “zombified” firms. A zombie company is a firm that is unable to cover its interest payments from its operating profit (stricter criteria also exist). The zombie firms survive if credit is plentifully available at a cheap price. After 2008, the global central banks created such an environment with very low interest rates and quantitative easing programs.
What the zombie firms do is that they crow out the birth of new productive firms. A recent study shows that while the Outright Monetary Transactions, or OMT -program, launched by the European Central Bank in 2012, improved the health of the banks on the periphery of Eurozone, those banks extended their loans mostly to low-quality borrowers to which they had a pre-existing lending relationship. This is understandable because if these companies would have failed, they would have taken the banks with them. However, this also greatly increased the number of the zombie firms and obstructed the creation of healthy new firms by diverting bank lending to the ‘zombies’. Moreover, the credit misallocation and market distortions created by the OMT program collapsed the overall productivity in industries where the fraction of the zombies was high. The historical example of Japan shows that if the ailing firms are provided with cheap credit, the job creation is depressed and the overall productivity growth is hindered.
The ‘zombification’ of the world economy is visible in productivity growth. Since 2008, the total factor productivity (TFP) has been in constant decline except the minor increase in 2010. This is the longest decline in TFP ever seen. We can safely assume that the zombie companies, created by the central bank policies, are the main source for this.
The recovery that never happened
The “global synchronized growth” was nothing more than a pipe dream driven by the unsustainable credit expansion in China and the equally unsustainable bond buying operations by the global central banks. The fact is that the world economy never really recovered from the financial crisis. This is the simple message of the feeble productivity growth.
The central banks pulled all the stops in their efforts to prevent the financial crisis from turning into global deflation. They succeeded, but at the same time they created an unsustainable recovery which gave birth to the hordes of the ailing zombie firms fed by the excess credit and liquidity. The zombie companies cannot survive when the interest rates rise and this is exactly what happened when the Fed enacted its QT-program. Dollar liquidity started to withdraw and Libor-rates started to rise creating a global liquidity and credit shocks.
Therefore, we are likely to face a dramatic slowdown in global growth during the coming quarters, followed by a worldwide wave of corporate defaults ending the “global recovery” narrative which has been supporting the asset markets lately. Thus, the bull market will end and over-valued capital markets are in a serious risk of a crash as we warned in December. Asset market crash would ignite a global financial crisis and lead the world economy to a depression. No one probably thought that a zombie apocalypse would be quite something like this, but we should start to prepare for it nonetheless.
Comments
2018: Uber, Netflix &Tesla – Huge Valuation / No Cashflow
Trump Castle on the Hill
1. the essential structure of the US economy is one of hopeful nonsense
2. the American life loop of work - borrow - consume - drugs, is ending
3. war profiteers are joyful. Endless good fortune. Their wives and concubines live well.
In reply to 2018: Uber, Netflix &Tesla –… by davatankool
In reply to 2018: Uber, Netflix &Tesla –… by davatankool
JFC, how many schmucks are there writing these fucking economic analysis reports? What's left to analyze? The whole thing is circling the bowl; someone just needs to do a courtesy flush
When you can't kick the can, try pushing it a little cuz you ain't gonna like what comes next.
In reply to JFC, how many schmucks are… by Wild Bill Steamcock
As federal reserves and banks devalue currencies there is a point where disposable income approaches nil. That is the great government conspiracy, we'll devalue you today for increased trade for which you will pay in decreased disposable income forever.
It is a massive form on inflation and the effects will probably be felt by a generation or two before we get past what has happened in the last 10 years or so. And it goes without saying that the people who did all of the printing, devaluing etc, are long long gone.
funny. this article is exactly the OPPOSITE of what the IMF said about growth in the next 3 quarters and going into the short term for the next few years.
but...you know, fake news and stuff.
"What the zombie firms do is that they crow out the birth of new productive firms."
Crowd. crowd. crowd. You need to slap you grammar 'bots a bit.
May be one day , it will be End Of The "Global Synchronized Recovery"...
But, Only after - Dow hits 100K , and Nasdaq 25000.
By then who cares? 99% will be debt slaves and 1% will enjoy forever...
Crony capitalism at its peak performance...
you mean...just capitalism. no need to throw fancy words around like crony or oligarchy or predatory.
it's just capitalism... since it has always been financed by the elite.
In reply to May be one day , it will be… by jt_54321
We are a dying empire in severe decline and our sanctions, threats, bombings and lies are all acts of desperation. The world's economy is shifting to the East. In the future the US and former EU countries will be begging China and Russia for loans in Yuan. Putin and Jinping know this and are biding their time waiting for us to implode.
The world is finding 1 barrel of oil for every 9 it burns. World GDP has decoupled from oil production.
Expect an avalanche of defaults as the oil age comes to its conclusion, and $257 trillion in debt becomes unserviceable.
You folks have predicted doom and gloom for the past 10 years and you have been consistently wrong each and every year. No worries, you will, by definition, be right one day.
The current, Rothschild & Co, financial system requires endless growth, ultimately to pay interest on "money" created out of thin air and/or "borrowing from the future". But endless growth on a finite planet is impossible, therefore what basically a ginormous Ponzi/pyramid scam MUST eventually collapse and "eventually" is now, give or take a few more fiddles.
You need to go deeper - exactly why are these zombie companies not making money?
1. They are not making what people want or need. Real marketing is dead; it's not what people want, it's what advertising can persuade them to buy. This is important because the FAANG business model collapses when either advertising can no longer persuade (because the product becomes just too bad), or the zombies die and people don't need so much persuading when new companies start making what they actually want. And when FAANG collapses....
2. The Government regulatory regimes that keep big zombies' markets protected employ an awful lot of oxygen-thieves who nevertheless have a vote. Whilst getting rid of those counter-productive jobs will provide general benefit to the population, it will provide absolute misery for the oxygen-thieves, who really aren't attracted to the cart-captain job they will end up with in a meritocracy. So, it becomes very difficult politically to change things, and the situation only gets worse the longer this goes on. Trump has made some progress, but until the EPA payroll actually drops by 50%....
3. Zombie companies are bad for a reason, they have too many bad employees, especially in management. Naturally these managers aren't going to hire anybody who will embarrass them or put their jobs at risk by being good, or by being honest and exposing them.
The upshot of all this is:
Zombie companies only get bigger, and even worse, with time.
Government has a political incentive to keep them going as long as possible.
Zombie collapse will crash the business and government structure built around it.
What comes next will not be a recession. At best, it will be a great depression. It could be an awful lot worse; most of society does not have the resilience or the basic skills that those in the 1930s had. Furthermore, society is now structured NOT to be be locally resilient, it is structured to be locally weak so that big Government can do their superhero-bit and save everyone.
