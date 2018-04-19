Containers With Chlorine From Germany, Smoke Grenades From UK Found In Syria's Ghouta: Russia

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:19

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a Thursday press conference that containers filled with chlorine from Germany and smoke bombs manufactured in the United Kingdom city of Salisbury were found in the East Ghouta region of Damascus, the location of the alleged chemical attack by Assad which resulted in the launch of 105 Tomahawks on 3 Syrian targets by US, UK and French forces last Friday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova 

“In the liberated areas of Eastern Ghouta, Syrian government troops have found containers with chlorine – the most horrible kind of chemical weapons – from Germany, and also smoke grenades produced – please pay attention [to this] – in the city of Salisbury, the UK,” Zakharova told a news conference in Moscow on Thursday.

The findings undermine "the faith in humaneness” of some states’ leadership, who “give such orders and make such decisions," Zakharova added. No further details were released regarding this finding.

Of course, western leaders’ have alleged, if without demonstrating proof, that the Syrian government was behind the Douma attack based on “open sources”, YouTube video clips and other information on social media, including the reports of the so-called civil defense group, the White Helmets. The group is believed to be linked to militants and operates in the areas under their control.

Last week's airstrike occurred just ahead of the arrival of an Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) fact-finding mission tasked with establishing whether any chemical attack had taken place. The team of chemical-watchdog experts still can’t reach the site of the purported attack, as militants have hampered their work, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

FireBrander NugginFuts Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

Russia: "THE USA AND GERMANY GASSED THOSE FOLKS!"
....and "No further details were released regarding this finding."

Wait a minute, I thought the gas attack didn't even occur?

Pictures PLEASE!

Hard to back you Russia when you always seem to have proof but fail to provide it...

After providing the world with photographic evidence, bring in the OPCW and produce a video of their inspection...I mean really, is that beyond your capabilities? Failure to do this diminishes your credibility to ZERO!

RedBaron616 FireBrander Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

What would pictures prove? You can take pictures of these items anywhere in the Middle East and claim it was in Syria. Just saying. Pictures prove nothing ultimately. The real problem is that we didn't even bother to investigate before releasing missiles. Hard to stand proud for America when work is done this poorly.

Expendable Container FireBrander Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

The West showed no proof. Did you make the same statement about them that THEIR credibility was ZERO when they bombed Syria? Syria has not bombed the West, the West (Isra hell's puppies) bombed Syria.

A British retired well-respected journalist has been direct to the site of the 'gassing', checked it out for evidence of gassing, and questioned the local people - THERE WAS NO CHEMICAL ATTACK - Fake News by the self-chosenites' media and puppet governments (US, UK, Germany etc).

 

LawsofPhysics Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

LOL!  We all know that this is and has always been a proxy war...

Just ask jon mcstain...   The military industrial complex demands all your time, money, and blood! The 'merican war machine will be fed one way or another!!! It's been this way since WWII fuckers!

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was!!!

ToSoft4Truth Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

Get right~!

 

