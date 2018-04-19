Apple Slides After Taiwan Semi Blames "Very High-End Smartphone" For Unexpectedly Poor Guidance

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:18

In the latest confirmation that earnings from Apple are set to disappoint, perhaps bigly, overnight, the world's largest semiconductor producer, Taiwan Semiconductor, reported disappointing guidance, with management blaming a "very high-end smartphone" prompting renewed questions about the collapse in global iPhone demand.

The market wasted no time to price in the ongoing decline in demand for $1000+ iPhones and Taiwan Semi ADRs fell more than 5% in pre-market trading while Apple, Nvidia and AMD are all down ~2% in sympathy; this followed weakness in European chip stocks like AMS -3.7%, STMicro -2.2%, and Dialog Semi -1.9%.

Needless to say, Apple is a behemoth in TSM's P&L and accounted for over 20% of Taiwan Semi’s revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to Bloomberg supply chain estimate.

Quoted by Bloomberg, JPMorgan analyst Gokul Hariharan said TSM’s 2Q forecast was very weak with the iPhone driving a lot of the softness; according to the bank's estimates, TSM's Apple-related revenues may plunge ~50% q/q in 2Q after a 30% drop in 1Q.

If this forecast is even remotely accurate, it paints a dire picture for iPhone demand around the globe, and suggests that the world's infatuation with Apple products is rapidly waning.

This was echoed by Goldman analyst Donald Lu, who called TSM’s weak demand in 2018 "incrementally negative as Apple weakness persists."

Reading through TSM's earnings for Apple upcoming results which will be reported on May 1, Mizuho said it expects the Q3 revenue forecast to miss at the midpoint, and added that checks continue to point to iPhone X demand softness “in addition to an incremental downtick in 8/8 Plus procurement (which may not be baked into consensus)."

Comments

Hal n back Urban Roman Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

I applaude the high priced phones: it enables me to keep my now 5 year old smartphone which is still pretty smart. My only cost over 5 years-a new case and screen protector.

I can make the same calls my kids do with their 8's, the quality of sound is actually better, the pictures are close to the same, and I have been keeping 40 bucks a month for the last 3 years!

Cursive Rock On Roger Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:23 Permalink

Peak smartphone, indeed.  My "phone" is six years old and stays, turned off, in a drawer 90% of the time.  I routinely tell my clients I don't carry the damn thing and they should try it sometime.  I would chuck it altogether, but sometimes it's nice to have a communicator when you are on the road or out and about.

 

ETA:  This sounds like a bear trap.  Does anyone doubt that Apple will report whatever the hell Apple wants to report?  I mean, they may go low or they may go high, but Apple will do whatever it wants...

Hal n back Cursive Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

the other issue is I do not want a tablet for a phone. When I carry the phone, I'd like it to fit in my shirt or slacks pocket without ripping the pocket due to size and weight.

Ok, if the  kids do not want pc's I understand, but what about the rest of us who have PC's and only need a small smatphone for emergencies, etc.

swmnguy RedBaron616 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:00 Permalink

I'm on Verizon.  Their Customer Assistance advised me to buy a Verizon-compatible phone from Amazon.  The lady said Verizon would be happy to sell me a phone, but their prices are too high.  I bought a Moto G4 for about $150 and it's worked flawlessly for a couple of years.

I suppose it's possible to buy fakes on Amazon.  It's wise to know what the market price of an item is, and to not buy something sight-unseen that's too far above or below that market price. 

silverer Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

About eight years ago, Apple should have fired half its employees and stopped piling avalanches of total bullshit unnecessary upgrades onto their customers. With half the employees out, they would have had decent numbers and could have progressed in a more paced, meaningful way with their product lines, keeping the absolute cream of the best engineers. They've focused on profits instead of customers, and did what Microsoft did: started blocking out third party software by raising the stakes of the game, and open source functionality via a bridge to UNIX disappeared. Typical corporate path. Just follow what was done in the past to temporarily juice up the profits.

silverer hairball48 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

China will make it happen. Jesus look at the phones you can buy in the Chinese market!

https://www.phonearena.com/news/Best-Chinese-Android-smartphones-Februa…

The only thing saving Apple from these phones is they are a bit different in system compatibility (which could easily be changed), but mostly they are blocked from the US market by the US government (always there to help their crony contributors like Apple). Check the specs and battery life on those phones!

Agent P Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

I wonder how much (if any) margin Apple is making on the $29 battery replacements for iPhone 6 and and above.  I also wonder what it's costing them in lost upgrades.  I know there's a fuck ton of those batteries getting replaced.  Could be an ugly quarter...and that program runs all year.  

The Count Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

Dump your iPhones! I just made the switch from an $800 iPhone 8 Plus to a Sony X1 I got at best buy for $200. 90 percent of the features for 25 percent of the money. Apple has been milking us dry.

wafm The Count Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

you bet they have. It likely costs Apple about 50 bucks to make an iphone these days... I'm not questioning they spend mega bucks on R&D but still, iphone X isn't all that different from a 5 or a 6...

I remember buying the very first iphone model and that was great, back then that was truely somethin else AND the design was actually the nicest of all iphones... 