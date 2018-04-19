Air Force Awards $1 Billion Contract For "Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:45

The United States Air Force has awarded Lockheed Martin, an American aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies company, with a $928 million contract to design and prototype new hypersonic missiles. These high tech missiles can travel five times the speed of sound and outmaneuver the most advanced missile defense shields in the world, announced the Department of Defense’s (DoD).

The Air Force is working with Lockheed Martin to design a new hypersonic prototype. The service previously explored the technology with tests of the X-51A Waverider, shown here under the wing of a B-52 bomber. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

Last month, President Donald Trump signed a massive $1.3 trillion military-friendly omnibus bill. The 2,200-page legislation awards the most significant increase in military spending in more than 15-years. The DoD will get its base budget of $589.5 billion and $65.2 billion for its foreign wars. The remainder of the $700 billion will be appropriated to other defense-related programs, such as a broad push to kickstart America’s hypersonic arsenal.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the “design, development, engineering, systems integration, test, logistics planning, and aircraft integration support of all the elements of a hypersonic, conventional, air-launched, stand-off weapon,” the DoD press release stated on Wednesday.

The total value of the contract is worth $928 million over the course of the hypersonic program, which the press release failed to give specifics on timeframes. The design and prototyping will be completed at Lockheed Martin Space Systems facilities in Huntsville, Alabama. Lockheed won the contract after it beat out three other offers. Fiscal 2018 first task order to Lockheed will be for the “research, development, test and evaluation” of the hypersonic program, said the press release.

“This effort is one of two hypersonic weapon prototyping efforts being pursued by the Air Force to accelerate hypersonics research and development,” service spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement.

“The Air Force is using prototyping to explore the art-of-the-possible and to advance these technologies to a capability as quickly as possible.”  

As we have discussed previously, “hypersonic aircraft and missiles are being developed and tested by the United States, Russia, and China at an accelerating pace.” In other words, the era of hypersonic technology has arrived with a bang. Many of the world’s superpowers have realized that the first to possess these technologies will revolutionize their civilian and military programs.

Now, we understand, why hypersonic missile technology has become a top priority for the Pentagon because, in other words, these high tech weapons have the potential to reshape the post–World War II modern economic system away from the West’s control. Already, Russia and China have conducted numerous successful tests of hypersonic weapons that can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

The announcement of Lockheed’s billion-dollar hypersonic contract comes as Undersecretary of Defense for Research Michael Griffin presented last month at the McAleese-Credit Suisse Defense Conference in which he warned, “when the Chinese can deploy tactical or regional hypersonic systems, they hold at risk our carrier battle groups. They hold our entire surface fleet at risk. They hold at risk our forward deployed land-based forces.”

Griffin emphasized that Beijing has administered “20 times as many of hypersonic weapon tests as has the United States over the last decade.” He stated Beijing is spending billions to develop and test non-nuclear versions of hypersonic weapons that could render the United States Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers unprotected against a hypersonic strike.

On Apri 17, Griffin told House Armed Services Committee, “the most significant advance by our adversaries has been the Chinese development of what is now today a pretty mature system for the conventional prompt strike at multi-thousand kilometer range. We will, with today’s defensive systems, not see these things coming.”

While it is shocking to observe how Pentagon officials openly admit that foreign hypersonic threats could be a major headache to the American empire, the reality of a dying nation has been realized with government officials scrambling to infuse Lockheed Martin with $1 billion for hypersonic cruise missiles. What does this all mean you might ask? Well, the Pentagon’s hypersonic program(s) are tremendously behind the eight ball, as Russia and China steam ahead…

FireBrander Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

That pickup truck sized unmanned "orbiter/ship" they launched a while back...interesting theories on that...it will hold what you could get into the bed of a pickup...I don't know how big nukes are these days, but I'm sure a small nuke could fit and pack a hell of a punch...falling out of orbit at ~25,000 mph and directed at target...hell, you wouldn't even need any type of bomb...just fill it with 1000lbs of iron and you'd get 260' wide, 54' deep crater!

Cool web tool about meteor impact damage:
https://www.purdue.edu/impactearth

J S Bach FireBrander Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:55 Permalink

Ahh... more funds spent on machines that break things.  How constructive.  We don't need any work done on our country's infrastructure.  Nah.  More bombs!  More missiles!  More tanks!  More popcorn!  Go Team USA! 🇺🇸💣🚀🍿

Lumberjack J S Bach Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

Remember that Swiss lab that tested the BZ, then backpedaled a bit...

