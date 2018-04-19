Banks & Bitcoin Bounce As Stocks & Bonds Are Trounced

Just when you thought you were with the trend... the market says this...
Rates rip higher and the curve steepens dramatically; stocks tumble, semis suck, tech stumbles, banks burst higher; industrial commodities jump; and the dollar spikes - in other words - it's opposite day.
Futures show US equties stable and positive for most of the Asia session but begin to lose steam as Europe opened, accelerate lower into the US cash open, bounce to European close, then slide further... until headlines about Rosenstein telling Trump he was not target of Mueller investigation sent stocks higher, then headlines about emergency powers against China sent stocks lower...
On the day, Trannies underperformed, Dow was best but the entire complex jumped and slid in the last 30 mins on Rosenstein and China headlines...
Trannies remain best on the week, with the Dow lagging (though still up 1%)...
The S&P 500 fell back below its 50- and 100-DMA...then popped back above on the Rosenstein headlines...
Tobacco stocks collapsed over 12% today - the biggest drop since 2002 - thanks to ugly number from Phillip Morris...
Semis were slammed lower today (worst day since June 2016) as ASM disappointed... (following Lam Research and Taiwan Semi)
And AAPL suffered on the back of semis weakness... (biggest drop since early Feb)
Financials outperformed tech today - erasing the week's tech outperformance...
Stocks (down) and Bond yields (up) recoupled today...
Today bonds and stocks both sold for the biggest aggregate drop in a month...
Treasury yields rose once again today...
Breakevens soared to 4 year highs as inflation hopes are back...
The yield curve extended yesterday's steepening rebound but stalled at recent resistance...
10Y Yields are back to pre-rate-hike levels...
The Dollar Index surged today - jumping most in a month - back to Fed rate hike levels...
The Mexican Peso tumbled over 2% today - the biggest drop since the US election in Nov 2016...
Cryptocurrencies soared alongside the dollar...
Bitcoin is back up at $8,300, but the last few days have seen some chunky sudden volume trades...
Silver notably outperformed today as crude and copper lagged...
Most notably, Silver has dramatically outperformed gold in the last few days...
Comments
In reply to Trading together can be a… by Keltner Channel Surf
Lester, let me know if you need to borrow some money...
In reply to I'll talk to you later by TheWholeYearInn
so the trannies r under performing. More estrogen perhaps and maybe some lower heels could cure that.
In reply to L by house biscuit
filling in for lester. you butt coiners are gonna lose money what index or currency loses 65% of its value in 90 days?
Good question from Lester, have never seen any coineratti even attempt to answer that question. PLEASE. take the shot with your best answer, please.
In reply to L by house biscuit
Have three Tubes albums before The Completion Backwards Principle.
Very good stuff.
"My head is my only house unless it rains."
In reply to Trading together can be a… by Keltner Channel Surf
For those of us old enough to remember when this hit the Top 40 radio airwaves, it was the one tune that really sent our parents over the edge, leading many small plastic transistor radios to be smashed on patio steps, as top sirloins were grilled tragically past medium well.
"Afternoon Delight" was often tolerated with an uncomfortable smirk, perhaps due to the bluegrass backing, but NOT this track ...
In reply to Have three Tubes albums… by BandGap
The Moment When Stocks Figure Out That Soaring Yields Are Not Good
GAME. IS. OVER.
Game over. Meaning the index maneuvering propaganda trying to suggest otherwise.
The tricks and antics and continuing-operations to make things seem still ok, were both anticipated, and generally correctly categorized, as the weeks progress. The accurate context, is game is over. The inflection moment was made, [highly-highly likely determined to be as such] It's not soaring yields, it's not elevating vix, It's everything. And the programmers are doing everything they can (in a manner of speaking) to convince everyone to stay in the game even though it's over
the societal|and geopolitical manipulations|hitting convergence and endgame|and the felonious government elements and insiders|on their last twitch
In reply to The Moment When Stocks… by davatankool
Either that, or it’s just another standard OPEX (Options Expiration) week, in which volatility envelope tops were tested out, then retreated from, on very thin vapor volume, allowing the ‘big boys’ to get out of, or leg into, complex multi-part positions before being assigned tomorrow evening.
The only questions remaining for tomorrow are: a) Will we end at envelope tops, or retreat toward 20EMA centers? b) Will we there be dragonfly volatility, or the desired level hit by 10:00, with complete stasis for the rest of the day (i.e., can it be traded?)
Assuming you’re old enough to shave, I’m gonna get you an Occam’s Razor for X-Mas, Funk …
In reply to GAME. IS. OVER. Game over… by D.r. Funk
If your analyzing noisy, chaotic markets day by day you will go crazy, Tyler.
we are in an epicly unprecedented monetary/economic experiment.
Interest rates, bitchez. US debt bubble about to pop.
3rd Bass "Pop Goes The Weasel" - YouTube
In reply to Interest rates, bitchez. US… by Fiat Burner
Silver(in my hand,bitches)....
Nuff Said
Just got back from the grocery store. No problem...
Do you sometimes lack the mental capacity to grocery shop?
In reply to Just got back from the… by arrowrod
lol, one does wonder bout that comment. cheers
In reply to Do you sometimes lack the… by Juggernaut x2
so the headline hit at exactly the 50DMA............what a coincidence
Just picked up some more options on CDE, HL, and AG. Outright positions in AXU and LODE.
Shorts are starting to shit themselves. Tomorrows CFTC CMX report should be hella fun.
Beanie Babies are up today ZH just in case you want to throw that in there for today's market report.
I heard tulips were bouncing also. No I do not hate cryptos. Just messing around here. cheers
Edit. Not so messing around. What fucking bounce is being reported for cryptos. https://www.gdax.com/trade/BTC-USD. If that is a bounce I am superman. The hourly shows ZIPPO for an advance. Just some whales effin around cause they are bored. The cryptos seem so thinly traded (lacking liquidity), it is like an old lumber futures index.
The fact that 5 minute candles go up one day and down the next seems to be horrible for the cryptos. No action at all. action is what u need in poker and trading. Oh well. Gotta report something on the crypto world right.
The title could say; "Whales set ranges and eff retail".
In reply to Beanie Babies are up today… by QE49er
Nice
In reply to I heard tulips were bouncing… by lookslikecraptome
The S&P500 finished 0.57% lower today. Only in the hysterical mind of ZH is that a "trouncing".
If they raise rates this thing is going down BIGLY
People joke about the HODL strategy, but really it's just long term strategic investing. I don't care what it is today vs. yesterday. What matters is where the cryptos I buy such as LTC will be in two years time.
FUCK BANKS AND FIAT MONEY WHILE THERE IS NO THING BETTER.