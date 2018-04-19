1 In 4 Millennials Rely On Their Parents To Pay Some Bills - Even While Working Full Time

Time and time again, we've discussed how America's millennial generation is burdened by debt, effectively precluded from home ownership and increasingly disgruntled and pessimistic about their future prospects for wealth and happiness.
In its latest Global Wealth Report, Credit Suisse said the millennial generation has faced "a run of bad luck", much of which was centered around the financial crisis.
"The “Millennials” – people who came of age after the turn of the century – have had a run of bad luck, most clearly in developed markets. Capital losses in the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and high subsequent unemployment have dealt serious blows to young workers and savers. Add rising student debt in several developed countries, tighter mortgage rules after 2008, higher house prices, increased income inequality, less access to pensions and lower income mobility and you have a “perfect storm” holding back wealth accumulation by the Millennials in many countries."
And maybe as a consequence of this "bad luck" (or perhaps because of their sense of entitlement and their unwillingness to seek challenging careers in the sciences or engineering fields), millennials also outrank previous generations in another area: The unprecedented number of people in their mid-to-late 20s (and some even later) who are still living with their parents, or relying on some form of financial help from their parents. Even some who have full time jobs.
To that end, CNBC recently pointed out a study showing that nearly a quarter of millennials who are fully employed report receiving help from their parents.
The survey, conducted by Instamonitor, involved 800 millennials, defined as those between the ages of 18 and 34.
The most common bills paid for by parents were cell phones - 54% - and car insurance - 31%.
"For some millennials, especially those just transitioning into adulthood, it can take some time to get to the point where they don't need their parents' help," said certified financial planner Marguerita Cheng, CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
"I'd never tell a parent not to help their kids, but they do need to set parameters," Cheng said.
The more than 75.4 million millennials generally face financial challenges that their parents did not, CNBC concludes. And it's not just that they're carrying $1.4 trillion in student loan debt - their wages are lower than their parents' wages were when they were in their 20s (when adjusted for inflation, of course).
A 2017 study of Federal Reserve data by advocacy group Young Invincibles showed that millennials earned an average of $40,581 in 2013. That's 20 percent less than the inflation-adjusted $50,910 earned baby boomers in 1989.
As one might expect, a separate study conducted by CreditCards.com last year found that parents report higher rates of helping out their adult children - with as many as 74% of parents saying they provided some form of financial support.
Of course, as CNBC points out, for many millennials, accepting support from their parents comes with some uncomfortable strings, like allowing parents to monitor your spending to a certain degree.
Which is why it recommends that all adult children should have "an exit strategy" by having a pre-set date in mind for when they will take over paying whatever bill their parents hep them with.
But since many of the jobs being created by the US's allegedly "tight" labor market are part-time gigs (and what's worse, wage growth across industries has been stagnant) - and pretty much all high-paying career-track jobs requiring advanced degrees or some specialized skill like software programming - we wonder whether a growing number of millennials are coming to terms with the idea that they might need to rely on their parents forever.
Playing blame-the-[xyz]-generation games only serves the banksters and their assorted sock puppets/whores in .gov service.
Many fine Millennial ZHers here, as well as Boomers, Xers, and all the rest. Fight Club has them all.
It is the money-changers that have purposely engineered the current travesty - and no one else.
Know thine enemy.
Broke Millennial? Go to backpage.com... oh, wait...
Fortunately my kid's tuition, medical, insurance, and transportation costs were covered by the money I inherited from my Mom and Dad.
In old days, parents gave newlyweds a bit of land on which to build a house and farm. Not changed much, have times?
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
Bunch of moochers, crybabies, pansies.
All these kids think about is their hurt feelings and getting free stuff.
In reply to In old days, parents gave… by DaBard51
yep. this is me. finished College (davidson college, look it up) with no debt while working a job and lettering athlete. been working in my field for 4 years, make 35k on a full time job in a STEM field. Took a loan from my parents to buy a used car, paying 900 a month for a one room. I barely make enough to cover necessities. the extra goes into taking night courses to get a masters.
you're right though, I'm a huge pussy, a mooching bitch, and I'm entitled.
In reply to Bunch of moochers, crybabies… by directaction
Born 1974, dad died six months later, three grandparents dead before born and one not long thereafter, grew up in a very rural and poor area with old timers, got a college education(for what reason?), latchkey kid, found a Russian woman and married her and have a teenager now and 7YO son, took care of Mom financially for many years, Mom died, settled estate with not much out of the deal, moved forward, now have no debt. Don't "own" house, don't want to. Stacking: PMs, motorcycles, cars, cash, guns, ammo, tools on hand.
Still shops at thrift stores and garage sales and sometimes on the side of the road.
In reply to Playing blame-the-[xyz]… by Lost in translation
I love this article, it gives me a huge chuckle inside that these idiot parents are going to be stuck with these loser kids till the parents run out of money...
In reply to Don't I know it. by Fishthatlived
What happened to combining incomes and getting rich?
The Asians made this conclusion back in the 1980s.
Cram five families into a three bedroom apartment, while operating a "Chinese" restaurant, and the family becomes multi-millionaires within ten years.
Yes but those Asian kids aren't sucking their parents dry. They actually work, save, and contribute to the household.
These American born leeches, raised by their helicopter parents, are functionally retarded. Work? No one taught them how to work. Save money? No one taught them how to save money. When you give someone something they don't deserve and haven't earned you created an entitled fucking monster. I'm laughing at these parents and their offspring. Fucking clueless.
At least they know how to play sports and shit like that...school prepared them so well for the real world.
What they need to do is find a 500 Fortune corporation that hands out participation trophies just for showing up.
The solution is simple. If the parents won't give the millennial girl some money she should ask the parents of her lesbian husband.
