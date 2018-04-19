Deutsche Bank "Mistakenly" Sends $35 Billion Out The Door

Back in the summer of 2015, Deutsche Bank mistakenly paid $6 billion to a hedge fund client in a “fat finger” trade on its foreign exchange desk. The embarrassed bank recovered the money from the US hedge fund the next day, and quickly accused a junior member of the bank’s forex sales team of being responsible for the transfer while his boss was on holiday; as the bank further explained, instead of processing a net value, the person processed a gross figure: "That meant the trade had too many zeroes" a staffer helpfully explained.
Fast forward to today when Germany's largest bank has done it again.
According to Bloomberg, a routine payment at Deutsche Bank "went awry" (or as the article notes "was flubbed") last month when the bank with the €48 trillion in derivatives...
... mistakenly sent 28 billion euros ($35 billion) to an exchange as part of its daily derivatives margin transfers.
While the error was quickly spotted and no financial harm was suffered by the bank which has made clusterfucks into its business model, it represents a terrific case study why one should never confuse gross and net derivative exposure: as Bloomberg adds, the "errant" transfer occurred about a week before Easter as Deutsche Bank was conducting a daily collateral adjustment. The delighted - if only for a short time - recipient of the massive transfer was the Deutsche Boerse AG’s Eurex clearinghouse, in whose account the sum landed.
“This was an operational error in the movement of collateral between Deutsche Bank’s principal accounts and Deutsche Bank’s Eurex account,” Charlie Olivier, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank, wrote in an emailed statement. “The error was identified within a matter of minutes, and then rectified. We have rigorously reviewed the reasons why this error occurred and taken steps to prevent its recurrence.”
Of course, Deutsche Bank vowed the same "rigorous" review took place after the 2015 FX transfer fiasco and clearly nothing changed. Actually no, what changed is that Deutsche Bank has been a chronic underperformer, its stock crashed in 2016 to levels below the financial crisis amid speculation about its solvency, and just last week the bank's latest CEO was fired for what really amounted to incompetence.
Surely a pattern is emerging.
Indeed, as Bloomberg adds, "the episode raises fresh questions about the bank’s risk and control processes, at a time when lenders are faced with increased scrutiny from regulators. It’s another embarrassment for Deutsche Bank at a time when it is undergoing a change of leadership in the wake of its third straightannual loss."
And while the "glitch" took place during the last days of now ex-CEO John Cryan's tenure, it will surely be seen as another wrinkle for the bank's new chief executive Christian Sewing who even before this news already had a mountain to climb, as Deutsche Bank is the worst performing member of the Stoxx 600 banks index this year, with the shares having fallen 26% YTD.
Also, in light of the latest debacle, one wonders if the transfer had anything to do with the recent ouster of bank COO Kim Hammonds, who reportedly called Deutsche Bank "the most dysfunctional company" she’d ever worked for.
Finally, adding insult to injury, as we reported over the weekend Deutsche Bank was asked by the ECB to simulate a "crisis scenario" and an orderly wind-down of its trading book, making the German lender the first European bank to receive such a request from the ECB, which is reportedly using Europe’s largest investment bank as a "guinea pig" before it sends similar requests to other banks.
Then again, other European banks don't have €48.3 trillion in derivatives they would need to wind-down overnight.
Comments
and these people daytrade LOL !!
That is what you get when your hire bunch of Indians to run your IT and back office operations.
Back a few years ago they replaced lots of Americans and Europeans with staff from Asia and things went downhill from then on.
In reply to and these people daytrade… by Agent44
But but -- their OpEx is to die for.
In reply to That is what you get when… by Belrev
They have lots of affirmative action type hires placed into decision making and managerial positions without any merit, but who give them a good defense in case a discrimation lawsuit is filed. This is German bank after all which is by default guilty of white privilege, nazis and slavery. You know the drill.
It is better to run down the bank into the ground, then be sued for not promoting next woman, or negro, or indian to a position of power.
In reply to But but -- their OpEx is to… by cougar_w
Deutsche Bank I opt in for a random $billion deposit by you: My account number is 837405543
In reply to They have lots of… by Belrev
You should see my new gold Patek! Thanks, Doosh Bank!
In reply to Deutsche Bank I opt in for… by BennyBoy
C'mon people, go easy now. Banks are experts at manipulating ledgers, swaps, and balance sheets. Holding and sending your money.... not so much. Not their core business lol
In reply to They have lots of… by Belrev
Come to think of it, I'm pretty sure that was Jon Corzine's defense of MF Global going tits-up.
In reply to C'mon people, go easy now. … by nope-1004
Imran Awan, Debbie Wasserman Schultz's IT administrator, should apply for a job at Deutsche Bank.
In reply to That is what you get when… by Belrev
Heh!
In reply to Imran Awan, Debbie Wasserman… by junction
That's what happens in the Fintech world when mental masturbation and an itchy finger intersect.
In reply to That is what you get when… by Belrev
It's incompetence from the top to the bottom at this point. These magicians have completely lost control.
It's a top spinning to its end.
In reply to and these people daytrade… by Agent44
Would someone please just drive a stake through the heart of DOOSHBANK and put it out of its misery ...
In reply to and these people daytrade… by Agent44
I've done the same thing almost.
I paid my gas bill 4 months in advance, not knowing that my spouse had also sent in a check for 4 months in advance. And now we have this huge credit balance in the hundreds of dollars.
"Judge not lest ye be judged."
This sounds like a stunt was played to keep somebodies plates spinning overnight.
Get the intern to do it -- interns will do anything -- and if you get caught blame hir. If you don't get caught then the intern gets promoted to mailroom manager.
In reply to This sounds like a stunt… by VWAndy
So how is this not money laundering?
Excellent point. Robbing somebody to pay somebody
In reply to So how is this not money… by cougar_w
I have input Bloomberg tickets with one to many zeros before and believe me, the traders catch it quick!
Best they stay out of the Crypto business.. the stuff can transfer to fast..
never fear...ECB is there. The financial crisis was caused by THEIR GROSS FAILURE....and yet...trillions were printed to make sure the bonuses train keep on giving!
Bank Error in Your Favor
Collect $35 Billion
Advance to Go
We been hearing here for a while now that it's all just Monopoly money.
In reply to Bank Error in Your Favor … by Agent P
WHOOPS! Hey, can I have that back? Please? Pretty Please?
Laughable, since by pure accident this shows the real value of USDs. The bank itself treats the debt tethered currency like it is a toy the child has become bored with. Debt will never be wealth.
DB, can I open a prime account with you?
When you've 48 trillion in unsecured bonds & derivatives, 38 billion is like small change you lose down the back of the sofa!! FFS
The really scary part of the article is "48 trillion in unsecured bonds & derivatives", not the amount lost. Lord help us all when this really goes awry!
In reply to When you've 48 trillion in… by Righttoarmbears
LOL They wired out more than their market cap. The definition of a ponzi scheme.