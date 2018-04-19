Containers With Chlorine From Germany, Smoke Grenades From UK Found In Syria's Ghouta: Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a Thursday press conference that containers filled with chlorine from Germany and smoke bombs manufactured in the United Kingdom city of Salisbury were found in the East Ghouta region of Damascus, the location of the alleged chemical attack by Assad which resulted in the launch of 105 Tomahawks on 3 Syrian targets by US, UK and French forces last Friday.
“In the liberated areas of Eastern Ghouta, Syrian government troops have found containers with chlorine – the most horrible kind of chemical weapons – from Germany, and also smoke grenades produced – please pay attention [to this] – in the city of Salisbury, the UK,” Zakharova told a news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
"In the liberated areas of Eastern Ghouta, Syrian government troops have found containers with chlorine – the most horrible kind of chemical weapons – from Germany, and also smoke grenades produced – please pay attention to this – in the city of Salisbury, the UK," Zakharova told a news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The findings undermine "the faith in humaneness” of some states’ leadership, who “give such orders and make such decisions," Zakharova added. No further details were released regarding this finding.
Of course, western leaders’ have alleged, if without demonstrating proof, that the Syrian government was behind the Douma attack based on “open sources”, YouTube video clips and other information on social media, including the reports of the so-called civil defense group, the White Helmets. The group is believed to be linked to militants and operates in the areas under their control.
Last week's airstrike occurred just ahead of the arrival of an Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) fact-finding mission tasked with establishing whether any chemical attack had taken place. The team of chemical-watchdog experts still can’t reach the site of the purported attack, as militants have hampered their work, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.
Comments
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl harbor with chlorine?
Well, this is awkward.
Perhaps the desperation to bomb something - anything - was all just a massive cover up effort by the culpable govts supplying the "rebels".
In reply to Was it over when the Germans… by TheWholeYearInn
Russia: "THE USA AND GERMANY GASSED THOSE FOLKS!"
....and "No further details were released regarding this finding."
Wait a minute, I thought the gas attack didn't even occur?
Pictures PLEASE!
Hard to back you Russia when you always seem to have proof but fail to provide it...
After providing the world with photographic evidence, bring in the OPCW and produce a video of their inspection...I mean really, is that beyond your capabilities? Failure to do this diminishes your credibility to ZERO!
In reply to Well, this is awkward. by NugginFuts
pictures of pompeo/Kim summit or it didn't happen
In reply to Pictures PLEASE! by FireBrander
containers of chlorine, 1 gallon, found at Leslie Swimming Pool Supply, Syria.
Smoke bombs at the Syria Arab Nation Gas Station and Fireworks General Store and cartons of American cigarettes.
In reply to pictures of pompeo/Kim… by DingleBarryObummer
STFU and DIE FOR ISRAEL, GOYIM!
In reply to containers of chlorine, 1… by macholatte
The FALSE FLAG Theorem Becomes Fact, as More Hard evidence Rolls In ...
In reply to STFU and DIE FOR ISRAEL,… by Americano
... meanwhile, the (((Red Shield))) banksters are being dismantled drip by drip ... “Bolivia Declares ‘Total independence’ From World Bank And IMF” >>> http://yournewswire.com/bolivia-independence-world-bank-imf/ ...
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Go to veterans today and search, this is from weeks ago. Photos of canisters with serial numbers and place of manufacture and equipment. A number of articles.
other "things" found but you find out from vt.
In reply to Pictures PLEASE! by FireBrander
I went there, I did not find it...please provide the link...why can't Russia upload a few photos.
Putin should create a FaceBook page for the evidence...how sweet would that be:)
Russia has some of the best Computer Scientists on the planet...yet Putin can't tweet a photo of German/UK chemweapon supplies in Syria?
In reply to Go to veterans today and… by keep the basta…
For those that already have an opinion on this then news/propaganda is irrelevant.
For those of us who seek the truth, well, we are screwed as the truth is elusive.
In reply to Pictures PLEASE! by FireBrander
The first casualty of war ..... good dental insurance.
In reply to Pictures PLEASE! by FireBrander
Germany, they say? Did they find any Zyklon-B 'pesticide'?