Millennials are the Gibsmedat generation.
You just pointed to the problem.
american youths having to be "taught" to work, to save.
Spoon fed entitlement or despair because it's too hard to get over the first step.?
Too many parents want to be friends with their teenager. Huge mistake. I know a couple that are paying for all of that for their teens. Car insurance, gas, cell phone. Why? Once the kid hits 15 or 16 make them pay. And once they are 18 parents should be charging rent. Can't pay? Here's an air mattress.
Well can't see how that would work in Australia, doing a double degree in law commerce and being in the law students society running competition(forty hoiurs work per week) lectures, competing in moots etc, commuting (3hourjs per day) essays 3 to 5000 words and one major 3hour exam for each subject. winning Australasian competitions and representing Aus internationally and judging/ mentoringyounger students.
but not good enough for an American to choose for internship at White House in the economic group (with incorrect economic models so wanted to discuss this with them)as only Chinese girls with available ways with lower results got chosen ie the American way.
..how the fuck can anyone get excellence if they are working as well at shitty poorly paid job to pay their parents rent? No time if doing decent university work at top level.
No wonder the USA educational standards are low.
And advancement for sexual availability.
Hits 15 make them pay?
I think that's crazy. Hatred of children is a very English thing. Making them pay parents whilst holding down full time school, means dealing drugs the best chance to make enough in the time available.
in Australia generally can't get part time jobs at that age now. Certainly not in Melbourne the arse hole of Australia as described by Paul Keating a wonderful prime minister. Maybe some exploitation in slavery in McDonald's.Those kids generally end up struggling to get entry anywhere after school. the academic pressure on 16 to 18 year olds is enormous.
Kids in this area could rake in the money if they had a work ethic. Doing what? Anything. Pet sitting business, dog walking / training business, lawn care business. Don't want to get dirty? They could easily set up an archiving business scanning documents for Gen Xers and Boomers that converts paper documents / photographs to digital formats. If they want to be a chef or work in the food business, the real food business no McDs, they could apply to a local place as an apprentice.
Most kids, teens in the US have no business going into debt to go to university. If they can't handle the academic pressure they shouldn't be pursuing an academic interest and should be looking at various trades or types of businesses. If you are telling me there are no plumbers, HVAC technicinas, electricians, pipe fitters in Australia, you are an idiot. At best, the top 20% of society should spend the money and time on higher education, if they can afford it and if they have the native intelligence. Most young people are better off pursuing other goals. The big lie is that you need to go to college to succeed. Not true.
Consider it karma, for parking them in front of the TV and letting Hollyweird raise them. No deposit, no return.
Starcucks gets really expensive when you're buying 3 Grande Espresso Latte Venti Vanilla Mocha Blasts a day.
1 in 4 isn't so bad, really. I would actually expect it to be higher.
10 out of 10 corporate and government executives do fuck-all but steal from the bottom of society to make their monthly mortgage and sports car payments.
Should I feel worse for the millenials or the executives?
Blame is with the parents for not making their bratty kids grow a pair.
All my kids making more money than me now. Either I did something right, or just got lucky?
You'll be lucky when you are old and decrepit and they share their wealth--and home--with you.
53% cell phones- those smart phones and all the data plans are expensive luxuries.
I HAD to get a cell phone (finally), don't ask why, but I bought a good flip phone and found a $20 per month service.
The kids could cough up the $20. And be proud, hold their heads up.
You would think.
oh, but lets travel and eat out!
That's ok. Do the laundry, mom makes the care package for the pussy kid. Now all they have to do is put all they borrow from their parents on the blockchain, so they can audit their kids every December 31st to get something in return...
Because motherfuckers need to live in the hood.
Millennials need help with bills because they keep buying expensive shit. Go ahead and buy that expensive shit and move it into your home in the hood.
If you are lucky, a dope fiend will burglarize your place and steal it. But if you are truly blessed by the Lord, your home will be invaded and Trayvon and Ja'Marcus will think you are drug dealers, then kill everybody in the house for not knowing where the drugs are.
When you wake up out of your coma and learn to walk and talk again, you will understand the importance of a budget, and frugality. You will be moar responsible, and less gay.
More millennials need to live around Obama's sons. They will develop an almost Marine-like work ethic and rigid moral code to get the fuckity fuck away from the dindus.
Can't teach your grown assed children a damn thing subsidizing a lifestyle of pizza parties and Iphones in thousand dollar a month apartments.
Put these gays in the hood, and watch them go from David Hogg to Marion Cobretti, fully prepared to serve their country with honor and distinction.
Yes but you lot are jolly there are $1000 a month apartments. It's about that for a room here
Words of wisdom, Alex...words..of..wisdom.
Well with the faltering Trump economy it's no wonder millennials need help. Of course I know of no baby boomer rich enough to help in the first place. So I don't know how this story originates.
Poor Millennial weekend?
Zerohedge, WTF is with this constant attack on young adults? I know many and with one exception (meth) they are hard working and geo-politically aware and NONE of them live in their parent's basement. Why the unremitting denigration of an entire generation?
Computer programming is not a high paying job for millennials. Nearly all of the jobs in that sector, at the entry level, have been given to foreign nationals on H-1B and OPT visas. And even when an American gets hired, its usually in a very high cost of living center where the salary on offer simply doesn't have any chance of keeping up.
lot of friends in college lament livin paycheck to paycheck, "money is tight" etc.
but then often times they reveal just their cell phone bill alone is over $100 bucks a month!
>.<
I have a buddy and the other day he asked me, "Do all Millennials drop their children off at their parent's place to watch them while they go off and do stupid shit?" Apparently, his new son-in-law wanted to go get a tattoo the next day. He and his wife wanted the parents to watch the new born all day. Wtf?