 

https://www.malaymail.com/s/1004125/doping-scandal-swiss-lab-to-probe-blood-sample-destruction

GENEVA, Nov 13 — A Swiss laboratory rejected yesterday suggestions it broke rules set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) when it destroyed analysed blood samples, but said it had opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

...It was only later that the lab was informed by the global agency that it should have provided a documented explanation for the sample destruction.

dirty fingernails Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

The over the top pre-design hype has begun. "It can do everything. It slices, it dices. You can cut a tin can like a tomato. It teleports and has a twitter account that updates in real-time. It likes long romantic walks on the beach, gives great back rubs, and likes to cuddle after sex. Or make you a sandwich. This missle is also based on our designs for the F-35."

dirty fingernails GeezerGeek Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:29 Permalink

Oh, that's a key structural feature so yeah, but we'll need another half billion for redesigning the software in Senator So-and-So's state, plus 2 more billion for acronym and paint scheme panel deliberations in Rep Asshat's district. So it'll be slightly over budget, several decades past the deadline, functionality will be a coin toss, but it'll look awesome on a power point slideshow. We do those real well. Lots of bright colors and CGI.

Parrotile dirty fingernails Fri, 04/20/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

 Maybe Lockheed Martin can buy time on the Chinese Supercomputer(s) - far, FAR better than anything in the West, and I'm sure the Chinese Government won't mind - in exchange for dropping ALL protectionist measures against Chinese companies.

Seems China's Exascale "next-Gen" supercomputer is well on target design-wise - https://www.top500.org/news/chinas-next-supercomputer-may-spoil-america…

CompassionateC… Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

I think that this is a good step because we must always be developing cutting edge technology for the defense of Israel against all threats, real or perceived.  My only concern is about the team that will be developing and testing this new missile system.  We need to put diversity first so I want to see this designed, manufactured, and tested ONLY by niggers, women, undocumented beaners, dune coon jihadists, etc.  No white men allowed!  Diversity is only second to supporting Israel as far as OUR VALUES go.  You're a fucking racist nazi anti-semite if you don't think so!

BGO Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:01 Permalink

The world would be a much better place if the Pentagram spent less time and money inventing new ways to kill people. It sets a bad precedent... makes other countries feel like they too need to invent new ways to kill people. People who invent new ways to kill other people are the worst kind of people. IMO.

I am Groot BGO Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

I guarantee the next "big" thing we'll see are biogenic weapons. Basically viruses designed to kill people based on their genetic makeup. Same principle as the neutron bomb but without all of the nasty residual nuclear stuff. And you won't waste billions having to rebuild any infrastructure. I got a bad feeling that if you're Brown, you're gonna be in deep doo doo soon.

I am Groot Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:13 Permalink

Only $1 billion ? That must be for the check for the dinner party to celebrate the nonending ass raping the American taxpayer has been receiving with no reacharound.

Chief Joesph Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

If DoD has a $1 billion contract out for a hypersonic weapon, you can bet that won't be enough.  Defense contractors will want at least 5 times that amount.  The history of the F-35 is a good example, so was the DDG-1000, and so was the LCS. And like the F-35, it will take at least 15 years to get from the drawing board to actual operational status.  By then, it should be obsolete.  

Just remember this.  The Russians developed theirs back in 2004, so they are 14 years ahead of the U.S., in development, and they did it with far less money too.

GeezerGeek Chief Joesph Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

The USSA can simply put together a super-diverse team of aero engineers and the diversity alone will gain us four or five years. That's how diversity works, doesn't it? And since we tend to pay women and minorities less than those privileged white male engineers (or so I'm told over and over again), we can save lots of money.

Win Win Win!

navy62802 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

I'm ready to see that compact fusion reactor that Lockheed Martin filed a patent for recently. It's supposed to be ready for testing in 2019.

besnook Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:40 Permalink

a supersonic nuke! product of the acme company! even greater. the ultimate in sanitary, humanitarian destruction of people and things. it's a good thing chemical weapons are banned. that leaves dead bodies lying around. what a mess.

desertboy Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

There is no way this pork barrel was not in play before the recent fancy hypersonic cartoon-video from Russia. 

Just like the cartoons before the Iraq invasion.

Massive money laundering is as easy as making cartoons.  