Apple Slides After Taiwan Semi Blames "Very High-End Smartphone" For Unexpectedly Poor Guidance

In the latest confirmation that earnings from Apple are set to disappoint, perhaps bigly, overnight, the world's largest semiconductor producer, Taiwan Semiconductor, reported disappointing guidance, with management blaming a "very high-end smartphone" prompting renewed questions about the collapse in global iPhone demand.
The market wasted no time to price in the ongoing decline in demand for $1000+ iPhones and Taiwan Semi ADRs fell more than 5% in pre-market trading while Apple, Nvidia and AMD are all down ~2% in sympathy; this followed weakness in European chip stocks like AMS -3.7%, STMicro -2.2%, and Dialog Semi -1.9%.
Needless to say, Apple is a behemoth in TSM's P&L and accounted for over 20% of Taiwan Semi’s revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to Bloomberg supply chain estimate.
Quoted by Bloomberg, JPMorgan analyst Gokul Hariharan said TSM’s 2Q forecast was very weak with the iPhone driving a lot of the softness; according to the bank's estimates, TSM's Apple-related revenues may plunge ~50% q/q in 2Q after a 30% drop in 1Q.
If this forecast is even remotely accurate, it paints a dire picture for iPhone demand around the globe, and suggests that the world's infatuation with Apple products is rapidly waning.
This was echoed by Goldman analyst Donald Lu, who called TSM’s weak demand in 2018 "incrementally negative as Apple weakness persists."
Reading through TSM's earnings for Apple upcoming results which will be reported on May 1, Mizuho said it expects the Q3 revenue forecast to miss at the midpoint, and added that checks continue to point to iPhone X demand softness “in addition to an incremental downtick in 8/8 Plus procurement (which may not be baked into consensus)."
I applaude the high priced phones: it enables me to keep my now 5 year old smartphone which is still pretty smart. My only cost over 5 years-a new case and screen protector.
I can make the same calls my kids do with their 8's, the quality of sound is actually better, the pictures are close to the same, and I have been keeping 40 bucks a month for the last 3 years!
I have an iphone 6 from 2014.
Still does all the same things as the iphone X.
I plan on buying a new $25 Apple battery this year(thanks to apple for dicounting the battery bigly). That should keep my ip6 going for another 4 years.
The Moto G5Plus is around $200... a far better deal than any new iPhone...
Wise to now consider selling or shorting all the FAAGITS (FB, amizion, aapl, google, ibm, tesla, starbucks).
It will slide into oblivion when all phones are free, about 2023.
I bought a new Blackberry this week. My six year old Samsung died.
Peak smartphone, indeed. My "phone" is six years old and stays, turned off, in a drawer 90% of the time. I routinely tell my clients I don't carry the damn thing and they should try it sometime. I would chuck it altogether, but sometimes it's nice to have a communicator when you are on the road or out and about.
ETA: This sounds like a bear trap. Does anyone doubt that Apple will report whatever the hell Apple wants to report? I mean, they may go low or they may go high, but Apple will do whatever it wants...
"... This sounds like a bear trap"
indeed; apple can still afford cheap debt and large buyback.....announcements.
the other issue is I do not want a tablet for a phone. When I carry the phone, I'd like it to fit in my shirt or slacks pocket without ripping the pocket due to size and weight.
Ok, if the kids do not want pc's I understand, but what about the rest of us who have PC's and only need a small smatphone for emergencies, etc.
I brought a new Motorola G5s plus for under $200. The phone is super awesome and fast.
Plenty of under $120. android phones that do a decent job that you don't cry over then they slip out of your pocket into a swimming pool or over the side of a boat in a "boating accident".
You can buy a fully functional 6" unlocked phone from Amazon for $130:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07C9Z51DH/ref=pe_151250_280558750_em…
Phones are like cars, after a month the brand fantasy wears off and you are merely using a commodity.
People are starting to figure that out.
LG Aristo. $100.00 new, big screen, user replaceable battery.
two empty campbells soup cans and one long string. free.
From Amazon, it is probably a fake. They don't care, they make money on the fakes too. Too many fakes on Amazon to buy any "brand name".
I bought BLU phones from Amazon. The item ID's required for tech support are legitimate. And the phones work fine.
If you want to drop a Grand on an iPhone for the additional little used bells and whistles, of course that's your prerogative.
I'm on Verizon. Their Customer Assistance advised me to buy a Verizon-compatible phone from Amazon. The lady said Verizon would be happy to sell me a phone, but their prices are too high. I bought a Moto G4 for about $150 and it's worked flawlessly for a couple of years.
I suppose it's possible to buy fakes on Amazon. It's wise to know what the market price of an item is, and to not buy something sight-unseen that's too far above or below that market price.
Blu phones are crap. Motorola are much better.
https://www.motorola.com/us/products/moto-g-plus-gen-5-special-edition
About eight years ago, Apple should have fired half its employees and stopped piling avalanches of total bullshit unnecessary upgrades onto their customers. With half the employees out, they would have had decent numbers and could have progressed in a more paced, meaningful way with their product lines, keeping the absolute cream of the best engineers. They've focused on profits instead of customers, and did what Microsoft did: started blocking out third party software by raising the stakes of the game, and open source functionality via a bridge to UNIX disappeared. Typical corporate path. Just follow what was done in the past to temporarily juice up the profits.
Don't forget their massive, anus-shaped $5B HQ in Cupertino
I call that the "Harley-Davidson" mistake. Dealers forced to build new space age dealerships. That was great until sales started tanking. Some of the oldest and most successful Harley dealerships were driven out of business by that extra overhead.
Harley is nothing but driveway candy for the fat old posers in the US.....They died long ago, just been floating along.
Yes. And the millennials face the Gary Larsen "Fish or cut bait, fish or cut bait" problem. It's "Buy a Harley or pay my college loan, buy a Harley or pay my college loan?"
When I worked for a supplier to H-D, the general attitude everywhere in H-D was they could do no wrong. The arrogance was incredible. Now H-D reaps what its sowed.
It will make my heart GLAD to see Apple and those arrogant fucks who work there go down the shitter.
China will make it happen. Jesus look at the phones you can buy in the Chinese market!
https://www.phonearena.com/news/Best-Chinese-Android-smartphones-Februa…
The only thing saving Apple from these phones is they are a bit different in system compatibility (which could easily be changed), but mostly they are blocked from the US market by the US government (always there to help their crony contributors like Apple). Check the specs and battery life on those phones!
yeah awesome phones. Taiwanese make also good stuff, I have the same ASUS with intel chip for the last 4 years and it's been totally reliable... battery is starting to weaken though. 120 bucks back then.
I wonder how much (if any) margin Apple is making on the $29 battery replacements for iPhone 6 and and above. I also wonder what it's costing them in lost upgrades. I know there's a fuck ton of those batteries getting replaced. Could be an ugly quarter...and that program runs all year.
Landfills choking on fone batteries.
They're probably still making money. Just less money. What do you suppose Apple pays for a battery? So now you know all along everyone was getting screwed for battery replacement cost.
Dump your iPhones! I just made the switch from an $800 iPhone 8 Plus to a Sony X1 I got at best buy for $200. 90 percent of the features for 25 percent of the money. Apple has been milking us dry.
you bet they have. It likely costs Apple about 50 bucks to make an iphone these days... I'm not questioning they spend mega bucks on R&D but still, iphone X isn't all that different from a 5 or a 6...
I remember buying the very first iphone model and that was great, back then that was truely somethin else AND the design was actually the nicest of all iphones...
