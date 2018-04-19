Banks & Bitcoin Bounce As Stocks & Bonds Are Trounced

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:03

Just when you thought you were with the trend... the market says this...

Rates rip higher and the curve steepens dramatically; stocks tumble, semis suck, tech stumbles, banks burst higher; industrial commodities jump; and the dollar spikes - in other words - it's opposite day.

Futures show US equties stable and positive for most of the Asia session but begin to lose steam as Europe opened, accelerate lower into the US cash open, bounce to European close, then slide further... until headlines about Rosenstein telling Trump he was not target of Mueller investigation sent stocks higher, then headlines about emergency powers against China sent stocks lower...

 

On the day, Trannies underperformed, Dow was best but the entire complex jumped and slid in the last 30 mins on Rosenstein and China headlines...

 

Trannies remain best on the week, with the Dow lagging (though still up 1%)...

 

The S&P 500 fell back below its 50- and 100-DMA...then popped back above on the Rosenstein headlines...

 

Tobacco stocks collapsed over 12% today - the biggest drop since 2002 - thanks to ugly number from Phillip Morris...

 

Semis were slammed lower today (worst day since June 2016) as ASM disappointed... (following Lam Research and Taiwan Semi)

 

And AAPL suffered on the back of semis weakness... (biggest drop since early Feb)

 

Financials outperformed tech today - erasing the week's tech outperformance...

 

Stocks (down) and Bond yields (up) recoupled today...

 

Today bonds and stocks both sold for the biggest aggregate drop in a month...

 

Treasury yields rose once again today...

 

Breakevens soared to 4 year highs as inflation hopes are back...

 

The yield curve extended yesterday's steepening rebound but stalled at recent resistance...

 

10Y Yields are back to pre-rate-hike levels...

 

The Dollar Index surged today - jumping most in a month - back to Fed rate hike levels...

 

The Mexican Peso tumbled over 2% today - the biggest drop since the US election in Nov 2016...

 

Cryptocurrencies soared alongside the dollar...

 

Bitcoin is back up at $8,300, but the last few days have seen some chunky sudden volume trades...

 

Silver notably outperformed today as crude and copper lagged...

 

Most notably, Silver has dramatically outperformed gold in the last few days...

Comments

Keltner Channel Surf Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:05

Trading together can be a romantic time for couples … if their positions aren’t too far apart.

lookslikecraptome house biscuit Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:31

filling in for lester.    you butt coiners are gonna lose money    what index or currency loses 65% of its value in 90 days?

 

Good question from Lester, have never seen any coineratti even attempt to answer that question.  PLEASE. take the shot with your best answer, please.  

Keltner Channel Surf BandGap Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:40

For those of us old enough to remember when this hit the Top 40 radio airwaves, it was the one tune that really sent our parents over the edge, leading many small plastic transistor radios to be smashed on patio steps, as top sirloins were grilled tragically past medium well. 

"Afternoon Delight" was often tolerated with an uncomfortable smirk, perhaps due to the bluegrass backing, but NOT this track ...

D.r. Funk davatankool Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:38

GAME. IS. OVER.

Game over. Meaning the index maneuvering propaganda trying to suggest otherwise.

The tricks and antics and continuing-operations to make things seem still ok, were both anticipated, and generally correctly categorized, as the weeks progress. The accurate context, is game is over. The inflection moment was made, [highly-highly likely determined to be as such] It's not soaring yields, it's not elevating vix, It's everything. And the programmers are doing everything they can (in a manner of speaking) to convince everyone to stay in the game even though it's over

 

the societal|and geopolitical manipulations|hitting convergence and endgame|and the felonious government elements and insiders|on their last twitch

Keltner Channel Surf D.r. Funk Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:54

Either that, or it’s just another standard OPEX (Options Expiration) week, in which volatility envelope tops were tested out, then retreated from, on very thin vapor volume, allowing the ‘big boys’ to get out of, or leg into, complex multi-part positions before being assigned tomorrow evening.  

The only questions remaining for tomorrow are:  a) Will we end at envelope tops, or retreat toward 20EMA centers?  b) Will we there be dragonfly volatility, or the desired level hit by 10:00, with complete stasis for the rest of the day (i.e., can it be traded?)

Assuming you’re old enough to shave, I’m gonna get you an Occam’s Razor for X-Mas, Funk …

AR15AU Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:25

Just picked up some more options on CDE, HL, and AG. Outright positions in AXU and LODE.

Shorts are starting to shit themselves. Tomorrows CFTC CMX report should be hella fun.

lookslikecraptome QE49er Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:35

I heard tulips were bouncing also. No I do not hate cryptos. Just messing around here. cheers

Edit. Not so messing around. What fucking bounce is being reported for cryptos. https://www.gdax.com/trade/BTC-USD. If that is a bounce I am superman. The hourly shows ZIPPO for an advance. Just some whales effin around cause they are bored. The cryptos seem so thinly traded (lacking liquidity), it is like an old lumber futures index. 

The fact that 5 minute  candles go up one day and down the next seems to be horrible for the cryptos. No action at all. action is what u need in poker and trading. Oh well. Gotta report something on the crypto world right. 

The title could say; "Whales set ranges and eff retail". 

RedDwarf Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:49

People joke about the HODL strategy, but really it's just long term strategic investing.  I don't care what it is today vs. yesterday.  What matters is where the cryptos I buy such as LTC will be in two years time.