In reply to Pictures PLEASE! by FireBrander
Merk canisters
In reply to Germany, they say? Did they… by gregga777
there are some photos here:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/08/proof-intel-drop-trump-bolton-…
https://www.facebook.com/SYRIAN.SYriaRealInfosAndNews/posts/19354132364…
In reply to Pictures PLEASE! by FireBrander
What would pictures prove? You can take pictures of these items anywhere in the Middle East and claim it was in Syria. Just saying. Pictures prove nothing ultimately. The real problem is that we didn't even bother to investigate before releasing missiles. Hard to stand proud for America when work is done this poorly.
In reply to Pictures PLEASE! by FireBrander
The West showed no proof. Did you make the same statement about them that THEIR credibility was ZERO when they bombed Syria? Syria has not bombed the West, the West (Isra hell's puppies) bombed Syria.
A British retired well-respected journalist has been direct to the site of the 'gassing', checked it out for evidence of gassing, and questioned the local people - THERE WAS NO CHEMICAL ATTACK - Fake News by the self-chosenites' media and puppet governments (US, UK, Germany etc).
In reply to Pictures PLEASE! by FireBrander
Dam fucken right I did! I don't believe any of these murderous, lying, fucking bastards...especially when they cry "evidence" from the mountain top and then fail to produce anything credible.
In reply to The West showed no proof… by Expendable Container
You're asking for far more evidence than it took for the US to bomb Syria.
It's obviously time now for the US to bomb targets in Germany and England. Anything less than this response is a double standard!
In reply to Pictures PLEASE! by FireBrander
perhaps Trump's attempt to destroy evidence didn't work
Even if that's not true, that is still what it looks like. Trump should have been aware of this obvious result. "Bomb first ask questions later" policy will always be viewed negatively
In reply to Well, this is awkward. by NugginFuts
Every hidden thing will be revealed.
The whole world is catching on. It should be quite the sizable force against 3-5 countries when it all comes out.
In reply to perhaps Trump's attempt to… by DingleBarryObummer
Trump wasn't "aware of this" because the "High Confidence" Intelligence report Yosemite Sam Bolten handed him didn't mention it...
In reply to perhaps Trump's attempt to… by DingleBarryObummer
He should stop reading WaPo and start reading ZH. Only an ignoramus would believe anything bolton says
In reply to Trump wasn't "aware of this"… by FireBrander
+1 for bluto blutarsky paraphrase
In reply to Was it over when the Germans… by TheWholeYearInn
Hell no !
In reply to Was it over when the Germans… by TheWholeYearInn
Hahahaha OOPS! Dumb motherfuckers are infected with the incompetence of affirmative action immigrants they imported from low IQ shitholes. These clowns should be embarrassed!
In reply to Was it over when the Germans… by TheWholeYearInn
GOYIM
In reply to Was it over when the Germans… by TheWholeYearInn
Syrian "Government" Troops found................
I'm not surprised.
Yes but have they found the passports from Saudi Arabia yet?
In reply to I'm not surprised. by balz
... and Tide pods from America
how did these get into Syria? and why???
Who funds the white helmets you might ask. And why.
In reply to how did these get into Syria… by Pandelis
doesnt look good for Theresa May - who said she take personal responsability
that escalated quickly
first casualty of war is the truth.
from any side, that is.
The Germans love swimming; this is an Olympic outreach program.
40 tons of chemical weapons found in the tunnels other media wrote weeks ago. Plus USA made equipment. Plus documents.
LOL! We all know that this is and has always been a proxy war...
Just ask jon mcstain... The military industrial complex demands all your time, money, and blood! The 'merican war machine will be fed one way or another!!! It's been this way since WWII fuckers!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!!!
If Assad was the perpetrator, why would the militants be impeding the OPCW? i'd think they would be helping the investigators.
You seem to think logic has a place in all of these shenanigans. ; )
In reply to If Assad was the perpetrator… by VW Nerd
You couldn't have made it up ...oh, no, sorry
If they find a bag of Chicken McNuggets, it's mine.
What do with them, use as tire plugs?
In reply to If they find a bag of… by MARDUKTA
McNuggetts are an inferior grade of rubber not suitable to use for plugs.
In reply to What do with them, use as… by Giant Meteor
Any invoices from McCain?
No invoices, just a couple of IOU's made out to Satan ..
In reply to Any invoices from McCain? by iClaudius
Get right~!
"Yes Jesus loves me for the Bible tells me so
Jesus loves me this I know
For the Bible tells me so
Little ones to him belong
They are weak but he is strong"
Them Natsis sure do love them some gas.